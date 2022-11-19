Pilot Project Brewing

Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanical

$4.50

Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma and spiciness are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine.