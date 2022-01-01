Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Sam's Little Pigs BBQ

840 S Pine St

Spartanburg, SC 29302

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger Sandwich
Hot Dog (2 Dog Plate)
Pint Macaroni & Cheese

Sandwiches

Sam’s Regular Sandwich

Sam’s Regular Sandwich

$4.89

The Sam’s Regular is a regular sized chopped pork sandwich, with your choice of sauce.

Jumbo Sandwich

$5.49

Jumbo Sized Chopped Pork Sandwich with your choice of sauce.

Chop Chicken Sandwich

$4.89

Smoked Chicken that is chopped served on a regular sized bun with your choice of sauce.

BBQ Melt Sandwich

$5.59

Chopped Pork, Cheese, Seasoning Salt and Secret Sauce toasted together on two slices of Texas Toast.

Chicken Melt Sandwich

$5.59

Chopped Chicken, Cheese, Seasoning Salt, and Secret Sauce toasted together on two slices of Texas Toast.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Deep Fried Chicken Patty served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings

Hamburger Sandwich

$5.49

Hand patted hamburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings.

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$5.99

Hand patted cheeseburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings.

Chili Cheeseburger Sandwich

$6.59

Hand patted cheeseburger with our homemade chili served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.99

Two slices of American cheese grilled on buttered Texas toast.

Hot Dog

$2.99

Deep fried hot dog served in a warmed bun with your choice of toppings.

Corn Dog

$2.99

Deep fried corn dog.

Hash Sandwich

$5.39

Homemade Hash served with a jumbo bun

Brisket Sandwich

$6.99

Slow smoked brisket that is chopped and served on a sweet bun.

Plates

Sam’s Regular Plate

$8.59

Regular sized bbq sandwich with your choice of sauce served with two sides

Jumbo Plate

$9.09

Jumbo sized chopped pork sandwich with your choice of sauce served with two sides.

Chop Pork Plate

$10.49

Loose chopped pork with a bun on the side and your choice of sauce served with two sides.

Chop Chicken Sandwich Plate

$8.59

Smoked chicken chopped on a regular sized bun with your choice of sauce served with two sides.

Chop Chicken Plate

$10.49

Loose smoked chicken served with a bun on the side with your choice of sauce and two sides.

BBQ Melt Plate

$9.19

Chopped pork, cheese, seasoning salt and secret sauce toasted together on two slices of Texas toast served with your choice of two sides.

Chicken Melt Plate

$9.19

Chopped chicken, cheese, seasoning salt, secret sauce toasted together on two slices of Texas toast served with your choice of two sides.

1/2 Pound Pork Plate

$11.49

Half a pound of smoked chopped pork served with a bun on the side and your choice of two sides. Comes with a sauce of your choice.

1/2 Pound Chicken Plate

$11.49

Half a pound of smoked chopped chicken with a bun on the side and your choice of two sides. Comes with your choice of sauce on the side.

Pork & Chicken Plate

$12.00

Equal portions of smoked chopped pork and chicken served with a bun on the side and your choice of sides. Comes with your choice of sauce.

4 Rib Plate

$9.49

Four of our mouth watering ribs with a choice of dry rub or sweet sauce served with two sides.

4 Rib & 1 Meat Plate

$13.79

Four of our mouth watering ribs with a portion of chopped pork or chicken served with a bun on the side, your choice of sauce and two sides.

1/2 Rack Rib Plate

$15.99

Half a rack of our mouth watering ribs served with your choice of dry rub or sweet sauce with two sides of your choice.

Bar-B-Q Chicken Breast Plate

$12.49

Slow smoked chicken breast sauced with our sweet BBQ sauce, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Fried Chicken Sandwich Plate

$8.79

Deep Fried Chicken Patty served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings, served with your choice of two sides.

Hamburger Plate

$9.09

Hand patted hamburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings, the plate is served with your choice of two sides.

Cheeseburger Plate

$9.59

Hand patted cheeseburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings. The plate is served with your choice of two sides.

Chili Cheeseburger Plate

$10.19

Hand patted cheeseburger with our homemade chili served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings. The plate is served with your choice of two sides.

Grilled Cheese Plate

$6.89

Two slices of cheese grilled on buttered Texas toast, served with your choice of two sides.

Hot Dog (1 Dog Plate)

$5.99

One of our deep fried hot dogs on a toast bun with your choice of toppings and two sides.

Hot Dog (2 Dog Plate)

$7.99

Two of our deep fried hot dogs served on a warmed bun with your choice of toppings and two sides.

Corn Dog Plate

$6.59

Deep fried corn dog served with two sides.

Chicken Fingers Plate

$11.49

Five of our hand breaded chicken fingers served with your choice of two sides.

Hamburger Steak Plate

$10.99

10oz hand patted hamburger steak served with a slice of buttered Texas toast and your choice of two sides.

Hash Sandwich Plate

$8.79

Homemade beef and pork hash served with a bun on the side and your choice of two sides.

Brisket Sandwich Plate

$9.99

Smoked brisket served on a sweet bun with your choice of two sides.

Brisket Plate

$13.49

Slow smoked brisket served with a slice of Texas toast with your choice of two sides.

Senior Plate

$8.49

Smaller portion of a chopped pork sandwich served with your choice of two sides and a drink. (55 & older please)

Veggie Plate

$7.99

Choose any four of our sides.

