Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery

1,085 Reviews

$$

397 Greene ave

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Order Again

BREAKFAST

Tortilla Espanola (Spanish Omelet)

$6.00

Breakfast Empanadas

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Pastelito egg Sandwich

$7.00

Vegan Breakfast Sandich

$10.00

Tostada Cuban bread

$3.00

Tostada Avocado or Chorizo

$7.00

SNACKS

Empanadas

$5.00

Croquetas

$2.00

Papa Rellena

$4.00Out of stock

Tamales Criollo

$7.00

Frozen Assortment 1/2 Dozen

$24.00

Frozen Assortment Dozen

$48.00

Wholesale Croquetas

$65.00Out of stock

Wholesale Empanadas

$65.00

PRESSED SANDWICHES

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Vaca Frita

$12.00

The Frita

$10.00

Vegan Frita

$12.00

Mojo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Vegan Pernil

$14.00

BAKED GOODS

Pastelitos

$3.00

Flan

$7.00

Guava & Cream Cheese Pie

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Authentic Cuban Bread Loaf

$6.00

Dulce de leche Brownie

$7.00

Tres leches

$7.00

Arroz con leche *vegan

$5.00

Rice pudding

$7.00

churros

$6.00

SOUPS

Cuban Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Vegan Chickpea, Yucca & Collard Greens

$9.00Out of stock

Tamel En Cazuela 8oz

$6.00

Tamel En Cazuela pint

$9.00

POTAJE DE GARBANZO

$10.00

SOUP DE JOUR

$10.00

MARKET PANTRY ITEMS – GRAB & GO

Hot Sauce

$11.00

IMPORTED SPANISH OLIVES WITH ANCHOVIES

$5.00

IMPORTED SPANISH OLIVES RED PEPPER

$5.00

Coffee Bag (16oz)

$15.00

IMPORTED SPANISH OLIVES W/ LEMON

$5.00

GRAN GUSTO SPANISH SHERRY VINEGAR

$7.00

SPANISH ORGANIC EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$14.00

SPANISH PIMENTON, HOT OR SWEET

$5.00

SPANISH MARCONA ALMONDS

$5.00

PIQUILLO PEPPERS

$5.00

SPANISH CANNED MUSSELS

$5.00

6 PACK OF CUBAN SODAS

$16.00

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$5.00

YUCA CHIPS

$5.00

GUAVA PASTE

$5.00

MARIA COOKIES

$5.00

Salads

WHITE BEAN-BOQUERONES & OLIVES

$8.00

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

ORANGE SEGMENTS, MANCHEGO CHEESE, MARINATED BUTTER BEANS, MARCONA OLIVES

$12.00

GREEN SALAD

$8.00

Rotisserie chicken

1⁄4 CHICKEN (White or Dark)

$1,200.00

1⁄2 CHICKEN (White or Dark)

$21.00

GRAB & GO BOTTLED DRINKS

HAVANA MARRY MIX

$5.00

MOJITO-GREEN TEA

$5.00

BOTTLED CAFÉ ON LECHE

$6.00

FRESH OJ

$6.00

FRESH PINEAPPLE JUICE

$6.00

MANGO BATIDO

$6.00

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$6.00

TROPICAL FRUIT SALAD (VG)

$8.00

SAUCES/MARINADES

CILANTRO

$600.00

SOFRITO

$4.00

MOJO MARINADE

$4.00

MOJO DIPPING SAUCE

$4.00

ENCHILADO SAUCE

$7.00

SHERRY-GARLIC BUTTER

$7.00

SPREADS

CUBAN GUACAMOLE

$7.00

BOCADITO

$5.00

KEY WEST STYLE SMOKED FISH DIP

$800.00

SPANISH CHARCUTERIE

SERRANO, LOMO, CANTIMPALO MIX

$15.00

MANCHEGO W/ GUAVA

$10.00

Cuban COFFEE

Cafe con leche

$5.00

Cafe con leche especial

$5.50

Cafecito

$4.50

Colada

$6.50

Cold Brew

$6.50

Cortadito

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Americano

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.25

Extra Shot

$2.00

Iced

$0.50

Oat Milk

$1.00

JUICES

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Fresh Pressed Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$6.00

Guava Limeade

$5.00

Mint iced tea

$6.00

Mango shake

$6.00

Cuban Sodas

Materva / Iron beer / Jupina

$4.00

BREAKFAST

Tortilla Espanola (Spanish Omelet)

$5.00

Tostada with Butter

$3.50

Wrap

$9.00

Pastelito Sandwich

$6.00

Avocado Tostada

$6.00

Avocado Toastada WITH CHORIZO

$8.00

SNACKS

Empanadas

$4.50

Croquetas

$2.00

Tamales Criollo

$5.00

CROQUETA SANDWICHES

Cuban Preparada

$10.00

Veggie

$10.00

BAKED GOODS

Pastelitos

$2.75

Flan

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Guava & Cream Cheese Pie

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Authentic Cuban Bread Loaf

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Cuban Coffee

Café con Leche

$4.50

Café con Leche Especial

$5.00

Cortadito

$3.50

Cafecito

$3.00

Colada

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Oat milk

$0.50

Iced

$0.50

Local Kitten Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00

IceTea

$5.00

JUICES

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Fresh Pressed Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

Batidos

Mango

$6.00

Guanabana

$6.00

Guava

$6.00

Mamey

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

397 Greene ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

