A map showing the location of Pike Place Chowder - Pacific Place 600 Pine St

Pike Place Chowder - Pacific Place 600 Pine St

No reviews yet

600 Pine St

4th Flr

Seattle, WA 98101

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

New England Clam Chowder
Seafood Bisque
Pacific Cod Fish 'N Chips

Appetizers/Salad

French Fries

$4.25

Hot and crispy!

Chowder Fries

$10.95

Your choice of chowder over fries

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Served with fries and cajun sauce

Chicken Strips 'N Chips

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & savory dressing

Clam Strips

$14.95

Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$9.45

Voted "Nation's Best", clams, bacon, cream, and spices

Manhattan Style Chowder (Gluten-Free)

Manhattan Style Chowder (Gluten-Free)

$9.45

Loaded with clams, tomato-based broth, onions, and celery

Seafood Bisque

Seafood Bisque

$9.45

Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth

Market Chowder

Market Chowder

$11.45

Chef's Choice of fresh ingredients. May include a variety of seafood.

4-Cup Chowder Sampler

4-Cup Chowder Sampler

$19.95

Can't decide? We don't blame you. Choose four 6 oz. cups of your choice!

Combos

Original Dungeness Crab Roll Combo

$41.95

All combos include 8 oz. choice of chowder OR side salad and fountain soda. Add fries for $3.25.

Maine Lobster Roll Combo

$41.95

All combos include 8 oz. choice of chowder OR side salad and fountain soda. Add fries for $3.25.

Seafood Rolls

Maine-Style Lobster Roll

$34.95

Served cold. Fresh lobster, mayo, celery, lemon juice & special seasonings.

Original Dungeness Crab Roll

$34.95

Served cold. Delectable, fresh crab meat, lightly tossed with mayo, celery, lemon juice & special seasonings.

Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll

$34.95

Served warm. Maine lobster meat tossed with melted butter, topped with spices, lemon & chives.

Connecticut-Style Crab Roll

$34.95

Served warm. Fresh crab meat tossed with melted butter, topped with spices, lemon & chives.

Fish 'N Chips

Pacific Cod Fish 'N Chips

$15.95

Wild Salmon Fish 'N Chips

$16.95

Halibut (Seasonal)

$19.95

Gulf Prawns

$16.25

Clam Strips

$14.95Out of stock

Captain's Platter

$27.95

A seafood feast! Pacific cod, wild Northwest salmon, Tiger Prawns, Oysters, Clam Strips, Served with our fries.

Fried Oysters

$14.25

Frozen Chowders To-Go

FROZEN New England Clam (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Meaty clams flavored with bacon, cream, and a secret blend of herbs and spices. Inducted into the Great Chowder Cook-Off Hall of Fame. Ingredients: Bacon (pork), Chopped Ocean Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Thyme, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Clam Stock, Half-and-Half, Butter, Flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Seared Scallop (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Sweet, tender scallops seared in the kettle, served in a creamy broth, perfectly flavored with dill and lime juice. Ingredients: sea scallops, potato, onion, tomato, fresh dill, lime juice, shellfish stock, seasonings, butter, cream, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Smoked Salmon (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$23.95

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Authentic Pacific Northwest flavors, with nova smoked salmon, capers, and cream cheese Ingredients: smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, potato, onion, celery, tomato, garlic, seasonings, shellfish stock, cream, milk, butter, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

Alcoholic Beverages

Rainier Tall Boy

$3.25

Bodhizafa IPA

$4.25

Ridetop Red Ale

$4.25

Coors Light

$3.25

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$4.25

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Premium Life Water

$3.95

Sobe LifeWater

$3.95

Lipton Iced Tea

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Mtn Dew

$3.95

Pepsi

$3.95

Orange Crush

$3.95

Dr Pepper

$3.95

Mug Root Beer

$3.95

Tropicana Light Lemonade

$3.95

Appetizers/Salad

French Fries

$4.65

Hot and crispy!

Chowder Fries

$12.05

Your choice of chowder over fries

Fried Calamari

$17.55

Served with fries and cajun sauce

Chicken Strips 'N Chips

$16.45

Caesar Salad

$5.45

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & savory dressing

Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$10.35

Voted "Nation's Best", clams, bacon, cream, and spices

Manhattan Style Chowder (Gluten-Free)

Manhattan Style Chowder (Gluten-Free)

$10.35

Loaded with clams, tomato-based broth, onions, and celery

Seafood Bisque

Seafood Bisque

$10.35

Pacific cod, Northwest salmon, Oregon Bay srhimp in a creamy tomato-based broth

Market Chowder

Market Chowder

$12.55

Chef's Choice of fresh ingredients. May include a variety of seafood.

4-Cup Chowder Sampler

4-Cup Chowder Sampler

$21.95

Can't decide? We don't blame you. Choose four 6 oz. cups of your choice!

Seafood Rolls

Maine-Style Lobster Roll

$38.45

Served cold. Fresh lobster, mayo, celery, lemon juice & special seasonings.

Original Dungeness Crab Roll

$38.95

Served cold. Delectable, fresh crab meat, lightly tossed with mayo, celery, lemon juice & special seasonings.

Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll

$38.95

Served warm. Maine lobster meat tossed with melted butter, topped with spices, lemon & chives.

Connecticut-Style Crab Roll

$38.95

Served warm. Fresh crab meat tossed with melted butter, topped with spices, lemon & chives.

Fish 'N Chips

Pacific Cod Fish 'N Chips

$17.55

Wild Salmon Fish 'N Chips

$18.65

Halibut (Seasonal)

$23.05

Gulf Prawns

$17.85

Clam Strips

$16.45Out of stock

Captain's Platter

$30.75

A seafood feast! Pacific cod, wild Northwest salmon, Tiger Prawns, Oysters, Clam Strips, Served with our fries.

Frozen Chowders To-Go

FROZEN New England Clam (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$26.35

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Meaty clams flavored with bacon, cream, and a secret blend of herbs and spices. Inducted into the Great Chowder Cook-Off Hall of Fame. Ingredients: Bacon (pork), Chopped Ocean Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Celery, Onion, Thyme, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Clam Stock, Half-and-Half, Butter, Flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Seafood Bisque (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$26.35

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Delectable medley of Pacific Cod, Northwest Salmon, Oregon Bay Shrimp, flavored with fresh basil and simmered in a creamy tomato-based broth. Ingredients: Salmon, Cod, Crab, Bay Shrimp, Garlic, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Tomato-Basil-Cream Broth, Shellfish Stock, Cream, Butter, Flour Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Seared Scallop (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$26.35

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Sweet, tender scallops seared in the kettle, served in a creamy broth, perfectly flavored with dill and lime juice. Ingredients: sea scallops, potato, onion, tomato, fresh dill, lime juice, shellfish stock, seasonings, butter, cream, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

FROZEN Smoked Salmon (32 oz. / 1 Quart)

$26.35

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Authentic Pacific Northwest flavors, with nova smoked salmon, capers, and cream cheese Ingredients: smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, potato, onion, celery, tomato, garlic, seasonings, shellfish stock, cream, milk, butter, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Premium Life Water

$4.35

Sierra Mist

$4.35

Diet Pepsi

$4.35

Mtn Dew

$4.35

Pepsi

$4.35

Lipton Iced Tea

$4.35

Sobe LifeWater

$4.35

Orange Crush

$4.35

Dr Pepper

$4.35

Mug Root Beer

$4.35

Tropicana Light Lemonade

$4.35

Rainier Tall Boy

$4.35

Bodhizafa IPA

$4.35

Ridetop Red Ale

$4.35

Coors Light

$4.35

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$4.35

Alcoholic Beverages

Rainier Tall Boy

$3.56

Bodhizafa IPA

$4.68

Ridetop Red Ale

$4.68

Coors Light

$3.56

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$4.68

Combos

Original Dungeness Crab Roll Combo

$46.15

All combos include 8 oz. choice of chowder OR side salad and fountain soda. Add fries for $3.25.

Maine Lobster Roll Combo

$46.15

All combos include 8 oz. choice of chowder OR side salad and fountain soda. Add fries for $3.25.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 Pine St, 4th Flr, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery

