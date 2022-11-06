Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub

1415 1ST AVENUE

Seattle, WA 98101

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Mushroom Swiss Beef Burger
Side Fries

APPS

Monks Wings

$15.50

Draper Valley chicken wings, Monk’s Uncle savory garlic sauce, chili-lime cream and fresh carrots.

Hot Wings

$15.50

Draper Valley chicken wings, house made hot sauce, choice of dipping sauce, and fresh carrots.

Pretzel

$4.95

Fresh pretzel with Pike XXXXX Stout mustard.

Pretzel Platter

Pretzel Platter

$13.95

Three fresh baked pretzels with Pike XXXXX Stout mustard, house-made beer cheese sauce, and malt syrup-infused whipped butter.

Nachos

$17.95

choice of Draper Valley BBQ chicken or ground Impossible patty +2, tortilla chips, pepper jack cheddar, black bean corn salsa, green onion, jalapeno, tomatoes, chili-lime sauce.

Side Fries

$7.00

A pound of fries served with organic ketchup and spcial sauce

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$18.95

Dungeness crab, artichoke hearts, onions, Parmigiano Reggiano, served with Pita.

SOUP N SALAD

Dungeness crab, potatoes, celery, bell peppers, spices, cream.

Market Salad

$10.95+

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano and choice of dressing: blue cheese, ranch, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.95+

Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, house *Caesar dressing, grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

Crab Chowder

$12.95+

Dungeness crab, potatoes, celery, bell peppers, spices, cream.

SANDWICHES

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast basted with house made Buffalo sauce, topped with Blue cheese crumbles served on a Macrina bun with buffalo mayonnaise lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Broken Arrow Beef Burger

$18.95

Grass fed dry aged beef, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, served with fries and pickle spear.

Broken Arrow Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Organic chicken breast, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, artisan bun, served with fries and pickle spear.

Impossible Broken Arrow

$20.95

Impossible veggie patty, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, served with fries and pickle spear.

Salmon Sandwich

$21.95

Grilled wild salmon, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and smoked pepper mayo on local artisan bun. Served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Grilled sourdough, yellow cheddar, Parmigiano cream cheese, and gruyere . Served with fries. Add bacon! +2.5

Bacon Beef Burger

$19.95

Grass fed dry aged beef, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.

Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$19.95

Organic chicken breast, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.

Impossible Bacon Sandwich

$21.95

Impossible veggie patty, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$17.95

Pike Pale Ale battered and panko crusted Pacific Northwest rockfish with house made tartar sauce, fresh tomato, and shredded lettuce. Served with fries. Spice it up! Add our sambal chili sauce

Reuben Special

Reuben Special

$17.95Out of stock

Kilt Lifter braised corned beef, apple sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and grilled to perfection on Macrina rye bread

Mushroom Swiss Beef Burger

$19.95

Grass fed dry aged beef, sautéed mushrooms, Emmenthaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, served with fries and pickle spear.

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$19.95

Organic chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, Emmenthaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, served with fries and pickle spear.

Impossible Mushroom Burger

$21.95

Impossible veggie patty,sautéed mushrooms, Emmenthaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, served with fries and pickle spear.

PIZZA

Carnivore

$18.95

Sustainably raised meats: Zoe’s pepperoni, Bavarian Meats Pike IPA Italian sausage, Hill’s Canadian bacon, house marinara, and mozzarella.

Veggie Pizza

$18.95

Garlic oil, mozzarella, roasted garlic, mushrooms, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Topped with roasted tomatoes.

Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Marinara and mozzarella

ENTREE

Spicy Salmon

$28.95

Wild Alaskan salmon stuffed with a mixture of Dungeness crab and Oregon coast pink shrimp, oven roasted and served over cilantro rice with fresh arugula and topped with Pike’s signature spicy coconut sauce.

Mac and Cheese

$17.95

Organic penne cooked al dente, smothered in Pike’s 4-cheese sauce, topped with herb crumb.

GLUTEN FREE

Please note: We value our guests highly, and we want you to be able to make informed choices about your experience. The Pike Brewing Company does NOT have a gluten-free kitchen. If you have a severe form of gluten-intolerance, such as Celiac disease, please be extremely cautious about what you eat from our kitchen.

Gluten Free Side Fries

$7.00

A pound of fries served with organic ketchup and spcial sauce

Gluten Free Crab & Artichoke Dip

$18.95

Oregon Coast Bay Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts, onions and parmesan. Served with hot tortilla chips

Gluten Free Hot Wings

$15.50

Draper Valley chicken wings, Franks hot sauce, choice of dipping sauce, and fresh carrots.

Gluten Free Nachos

$17.95

Grilled chicken or ground Impossible patty +2 tortilla chips, pepper jack cheddar, black bean corn salsa, green onion, jalapeno, tomatoes, chili-lime sauce.

