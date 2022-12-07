  • Home
  Pike Place Chowder (Pike Place Market) - 1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA, 98101
Pike Place Chowder (Pike Place Market) 1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA, 98101

No reviews yet

1530 Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98101

Order Again

Popular Items

New England Clam Chowder
4-Cup Chowder Sampler
Seafood Bisque

Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$9.45

Voted "Nation's Best", clams, bacon, cream, and spices

Smoked Salmon Chowder

Smoked Salmon Chowder

$9.45

A Seattle favorite! Northwest smoked salmon, capers, and cream

Manhattan Style Chowder (Gluten-Free)

Manhattan Style Chowder (Gluten-Free)

$9.45

Loaded with clams, tomato-based broth, onions, and celery

Crab, Oyster & Chorizo Chowder

Crab, Oyster & Chorizo Chowder

$9.45

With a vegetable medley in a creamy shellfish stock

Seafood Bisque

Seafood Bisque

$9.45

Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth

Seared Scallop Chowder

Seared Scallop Chowder

$9.45

Succulent scallops, kettle-seared in a creamy broth w/ dill and lime juice

Market Chowder

Market Chowder

$11.45

Chef's Choice of fresh ingredients. May include a variety of seafood.

Lime & Coconut Chowder (Vegan/Gluten Free)

Lime & Coconut Chowder (Vegan/Gluten Free)

$9.45

Fresh vegetables, simmered in coconut milk and lime juice.

4-Cup Chowder Sampler

$19.95

Get four 6 oz. cups of our best-selling chowders: New England Clam Chowder, Seafood Bisque, Smoked Salmon Chowder, Crab & Oyster Chowder. Sorry, no substitutions.

Seafood Rolls

Maine-Style Lobster Roll

$34.95

Served cold. Fresh lobster, mayo, celery, lemon juice & special seasonings.

Oregon Bay Shrimp Roll

$14.95

riny and filled with ocean flavor, Oregon bay shrimp star in this unforgettable combo of flavors, brightened with lemon juice and tossed with mayo, celery, and secret seasonings.

Original Dungeness Crab Roll

$34.95

Served cold. Delectable, fresh crab meat, lightly tossed with mayo, celery, lemon juice & special seasonings.

Captain's Roll

$21.95

Delectable seafood combo of bay shrimp and dungeness crabmeat gently tossed with mayo, celery, lemon juice, and secret seasonings.

Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll

$34.95

Served warm. Maine lobster meat tossed with melted butter, topped with spices, lemon & chives.

Connecticut-Style Dungeness Crab Roll

$34.95

Served warm. Fresh crab meat tossed with melted butter, topped with spices, lemon & chives.

Frozen Chowders To-Go

FROZEN New England Clam (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Meaty clams flavored with bacon, cream, and a secret blend of herbs and spices. Inducted into the Great Chowder Cook-Off Hall of Fame. Ingredients: Bacon (pork), Chopped Ocean Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Thyme, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Clam Stock, Half-and-Half, Butter, Flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Seared Scallop (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Sweet, tender scallops seared in the kettle, served in a creamy broth, perfectly flavored with dill and lime juice. Ingredients: sea scallops, potato, onion, tomato, fresh dill, lime juice, shellfish stock, seasonings, butter, cream, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Smoked Salmon (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Authentic Pacific Northwest flavors, with nova smoked salmon, capers, and cream cheese Ingredients: smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, potato, onion, celery, tomato, garlic, seasonings, shellfish stock, cream, milk, butter, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

Pack for Travel

$11.00

THIS IS FOR FROZEN QUARTS ONLY.

FROZEN Halibut Chowder (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$25.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. Spring is here and once again, we are offering the delicate, irresistible flavors of our Wild Halibut Chowder, beautifully balanced with fresh corn, asparagus, and savory vegetables and seasonings. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

Drinks

Premium Life Water

$3.95

Fresh-Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Mtn Dew

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Mug Root Beer

$3.95

Fanta Orange Soda

$3.95

Lipton Ice Tea

$3.95

Dr Pepper

$3.95

Merchandise

1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

$45.00

Full Zip Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Red T-Shirt

$25.00

Yellow T-Shirt

$25.00

BB Cap

$15.00

Mug Set

$15.00
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Pike Place Chowder is Yelp's #1 Most Popular Dish in the US. Two locations in Seattle, WA open daily since 2003.

1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

