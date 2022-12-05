Main picView gallery

Pike Taproom Ballard

review star

No reviews yet

5205 Ballard Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SHAREABLES

Loaded Tots

$12.00

tater tots, smothered in american cheese, topped with chopped bacon, crispy onions

Ranch Fries

$10.00

lost control of the ranch and made something tasty. fries seasoned to perfection

Pretzel

$5.00

Fresh baked pretzel with Pike XXXXX mustard

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Tots

$8.00

WINGS

our mouthwatering wings are served brined and breaded with potato flour making them crispy, delicious and GF. served with a side of pickled carrots

6 Wings

$12.00

our mouthwatering wings are served brined and breaded with potato flour making them crispy, delicious and GF. served with a side of pickled carrots

12 Wings

$22.00

our mouthwatering wings are served brined and breaded with potato flour making them crispy, delicious and GF. served with a side of pickled carrots

SIDES

House Salad

$6.00

wild greens, shredded carrots, oil cured cherry tomatoes, parmesan, house dressing

Side of Potatoes

$4.00

your choice of lightly seasoned tater tots or fries

EXTRA SAUCES

side of Yellow Mustard

side of Ketchup

side of Mayo

side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

side of Ranch

$0.50

side of Tartar

$0.50

side of Pike Stout Mustard

$0.50

side of Honey Mustard

$1.50

side of BBQ

$1.50

side of Buffalo

$1.50

side of Garlic Parm

$1.50

side of House Hot

$1.50

side of Monks

$1.50

side of Sweet Chili

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Macleod’s
orange star4.5 • 876
5200 BALLARD AVE NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Ballard
orange star3.7 • 1,153
5410 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Gracia
orange star4.4 • 1,240
5313 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Cookie’s Country Chicken - 1744 NW MARKET ST
orange starNo Reviews
1744 NW MARKET ST Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Senor Moose Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5242 Leary Ave North West Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Bitterroot BBQ
orange star4.6 • 1,761
5239 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston