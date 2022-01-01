A map showing the location of Pijja Palace 2711 Sunset BoulevardView gallery

Pijja Palace 2711 Sunset Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

2711 Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pijja

Build Your Own Pijja (9x13)

$22.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00+Out of stock

Soft Drinks

Thums Up

$4.00

Limca

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Taj Mahal Lager

$7.00+

Kingfisher

$7.00+

Wine

Liwa Gruner Veltliner

$55.00

LoFi Gamay Noir

$60.00

LoFi Skin Contact

$60.00

Luuma Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Land of Saints Cabernet Sauvignon

$66.00

Carboniste Extra Brut

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pijja Palace is a restaurant and bar in Silverlake serving refined Indian bar food in a modern sports bar atmosphere.

Location

2711 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston