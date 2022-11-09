Piki's Cafe & Torta Shop imageView gallery

Piki's Cafe & Torta Shop
111 Main St.

Hopkins, MI 49328

Hopkins, MI 49328

Popular Items

Flavored Macchiato
Breakfast Wrap with Bacon, Egg and Cheese (Onion & G. Peppers)
Turkey Wrap

COFFEE / MILKS

Did you know? The lighter the coffee the higher caffeine level as less gets broken down during the roasting process.

Brewed

$0.99+

Choice of light, medium and dark roast levels.

Americano

$0.99+

Espresso and water

Flavored Latte

$2.49+

Espresso, steamed milk, choice of syrup flavor topped with milk foam

Flavored Macchiato

$2.49+

Layered, Steamed milk with choice of flavor, espresso, topped with milk foam 10oz & 16oz=single shot 20oz=double shot 24oz=triple shot

Hot Chocolate

$1.79+

Espresso Shot

$0.35+

Think of it as a cup of brewed coffee concentrated down into a single shot.

Cortado

$0.99

Double shot espresso, equal parts milk

Plain Latte

$1.99+

espresso, steamed milk with a top layer of milk foam

Plain Macchiato

$1.99+

Layered steamed milk, espresso, milk foam

MIlk

$1.29+

Red Eye

$1.39+

Brewed coffee with an added shot of espresso

Black Eye

$1.69+

Brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso added

Flavored Steamers

$1.99+

Steamed milk with choice of flavoring.

FRAPPES

16 oz Frappe

$3.49

20 oz Frappe

$4.39

24 oz Frappe

$5.29

Frappe Refill CUP REQUIRED (16 oz)

$2.79

Frappe Refill CUP REQUIRED (20 OZ)

$3.79

Frappe Refill CUP REQUIRED (24 oz)

$4.69

TEAS

American Grown Tea

American Classic

$0.99+

Rockville Raspberry

$0.99+

Green Tea with Mint

$0.99+

Earl Grey

$0.99+

Plantation Peach

$0.99+

Cinnamon Spice

$0.99+

Green Tea

$0.99+

Carolina Mint

$0.99+

Charleston Breakfast

$0.99+

Raspberry Lemon Tea

$1.84+

House made raspberry tea with lemon and sugar

Tea Lattes

$2.09+

Choice of tea with milk and optional flavoring.

