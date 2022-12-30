Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pilot Butte Tap Room

review star

No reviews yet

917 Northeast Greenwood Avenue

Bend, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Beer Flight (4)

$12.00

Growler

$15.00

Wine Bottle

$60.00+

Tea-hot

$3.00

1. Coors Light

$5.00

2. Coors Banquet

$5.00

3. Sweet As Ale

$7.00

4. Pilsner

$7.00

5. Dead Guy Ale

$7.00

6. Cream Ale

$7.00

7. Hazy IPA

$7.00

8. Ching Ching Sour Ale

$7.00

9. Badhizafa IPA

$7.00

10. Pallet Jack IPA

$7.00

11. RPM IPA

$7.00

12. Comatose Imperial IPA

$7.00

13. Irish Stout

$7.00

14. Amber Ale

$7.00

15. Nut Crusher Porter

$7.00

16. Abominable Ale

$7.00

17. Hefe

$7.00

18. Jungle Juice

$7.00

19. Apple Cherry Cider

$7.00

20. Hard Seltzer

$7.00

21. Twisted Tea

$7.00

22. Lemon Ginger Kombucha

$7.00

23. Black Butte Porter

$5.00

24. Cold Brew Coffee

$7.00

White Claw

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Wellbeing Nonalcoholic Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Celsius

$5.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Naked Smoothie

$5.00

Bubly Sparking Water

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Bubbles

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Pinot Gris

$8.00

Pizza

Cheese

$5.00+

Mozarella, Pizza Sauce

Pepperoni

$5.00+

Pepperoni, Mozarella, Pizza Sauce

Hawaiian

$5.00+

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozarealla, Pizza Sauce

Meat Lover

$5.00+

Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Mozarella, Pizza Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.00+

BBQ Chicken

$5.00+

Supreme

$22.00+

Combination

$5.00+

Pepperoni,Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozarella, Pizza Sauce

Veggie

$5.00+

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozarella, Tomato Sauce

Custom

$16.00+

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Chicken Strips

$7.00+

Fries

$7.00

Tator Tots

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Mozarella Cheese Curds with Marinara Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Breadsticks

$3.00+

Carrot & Celery Sticks with Ranch

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie

$4.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00+

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Snacks

Candy Bars

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$7.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.00

Veggie

$11.00

Cheese Steak

$14.00

Salads

Steak Sal;ad

$15.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$6.00+

Caesar Salad

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

917 Northeast Greenwood Avenue, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DANDY'S DRIVE-IN - 1334 NE 3RD ST
orange starNo Reviews
1334 NE 3RD ST Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries
orange starNo Reviews
706 NE Greenwood Avenue Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
SuperDeluxe - Bend
orange starNo Reviews
805 NE 3rd St. Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Bend Burger Company
orange star4.8 • 14
1939 NE 3rd St Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Laurie's Grill - 415 NE 3rd St, Bend,
orange star4.5 • 3
415 NE 3rd St, Bend, Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai Cuisine - Bend
orange star4.4 • 3,101
550 NW Franklin Ave Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston