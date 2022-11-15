Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pilo's Street Tacos

1,062 Reviews

$$

28 SW 11th St

Miami, FL 33130

Popular Items

Esquites
Birria Tacos
Burrito

DRINKS

Pilo's Spring Water

$2.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.49

Aguas Frescas

$2.49

Mexican Sodas

$3.49

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Basket of chips served with Pico De Gallo and Salsa La Clasica.

Don Queso Dip

Don Queso Dip

$10.99
El Jefe

El Jefe

$7.99

Crispy Cheese chicharrón and salsa verde.

El Sabroso

El Sabroso

$13.00

Melted cheese skillet with your choice of protein topped with pico de gallo and side of tortillas or chips.

Elotes

Elotes

$5.00

"Mexican Street Corn on the Cob" Charred elote (corn) with lime juice, mayo, cotija queso, and chile.

Esquites

Esquites

$5.00

"Mexican Corn on the Cob Bowl" Elote in with lime juice, mayo, cotija queso, and chile.

FLAUTAS

La Lupita (Chicken)

$6.99

Chicken filled flauta topped with lettuce, cotija queso, avo crema, and salsa de chile de arbol.

La Fresa (Chorizo & Potato)

$6.99

Chorizo and potato filled flauta topped with lettuce, cotija queso, avo crema, and salsa verde.

La Lisa (Cheese & Potato)

$6.99

Stuffed with Chihuahua cheese and potato. Served with a side of Salsa "La Frutal" (Tamarind,honey & habanero peppers)

TACOS

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Short ribs of beef tacos, stuffed with Chihuahua Cheese, topped with onion & cilantro. Served with a side of caldo. Three per order.

El Canijo Taco

El Canijo Taco

$10.99

Meat lover's favorite. Crispy chorizo, slow cooked brisket, chicharron, and salsa morita on corn tortilla. Two per order.

El Carnal Taco

El Carnal Taco

$9.99

Michoacán style pork carnitas with a dash of smoked salsa verde, chopped white onion, and cilantro on corn tortilla. Two per order.

El Costeñito Beer-battered Taco

El Costeñito Beer-battered Taco

$10.99

Crispy beer-battered shrimp, topped with pineapple, pickled red onion & avo crema, on flour tortilla. Two per order.

El Güero Taco

El Güero Taco

$8.99

Grilled chicken garnished with lettuce, cotija queso, and avo crema with salsa verde on corn tortilla.

El Miguelito Taco

El Miguelito Taco

$10.99

The original flavorful chargrilled Arrachera skirt steak with cilantro and white onion on corn tortilla. Two per order.

El Pescadito Beer-battered Taco

El Pescadito Beer-battered Taco

$10.99

Crispy beer-battered fillet of white fish, topped with pineapple pico de gallo, pickled red cabbage& chipotle mayo, on flour tortilla. Two per order.

El Tiznado Taco

El Tiznado Taco

$8.99Out of stock

Mushrooms al pastor garnished with cilantro, red onion, pineapple, and salsa de chile de arbol on corn tortilla. *Vegan/Vegetarian*

La Elenita

La Elenita

$10.99

Pork al pastor wrapped in a delicious crispy cheese crust, toped with pineapple pico de gallo on flour tortilla. Two per order.

La Juana Taco

La Juana Taco

$9.99

delicious, slow cooked ground brisket topped with melted chihuahua cheese, onion & cilantro, on corn tortilla. Two per order.

La Pilo Taco

La Pilo Taco

$9.99

Thinly cut pork al pastor cooked in slow vertical traditional Mexican trompo garnished with pineapple, onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas. Two per order

La Sangrona Taco

La Sangrona Taco

$10.99

Juicy and tender brisket wrapped in a delicious, crispy cheese crust, topped with pineapple pico de gallo on flour tortillas. Two per order.

El Pescadito Grilled Taco

$10.99

ENTREES

Burrito

Burrito

$14.99

Burritos are made in a flour tortilla, stuffed with poblano rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, choice of "One Protein" & served with a side of fresh chips.

Piñata

Piñata

$14.99

Poblano Rice, Black Beans Lettuce, Choice Of "One Protein", Topped with Guacamole, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo & Crispy Tortilla Strips.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.99

Tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese, choice of "One Protein". Served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de Gallo.

Alambres

$19.99

Onions, mushrooms, Poblano peppers, One Protein & Chihuahua cheese, topped with pico de Gallo. Served on a sizzling hot skillet and a choice of flour or corn tortillas.

SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$10.99

WHITE SANGRIA

$10.99

PITCHER

$29.95Out of stock

BEER

Corona Extra

$7.99

XX DRAFT

$6.99

XX BOTTLE

$7.99

MODELO BOTTLE

$7.99

MODELO DRAFT

$6.99

Negra Modelo

$7.99

Pacifico Draft

$6.99

Monopolio

Out of stock

MICHELADA

$9.99

CHELADA

$9.99

Modelo Big

$10.50Out of stock

MONOPOLIO NEGRA

$7.99Out of stock

Chela

$4.00Out of stock

MARGARITA

LIME MARGARITA

$11.99

Passion Fruit Margarita

$11.99

Strawberry

$11.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Authentic Mexican Street Tacos throughout Miami!

