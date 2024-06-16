PIKI POKE
29-11 Broadway
Astoria, NY 11106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Create Your Own Poke Bowl
- Mini Bowl (20oz) One Protein
Sauce with (gf) means gluten Free$11.25
- Regular Bowl (32 oz) 2 Proteins
Sauce with (gf) means gluten Free$14.25
- Large Bowl (32 oz) 3 Proteins
Sauce with (gf) means gluten Free$16.95
- Create Vegetarian/vegan Bowl
No protein options. Choose up to five mix-ins. Sauce with (gf) means gluten Free$11.95
- Add Extra Side Orders
Create Your Own Acai Bowl
Mini Pot (Create Your Own)
- 52oz. Regular Two Proteins Mini Pot
Customizable and perfect for one. Choose up to two proteins, two mix-ins, five vegetables, and two dipping sauce on side$14.25
- 52oz. Large Three Proteins Mini Pot
Customizable and perfect for one. Choose up to three proteins, two mix-ins, five vegetables, and two dipping sauce on side$16.95
Signature Poke Bowl
- Hawaiian Poke
Ahi tuna, green and sweet onion, seaweed flower, Edamame, cucumber, poke sauce, spicy mayo, ginger dressing, spicy furikake sesame, blueberry, and roasted macadamia nuts$16.95
- Yuzu Salmon
Salmon, sweet onion, cherry tomato, edamame, purple cabbage, roasted macadamia nuts, sesame dressing, poke sauce and yuzu citrus dressing.$16.95
- Tuna & Salmon Fan
Ahi Tuna, salmon, sweet onion, scallion, cilantro, edamame, cucumber, hijiki seaweed, masago, onion crisps, sesame seeds, poke sauce, spicy mayo and KP sesame dressing.$17.95
- Salmon Lover Bowl
Salmon & spicy chopped salmon, sweet onion, edamame, organic corn, purple cabbage, avocado, tempura flakes, honey wasabi aioli, spicy mayo and poke sauce.$17.95
- Grilled Unagi Poke
Grilled eel, crab salad, shredded tamago, seaweed salad, osinko, cucumber, cashew nuts, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.$17.95
- Saucy Beef Bowl
Marinated onion beef, shredded egg, seaweed salad, oshinko, mash sweet potato, teriyaki sauce, and vegetable seasoning mix.$17.95
- Piki Bowl
Shrimp, scallop, chicken, sweet onion, edamame cucumber, diced mango, lotus chips, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame dressing and poke sauce.$16.95
- Ginger Chicken Poke
Chicken, sweet onion, scallion, cilantro, edamame, pineapple, lotus chips, sesame, ginger dressing, yum yum sauce and poke sauce.$16.95
- Sweet Chili Tofu Poke
Organic tofu, hijiki seaweed, scallion, sweet onion, edamame, mash sweet potato, vegetable seasoning mix, sweet chili sauce, poke sauce and yum yum sauce.$15.25
Signature Rice Ball
- Dancing Spicy Tuna Ball
Chopped ahi tuna, spicy mayo, masago, scallion, and tempura flakes$5.95
- Crispy Spicy Salmon Ball
Chopped salmon, spicy mayo, tempura flakes, masago, and scallion$5.95
- Spicy Shrimp Ball
Cooked shrimp, avocado, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo$5.95
- Spicy Scallop Ball
Cooked scallop, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes$5.95
- Sesame Tuna Ball
Fresh ahi tuna, avocado, sesame dressing, and tempura flakes$5.95
- Salmon Ball
Fresh salmon, tempura flakes, and kp sesame dressing$5.95
- Onion Beef Ball
Marinated onion beef, teriyaki sauce, and onion crisps$5.95
- Kp Sesame Chicken Ball
Chopped chicken, sesame dressing, and vegetable seasoning mix$5.95
- Blue Crab Ball
Steamed blue crabmeat, tempura flakes, and kp sesame dressing$6.75
- Unagi Ball
Grilled eel, avocado, unagi sauce, and cashew nuts$6.75