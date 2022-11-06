Pike Brewing Company - Pike Pub
1415 1ST AVENUE
Seattle, WA 98101
Popular Items
APPS
Monks Wings
Draper Valley chicken wings, Monk’s Uncle savory garlic sauce, chili-lime cream and fresh carrots.
Hot Wings
Draper Valley chicken wings, house made hot sauce, choice of dipping sauce, and fresh carrots.
Pretzel
Fresh pretzel with Pike XXXXX Stout mustard.
Pretzel Platter
Three fresh baked pretzels with Pike XXXXX Stout mustard, house-made beer cheese sauce, and malt syrup-infused whipped butter.
Nachos
choice of Draper Valley BBQ chicken or ground Impossible patty +2, tortilla chips, pepper jack cheddar, black bean corn salsa, green onion, jalapeno, tomatoes, chili-lime sauce.
Side Fries
A pound of fries served with organic ketchup and spcial sauce
Crab & Artichoke Dip
Dungeness crab, artichoke hearts, onions, Parmigiano Reggiano, served with Pita.
SOUP N SALAD
Market Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano and choice of dressing: blue cheese, ranch, lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, house *Caesar dressing, grated Parmigiano Reggiano.
Crab Chowder
Dungeness crab, potatoes, celery, bell peppers, spices, cream.
SANDWICHES
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast basted with house made Buffalo sauce, topped with Blue cheese crumbles served on a Macrina bun with buffalo mayonnaise lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Broken Arrow Beef Burger
Grass fed dry aged beef, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, served with fries and pickle spear.
Broken Arrow Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, artisan bun, served with fries and pickle spear.
Impossible Broken Arrow
Impossible veggie patty, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, served with fries and pickle spear.
Salmon Sandwich
Grilled wild salmon, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and smoked pepper mayo on local artisan bun. Served with fries.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough, yellow cheddar, Parmigiano cream cheese, and gruyere . Served with fries. Add bacon! +2.5
Bacon Beef Burger
Grass fed dry aged beef, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.
Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.
Impossible Bacon Sandwich
Impossible veggie patty, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Pike Pale Ale battered and panko crusted Pacific Northwest rockfish with house made tartar sauce, fresh tomato, and shredded lettuce. Served with fries. Spice it up! Add our sambal chili sauce
Reuben Special
Kilt Lifter braised corned beef, apple sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and grilled to perfection on Macrina rye bread
Mushroom Swiss Beef Burger
Grass fed dry aged beef, sautéed mushrooms, Emmenthaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, served with fries and pickle spear.
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms, Emmenthaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, served with fries and pickle spear.
Impossible Mushroom Burger
Impossible veggie patty,sautéed mushrooms, Emmenthaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, served with fries and pickle spear.
PIZZA
Carnivore
Sustainably raised meats: Zoe’s pepperoni, Bavarian Meats Pike IPA Italian sausage, Hill’s Canadian bacon, house marinara, and mozzarella.
Veggie Pizza
Garlic oil, mozzarella, roasted garlic, mushrooms, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Topped with roasted tomatoes.
Cheese Pizza
Marinara and mozzarella
ENTREE
Spicy Salmon
Wild Alaskan salmon stuffed with a mixture of Dungeness crab and Oregon coast pink shrimp, oven roasted and served over cilantro rice with fresh arugula and topped with Pike’s signature spicy coconut sauce.
Mac and Cheese
Organic penne cooked al dente, smothered in Pike’s 4-cheese sauce, topped with herb crumb.
GLUTEN FREE
Gluten Free Side Fries
A pound of fries served with organic ketchup and spcial sauce
Gluten Free Crab & Artichoke Dip
Oregon Coast Bay Shrimp, Artichoke Hearts, onions and parmesan. Served with hot tortilla chips
Gluten Free Hot Wings
Draper Valley chicken wings, Franks hot sauce, choice of dipping sauce, and fresh carrots.
Gluten Free Nachos
Grilled chicken or ground Impossible patty +2 tortilla chips, pepper jack cheddar, black bean corn salsa, green onion, jalapeno, tomatoes, chili-lime sauce.
Gluten Free Market Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, Parmigiano Reggiano and choice of dressing: blue cheese, ranch, lemon vinaigrette
Gluten Free Broken Arrow Beef Burger
Grass fed dry aged beef, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, served with fries and pickle spear.
Gluten Free Broken Arrow Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, artisan bun, served with fries and pickle spear.
Gluten Free Bacon Beef Burger
Grass fed dry aged beef, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.
Gluten Free Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Organic chicken breast, sliced bacon, bacon chutney, onion, white cheddar, tomato, served with fries and pickle spear.
Gluten Free Salmon Sandwich
Grilled wild salmon, thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and smoked pepper mayo on local artisan bun. Served with fries.
Gluten Free Carnivore
Sustainably raised meats: Zoe’s pepperoni, Bavarian Meats Pike IPA Italian sausage, Hill’s Canadian bacon, house marinara, and mozzarella.
Gluten Free Veggie Pizza
Garlic oil, mozzarella, roasted garlic, mushrooms, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Topped with roasted tomatoes.
Gluten Free Spicy Salmon
Wild Alaskan salmon oven roasted and served over cilantro rice with fresh arugula and topped with Pike’s signature spicy coconut sauce.
VEGAN
Vegan Nachos
Tortilla chips, black bean corn salsa, green onion, jalapeno, tomatoes, House made veggie patty.
Vegan Side Fries
A pound of fries served with organic ketchup and spcial sauce
Vegan Market Salad
Wild Greens, fresh cherry tomatoes, house pickled red onion
Vegan Broken Arrow Veggie Burger
Impossible burger patty, sliced onion, shredded iceberg, tomato, yellow cheddar, chopped pickles, special sauce, lettuce wrapped. served with fries and pickle spear.
Vegan Mushroom Veggie Burger
Impossible burger patty, sautéed mushrooms, Emmentaler Swiss, local arugula, dill mayo, Lettuce Wrapped. Served with fries and pickle spear.
Vegan Organic Penne With Marinara
Organic penne cooked al dente, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce
DESSERTS
KIDS
TO GO BEER
Six Pack Pilsner
A zesty, bright, and refreshingly hoppy Pilsner, light German malts and whole leaf Mosaic hops yield floral and light melon flavors, big aroma, and a dry finish ABV: 4.0% IBU: 25
Six Pack Kilt Lifter
Scotch Ale Ruby-amber color, sweet malt character. Brewed with a wee whisper of peated Scotch whiskey malt. Rich malts up front finish with a slight piney character. ABV: 6.5% IBU: 27
Six Pack Pike IPA
India Pale Ale An extremely balanced IPA with just the right amount of bitterness. Local malt and hops allow the Citra hop flavor to shine producing a citrus and tropical hop flavor with a clean, light malt character ABV: 6.0% IBU: 45
Six Pack Cosmic Pulp
Juicy IPA This juicy IPA is bursting with fruit flavor of mango & melon, rounded out by a smooth clean mouthfeel. Though not a hazy IPA, the beer contains just the right amount of subtle haze, akin to a Seattle sunset ABV: 6.4% IBU: 26
Six Pack Monks
Tripel Ale (Abbey-style) Organic malts, local hops and Belgian ale yeast provide alluring hints of honey and spice, fruity esters on the nose and a dry crisp body ABV: 9.0% IBU: 34
Six Pack Space Needle
Golden IPA Four Yakima Valley aroma and flavoring hops, and then dry-hopped to create an assertively hoppy IPA evocative of the NW. A heady floral aroma evolves into a citrus and pine finish ABV: 6.5% IBU: 58
TO GO COCKTAILS
TO GO Market Mule
Choice of liquor with Rachel's Guava Ginger beer and organic lime juice
TO GO Lighthouse Lemonade
Oola citrus Vodka with lemonade and a splash of cranberry
TO GO Seattle Sweet Tea
Koenig Huckleberry vodka, lemonade and iced tea
TO GO Bloody Mary
House-made Bloody Mary Mix and Vodka
TO GO Long Island
Vodka, gin, tequila, rum, triple sec with lemonade and a splash of cola
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1415 1ST AVENUE, Seattle, WA 98101