Pilar Cuban Eatery

1,085 Reviews

$$

397 greene ave

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Mariquitas

$7.00

Mixed Spanish Olives

$8.00
Croquetas

Croquetas

$13.00
Empanadas

Empanadas

$13.00
Cuban Nachos

Cuban Nachos

$13.00
Shrimp Patacones

Shrimp Patacones

$16.00

Beef Patacones

$16.00

SOUPS

Tomato Red Pepper Bisque

$8.00+

Caldo Gallego

$9.00+

SALADS

Avocado and Tomato

$14.00

Avocado and Tomato w/Chicken

$22.00

Avocado and Tomato w/Shrimp

$24.00

Avocado and Tomato w/Fish

$24.00

SANDWICHES

Pressed Cuban Sandwich

Pressed Cuban Sandwich

$21.00

Croqueta Preparada

$22.00

Mojo Chicken Sandwich

$21.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Pan de Bisteck

$21.00

ENTREES

Veggie Platter - Vegan

$21.00

Quimbobo - Vegan

$21.00

Pernil

$23.00

Picadillo

$23.00

Vaca Frita

$25.00

Ropa Vieja

$25.00
Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$25.00
Enchilado De Camarones

Enchilado De Camarones

$25.00

Enchilado De Pescado

$25.00
Pescado Al Ajillo

Pescado Al Ajillo

$25.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$25.00

Bistec Paolomilla

$23.00

Paella

$25.00Out of stock

SIDES

Avocado

$6.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Black Beans and Rice

$7.00

Cuban Toast

$5.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50
Hot Sauce Bottle

Hot Sauce Bottle

$11.00

House Made Chorizo

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00
Maduros

Maduros

$7.00

Mojo Chicken

$8.00

Mojo Shrimp

$10.00

Quimbombo Side

$8.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Tostones

$8.00
Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$8.00

eggs

$4.00

DESSERT

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Guava Cheese Pie

$9.00
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Passion Fruit Flan

$9.00

Whole Key Lime Pie

$45.00Out of stock

Juice

Orange juice

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Soft drinks

Diet coke

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Virgin limonada

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Lg Sparkling water

$8.00

Coke

$4.00

Materva

$5.00

Jupina

$5.00

Iron beer

$5.00

Coffee

cafe con leche

$5.25

cafe especial

$6.00

cortadito

$4.75

cafecito

$4.25

espresso

$4.00

americano

$4.00

cold brew

$5.00

Tea

Chamomile

$3.00

Green tea

$3.00

Black tea

$3.00

DRAFT BEER

DRAFT BEER

$8.00

EVENT COCKTAILS

Party mojito

$14.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Pinkie

$14.00

LA cachucha

$14.00

Limonada

$13.00

Spicy

$13.00

Party Cuba libre

$12.00

Part sangria white

$12.00

Party sangria red

$12.00

Drinks

R sangria

$8.00

Canned beer

$4.00

Rose

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

397 greene ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

