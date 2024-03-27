- Home
Pike Pizza and Grill
1820 PA-739
Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328
Food Menu
Heroes
- Sirloin Steak Hero$13.41
8 oz. Grilled onions, green peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce
- Chicken Parm Hero$9.28
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- Meatball Parm Hero$9.28
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- Philly Cheesesteak Hero$9.28
Grilled onions, grilled peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hero$9.28
Grilled onions, grilled peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce
- Housemade Pulled Pork Hero$9.28
With pickled onions, dill pickle chips, & ancho-chipotle dressing
- Grilled Chicken Hero$9.28
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Fat Boy Hero$9.28
Crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and applewood bacon with a ranch base
- Buffalo Chicken Hero$9.28
comes with romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken, and a choice of Blue cheese or Ranch
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Pike Deluxe Burger$7.84
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, bourbon sauce, & dill pickle
- Smokehouse Burger$7.73
Crispy onions, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ, & smoked mozzarella
- Pike Burger$7.22
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, pickles, & pike sauce
- Classic Burger$4.12
With choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & pickles
- Patty Melt$7.22
Classic grilled cheese with signature burger patty, American cheese, & applewood smoked bacon
- Grilled Cheese$3.60
Add your choice of up to 3 different burger toppings
- Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$7.22
Served on a toasted bun with dill pickle chips
- Sneaky Little Chicken Sandwich$7.53
Pike's spicy favs. Tossed in mango habanero spices and topped with pickles & pike sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.22
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, & dill pickle chips
- BLT Sandwich$7.22
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered bread
Everyday Special Meal Deal
Fresh Salads
Wraps
- BLT Wrap$9.28
Applewood smoked bacon, fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, & mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.28
Grilled marinated buffalo chicken, fresh romaine, & choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$9.28
Grilled peppers, grilled onions, & Cheddar cheese sauce
- Pulled Pork Wrap$9.28
Mozzarella provolone blend, pesto Parmesan, pickled onions, cucumbers, & fresh romaine
- Cheeseburger Wrap$9.28
Signature beef patty, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles topped with mayo, mustard, & ketchup
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.28
Crispy lettuce, grilled marinated chicken, shaved Parmesan, garlic crouton, & Caesar dressing
- Fat Boy Wrap$9.28
Crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, & applewood smoked bacon topped with ranch dressing
- Kickin' Bourbon Wrap$9.28
Grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella, crispy romaine, dill pickle, frizzled onions, & kickin' bourbon drizzle
- Meatball Parm Wrap$9.28
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pecorino Romano
- Chicken Parm Wrap$9.28
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pecorino Romano
- Chicken Philly Wrap$9.28
Appetizers
- Jalapeño Poppers$3.60+
With Cheddar cheese served with tomato sauce or sour cream
- Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.25
5 pieces. Served with cheese sauce
- Zucchini Fries$6.18+
Breaded & fried golden, served with tomato sauce
- Cheesy Quesadilla$8.25
Cheddar & Monterey Jack
- Pike Dunkers$7.73
Fresh baked cheesy & garlicy breadsticks served with tomato dipping sauce
- Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$6.70+
Served with choice of dipping sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$3.60+
Served with tomato sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$3.60+
Served with tomato sauce
- Onion Rings$6.18+
Served with tomato sauce
- Mixed Basket$12.38
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, zucchini fries, & fried mushrooms served with tomato sauce
- Mac 'n Cheese Bites$3.59+
Extra Crispy Fries
Dessert
Pizza Menu
Pike Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Cauliflower Crust$14.44
10" NY-style pizza with aged mozzarella
- 12" Gluten-Free Crust$15.48
12" NY-style pizza with aged mozzarella
- 12" Bacon Burger$15.48
Signature burger blend, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, & fresh scallions
- 12" BBQ Chicken$15.48
Aged mozzarella & grilled BBQ chicken
- 12" Bee Sting$16.51
NY-style pizza with pepperoni, hot honey, and a shake of oregano
- 12" Bourbon Street$15.48
Kickin' bourbon BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & frizzled onions
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$15.48
Pike's spicy favs. Aged mozzarella & grilled buffalo chicken
- 12" Carnivore$18.57
NY-style pizza with pinched sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and bacon
- 12" Chicken Parm$15.48
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- 12" Meatball Parm$15.48
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- 12"Ultra Thin Crust$11.35
Our classic NY style stretched extra thin & crispy
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.48
Choice of ranch-style or New York-style with grilled chicken & bacon crumbles
- 12" Supreme$15.48
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, & onions
- 12" Veggie$15.48
Green peppers, onions, black olives, & tomatoes
- 12" Smoke House$15.48
Aged smoked mozzarella, garlic, grilled onions, bacon, & scallions
- 12" White Pie$15.48Out of stock
Aged mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- 12" Grilled Chicken Pizza$15.48
- 16" Bee Sting$20.64
NY-style pizza with pepperoni, hot honey, and a shake of oregano
- 16" White Pie$19.61Out of stock
Aged mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- 16" Carnivore$27.87
NY-style pizza with pinched sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and bacon
- 16" Smoke House$23.74
Aged smoked mozzarella, garlic, grilled onions, bacon, & scallions
- 16" Chicken Parm$23.74
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- 16" Meatball Parm$23.74
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- 16" BBQ Chicken$23.74
Aged mozzarella & grilled BBQ chicken
- 16" Bourbon Street$23.74
Kickin' bourbon BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & frizzled onions
- 16" Supreme$23.74
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, & onions
- 16" Ultra Thin Crust$16.51
Our classic NY style stretched extra thin & crispy
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.74
Choice of ranch-style or New York-style with grilled chicken & bacon crumbles
- 16" Veggie$23.74
Green peppers, onions, black olives, & tomatoes
- 16" Bacon Burger$23.74
Signature burger blend, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, & fresh scallions
- 16" Grilled Chicken Pizza$23.74
Pike sauce base, aged mozzarella, grilled chicken, and pickles
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Create Your Own Pizza
Stromboli
Pike Specials (Mon - Fri)
Specials Menu - Special - Mon Thru Fri
Pike Specials (Mon, Wed)
Pizza Special Mon, Wed
Beverages
20oz Bottles
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Root Beer$2.25
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Minute Maid$2.25
- Pink Lemonade$2.25
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.25
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$2.25
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$2.25
- Powerade Fruit Punch$2.25
- Powerade Lemon-Lime$2.25
- Snapple Strawberry-Kiwi$2.25
- Snapple Lemon$2.25
- Snapple Peach$2.25
- Snapple Raspberry$2.25
- YOOHOO$2.50
- Water Bottle$1.25
Extras
- HOT SAUCE$1.00
- MILD SAUCE$1.00
- BBQ SAUCE$1.00
- BOURBON SAUCE$1.00
- RANCH$1.00
- BLUE CHEESE$1.00
- ITALIAN DRESSING$1.00
- CAESAR DRESSING$1.00
- BALSAMIC DRESSING$1.00
- PIKE SAUCE$1.00
- MARINARA$1.00
- HONEY MUSTARD$1.00
- KETCHUP$0.50
- CHEESE SAUCE$1.00
- MAYO$0.50
- YELLOW MUSTARD$0.50
- PESTO- PARMESAN$1.00
- ANCHO-CHIPOTLE$1.00
- GARLIC PARM$1.00
- MANGO HABANERO$1.00
- BUFFALO GARLIC$1.00
- SWEET CHILI$1.00
- PIZZA DOUGH$4.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
At Pike Pizza & Grill, we understand the value of quality. Everything we create is freshly made to order with the highest quality ingredients. We hope you enjoy our work as much as we enjoy bringing it to you
1820 PA-739, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328