A map showing the location of Pikilia IncView gallery

Pikilia Inc

review star

No reviews yet

251 Washington

Marblehead, MA 01945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Ochtapodi

$22.00

Cauliflower

$16.00

Saganaki flame

$15.00

Dolmades

$14.00

Spanakopita

$14.00

Gigantes

$12.00

Loukaniko

$13.00

Fried calamari

$14.00

Roasted beets

$12.00

Shrimp saganaki

$16.00

Chips

$14.00

Keftedaki

$14.00

Soup

Avgolemono

$8.00

Soup of the day

$7.00

Salads

Marouli

$13.00

Horiatiki

$16.00

Arugula beets

$14.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Greek fries

$8.00

Lemon potatoes

$8.00

Trahana

$10.00

Spanakorizo

$8.00

Side feta

$5.00

Side olive

$8.00

Briam

$8.00

extra bread

$2.50

extra pita

$3.00

orzo

$9.00

Extra tzatziki

$1.00

Desserts

Ekmek kataifi

$12.00

Baklava

$11.00

Local Greek walnut

$10.00

Yogurt cherry

$10.00

Dips

Hummus

$8.00

Tzatziki

$8.00

Melitzanosalata

$8.00

Tirokafteri

$8.00

Skordalia

$8.00

Pikilia spread

$22.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Grey goose

$11.00

Kettle one

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Whiskey

Jack

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Bullet bourbon

$9.00

Four roses

$9.00

Makers

$9.00

Scotch

Dewars

$12.00

Johnny black

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Buchanans Deluxe

$14.00

Highland park

$14.00

Macallan

$14.00

Gin

Hendrick

$12.00

Ginlane1751

$14.00

Tangueray

$12.00

Bombay

$11.00

Tequila

Alto blanco

$11.00

Patron blanco

$13.00

Milagro

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Condiments

Coniments on side

Glass

imiglikos White

$10.00

Tselepos Mantinia White

$13.00

Hatzimichalis malagousia White

$12.00

Hatzimichalis chardonnay

$13.00

lefkotsinias White

$13.00

Bottle

Imiglikos White Bottle

$38.00

Hatzimichalis malagousia White Bottle

$45.00

Hatzimichalis chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

lefkotsiknias assyrtiko White Bottle

$48.00

Tselepos Mantinia White Bottle

$48.00

Biblia choral estate white Bottle

$55.00

Tselepos Santorini assyrtiko White Bottle

$60.00

Gerovassiliou malagousia

$80.00

Canava Chrissoli White bottle

$120.00

Glass

Imiglikos Red

$10.00

Lyrarakis kotsifali Red

$12.00

Driopi nemea Red

$14.00

Hatzimichalis Red

$13.00

Boutari Red

$14.00

Bottle

Imiglykos Bottle Red

$38.00

Lyrarakis kotsifali Bottle Red

$45.00

Driopi nemea Bottle Red

$52.00

Hatzimichalis cabernet bottle

$48.00

Boutari naoussa bottle red

$52.00

Biblia chora Bottle Red

$60.00

Voyatzis Bottle Red

$60.00

Biblia pinot

$80.00

Cava amethystos

$105.00

Avaton

$120.00

Glass

Driopi rose glass

$12.00

Iconos rose glass

$10.00

Bottle

Driopi rose bottle

$45.00

Iconos rose bottle

$38.00

Glass

Amalia Brut

$15.00

Bottle

Amalia brut bottle

$55.00

Bianco Nero white

$13.00

Biancocnero pink

$13.00

Retsina

$18.00

Retsina green

$15.00

Beers

Fix

$7.00

Mythos

$7.00

56 isles

$7.00

Red Donkey

$8.00

Yellow Donkey

$8.00

Crazy Donkey

$8.00

IPA

$7.00

Hazy Freak

$7.00

Belgian white

$7.00

Seasonal

$7.00

56 seasonal

$7.00

Ouzo

Barbayanni

$8.00

samos ouzo

$8.00

Aphrodite

$8.00

Plomari

$8.00

Psychis

$8.00

Katsaros

$8.00

mini bottle plomari

$16.00

Tsipouro

Idoniko

$9.00

Zacharias

$9.00

Katsaros

$9.00

Dekaraki

$9.00

Idoniko bottle

$18.00

Metaxa/Brandy

metaxa

$10.00

Metaxa 10 year

$14.00

Masticha

Psychis

$10.00

Stoupakis

$10.00

eva mitilini

$10.00

Raki

Haraki regular

$9.00

Haraki honey

$9.00

Aged barrel

Methexis cigar

$12.00

Kastsaros oak

$12.00

Parparoussis

$12.00

Cocktails

Elia martini

$14.00

Omiros

$14.00

Greek Rita

$14.00

Marblehead martini

$14.00

Zeus Martini

$14.00

Athena Mimosa

$14.00

Santorini Sunrise

$15.00

Mangkas Manhattan

$15.00

dirty Martini

$13.00

Aperol spritz

$12.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Coffee

Greek coffee

$4.25

Bottles

Bottled Water

$5.00

Sparkling

$5.00

cola

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

pink lemonade

$3.00

Kids

Spaghetti ground beef

$11.00

Fingers

$12.00

special

Pastitsio

$20.00

Striped Bass

$40.00

Marouli special

$17.00

Dessert special

$12.00

Swordfish

$39.00

Pumkin Cod

$40.00

Soup

$8.00

Seafood pasta

$41.00

Red mullet

$17.00

Halibut

$42.00

Baked feta

$17.00

breakfast

Greek scrambled eggs

$18.00

Greek Omelette

$19.00

Gyro Omelette

$22.00

Avocado Toast

$20.00

Elia Salmoncakes Benedict

$21.00

spinach and loukaniko Benedict

$19.00

Greek Benedict

$18.00

Kids Pancakes

$14.00

Spanakopita

$18.00

sides

fruit

$8.00

yogurt with fruit and granola

$12.00

trahana

$10.00

spanakorizo

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Greek Salad

$16.00

Arugula Beets

$14.00

Trahana Salad

$14.00

Avgolemono Soup

$8.00

Lentil Soup

$9.00

Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Orange juice

$2.50

Cherry juice

$2.50

breakfast cocktails

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Athena Mimosa

$14.00

Zeus Manmosa

$16.00

Marblehead Expresso Martini

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Santorini Sunrise

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

251 Washington, Marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Soall Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
10 Bessom Street Unit 9 Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
B & B Fish
orange star4.1 • 82
195 pleasant st marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Root Cafe - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
75 W Shore Dr Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
SEA SALT RESTAURANT - MARBLEHEAD, MA
orange star5.0 • 33
126 Washington St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Eat Well Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 68
12 Atlantic Avenue Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Mookie's at Mugford
orange star4.8 • 39
114 Washington Street Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marblehead

The Landing Restaurant - Marblehead
orange star4.1 • 1,438
81 Front St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Shubie's Marketplace, Wine & Spirits
orange star4.6 • 613
16 Atlantic Ave Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
B & B Fish
orange star4.1 • 82
195 pleasant st marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Eat Well Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 68
12 Atlantic Avenue Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Mookie's at Mugford
orange star4.8 • 39
114 Washington Street Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
SEA SALT RESTAURANT - MARBLEHEAD, MA
orange star5.0 • 33
126 Washington St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marblehead
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston