- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Logan Square
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Pilot Project Brewing
Pilot Project Brewing
46 Reviews
$$
2140 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Seasonal Specials
4-Packs To Go
4-Pack: One in Four
Pilot Project Collaboration // Hazy IPA // 6% - This worldwide beer collaboration is aimed to raise funds for domestic violence prevention. The proceeds will be donated to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). A soft palate of candied apricots and ripe cantaloupe gives way to a dry, pleasantly bitter finish.
4-Pack: Hip-Hops and R&Brew
Funkytown Brewery // Pale Ale + Orange Zest // 5.5% - Funkytown's beer that started it all. Smooth and mellow with notes of citrus orange, fresh strawberry, and lychee. Crush responsibly.
4-Pack: Hip-Hops and R&Brew Vol. II
Funkytown Brewery// Pale Ale // 5.5% - An ode to Funkytown's original beer release, this pale ale is funky, fresh, and classic. Tropical notes on the aroma with citrus, strawberry, lychee and fresh hop flavor and a smooth and mellow malt-forward finish.
4-Pack: It Is What It Was
Funkytown Brewery // Smoked Ale // 5% - Created in collaboration with Is/Was Brewing, this smoked ale features saphir and cashmere hops with notes of peach tea and honeyed biscuit. This cozy, fall beer is light bodied and perfect for food pairing.
4-Pack: Homecoming
Funkytown Brewery // Celebration Ale // 5.5% - Funkytown is ready for fall and football. Homecoming was brewed in honor of the annual Homecoming football game at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Homecoming is a time to truly experience the culture of the institution and its rich history. This celebration ale is a roasty, malt forward, lighter and more approachable version of the traditional Marzen beer style. Cheers to chilly, fall vibes and football traditions.
4-Pack: Woo-Wap-Da-Bam
Funkytown Brewery // American Amber Ale // 5.6% - Funkytown's second release is the definition of smooth. Toffee, bread crust, banana, and a hint of peach beg you to sip it all day (and night).
4-Pack: Cuffin' Season
Funkytown Brewery // Irish Red Ale // 5.4% - Perfect for cuffin', this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. Enjoy until the cuffs come off.
4-Pack: The Stroll
Funkytown Brewing // Bronze Ale // 5% - A Bronze Ale with Progress Hops and Rice, brewed in collaboration with The Chicago Brewseum, celebrating stories of Historic Bronzeville. This beer was inspired by Lil' Hardin Armstrong: a pianist, composer, arranger, band leader and one of the most prominent women in early Jazz.
4-Pack: New Year, Who Dis?
Funkytown Brewery // Oatmeal Milk Stout // 5.8% - How dis? Aromas of milk chocolate and cola are supported by complementary notes of cacao, roast and a light spice.
4-Pack: Blackberry Lime Hard Kombucha
ROVM // Hard Kombucha // 5.5% - ROVM's new hard kombucha flavor features our house kombucha culture, mudan tea, blackberries, lime, and Zappa hops. It's the perfect, liquid combination of winter and summer... swinter, if you will.
4-Pack: Passionfruit Citrus Hard Kombucha
ROVM Hard Kombucha // 5.5% - Passionfruit and tangerine blend beautifully with our bold house culture for the perfect booch morning, noon and night. We want this booch neat, we want this booch mixed, we want this booch made into ice cubes. Enjoy. [Gluten Free, Non GMO]
4-Pack: Hibiscus Berry Hard Kombucha
ROVM Hard Kombucha // 5.5% - Like drinking the sunrise in a glass, this booch boasts big notes of pulpy strawberry and raspberry with hibiscus lending a pleasant, lightly tart finish.
4-Pack: White Peach Ginger Hard Kombucha
ROVM Hard Kombucha // 5.5% - Fresh Ginger, White Peony Tea, and white peaches provide the perfect poolside companion, post-yoga happy hour, or just about anytime spirited sipper.
4-Pack: Blossom Tonic
Flora Brewing // Cherry Saison with Rosemary + Coriander // 8% - Though this cherry saison tastes light and refreshing, it packs a punch. Understated notes of coriander, fresh rosemary, and German hops take a sideline to tart cherry juice. French saison yeast gives a dry rosé character that pleases beer and wine drinkers alike.
4-Pack: Kavi
Azadi Brewing // Cardamom Golden Ale // 4.2% - Inspired by the mist-clad mountains, poetic tea gardens and backwaters of Munnar in the southern part of India. This crisp golden ale offers delightful notes of cardamom, lemon, pepper and a little pine. Refreshing and easy drinking.
4-Pack: Gir
Azadi Brewing // Kesar Mango IPA // 6.9% - Brewed using Gir Kesar Mango grown in western India, this juicy, yet bitter IPA features a bright orange pulp hue and is balanced with Mosaic, Citra and Azacca hops to create welcomed characteristics for IPA and mango lovers alike.
4-Pack: Kadak
Azadi Brewing // Chai Stout + Milk Sugar // 8% - A bold blend of chai spices makes for an intriguing seasonal stout. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and gingerbread are showstoppers in this calming winter brew.
4-Pack: Hawaa Hawaii
Azadi Brewing // Pineapple Tart // 5% - Mild aromatics are met with punchy tarty candy, pineapple, and mouth-puckering acidity perfect for a Saturday session or a mid-week treat.
4-Pack: Jaago
Azadi Brewing // Chicory Amber Ale // 6% - Influenced by the art of Jenny Vyas, Jaago is a calming chicory amber ale with notes of caramel, coffee, and cola. A seemingly perfect end (or start) to your day.
4-Pack: Timepass
Azadi Brewing // Lager // 4.2% - A Bohemian-Indian approach to the laid-back nature of passing time, this lager features notes of honey, straw, whitebread, mild spice and with a floral earthiness. Relax, chill out, or just... timepass.
4-Pack: Manali
Azadi Brewing // Hazy IPA // 6.8% - The first of Azadi Brewing's Hill Station Hazy IPA Series brings tropical fruit aroma with flavors of pineapple and orange gusher. Double dry hopped with galaxy, BRU-1, and cashmere.
4-Pack: Pind
Azadi Brewing // Farmhouse Ale // 4.8% - Pind, meaning village in Punjabi, often refers to someone's hometown. Honoring the farming communities of Punjab, this farmhouse ale offers flavors of apple, grape, and some light funk.
4-Pack: Dia
Azadi Brewing // Mexican Lager // 5.3% - Celebrating the natural relationship between Mexico and India, this beer is an ode to el Dia de los Muertos and the beautiful Dias (oil lamps) found across India on major holidays like Diwali -- both celebrations are culturally unique reminders of our love of family. This light and refreshing beer made with Makrut Lime showcases subtle dark malt flavors.
4-Pack: Mañana de Mallorca
Brewer's Kitchen // Spanish Tea IPA // 7% - Made from a Spanish sangria tea featuring four different types of dried Spanish melon, Seville orange, hibiscus, and el dorado hops. Buy three 4-Packs, get $5 off with promo code: beer5.
4-Pack: Tolo Tolo
Brewer's Kitchen // Mexican Lager // 5% - Hopped with tettnanger, motueka, and a little citra, this Mexican lager has a crispy tortilla vibe with a hint of lime pith. Smooth and mellow.
4-Pack: Tolo Noche
Brewer's Kitchen // Dark Mexican Lager // 5% - Crisp, roasty, and insanely crushable, Tolo Noche makes for the perfect companion to the spiciest of dishes.
4-Pack: Copitas
Brewer's Kitchen // Mezcal Margarita Inspired Gose // 4.8% - Lime zest, agave, a kiss of smoke and that welcomed hint of salt. Copitas is a complex party in a glass and at just under 5%, it'll take you much further than its spirit-based cousin. Does not contain mezcal.
4-Pack: Courtesy of Copenhagen
Brewer's Kitchen // Fruited Pale Ale // 6% - Strawberry, lemon, and lavender make for a blissfully refreshing pale ale to compliment the warming spring sun.
4-Pack: Il Serpente
Brewer's Kitchen // Italian Pilsner // 4.8% - Brewer's Kitchen collaborated with the soon-to-open Segnatore restaurant and fine people at Orbit Group Hospitality to craft this Italian Pilsner. A crisp, floral and herbaceous hop profile is backed with a light body reminiscent of cracker, bread middle, and sunshine.
4-Pack: Base Mesa
Brewer's Kitchen // Hazy IPA // 6.6% - Hopped with a combination of citra, amarillo, and HBC-630, this beer offers notes of candied orange, cherry, and musk melon. Unlike its namesake, this mesa drinks real smooth.
4-Pack: Bevy of Larks
Brewer's Kitchen // Festbier // 5.2% - Alright, we’ve been waiting for this one since last year. Honeysuckle, bread crust, field grain, golden raisin, and everything you’ve grown to love about festival season.
4-Pack: Sur Les Cerises
Brewer's Kitchen // Tart Cherry Cacao Porter // 6.8% - Sur Les Cerises is an elegant porter embodying a French chocolate covered cherry made using roasted cacao, tart cherries, dark malts, and enough roasted character to remind you that you're drinking a beer.
The Sandos
The House Club
Oven-roasted turkey breast, sharp cheddar, mixed greens, vine-ripe tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, avocado aioli, and zesty brown mustard, served on panini white bread and grilled with your choice of chips or sliced apples.
The Californian (Vegan)
House edamame hummus, freshly sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and baby arugula on Tandori Naan. Topped with fresh cracked black pepper + garlic oil and served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.
The Stallion
Roast beef sliced thin, pickled red onions, and chimichurri aioli piled high on a steak roll, served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.
The Banh Mi
Braised, marinated pork belly or a seared garden burger topped with a pickled veggie blend, fresh cucumbers, and cilantro topped with sriracha aioli on a soft French roll. Served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.
The Della
Sliced mortadella, mozzarella, sundried tomato pesto, garlic oil, arugula, and house giardiniera. Baked and pressed on fresh Aya focaccia bread. Served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.
The Cuban
A torta roll loaded with honey-baked ham and carnitas, melted swiss cheese topped with crunchy pickles, and Cuban mustard, served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.
The Greens
The Snacks
The Bavarian Pretzel
This 16oz salted Bavarian pretzel comes with your choice of two house dips: beer cheese, zesty brown mustard, or wasabi honey mustard.
10 Can Nachos
Fresh-made tortilla chips piled high with beer cheese and roasted veggies. Topped with pico de gallo pickled jalapenos, house sour cream, and a handful of cilantro.
Chips
Original, mesquite barbecue, and sea salt + vinegar, jalapeno.
Sliced Apples
Apple variety changes seasonally.
The Sweets
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Medium roast from Bridgeport Coffee
House Espresso
Two concentrated ristretto shots using rotating, local beans.
House Cold Brew
In-house, multi-roast blend
Cortado
4oz, Concentrated ristretto shot with your choice of steamed whole or oat milk.
Cappuccino
5.5oz, Concentrated ristretto shot with your choice of steamed whole or oat milk.
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Shot of espresso, steamed milk, and dark chocolate.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk and dark chocolate.
Americano
Concentrated ristretto espresso shot diluted with water.
Original Latte
Our take on the beautiful, yet simple, traditional latte.
Chai Latte
Sourced from woman-owned Freeman Chai Company. Toasty black tea, ginger, and black peppercorn bring a bouquet of warmth to your cup. Add espresso to start your day with a Dirty Chai.