Full Rack Rib Plate

$25.59

A full rack of our mouth watering ribs served dry rub or with our secret sauce and your choice of two sides.

Grilled Chicken Tender Plate

$11.49

Five of our grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides.

Kids Menu

Kids Bar-B-Q Sandwich

$4.99

Kids sized portion of our chopped pork sandwich served with fries and a drink.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids sized portion of our hand breaded chicken fingers served with fries and a drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Our grilled cheese served with fries and a drink.

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Our deep fried corn dog served with fries and a drink.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

One of our deep fried hot dogs served with your choice of toppings and fries and a drink.

Salads

Bar-B-Q Salad

$9.99

Salad mix, chopped pork, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles, and four hushpuppies with your choice of dressing.

Chopped Chicken Salad

$9.99

Salad mix, chopped chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles, and four hushpuppies with your choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Salad mix, fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles, and four hushpuppies with your choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles with your choice of dressing.

Small Side Salad

$2.99

Smaller portion of our tossed salad with Salad mix, chopped pork, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles with your choice of dressing.

Regular Sides

Baked Beans

$2.09

Potato Salad

$2.09

Full Hushpuppies

$2.99

Small French Fries

$2.39

Cole Slaw

$1.89

Corn on Cob

$1.09

Green Beans

$1.89

1/2 hush puppies

$1.89

1/2 corn nugget

$1.65

1/2 onion ring

$1.99

1/2 Order Okra

$1.79

Bun

$0.30

12 Pack Buns

$3.60

Red Slaw

$1.89

Premium Sides

MAC

$2.29

Full Okra

$3.29

Large French Fries

$4.49

Sweet Potato Crunch

$2.59

Full Onion Rings

$3.99

Full Corn Nuggets

$3.29

Peach Cobbler

$2.29

Ribs & Chicken

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$13.99

Full Rack of Ribs

$21.99

Chicken Breast

$6.49

Desserts

PB Fudge Cake

$2.00

Cookies

Cake Slice

$2.50

Regular Whole Cake

$30.00

Premium Whole Cake

$35.00

8x8 Cake

$12.00

Apple Turnover

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$2.00

Brownies

$1.00

Earthquake Cake

$2.50

Earthquake Cake 8x8

$12.50

Drinks

Tea

$2.29

Coffee

$1.29

Water

$0.10

1/2 Gallon Tea

$4.49

Gallon Tea

$5.99

32oz Togo Drink

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Mt Dew

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

1/2 & 1/2

$2.29

Arnold Palmer

$2.29

Barbecue Sauce

4 Ounce Barbecue Sauce

$1.69

Pint Barbecue Sauce

$4.29

8 Ounce Barbecue Sauce

$2.59

Quart Barbecue Sauce

$6.79

Gallon Barbecue Sauce

$22.99

Bottle BBQ Sauce

$5.50

Potato Salad

4 Ounce Potato Salad

$2.09

Pint Potato Salad

$4.39

8 Ounce Potato Salad

$2.59

Quart Potato Salad

$7.29

1/2 Gallon Potato Salad

$14.58

Gallon Potato Salad

$22.99

Beans

4 Ounce Baked Beans

$2.09

Pint Baked Beans

$4.79

8 Ounce Baked Beans

$2.59

Quart Baked Beans

$7.29

1/2 Gallon Baked Beans

$14.58

Gallon Baked Beans

$22.99

4 Ounce Green Beans

$1.69

Pint Green Beans

$4.79

8 Ounce Green Beans

$2.59

Quart Green Beans

$7.29

1/2 Gallon Green Beans

$14.58

Gallon Green Beans

$22.99

Slaw

4 Ounce Slaw

$1.69

Pint Slaw

$4.79

8 Ounce Slaw

$2.59

Quart Slaw

$7.29

Gallon Slaw

$22.99

1/2 Gallon Slaw

$14.58

Sauce Add Ons

2oz Secret Sauce

$0.25

2oz Hickory Sauce

$0.25

2oz Hot Sauce

$0.25

2oz Mild Sauce

$0.25

2oz Mustard Sauce

$0.25

2oz Vinegar Sauce

$0.25

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

A1

$0.25

Heinz 57 Sauce

$0.25

Catering

Half Pound Pork

$7.89

One Pound Pork

$13.99

Half Pound Chicken

$7.89

One Pound Chicken

$13.99

Half Pound Brisket

$11.99

One Pound Brisket

$18.99

Pint Hash

$9.99

Quart Hash

$18.50

Pint Sweet Potato Crunch

$6.99

Quart Sweet Potato Crunch

$10.99

Pan Sweet Potato Crunch

$24.99

Pint Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Quart Macaroni & Cheese

$10.99

Pan Macaroni & Cheese

$24.99

Chicken Fingers (12)

$12.99

Chicken Fingers (18)

$19.99

Chicken Fingers (24)

$25.99

8oz Peach Cobbler

$3.29

8oz Sweet Potato Crunch

$3.29

8oz Macaroni & Cheese

$3.29

Pint Peach Cobbler

$5.99

Quart Peach Cobbler

$10.99

Pan Peach Cobbler

$15.99

Packs

Family Pack

$29.99

Big Family Pack

$39.99

Tailgate Special

$69.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

840 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302

Directions

Gallery
Sam's Little Pigs BBQ image
Sam's Little Pigs BBQ image
Sam's Little Pigs BBQ image

