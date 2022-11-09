Piki's Cafe & Torta Shop 111 Main St.
COFFEE / MILKS
Brewed
Choice of light, medium and dark roast levels.
Americano
Espresso and water
Flavored Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, choice of syrup flavor topped with milk foam
Flavored Macchiato
Layered, Steamed milk with choice of flavor, espresso, topped with milk foam 10oz & 16oz=single shot 20oz=double shot 24oz=triple shot
Hot Chocolate
Espresso Shot
Think of it as a cup of brewed coffee concentrated down into a single shot.
Cortado
Double shot espresso, equal parts milk
Plain Latte
espresso, steamed milk with a top layer of milk foam
Plain Macchiato
Layered steamed milk, espresso, milk foam
MIlk
Red Eye
Brewed coffee with an added shot of espresso
Black Eye
Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso added
Flavored Steamers
Steamed milk with choice of flavoring.
FRAPPES
TEAS
American Classic
Rockville Raspberry
Green Tea with Mint
Earl Grey
Plantation Peach
Cinnamon Spice
Green Tea
Carolina Mint
Charleston Breakfast
Raspberry Lemon Tea
House made raspberry tea with lemon and sugar
Tea Lattes
Choice of tea with milk and optional flavoring.
FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADES
10oz Lemonade
16oz Lemonade
20oz Lemonade
24oz Lemonade
10oz Lemon Water
16oz Lemon Water
20oz Lemon Water
24oz Lemon Water
Cup of Water - any size to-go cup
Lemonade Refill 16oz - Pikis cup required
Lemonade Refill 20oz - Pikis cup required
Lemon Water
FRESH SQUEEZED LIMEADES
Bottled
Coke Bottle 16oz
Coke Zero Bottle 16oz
Monster Original 16oz
Monster Ultra Zero 16oz
Powerade Mountain Berry
Powerade Fruit Punch
VitaminWater - XXX
VitaminWater-Energy
Powerade 12 oz
Vitaminwater Focus Kiwi_strawberry
Red Bull 8.4oz
Vitamin Water- Lemonade
Body Armor Fruit Punch
Body Armor Orange Mango 12oz
Body Armor Fruit Punch 12 Oz
Gatorade 12oz
Gatorade. Cool Blue 20oz
CANS
ORANGE JUICE
JUICE BAR
SMOOTHIES
Create your own
Happy Day
Mango, Carrot & Orange Juice
Healthy Green
Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Chia seeds, Honey & Water
Pina Colada
Pineapple, coconut syrup and Milk
Sunset
Strawberries, Pineapple & Orange Juice
Peaches & Cream
Peaches. Honey Greek Yogurt & Chia seeds
Strawberry
Strawberries & Milk
Chocolate
Chocolate Syrup, Banana & Milk
Banana
Vanilla Extract, Banana & Milk
Breakfast
Mango, Banana, Honey Greek Yogurt, Milk & Chia Seeds
Energy
Peanut Butter, Banana and Milk
Favorite Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana & Milk
Blueberry Banana
Blueberries, Banana, Sugar & Milk
Berry Beneficial
Strawberry, Blueberries & Cranberry Pomegranate Juice
Hawaiana
Mango, Banana, Pineapple and Orange Juice
Summer Splash
Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple & Orange Juice
Tropical Getaway
Mango, Banana, Pineapple Juice and lemon
Pineapple Express
Strawberry Daquiri
Strawberry with a dash of citrus
Freshnia
Carrot, Mango, Protein, Chia Seeds, Milk
Specialty
Breakfast
Breakfast Wrap with Bacon, Egg and Cheese (Onion & G. Peppers)
Breakfast Wrap with Sausage, Egg and Cheese (Onion & G. Peppers)
Breakfast Telera with Bacon, Egg and Cheese
Breakfast Telera with Sausage, Egg and Cheese
Breakfast Telera Egg And Cheese
English Muffin with Sausage And Cheese
English Muffin with Sausage, Egg and Cheese
English Muffin with Bacon Egg and Cheese
English Muffin with Egg and Cheese
Bagels
choice of bagel with cream cheese or avocado
French Toast Sticks
5 sticks
Kids French Toast Stick Meal
5 pieces of French toast sticks with choice of kids drink and side of fruit
Bacon (Pork)
Bacon and Toast
Ham Breakfast Telera With Egg And Cheese
Sandwiches/Wraps
Chicken Torta
Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Turkey Torta
Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Ham Torta
Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Bacon Torta
Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Veggie Torta
Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Chicken Telera
Made on a telera bun w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Turkey Telera
Made on a telera roll w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Ham Telera
Made on a telera bun w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Bacon Telera
Made on a telera roll w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Veggie Telera
Made on a telera roll w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Chicken Sandwich
Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Turkey Sandwich
Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Ham Sandwich
Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Bacon Sandwich
Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Veggie Sandwich
Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies
Chicken Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Ham Wrap
Bacon Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Turkey Lettuce Wraps
Opt out on 🍞 to cut carbs! Everything you would normally get on a sandwich wrapped in lettuce.
Ham Lettuce Wraps
Opt out on 🍞 to cut carbs! Everything you would normally get on a sandwich wrapped in lettuce.
Bacon Lettuce Wraps
Opt out on 🍞 to cut carbs! Everything you would normally get on a sandwich wrapped in lettuce.
Veggie Lettuce Wraps
Baby Torta (ham or turkey)
Baby Torta Meal
Baby Bacon
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken ,Provolone Cheese and quesadilla sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Steak, Provolone Cheese and Bell Pepper
Concha del Mar - Chicken
Concha del Mar - Turkey
Concha del Mar - Ham
Concha del Mar - Bacon
Concha del Mar - Veggie
Salad
Snacks
Baked Goods
Combos
Gift Bags
Tissue Paper
Wrapping Paper
Birthday Candles
Lip balm
Individual tea
!2 ct Tea Box
Beauty
Candles
3-Wick Candles
Topaz Hollow
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