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADES

10oz Lemonade

$1.69

16oz Lemonade

$2.09

20oz Lemonade

$2.49

24oz Lemonade

$2.79

10oz Lemon Water

$1.39

16oz Lemon Water

$1.79

20oz Lemon Water

$2.09

24oz Lemon Water

$2.39

Cup of Water - any size to-go cup

$0.25

Lemonade Refill 16oz - Pikis cup required

$1.49

Lemonade Refill 20oz - Pikis cup required

$1.89

Lemon Water

$1.19

Lemon Water

$1.59

FRESH SQUEEZED LIMEADES

10 oz limeade

$1.69

16 oz limeade

$2.19

20 oz limeade

$2.49

24 oz limeade

$2.79

Bottled

Coke Bottle 16oz

$1.69

Coke Zero Bottle 16oz

$1.69

Monster Original 16oz

$2.49

Monster Ultra Zero 16oz

$2.49

Powerade Mountain Berry

$1.69

Powerade Fruit Punch

$1.69

VitaminWater - XXX

$1.89

VitaminWater-Energy

$1.89

Powerade 12 oz

$0.99Out of stock

Vitaminwater Focus Kiwi_strawberry

$1.89

Red Bull 8.4oz

$1.99

Vitamin Water- Lemonade

$1.89

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$1.99

Body Armor Orange Mango 12oz

$1.99

Body Armor Fruit Punch 12 Oz

$1.99

Gatorade 12oz

$0.99

Gatorade. Cool Blue 20oz

$1.69

CANS

Dasani Water 16 Oz

$0.99

Coca Cola

$0.99

Diet Coke

$0.99

Pepsi

$0.99

Mountain Dew

$0.99

Sunkist Orange

$0.99

7 UP

$0.99

Dr Pepper

$0.99

Squirt

$0.99

Sprite

$0.99

ORANGE JUICE

7 oz Squeezed Orange

$1.29Out of stock

10 oz Squeezed Organe

$2.79

16 oz Squeezed Orange

$3.29

20 oz Squeezed Orange

$3.99

24 oz Squeezed Orange

$4.59

JUICE BAR

She's So Basic

$2.78+

Apple, celery, carrot

Her Sidekick

$2.78+

carrot, celery, apple, orange

Can't be Beet

$2.78+

Apple, Beet, Strawberry

Orange Boost

$2.78+

Orange and Carrot

Citrus Monster

$2.78+

Orange and Lemon

Viking's Power

$2.78+

Orange, Carrot, Celery, Beet

SMOOTHIES

Create your own

$4.28+

Happy Day

$4.28+

Mango, Carrot & Orange Juice

Healthy Green

$4.49+

Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Chia seeds, Honey & Water

Pina Colada

$4.28+

Pineapple, coconut syrup and Milk

Sunset

$4.28+

Strawberries, Pineapple & Orange Juice

Peaches & Cream

$4.49+

Peaches. Honey Greek Yogurt & Chia seeds

Strawberry

$4.28+

Strawberries & Milk

Chocolate

$4.28+

Chocolate Syrup, Banana & Milk

Banana

$4.28+

Vanilla Extract, Banana & Milk

Breakfast

$4.49+

Mango, Banana, Honey Greek Yogurt, Milk & Chia Seeds

Energy

$4.28+

Peanut Butter, Banana and Milk

Favorite Smoothie

$4.28+

Strawberry, Banana & Milk

Blueberry Banana

$4.28+

Blueberries, Banana, Sugar & Milk

Berry Beneficial

$4.28+

Strawberry, Blueberries & Cranberry Pomegranate Juice

Hawaiana

$4.28+

Mango, Banana, Pineapple and Orange Juice

Summer Splash

$4.28+

Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple & Orange Juice

Tropical Getaway

$4.28+

Mango, Banana, Pineapple Juice and lemon

Pineapple Express

$4.28+

Strawberry Daquiri

$4.29+

Strawberry with a dash of citrus

Freshnia

$4.79+

Carrot, Mango, Protein, Chia Seeds, Milk

Specialty

Birch Beer

$1.79

Breakfast

Breakfast Wrap with Bacon, Egg and Cheese (Onion & G. Peppers)

$3.79

Breakfast Wrap with Sausage, Egg and Cheese (Onion & G. Peppers)

$3.59

Breakfast Telera with Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$3.79

Breakfast Telera with Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$3.59

Breakfast Telera Egg And Cheese

$3.29

English Muffin with Sausage And Cheese

$2.99

English Muffin with Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$3.29

English Muffin with Bacon Egg and Cheese

$3.49

English Muffin with Egg and Cheese

$2.79

Bagels

$2.29

choice of bagel with cream cheese or avocado

French Toast Sticks

$2.39

5 sticks

Kids French Toast Stick Meal

$3.99

5 pieces of French toast sticks with choice of kids drink and side of fruit

Bacon (Pork)

$2.99

Bacon and Toast

$3.49

Ham Breakfast Telera With Egg And Cheese

$3.59

Sandwiches/Wraps

Build your own style!

Chicken Torta

$6.99

Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Turkey Torta

$6.79

Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Ham Torta

$6.79

Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Bacon Torta

$6.99

Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Veggie Torta

$5.39

Made on a baguette w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Chicken Telera

$5.99

Made on a telera bun w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Turkey Telera

$5.79

Made on a telera roll w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Ham Telera

$5.79

Made on a telera bun w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Bacon Telera

$5.99

Made on a telera roll w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Veggie Telera

$5.39

Made on a telera roll w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Chicken Sandwich

$5.29

Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Bacon Sandwich

$5.29

Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Veggie Sandwich

$4.29

Made on whole grain sliced bread w/ choice of cheese and veggies

Chicken Wrap

$5.29

Turkey Wrap

$4.99

Ham Wrap

$4.99

Bacon Wrap

$5.29

Veggie Wrap

$4.19

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$4.69

Turkey Lettuce Wraps

$4.29

Opt out on 🍞 to cut carbs! Everything you would normally get on a sandwich wrapped in lettuce.

Ham Lettuce Wraps

$4.29

Opt out on 🍞 to cut carbs! Everything you would normally get on a sandwich wrapped in lettuce.

Bacon Lettuce Wraps

$4.69

Opt out on 🍞 to cut carbs! Everything you would normally get on a sandwich wrapped in lettuce.

Veggie Lettuce Wraps

$3.00

Baby Torta (ham or turkey)

$2.29

Baby Torta Meal

$3.99

Baby Bacon

$2.79

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken ,Provolone Cheese and quesadilla sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.29

Steak, Provolone Cheese and Bell Pepper

Concha del Mar - Chicken

$5.99

Concha del Mar - Turkey

$5.79

Concha del Mar - Ham

$5.79

Concha del Mar - Bacon

$5.99

Concha del Mar - Veggie

$4.29

Salad

Build your own salad! *If no veggies selected its just just lettuce and meat with your choice of dressing