Truffle Maple Latte
With the first few cold days of the season, we brought back our in-house truffle maple syrup. Let the warmth of the truffles and sweetness of the maple carry you through Chicago autumn!
Pistachio Rose Latte
An in-house pistachio and rose water syrup garnished with elegant, wild red roses
Peppermint Latte
Zingy peppermint flavors the holidays for us--and it will for you too in this winter drink.
Himalayan Lavender Latte
A homemade honey and Himalayan lavender syrup garnished with dried lavender.
Matcha Latte
A blend of first and second harvest green tea grown in Nishio, Japan. This high quality tea yields a vibrant bright green and contains no artificial sweeteners.
Turmeric Latte
Golden Root turmeric lattes are caffeine-free and made with all organic and non-GMO ingredients. Enjoy the soothing, sweet, savory, and spicy flavors as an iced or hot turmeric latte. Golden Root helps reduce stress and inflammation while also offering immune support and sustainable energy.
Non-Alcoholic
Cold Pressed Juices
Rishi Sparkling Botanicals
Elderberry Maqui Berry Sparkling Botanical
Wild-foraged maqui berry boldly lands on the palate with accents from red wine grape skins and forest berries to create a sophisticated flavor with an almost wine-like profile. Maqui berries are a prized source of antioxidants like anthocyanins and have been traditionally used by the people of the Patagonia for vitality and cleansing.
Schisandra Berry Sparkling Botanical
Tart and quenching with a lovely rosé color, Schisandra Berry is an adaptogenic elixir crafted from a single ingredient: forest grown schisandra berry. Known as the “five flavor berry,” schisandra grows like a grape on a vine and has a unique balance of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and pungent tastes.
Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanical
Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma and spiciness are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine.
Grapefruit Quince Sparkling Botanical
Grapefruit Quince elevates everyday replenishment with juicy hibiscus, aromatic yuzu and succulent quince in the perfect harmony of tangy and bittersweet effervescence.
Black Lemon Sparkling Botanical
Bright and citrusy with a malty finish, Black Lemon is our creative spin on a classic. We combine our direct trade, heirloom variety black tea from the high mountain forests of the Golden Triangle in Southeast Asia with zesty and floral California lemons and tangy, aromatic blackened lemons grown in the jungles of central Guatemala. Contains Caffeine.
Pilot Project
Pilot Project Women in Brewing Tee
A portion of proceeds will go to Beer Kulture, a non-profit that has advanced and created opportunities that foster diversity, equity and inclusion within the craft beverage space. Since 2017, Beer Kulture has been a community resource and has demonstrated commitment to the work necessary to advance the Kulture forward.
Pilot Project Pride Tank
Do not tumble dry. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Brave Space Alliance. Brave Space Alliance is the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ Center located on the South Side of Chicago, and designed to create and provide affirming and culturally competent services for the entire LGBTQ+ community of Chicago.
Pilot Project Green T-Shirt
Pilot Project Mirror Selfie T-Shirt
Now everyone can read your shirt when you take a selfie in the mirror.
Pilot Project Black Hooded Sweatshirt
Pilot Project Blue Crewneck
Do not tumble dry.
Pilot Project Grey Denim Hat
Pilot Project Black Hat
Pilot Project Grey Wool Hat
Pilot Project Sage Beanie
Tight knit beanie, stretches over time.
Pilot Project Teku Glass
14.5oz (lettering is WHITE)
Pilot Project Koozie
Funkytown Brewery
ROVM Hard Kombucha
Brewer's Kitchen
Women of the Bevolution
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Hours: Sun-Thurs: 11am-10pm Fri-Sat: 11am-12am Pilot Project is a brewery incubator based in Logan Square, Chicago. Our approach to brewing industry-defining products happens by fostering relentless experimentation of new brewing recipes, breweries, collaborations, styles, and concepts. Our mission for every guest walking into the Pilot Project tasting room is to experience the thoughtfulness we put into our products by way of expert knowledge and impeccable customer service.
2140 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647