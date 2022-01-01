Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pi Local Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

42091 Cypress Pkwy Unit 1

Babcock Ranch, FL 33982

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC
WING FLAVOR
SUPREME PI

Soups, Salads & Apps

Breadsticks (6)

$5.00

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Fresh burrata mozzarella, local tomatoes, organic basil & balsamic glaze

Garlic Knots (4)

Garlic Knots (4)

$5.00
Garlic Knots (8)

Garlic Knots (8)

$8.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.00

Mini meatballs, spinach, acini de pepe, chicken broth, parmesan cheese

Local Salad

Local Salad

$11.00

Local greens, grapes, walnuts, apples & goat cheese + vinaigrette dressing

French Fries

$5.00

The Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmigiano-reggiano, croutons, caesar dressing

Tuscan Vegetables

$5.00

SIDE Salad

$5.00

WINGS

6 wings per order

WING FLAVOR

$12.00

CLASSIC PIZZA

Italian tomato sauce + Grandé mozzarella. All pizzas are available in 12" (6 slices) & 16" (8 slices)

CLASSIC

$13.00

Italian tomato sauce + Grandé mozzarella. All pizzas are available in 12" (6 slices) & 16" (8 slices)

TRUFFLE

$16.00

white cream base, Grandé mozzarella + truffle glaze (no tomato sauce) All pizzas are available in 12" (6 slices) & 16" (8 slices)

WHITE

$15.00

oil, fresh mozzarella, Grandé mozzarella, basil + balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce) All pizzas are available in 12" (6 slices) & 16" (8 slices)

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.50

SPECIALTY PIZZA

All pizzas are available in 12" (6 slices) & 16" (8 slices)

BBQ CHICKEN

$17.00

classic pizza topped with grilled chicken tossed in bbq sauce

BR Pi

$17.00

white cream sauce & pineapple topped with ricotta (no tomato sauce)

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$17.00

ranch dressing base, grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella & bacon (no tomato sauce)

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$17.00
CRESCENT B Pi

CRESCENT B Pi

$17.00

oil & garlic base, brie and sliced pear topped with baby arugula and balsamic glaze (no tomato sauce)

FOUR CHEESE

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, ricotta, shaved parmesan, grated romano & parsley

GARDEN FRESH

$15.00

Italian tomato sauce, green peppers, onions, Kalamata olives & spinach

HAWAIIAN

$16.00

MARGHERITA

$16.00

Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil

MEATS

$18.00

Italian tomato sauce, meatballs, pepperoni & ham

PITTSBURGH PI

$16.00

ranch dressing base, Italian beef & baked french fries (no tomato sauce)

PROSCIUTTO PI

$17.00

italian tomato sauce topped with prosciutto & baby arugula

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.00

classic pizza topped with grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce

SPICY Pi

$17.00

spicy Italian tomato sauce, sausage & hot capicola

SUPREME PI

SUPREME PI

$17.00

bacon, pepperoni, green peppers, red onion, black olives, fresh mozzarella, parmesan & basil

TOMATO PESTO

TOMATO PESTO

$15.00

Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices & basil

PURA VIDA PI

PURA VIDA PI

$17.00

Topped with burrata, prosciutto & arugula. Garnished balsamic glaze.

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.50
PIZZA OF THE MONTH (NOVEMBER)

PIZZA OF THE MONTH (NOVEMBER)

$17.00

White pizza with Italian sausage, goat cheese & honey drizzle.

STROMBOLIS & CALZONES

Chicken Roll

$12.00

marinara & mozzarella cheese

Classic Calzone

Classic Calzone

$12.00

mozzarella & ricotta

Pepperoni Roll

$12.00

pepperoni, marinara & mozzarella

Stromboli

$14.00

pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers & onions

PANINIS

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, balsamic glaze, arugula & basil on focaccia bread (vegetarian)

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$14.00

Crescent B Panini

$12.00

Focaccia bread, sliced pear, brie, arugula, garlic & balsamic glaze (vegetarian)

Grilled Chicken & Prosciutto Panini

$13.00

Roman Panini

$13.00

Focaccia bread, roasted red peppers, giadiniera hot peppers, marinated italian beef & sausage

The Italian Panini

$14.00

Turkey Panini

$11.00

Focaccia bread, sliced turkey, sun dried tomato pesto, vine ripe tomatoes & greens

WRAPS

Caprese Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Parm Wrap

$14.00

Crescent B Wrap

$12.00

Roman Wrap

$13.00

The Italian Wrap

$14.00

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken & Prosciutto Wrap

$13.00

BOTTLED BEER

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Bucket

$23.00

Corona Light Bottle

$5.50

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Funky Buddha Chant IPA

$6.00

Gateway Gold

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Shock Top Twisted Pretzel

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Yeungling

$4.50

HAPPY HOUR

DRAFT BEER

HOUSE WINE

$4.00

HIGH NOON|BEV BOGO

$6.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS

$12.00

SELTZERS

High Noon

$6.00

Rum Mojito

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

WATER/SODA

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Purified Water

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Water Cup

WINE

DaVinci Chianti

$29.00

La Terre Cab. Sauv.

$18.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$25.00

Robertson Cab. Sauv.

$25.00

Palazzo Della Torre

$35.00

Los Cardos Malbec

$17.00

La Terre Chardonnay

$18.00

Robertson Chardonnay

$25.00

Robertson Sauv. Blanc

$25.00

Hogue Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Dona Paula Rose'

$29.00

J Cuvée

$35.00Out of stock

Noir

$9.00

Rosé

$9.00

Blanc

$9.00

Gris

$9.00

BINGO BOGO

Miller Lite

$5.00

BINGO Bud Lt.

$6.75

BINGO Corona

$8.25

BINGO Corona Light Bottle

$8.25

BINGO Elysian Space Dust IPA

$9.00

BINGO Funky Buddha Chant IPA

$9.00

BINGO Ultra

$7.50

BINGO Shock Top Twisted Pretzel

$7.50

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Corona Bucket

$23.00

BINGO Yeungling

$6.75

BINGO Gateway Gold

$8.25

BINGO Angry Orchard

$8.25

BINGO Heineken 0.0

$8.25

BINGO Heineken

$8.25

BB High Noon

$9.00

BB Rum Mojito

$9.00

BB Mimosa

$9.00

BB White Claw

$9.00

BB Noir

$12.00

BB Rosé

$12.00

BB Blanc

$12.00

BB Gris

$12.00

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$5.00

GF CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.00

TIRAMISU

$5.00

TRADITIONAL CANNOLI

$5.00

ZEPPOLE (4)

$5.00

ZEPPOLE (8)

$9.00

CANNOLI PIZZA (12”)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brick oven pizza, salad, soup, wings & paninis.

Website

Location

42091 Cypress Pkwy Unit 1, Babcock Ranch, FL 33982

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Pi Local image

