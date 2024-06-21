- Home
Pilot House
900 North Pinellas Avenue
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Lunch
Starters
- Hand-Breaded Calamari
Pepperoncini and spicy black garlic aioli$16.00
- Lump Crab Croquettes
Cajun remoulade, frisee, and panko$19.00
- Baked Brie
Fig jam, rosemary, roasted pecans, and crostini$16.00
- Ahi Tuna Crudo
Capers, cucumber, Meyer lemon vinaigrette, and micro wasabi$19.00
- PEI Mussels
Blistered tomatoes, chardonnay, herb compound butter, and roasted garlic bread$15.00
- Twice Fried Bone-In Wings
Served with celery & house bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch$18.00
- Steak Eggroll$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Soup & Salad
- Farmhouse
Artisan greens, hard boiled eggs, cucumber, tomato, onion, and honey mustard croutons$14.00
- Burrata Caprese
Artisan greens, marinated tomatoes, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic reduction$14.00
- Lobster Bisque Bowl
Sherry/Maine lobster$12.00
- Bone Marrow French Onion
Cup. House crostini-Gruyère & Asiago$9.00
- Small Pilot House Signature Salad
Artisan greens, cranberries, toasted pecans beets, Montchevre goat cheese, and charred lemon & honey vinaigrette$8.00
- Large Pilot House Signature Salad
Artisan greens, cranberries, toasted pecans beets, Montchevre goat cheese, and charred lemon & honey vinaigrette$14.00
- Small Traditional Caesar
Romaine hearts, shaved Asiago, and house croutons$8.00
- Large Traditional Caesar
Romaine hearts, shaved Asiago, and house croutons$14.00
- Add On Signature Salad$6.00
- Add On Caesar Salad$6.00
Handhelds
- Shrimp Po'boy
Cajun remoulade, shredded iceberg, and vine ripe tomato$21.00
- Char-Grilled 8 Oz Short Rib Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, bone marrow mayo, and kaiser roll$22.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
House pimento cheese, red cabbage slaw, and pickles$21.00
- Prime Rib French Dip
Amoroso roll, Gruyere, house au jus, and horseradish crema$22.00
- Mojo Pork Cuban
Tavern ham, salami, pickles, Swiss, and mostarda$18.00
Entrées
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Grilled Salmon
Pico de gallo, orzo, and broccolini$29.00
- Blackened Shrimp
Toasted jasmine rice, grilled asparagus, and key lime mango salsa$26.00
- Cherry Tomato Pomodoro with Burrata
Roasted garlic, olive oil, basil, shaved Asiago, and fettuccine$29.00
- Black Cod Fish & Chips
Hand cut fries, red cabbage slaw, fried capers, and tartar sauce$24.00
Dinner
Starters
- Pan-Seared Diver Scallops
Summer corn, boursin, and blistered tomatoes$26.00
- Hand-Breaded Calamari
Pepperoncini and spicy black garlic aioli$16.00
- Hand-Breaded Hot Honey Chicken
Smoked paprika butter and house-made buttermilk ranch$16.00
- Lump Crab Croquettes
Cajun remoulade, frisee, and panko$19.00
- Beef Tenderloin Carpaccio
Fried capers, wholegrain aioli, pickled shallots, and crostini$22.00
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Smoked pork belly lardons, balsamic, and chipotle aioli$14.00
- Baked Brie
Fig jam, rosemary, roasted pecans, and crostini$16.00
- Ahi Tuna Crudo
Capers, cucumber, Meyer lemon vinaigrette, and micro wasabi$19.00
- PEI Mussels
Blistered tomatoes, chardonnay, herb compound butter, and roasted garlic bread$15.00
- Twice Fried Bone-In Wings
Served with celery & house bleu cheese or buttermilk ranch$18.00
- Steak Eggroll$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Soups & Salads
- Cup Lobster Bisque
Sherry/Maine lobster$8.00
- Lobster Bisque Bowl
Sherry/Maine lobster$12.00
- Bone Marrow French Onion
Cup. House crostini-Gruyère & Asiago$9.00
- Small Traditional Caesar
Romaine hearts, shaved Asiago, and house croutons$8.00
- Large Traditional Caesar
Romaine hearts, shaved Asiago, and house croutons$14.00
- Small Pilot House Signature Salad
Artisan greens, cranberries, toasted pecans beets, Montchevre goat cheese, and charred lemon & honey vinaigrette$8.00
- Large Pilot House Signature Salad
Artisan greens, cranberries, toasted pecans beets, Montchevre goat cheese, and charred lemon & honey vinaigrette$14.00
- Burrata Caprese
Artisan greens, marinated tomatoes, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic reduction$14.00
- Add On Signature Salad$6.00
- Add On Caesar Salad$6.00
From the Land
- 8 Oz Center Cut Filet Mignon
Bourbon bacon jam, boursin whipped potatoes, and bone marrow demi glacé$49.00
- Ribeye
Roasted fingerling potatoes and broccolini$46.00
- Char-Grilled 8 Oz Short Rib Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, bone marrow mayo, and kaiser roll$22.00
- Citrus Cured Duck Confit
White bean cassoulet, applewood smoked bacon, and sweet chile marmalade$39.00
- Pork Shank Osso Bucco
Homestyle mash, merepoix, and natural jus$34.00
From the Sea
- Catch of the Day$34.00
- Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass Oscar
Boursin whipped potatoes, lump crab, béarnaise, and grilled asparagus$48.00
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Grilled Salmon
Pico de gallo, orzo, and broccolini$34.00
- Sesame Soy Broiled Black Cod
Edamame fried rice, scallion, and sesame seeds$39.00
- Mediterranean Branzino
Orzo, marinated tomatoes, capers, and artichokes$39.00
Pasta
- Seafood Scampi
Shrimp, mussels scallops, calamari, roasted garlic, blistered tomatoes, and fettuccine$36.00
- Cherry Tomato Pomadoro with Burrata
Roasted garlic, olive oil, basil, shaved Asiago, and fettuccine$29.00
- White Truffle Lobster Mac
Gruyère, Parmesan, Asiago, chive, and cavatappi$39.00OUT OF STOCK
Kids
Sides
Dessert
- Bananas Foster Banana Bread
Dark rum salted caramel, whipped cream, and toasted pecan$10.00
- Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée
Burnt turbinado sugar and seasonal berries$10.00
- Maple Brown Butter Blondie Sundae
Local ice cream, whipped cream, and Bordeaux cherries$10.00
- Gooey Chocolate Cake
Powdered sugar, raspberry coulis, and seasonal berries$10.00
Wine
Red Wine
- Bottle Oregon Breeze Pinot Noir - Oregon$40.00
- Bottle Eden Rift Valliant - Central Coast, CA$74.00
- Bottle Fox Lane Cabernet Sauvignon - California$37.00
- Bottle Jack Tar Cellars - Paso Robles, California$70.00
- Bottle Eguren Ugarte Cincuenta Rioja Blend - Spain$40.00
- Bottle Tenuta Di Ceppaino Super Tuscan - Tuscany, Italy$60.00
- Bottle Terre Del Barolo-Barbera D'Alba - Piemonte, Italy$50.00
- Bottle Coppo-Camp Du Rouss Barbera D'Asti - Piemonte, Italy$53.00
- Bottle Zeni-Valpolicella Superiore Ripasso Marogne - Veneto, Italy$50.00
- Bottle Tenuta Di Capraia Chianti Classico - Tuscany, Italy$47.00
- Bottle Podere Castorani Montepulciano - Abruzzo, Italy$53.00
- Bottle Redwood Vineyard's Merlot - California$33.00
- Bottle Bodega Toro Centenario Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina$47.00
White Wine
- Bottle Jean Bojour Sauvignon Blanc - Loire Valley, France$30.00
- Bottle Threadcount Quilt Sauvignon Blanc - California$53.00
- Bottle Sheep Creek Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, New Zealand$37.00
- Bottle William Clark Riesling - Washington$33.00
- Bottle Alsace Willm Pinot Gris - Alsace, France$33.00
- Bottle Il Valore Pinot Grigio - Sicily, Italy$37.00
- Glass Les Vielles Collines Chardonnay - Vin De France$10.00
- Bottle Les Vielles Collines Chardonnay - Vin De France$33.00
- Bottle Villa Jolanda Prosecco - Italy$40.00
- Bottle Calazul Albarino - Galicia, Spain$40.00
- Bottle Zeni-Bardolino Chiaretto Classico Vigne Rosé - Veneto, Italy$37.00
- Bottle Les Vielles Collines Chardonnay - Vin de France$33.00
Beer
Bottled Beer
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our mission is to be the heart and soul of our community as a locally owned bar and restaurant in Tarpon Springs. We aim to create a warm and friendly environment where friends and families can gather, connect, and create lasting memories. We are dedicated to serving delicious food made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and offering a wide selection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails. Through our commitment to exceptional service, community involvement, and a vibrant atmosphere, we strive to be the go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. Our mission is to provide an unforgettable dining and drinking experience that reflects the unique spirit and flavors of Florida.
900 North Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689