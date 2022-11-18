Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pikadiyo

400 south dixie hwy

coral gables, FL 33146

Bowls

Pika Bowl

$10.99

Rice with lettuce & tomato with choice of protein.

Abuela's Completa

Abuela's Completa

$11.59

Rice or Sweet Potato, black beans, sweet plantain, lettuce, tomato with choice of protein.

Sweet Mash Bowl

Sweet Mash Bowl

$11.25

Pure sweet potato, with choice of protein.

Jack's Special

Jack's Special

$11.59

Half sweet potato/half cheesy cauliflower with choice of protein of protein.

Cheesy Pika Bowl

$11.99

Cheesy cauliflower with choice of protein.

Vegan Bowl

$11.59

Brown rice or sweet potato with black beans, sweet plantains, lettuce, tomato, onions and black olives

Sides

Side of Brown Rice

$2.99

Side of Sweet Potato

$4.99

Side of Sweet plantains

$2.99

Side of Black Beans

$2.99

Side of Cheesy Cauliflower

$5.50

Side of Turkey Pikadiyo

$6.99

Side of Beef Pikadiyo

$6.99

Side of Chimichurri Chicken

$6.99

Coffee

Iced Cafe con Leche

$5.99

Cafe con Leche

$2.95

Cortadito

$2.25

Coladas

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Abuela Approved!

400 south dixie hwy, coral gables, FL 33146

