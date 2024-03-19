Hollow Tree Hospitality Hollow Tree Hospitality
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The home of Endless Summer Frozen Treats and Pi Pizza Co.
Location
1694 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI 54562
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Heid Out Bar and Grill, LLC - 1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd
No Reviews
1298 E. Dollar Lake Rd Eagle River, WI 54521
View restaurant