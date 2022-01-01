- Home
Sam's Little Pigs BBQ
840 S Pine St
Spartanburg, SC 29302
Sandwiches
Sam’s Regular Sandwich
The Sam’s Regular is a regular sized chopped pork sandwich, with your choice of sauce.
Jumbo Sandwich
Jumbo Sized Chopped Pork Sandwich with your choice of sauce.
Chop Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Chicken that is chopped served on a regular sized bun with your choice of sauce.
BBQ Melt Sandwich
Chopped Pork, Cheese, Seasoning Salt and Secret Sauce toasted together on two slices of Texas Toast.
Chicken Melt Sandwich
Chopped Chicken, Cheese, Seasoning Salt, and Secret Sauce toasted together on two slices of Texas Toast.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Deep Fried Chicken Patty served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings
Hamburger Sandwich
Hand patted hamburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings.
Cheeseburger Sandwich
Hand patted cheeseburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings.
Chili Cheeseburger Sandwich
Hand patted cheeseburger with our homemade chili served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Two slices of American cheese grilled on buttered Texas toast.
Hot Dog
Deep fried hot dog served in a warmed bun with your choice of toppings.
Corn Dog
Deep fried corn dog.
Hash Sandwich
Homemade Hash served with a jumbo bun
Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked brisket that is chopped and served on a sweet bun.
Plates
Sam’s Regular Plate
Regular sized bbq sandwich with your choice of sauce served with two sides
Jumbo Plate
Jumbo sized chopped pork sandwich with your choice of sauce served with two sides.
Chop Pork Plate
Loose chopped pork with a bun on the side and your choice of sauce served with two sides.
Chop Chicken Sandwich Plate
Smoked chicken chopped on a regular sized bun with your choice of sauce served with two sides.
Chop Chicken Plate
Loose smoked chicken served with a bun on the side with your choice of sauce and two sides.
BBQ Melt Plate
Chopped pork, cheese, seasoning salt and secret sauce toasted together on two slices of Texas toast served with your choice of two sides.
Chicken Melt Plate
Chopped chicken, cheese, seasoning salt, secret sauce toasted together on two slices of Texas toast served with your choice of two sides.
1/2 Pound Pork Plate
Half a pound of smoked chopped pork served with a bun on the side and your choice of two sides. Comes with a sauce of your choice.
1/2 Pound Chicken Plate
Half a pound of smoked chopped chicken with a bun on the side and your choice of two sides. Comes with your choice of sauce on the side.
Pork & Chicken Plate
Equal portions of smoked chopped pork and chicken served with a bun on the side and your choice of sides. Comes with your choice of sauce.
4 Rib Plate
Four of our mouth watering ribs with a choice of dry rub or sweet sauce served with two sides.
4 Rib & 1 Meat Plate
Four of our mouth watering ribs with a portion of chopped pork or chicken served with a bun on the side, your choice of sauce and two sides.
1/2 Rack Rib Plate
Half a rack of our mouth watering ribs served with your choice of dry rub or sweet sauce with two sides of your choice.
Bar-B-Q Chicken Breast Plate
Slow smoked chicken breast sauced with our sweet BBQ sauce, served with your choice of 2 sides.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Plate
Deep Fried Chicken Patty served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings, served with your choice of two sides.
Hamburger Plate
Hand patted hamburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings, the plate is served with your choice of two sides.
Cheeseburger Plate
Hand patted cheeseburger served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings. The plate is served with your choice of two sides.
Chili Cheeseburger Plate
Hand patted cheeseburger with our homemade chili served on a sweet bun with your choice of toppings. The plate is served with your choice of two sides.
Grilled Cheese Plate
Two slices of cheese grilled on buttered Texas toast, served with your choice of two sides.
Hot Dog (1 Dog Plate)
One of our deep fried hot dogs on a toast bun with your choice of toppings and two sides.
Hot Dog (2 Dog Plate)
Two of our deep fried hot dogs served on a warmed bun with your choice of toppings and two sides.
Corn Dog Plate
Deep fried corn dog served with two sides.
Chicken Fingers Plate
Five of our hand breaded chicken fingers served with your choice of two sides.
Hamburger Steak Plate
10oz hand patted hamburger steak served with a slice of buttered Texas toast and your choice of two sides.
Hash Sandwich Plate
Homemade beef and pork hash served with a bun on the side and your choice of two sides.
Brisket Sandwich Plate
Smoked brisket served on a sweet bun with your choice of two sides.
Brisket Plate
Slow smoked brisket served with a slice of Texas toast with your choice of two sides.
Senior Plate
Smaller portion of a chopped pork sandwich served with your choice of two sides and a drink. (55 & older please)
Veggie Plate
Choose any four of our sides.
Full Rack Rib Plate
A full rack of our mouth watering ribs served dry rub or with our secret sauce and your choice of two sides.
Grilled Chicken Tender Plate
Five of our grilled chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides.
Kids Menu
Kids Bar-B-Q Sandwich
Kids sized portion of our chopped pork sandwich served with fries and a drink.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids sized portion of our hand breaded chicken fingers served with fries and a drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Our grilled cheese served with fries and a drink.
Kids Corn Dog
Our deep fried corn dog served with fries and a drink.
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Kids Hot Dog
One of our deep fried hot dogs served with your choice of toppings and fries and a drink.
Salads
Bar-B-Q Salad
Salad mix, chopped pork, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles, and four hushpuppies with your choice of dressing.
Chopped Chicken Salad
Salad mix, chopped chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles, and four hushpuppies with your choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad
Salad mix, fried chicken tenders, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles, and four hushpuppies with your choice of dressing.
Tossed Salad
Salad mix, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles with your choice of dressing.
Small Side Salad
Smaller portion of our tossed salad with Salad mix, chopped pork, tomatoes, onions, cheese, pickles with your choice of dressing.
Regular Sides
Premium Sides
Desserts
Barbecue Sauce
Potato Salad
Beans
Slaw
Sauce Add Ons
Catering
Half Pound Pork
One Pound Pork
Half Pound Chicken
One Pound Chicken
Half Pound Brisket
One Pound Brisket
Pint Hash
Quart Hash
Pint Sweet Potato Crunch
Quart Sweet Potato Crunch
Pan Sweet Potato Crunch
Pint Macaroni & Cheese
Quart Macaroni & Cheese
Pan Macaroni & Cheese
Chicken Fingers (12)
Chicken Fingers (18)
Chicken Fingers (24)
8oz Peach Cobbler
8oz Sweet Potato Crunch
8oz Macaroni & Cheese
Pint Peach Cobbler
Quart Peach Cobbler
Pan Peach Cobbler
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
840 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302