Gluten Free Market Salad

$10.95+

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano and choice of dressing: blue cheese, ranch, lemon vinaigrette

Gluten Free Broken Arrow Beef Burger

$20.95

Grass fed dry aged beef, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, served with fries and pickle spear.

Gluten Free Broken Arrow Chicken Sandwich

$21.95

Organic chicken breast, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, artisan bun, served with fries and pickle spear.

Gluten Free Bacon Beef Burger

$21.95

Grass fed dry aged beef, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.

Gluten Free Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$21.95

Organic chicken breast, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.

Gluten Free Salmon Sandwich

$23.95

Grilled wild salmon, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and smoked pepper mayo on local artisan bun. Served with fries.

Gluten Free Carnivore

$20.95

Sustainably raised meats: Zoe’s pepperoni, Bavarian Meats Pike IPA Italian sausage, Hill’s Canadian bacon, house marinara, and mozzarella.

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$20.95

Garlic oil, mozzarella, roasted garlic, mushrooms, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Topped with roasted tomatoes.

Gluten Free Spicy Salmon

$28.95

Wild Alaskan salmon oven roasted and served over cilantro rice with fresh arugula and topped with Pike’s signature spicy coconut sauce.

VEGAN

Vegan Nachos

$16.50

Tortilla chips, black bean corn salsa, green onion, jalapeno, tomatoes, House made veggie patty.

Vegan Side Fries

$6.00

A pound of fries served with organic ketchup and spcial sauce

Vegan Market Salad

$10.95+

Wild Greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, house pickled red onion

Vegan Broken Arrow Veggie Burger

$16.95

Impossible burger patty, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, lettuce wrapped. served with fries and pickle spear.

Vegan Mushroom Veggie Burger

$18.50

Impossible burger patty, sautéed mushrooms, Emmentaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, Lettuce Wrapped. Served with fries and pickle spear.

Vegan Organic Penne With Marinara

$12.00

Organic penne cooked al dente, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce

DESSERTS

Cobbler

$8.00

House peach cobbler baked fresh daily and topped with Gelatiamo’s real vanilla gelato.

Single Scoop Vanilla Gelato

$2.00

KIDS

Mozzarella with house-made marinara

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Fried chicken strips served with fries.

Hot Dog

$7.95

wtih no growth hormones or antibiotics, on a fresh bun, served with fries.

Kids Mac

$7.95

penne macaroni smothered in a blend of local cheeses.

Kids Pizza

$9.95

Marinara and Mozzarella

Kids side veggies

$3.00

TO GO BEER

Six Pack Pilsner

$9.99

A zesty, bright, and refreshingly hoppy Pilsner, light German malts and whole leaf Mosaic hops yield floral and light melon flavors, big aroma, and a dry finish ABV: 4.0% IBU: 25

Six Pack Kilt Lifter

$9.99

Scotch Ale Ruby-amber color, sweet malt character. Brewed with a wee whisper of peated Scotch whiskey malt. Rich malts up front finish with a slight piney character. ABV: 6.5% IBU: 27

Six Pack Pike IPA

$9.99

India Pale Ale An extremely balanced IPA with just the right amount of bitterness. Local malt and hops allow the Citra hop flavor to shine producing a citrus and tropical hop flavor with a clean, light malt character ABV: 6.0% IBU: 45

Six Pack Cosmic Pulp

$10.99

Juicy IPA This juicy IPA is bursting with fruit flavor of mango & melon, rounded out by a smooth clean mouthfeel. Though not a hazy IPA, the beer contains just the right amount of subtle haze, akin to a Seattle sunset ABV: 6.4% IBU: 26

Six Pack Monks

$9.99

Tripel Ale (Abbey-style) Organic malts, local hops and Belgian ale yeast provide alluring hints of honey and spice, fruity esters on the nose and a dry crisp body ABV: 9.0% IBU: 34

Six Pack Space Needle

$9.99

Golden IPA Four Yakima Valley aroma and flavoring hops, and then dry-hopped to create an assertively hoppy IPA evocative of the NW. A heady floral aroma evolves into a citrus and pine finish ABV: 6.5% IBU: 58

TO GO COCKTAILS

TO GO Market Mule

$12.00

Choice of liquor with Rachel's Guava Ginger beer and organic lime juice

TO GO Lighthouse Lemonade

$12.00

Oola citrus Vodka with lemonade and a splash of cranberry

TO GO Seattle Sweet Tea

$12.00

Koenig Huckleberry vodka, lemonade and iced tea

TO GO Bloody Mary

$12.00

House-made Bloody Mary Mix and Vodka

TO GO Long Island

$13.00

Vodka, gin, tequila, rum, triple sec with lemonade and a splash of cola

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

