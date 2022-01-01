Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pillars Cafe 19700 Rinaldi Street

review star

No reviews yet

19700 Rinaldi Street

Porter Ranch, CA 91326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee

Batch Brew

$2.50+

Dark Roast drip coffee

Decaf Batch Brew

$2.50+

Cappucino

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Americano

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.00

2 shots of espresso

Traditional Macchiato (4 oz)

$3.25

Coffee Refill

$1.25

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25+

Tea Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Black Tea

$3.50+

Iced Herbal Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea Refill

$1.50

Drinks

Lemonade of the Day

$3.50+

Pillars Chillers

$4.50+

Ice Blended drinks

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Add Ons

Syrups

$0.50

Milks

$0.65

Customs

Breakfast

Overnight oats

$7.00

Chia seed, flax seed, rolled oats, steel cut oats, golden raisin, almond milk, Granola, Berries, banana

Steel Cut Oats

$6.25

Steel cut oats, Granola, Blueberry, Sugar in the raw

Avocado Toast

$9.25

Avocado, Sourdough toast, Chives, Dill, Tomato

Grain Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Brown rice, Turnips, and turnips tops, Caramelized onions, Pickled red onions, Fried egg

Burrito

$9.25

Free range scrambled eggs, 12 month aged white cheddar, Tomatillo salsa, Country potatoes, Flour tortilla

Omelette

$8.00

Free range egg , Chives, 12 months aged white cheddar, Mixed greens, Red wine vinaigrette

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Free range scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, Beelers Pork Bacon, Arugula, Whole grain mustard aioli, Toasted Brioche Burger bun

Chefs Special

$9.25

2 eggs any way, Country potatoes, Choice of Beelers pork bacon, or house breakfast sausage

French Toast

$10.25Out of stock

Thick cut Brioche french toast, Berries, Whipped cream, Maple syrup

Toast & Jam

$5.50

Toasted Bread, House made jam, butter

Country Potatoes

$4.50

Fried country potatoes, tossed in chive and parsley

Side Bacon

$4.00

Thick cut apple wood smoked bacon 3 pieces

Side Sausage

$3.25

House made 4 oz Breakfast sausage patty

Tater Tots

$4.25

Fried tater tots served with pillars house aoili

Egg a la carte

$1.75

A La Carte

Grab and Go

Overnight oats

$7.00

Chia seed, flax seed, rolled oats, steel cut oats, golden raisin, almond milk, Granola, Berries, banana

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Rotating fruit cup

Italian pasta salad

$6.00

Tuna Salad & crackers

$6.95

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Almond Croissant

$4.99

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.99

Blueberry Stuesel muffin

$4.99

Lemon Poppy Seed muffin

$4.99

Chocolate Muffin

$4.99

Scone Chocolate Chip

$4.99

Scone Mixed Berry

$4.99

Vegan Banana Bread

$2.95

Vegan Zucchini Bread

$2.95

Apple Turnover

$4.99Out of stock

Bear Claw

$4.99

Cheese Pocket

$4.99Out of stock

Brownies W/ Walnuts

$6.50

Cannoli

$5.50

Carrot cake

$4.00

Chips

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.75

Kettle potato chips with salt and vinegar seasoning

Jalepeno Chips

$1.75

Kettle potato chips with spicy Jalepeno seasoning

Sea Salt Chips

$1.75

Kettle potato chips with Sea salt seasoning

BBQ Chips

$1.75

Kettle potato chips with Barbeque seasoning

Beverages and soft drinks

Kids Chocolate milk

$2.00

Kids Nonfat Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Movie night Gatorade

$2.50

Greenlands

$8.00

Froot

$8.00

Sunday Morning

$8.00

Lean n Green

$8.00

Citrus Flush

$8.00

Straight Shooter

$4.50

Spring Water (750ml)

$4.00

Sparking Water (750ml)

$4.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$2.50

Sprite Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Small water

$2.50

Concession Candy

M&Ms

$1.75

Sour Punch Straws

$2.00

Reeses Cups

$2.50

Chicken fingers shepherd youth

Croissant turkey sandwich & chips

$12.00

Croissant Tuna sandwich & chips

$12.00

Sandwiches

Meatball hoagie

$12.50

Hero Cold cut

$12.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19700 Rinaldi Street, Porter Ranch, CA 91326

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
