Cluckers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tenders, Wings, Ribs and Sides.
Location
12645 US Hwy 80 Unit B, Pike Road, AL 36064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Montgomery, AL
No Reviews
8735 East Chase Pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurant
More near Pike Road