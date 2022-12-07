Pike Place Chowder (Pike Place Market) 1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA, 98101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pike Place Chowder is Yelp's #1 Most Popular Dish in the US. Two locations in Seattle, WA open daily since 2003.
Location
1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle
No Reviews
1307 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurant