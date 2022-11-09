Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pike's Pine Isle Lodge

552 Reviews

$

1261 Pine Isle Rd

Three Lakes, WI 54562

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Supreme Pizza - Large
Meatlovers Pizza - Small
Pepperoni Pizza - Large

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.95

White cheddar lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.95

Thick-cut, steakhouse onion rings, fried crispy and served with your choice of side.

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$8.95

A soft pretzel made for sharing, topped with garlic butter and rock salt and served with honey mustard and beer-cheese sauce.

Jumbo Quesadilla

Jumbo Quesadilla

$9.95

A pub favorite served your way: Chili Lime Chicken, Beef Barbacoa and Grilled Onions, Bacon and Tomato, Veggie, or Cheese. Served with salsa or sour cream.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

7 jumbo shrimp and deep-fried with a coconut breading. Served with a side of Sweet Chili sauce.

Mini-Corndogs

Mini-Corndogs

$7.95

A childhood favorite, just bite-sized.

Northwoods Nachos Grande

Northwoods Nachos Grande

$10.95

House-made tortilla chips topped with beer-cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions and pickled jalapeños. Served with salsa & sour cream. Add your choice of beef barbacoa, chili lime chicken, or crumbled bacon for $2.50 and guacamole for $1.50.

Caprese Appetizer

Caprese Appetizer

$10.95

Thick cut, locally grown hydroponic tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, sliced basil, and a balsamic glaze.

Meatballs

$9.95

Eight meatballs served in a red sauce and topped with fresh basil and award-winning Sartori parmesan cheese.

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.95

A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, Feta cheese, ham and pepperoni and housemade croutons. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan, housemade croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add chicken - $4.00 Add Coconut Shrimp $5.50

Coconut Shrimp Mandarin Salad

Coconut Shrimp Mandarin Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, avocados, mandarin oranges, and coconut shrimp. Served with a sweet and spicy vinaigrette

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.50

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, cabbage, feta cheese, and house-made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Family House Salad

Family House Salad

$10.95

A mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce topped with carrots, cabbage, feta cheese, and house-made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Pub Favorites

Pine Isle Smash Burger

Pine Isle Smash Burger

$7.95

1/3 lb of fresh, never frozen ground beef, smashed on our seasoned cast iron griddle. Customize yours with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles or onions. Add cheese for .50, ale braised mushrooms for 1.00 and bacon for 1.50 Make it a double for 4.00.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

A tender, marinated chicken breast seared and served with your choice of veggies. Add cheese for .50 and bacon for 1.50.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

A tender chicken breast lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with your choice of veggies. Add cheese for .50 and bacon for 1.50.

Chicken BLT Wrap

Chicken BLT Wrap

$10.95

Roasted chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Slow-smoked brisket, sliced thin and piled on a soft pretzel bun. topped with our house-made amber ale BBQ sauce and pickled red onions. Add cheese for .50

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

3 hand-breaded chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce. Add fries or tots for $2.00

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$10.95

Classic Chicago style Italian beef sandwich served with a side of au jus and your choice of sweet or hot peppers. Dipped or dry. Add cheese for .50

Toasted Meatball Grinder

Toasted Meatball Grinder

$10.95

Italian meatballs sit on a row of pepperoni and covered in sauce. Served on a toasted hoagie. Add cheese for .50

Chicken Wings 6 Pack

Chicken Wings 6 Pack

$10.95

Six bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings Bucket

Chicken Wings Bucket

$12.95

Six bone-in or boneless wings served with your choice of sauce and nestled on top of a pile of french fries or tater tots.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza - Small

$13.95

A delicious classic or start to build your own. Add your favorites! Vegetables $1.00, Meats $2.00

Cheese Pizza - Large

$20.95

A delicious classic or start to build your own. Add your favorites! Vegetables $1.00, Meats $2.00

BBQ Brisket Pizza - Small

BBQ Brisket Pizza - Small

$16.95

Smokey slow roasted brisket, caramelized onions with a tangy ale bbq sauce.

BBQ Brisket Pizza - Large

BBQ Brisket Pizza - Large

$25.95

Smokey slow-roasted brisket, caramelized onions with a tangy ale bbq sauce.

Barbecue Chicken Pizza - Small

Barbecue Chicken Pizza - Small

$15.95

Sweet barbecue sauce, braised chicken and smoky bacon

Barbecue Chicken Pizza - Large

Barbecue Chicken Pizza - Large

$24.95

Sweet barbecue sauce, braised chicken and smoky bacon

Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Small

$15.95

Our seasoned chicken in a buffalo sauce and crumbled blue cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza - Large

$24.95

Our seasoned chicken in a buffalo sauce and crumbled blue cheese.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Small

$15.95

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Large

$24.95
Margherita Pizza - Small

Margherita Pizza - Small

$15.95

Our crispy crust brushed with garlic olive oil and topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Margherita Pizza - Large

Margherita Pizza - Large

$24.95

Our crispy crust brushed with garlic olive oil and topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Meatlovers Pizza - Small

Meatlovers Pizza - Small

$16.95

Sausage, Pepperoni and bacon.

Meatlovers Pizza - Large

Meatlovers Pizza - Large

$25.95

Sausage, Pepperoni and bacon.

Meatball and Ricotta Pizza- Small

$15.95

Chunks of traditional Italian meatballs and creamy Ricotta cheese on our signature crust.

Meatball and Ricotta Pizza- Large

$24.95

Chunks of traditional Italian meatballs and creamy Ricotta cheese on our signature crust.

Pepperoni Pizza - Small

$15.95

Our signature crust brushed with our own red sauce and topped with fresh pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza - Large

$22.95

Our signature crust brushed with our own red sauce and topped with spicy pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Sticks - Small

$13.95

Our original crust brushed with garlic and olive oil and layered with mozzarella and Ramano cheese. Served with our red sauce on the side.

Pizza Sticks - Large

$20.95

Our original crust brushed with garlic and olive oil and layered with mozzarella and romano cheese. Served with our red sauce on the side.

Sausage Pizza - Small

$15.95

Our signature crust brushed with our own red sauce and topped with fresh Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Pizza - Large

$22.95

Our signature crust brushed with our own red sauce and topped with fresh Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.

Supreme Pizza - Small

Supreme Pizza - Small

$16.95

Sausage and pepperoni, with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.

Supreme Pizza - Large

Supreme Pizza - Large

$25.95

Sausage and pepperoni, with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.

Veggie Pizza - Small

$15.95

Tomatoes mushrooms, onions, black olives and green peppers.

Veggie Pizza - Large

$24.95

Tomatoes mushrooms, onions, black olives and green peppers.

Sides

French Fries - Basket

$4.50

French Fries - Side

$2.50

Tator Tots - Basket

$4.50

Tator Tots - Side

$2.50

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.95

Molten chocolate cake served with whipped cream.

Churro

$5.95

Cinnamon Sugar Churro served with a vanilla cream and chocolate sauce.

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.95
Kid's Mini Corndogs

Kid's Mini Corndogs

$5.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.95

A creamy classic, the traditional yellow mac and cheese that kids love.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come for the view, stay for the brew! Accessible via water, road or trail, Pike's Pine Isle Lodge is the only full-service bar and restaurant directly on the Three Lakes chain. We offer cold drinks and classic food with a twist in our inviting lodge atmosphere overlooking majestic Medicine Lake. We are a family-owned operation that believes in old-fashioned hospitality and we hope you'll come by and stay awhile!

Website

Location

1261 Pine Isle Rd, Three Lakes, WI 54562

Directions

Gallery
Pike's Pine Isle Lodge image
Pike's Pine Isle Lodge image
Pike's Pine Isle Lodge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Main Street Ed's - 7909 Main Street
orange star4.8 • 380
7909 Main Street Argonne, WI 54511
View restaurantnext
Saint Germain Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Hwy 70E Saint Germain, WI 54558
View restaurantnext
Mad Subs
orange starNo Reviews
2141 Lincoln St Rhinelander, WI 54501
View restaurantnext
Casa Mexicana
orange star4.8 • 2
1180 Lincoln St Rhinelander, WI 54504
View restaurantnext
Ducks Bar & Grill
orange star4.7 • 89
213 N Lake Ave Crandon, WI 54520
View restaurantnext
Phelps Hillside Resort - 5751 Hillside Resort Tr.
orange starNo Reviews
2474 S Shore Rd Phelps, WI 54554
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Three Lakes

Claytons 1881 Room
orange star4.8 • 31
7004 Hwy 32/45 Three Lakes, WI 54562
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Three Lakes
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Mohawk
review star
No reviews yet
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston