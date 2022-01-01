Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Pikaichi

537 Reviews

$

123-125 Boston Ave

Medford, MA 02155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Miso
Pika Miso
Veggie Spicy Miso

DO YOU NEED UTENSILS?

NO UTENSILS NEEDED

Click here if you do not need any utensils and napkins.

YES! I NEED UTENSILS

Click here if you need chopsticks and napkins in your bag.

Beverages

Calpico Lychee

Calpico Lychee

$3.50

Non-carbonated beverage. Enjoy a refreshing and sweet and tangy taste with a flavor of lychee.

Calpico Mango

Calpico Mango

$3.50

Non-carbonated beverage. Enjoy a refreshing and sweet and tangy taste with a flavor of mango.

Calpico Strawberry

Calpico Strawberry

$3.50

Non-carbonated beverage.. Enjoy a refreshing and sweet and tangy taste with a flavor of strawberry.

Calpico Soda

Calpico Soda

$3.00

Popular drink from Japan! Sweet milk-flavored carbonated soft drink

Oi Ocha

Oi Ocha

$3.00

Unsweetened iced green tea

Ramune Drink

Ramune Drink

$3.00

Looking for something cool to drink? Try fun, fizzy Ramune Drink! Very popular in Japan. It comes sealed with fun marble that act as a stopper.

Melon Cream Soda

Melon Cream Soda

$3.00

This soda has sparkling honeydew notes with a sweet, creamy finish.

Soda Yuzu

Soda Yuzu

$3.50

Yuzu is a citrus fruit plant that originates from East Asia. Enjoy refreshing Yuzu taste soda juice from Choya!

Soda Ume

Soda Ume

$3.50

Refreshing taste of fizzy bubbles and acidity of ume (Japanese plum) fruit.

Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk Tea

$3.00

Royal milk tea made with premium leaf and real milk. Rich and smooth flavors.

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dessert

Pikaichi Homemade Japanese pudding. Major food allergens: Egg and Milk Pudding also contain gelatin.
Pudding

Pudding

$4.99Out of stock

Homemade Japanese Pudding comes with homemade brown sugar syrup on side. Major food allergens: Egg and Milk. Pudding also contains gelatin.

Ramen

Tokyo Shoyu

Tokyo Shoyu

$9.99

Homemade Soy Sauce flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, wakame seaweed and scallions.

Hokkai Shio

Hokkai Shio

$9.99

Homemade Salt flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, corn and scallions.

Yuzu Shio

Yuzu Shio

$10.49

Homemade Yuzu Salt flavored Ramen with broth made from kelp. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, corn, wakame seaweed and scallions. *Yuzu is a Japanese citrus lemon.

Pika Miso

Pika Miso

$10.49

Homemade Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, ground pork, corn and scallions. *Pika Miso Ramen contains peanuts.

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$10.49

🌶Homemade Spicy Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender sliced pork, veggie hot oil, corn, chili string and scallions. *Spicy Miso Ramen contains peanuts.

Jigoku

Jigoku

$10.99

🌶🌶Homemade Spicy Soy Sauce flavored Ramen with broth made from chicken, pork and vegetable. Served with noodles, topped with tender shredded pork, veggie hot oil, chili strings and scallions.

Veggie Broth Ramen

Veggie Miso

Veggie Miso

$10.99

Homemade Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from kelp. Served with noodles, topped with fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, scallions and black garlic oil. *Please note that the noodles contain egg. *Veggie Miso Ramen contains peanuts.

Veggie Spicy Miso

Veggie Spicy Miso

$10.99

🌶Homemade Spicy Miso flavored Ramen with broth made from kelp. Served with noodles, topped with fried tofu, corn, wakame seaweed, veggie hot oil, chili strings and scallions. *Please note that the noodles contain egg. *Veggie Spicy Miso contains peanuts.

Extras

Extra Noodles

Extra Noodles

$2.00

Sliced Pork (3 pc)

$2.00

Fried Tofu (2 pc)

$2.00

Ground Pork

$2.00

Half Egg

$0.75

Whole Egg

$1.50

Black Garlic Oil

$1.00

Veggie Hot Oil

$1.00

Butter Cube

$0.50

Wakame

$0.50

Corn

$0.50

Scallions

$0.50

Fried Onion

$0.50

Side Orders

Small Cha-shu Don

Small Cha-shu Don

$3.99

Shredded pork & Scallions on top of a bowl of white rice.

Small Curry Rice

Small Curry Rice

$3.99

Japanese style curry rice.

White Rice

$1.49

Steamed White Rice.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Please check our website for most up-to-date business hours!

Website

Location

123-125 Boston Ave, Medford, MA 02155

Directions

Gallery
Pikaichi image
Pikaichi image
Pikaichi image
Pikaichi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi
orange starNo Reviews
74 Pleasant St Malden, MA 02148
View restaurantnext
Pai Kin Kao
orange star4.3 • 107
80 River St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
orange starNo Reviews
247 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Sushi Kappo - Fenway
orange star4.6 • 338
86 Peterborough Street Boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Waku Waku - CT
orange starNo Reviews
2 Tyler Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Smack Noodle
orange star4.9 • 1,426
45 Main St Maynard, MA 01754
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Medford

Semolina Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.9 • 1,931
572 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
orange star4.5 • 1,027
175 River's Edge Dr Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 369
84 spring st Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Fioritaly Trattoria
orange star4.8 • 354
417 Salem St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA
orange star4.0 • 264
454 High Street Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston