Restaurant info

Our mission is to be the heart and soul of our community as a locally owned bar and restaurant in Tarpon Springs. We aim to create a warm and friendly environment where friends and families can gather, connect, and create lasting memories. We are dedicated to serving delicious food made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and offering a wide selection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails. Through our commitment to exceptional service, community involvement, and a vibrant atmosphere, we strive to be the go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. Our mission is to provide an unforgettable dining and drinking experience that reflects the unique spirit and flavors of Florida.