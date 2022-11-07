Pike Place Chowder - Pacific Place 600 Pine St

FROZEN New England Clam (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Meaty clams flavored with bacon, cream, and a secret blend of herbs and spices. Inducted into the Great Chowder Cook-Off Hall of Fame. Ingredients: Bacon (pork), Chopped Ocean Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Thyme, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Clam Stock, Half-and-Half, Butter, Flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.