Salad, Chicken

$5.99

Turkey Salad

$5.79

Ham Salad

$5.79

Bacon Salad

$5.99

Veggie Salad

$4.99

Steak Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Soup

8oz Soup of the day

$3.29

Snacks

Chips

$0.99

Cheez-Its

$0.89

Scooby- Doo Snacks

$0.89

Goldfish

$0.89

Cup of Mixed Fruit

$1.50+

Parfaits

$3.59

Fruit & Cream (10 Oz

$2.29

Fruit

$0.89

Individual fruit

Guac and chips

$5.79

Celery And Peanut Butter 9oz

$2.29

Carrots & Ranch

$2.29

Jello

$0.99

Baked Goods

Muffins

$2.09+

Bagels

$2.29

choice of bagel with cream cheese or avocado

Cookies

$0.99

3 Cookies

$2.80

Cheesecake

$2.90Out of stock

Dessert

Affogato

$2.59Out of stock

Vanilla Ice cream, espresso, Caramel White-chocolate drizzle

Combos

Telera Combo

$6.99

Cards

popular greetings card

$0.99

Gift Bags

Small Blue

$0.99

Small Pink

$0.99

Med. Green

$1.29

Med. Birthday Cake

$1.29

Med. Glitter Dots

$1.29

Jumbo Baby

$2.00

Tissue Paper

Dark Yellow

$1.09

Light Yellow

$1.09

Orange

$1.09

Lavendar

$1.09

Blue

$1.09

Black

$1.09

Red

$1.09

Magenta

$1.09

Wrapping Paper

Bakery Happy Birthday 20"x28.5" (2 sheets)

$1.09

White 20"x28.5" (2 sheets)

$1.09

Happy Birthday Hats & Balloons 30"x20" (2 sheets)

$1.09

Red & Stars 30"x20" (2 sheets)

$1.09

Birthday Candles

24 ct

$1.09

Cups

Gold 16 oz.

$18.87

$20 after tax!

Black 20 oz.

$23.58

$25 after tax!

silver 24oz

$25.47

Sanitizers

backpack sanitizer

$1.99

foam sanitizer

$1.99

Lip balm

Charleston Tea lip balm

$2.50

Individual tea

American Classic

$0.60

Plantation Peach

$0.60

Charleston Breakfast Tea

$0.60

Green Tea

$0.60

Green Tea with Mint

$0.60

Earl Grey

$0.60

Rockville Raspberry

$0.60

Cinnamon Spice

$0.60

Carolina Mint

$0.60

!2 ct Tea Box

American Classic

$7.20

Plantation Peach

$7.20

Breakfast Tea

$7.20

Green Tea

$7.20

Green Tea with Mint

$7.20

Earl Grey

$7.20

Rockville Raspberry

$7.20

Cinnamon Spice

$7.20

Carolina Mint

$7.20

Coffee

12 oz. Light Roast

$12.99

12oz. Medium Roast

$12.99

12oz. Dark Roast

$12.99

Smudge Sticks

Rosemary/Eucalyptus

$6.00Out of stock

Eucalyptus/Blue Sage

$6.00Out of stock

Beauty

Shower Steamers

$5.50

Wooden Steamer Trays

$6.50

Wine Bath Salts

$10.50

Green Tea Match Mask

$12.50

6 Beauty Blenders

$12.50

Silk Sleep Mask

$10.50

Silky Scrunchies

$10.50

Silky Satin Pillowcase

$13.00

Faux Fur Scrunchies

$8.50

Leggings

$20.00

Candles

Pupmkin Souffle

$20.00

Apple Maple Bourbon

$20.00

Spiced Cranberry Apple

$20.00Out of stock

Blackberry Bourbon

$20.00

Mango & Coconut Milk

$20.00Out of stock

Sea Salt & Orchid

$20.00

3-Wick Candles

Warm Country Pear

$40.00

Coming Back Christmas 2021

Topaz Hollow

Variety of scents coming soon!!!

Lotion

$7.00

Soap

$7.00

Flavor of the Month

24oz Latte (flavor of the month)

$3.99

24oz Macchiato (flavor of the month)

$3.99

24oz Frappe (flavor of the month)

$3.99

24oz Steamer (flavor of the month)

$3.50

24oz Smoothie (flavor of the month)

$4.99

Current Promos

Ham Telera

$4.79

Ham Torta

$5.79

Ham Wrap

$4.29

Ham Sandwich

$3.99

Ham

1 lb. Ham

$8.99

1/2 lb. Ham

$4.99

Turkey

1 lb. Turkey

$8.99Out of stock

1/2 lb. Turkey

$4.99Out of stock

Provolone Cheese

1 lb. Provolone

$5.99

1/2 lb. Provolone

$3.29

American Cheese

1lb. American

$4.99Out of stock

1/2 lb. American

$2.89Out of stock

Pepper Jack Cheese

1 lb. Pepperjack

$5.99

1/2 lb. Pepperjack

$3.29

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese on White

$1.99

Grilled Cheese on 12 Grain

$1.99

PB&J

PB & Strawberry Jelly

$1.99

PB & Grape Jelly

$1.99Out of stock

Baby Torta

Baby Torta (ham or turkey)

$2.29

Baby Torta Meal

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 Main St., Hopkins, MI 49328

Directions

Gallery
Piki's Cafe & Torta Shop image

