Pilot Project Brewing

Popular Items

Truffle Maple Latte
The Chopped Salad

Seasonal Specials

4-Pack: Bevy of Larks (To Go)

4-Pack: Bevy of Larks (To Go)

$10.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Festbier // 5.2% - Alright, we’ve been waiting for this one since last year. Honeysuckle, bread crust, field grain, golden raisin, and everything you’ve grown to love about festival season.

4-Packs To Go

4-Pack: One in Four

4-Pack: One in Four

$16.00

Pilot Project Collaboration // Hazy IPA // 6% - This worldwide beer collaboration is aimed to raise funds for domestic violence prevention. The proceeds will be donated to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). A soft palate of candied apricots and ripe cantaloupe gives way to a dry, pleasantly bitter finish.

4-Pack: Hip-Hops and R&Brew

4-Pack: Hip-Hops and R&Brew

$15.00

Funkytown Brewery // Pale Ale + Orange Zest // 5.5% - Funkytown's beer that started it all. Smooth and mellow with notes of citrus orange, fresh strawberry, and lychee. Crush responsibly.

4-Pack: Hip-Hops and R&Brew Vol. II

4-Pack: Hip-Hops and R&Brew Vol. II

$15.00

Funkytown Brewery// Pale Ale // 5.5% - An ode to Funkytown's original beer release, this pale ale is funky, fresh, and classic. Tropical notes on the aroma with citrus, strawberry, lychee and fresh hop flavor and a smooth and mellow malt-forward finish.

4-Pack: It Is What It Was

4-Pack: It Is What It Was

$16.00

Funkytown Brewery // Smoked Ale // 5% - Created in collaboration with Is/Was Brewing, this smoked ale features saphir and cashmere hops with notes of peach tea and honeyed biscuit. This cozy, fall beer is light bodied and perfect for food pairing.

4-Pack: Homecoming

4-Pack: Homecoming

$15.00

Funkytown Brewery // Celebration Ale // 5.5% - Funkytown is ready for fall and football. Homecoming was brewed in honor of the annual Homecoming football game at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Homecoming is a time to truly experience the culture of the institution and its rich history. This celebration ale is a roasty, malt forward, lighter and more approachable version of the traditional Marzen beer style. Cheers to chilly, fall vibes and football traditions.

4-Pack: Woo-Wap-Da-Bam

4-Pack: Woo-Wap-Da-Bam

$13.00

Funkytown Brewery // American Amber Ale // 5.6% - Funkytown's second release is the definition of smooth. Toffee, bread crust, banana, and a hint of peach beg you to sip it all day (and night).

4-Pack: Cuffin' Season

4-Pack: Cuffin' Season

$13.00

Funkytown Brewery // Irish Red Ale // 5.4% - Perfect for cuffin', this red ale boasts notes of caramel, light roast, a hint of tart fruit and dark chocolate. Enjoy until the cuffs come off.

4-Pack: The Stroll

4-Pack: The Stroll

$15.00

Funkytown Brewing // Bronze Ale // 5% - A Bronze Ale with Progress Hops and Rice, brewed in collaboration with The Chicago Brewseum, celebrating stories of Historic Bronzeville. This beer was inspired by Lil' Hardin Armstrong: a pianist, composer, arranger, band leader and one of the most prominent women in early Jazz.

4-Pack: New Year, Who Dis?

$16.00

Funkytown Brewery // Oatmeal Milk Stout // 5.8% - How dis? Aromas of milk chocolate and cola are supported by complementary notes of cacao, roast and a light spice.

4-Pack: Blackberry Lime Hard Kombucha

4-Pack: Blackberry Lime Hard Kombucha

$16.00

ROVM // Hard Kombucha // 5.5% - ROVM's new hard kombucha flavor features our house kombucha culture, mudan tea, blackberries, lime, and Zappa hops. It's the perfect, liquid combination of winter and summer... swinter, if you will.

4-Pack: Passionfruit Citrus Hard Kombucha

4-Pack: Passionfruit Citrus Hard Kombucha

$16.00

ROVM Hard Kombucha // 5.5% - Passionfruit and tangerine blend beautifully with our bold house culture for the perfect booch morning, noon and night. We want this booch neat, we want this booch mixed, we want this booch made into ice cubes. Enjoy. [Gluten Free, Non GMO]

4-Pack: Hibiscus Berry Hard Kombucha

4-Pack: Hibiscus Berry Hard Kombucha

$16.00

ROVM Hard Kombucha // 5.5% - Like drinking the sunrise in a glass, this booch boasts big notes of pulpy strawberry and raspberry with hibiscus lending a pleasant, lightly tart finish.

4-Pack: White Peach Ginger Hard Kombucha

4-Pack: White Peach Ginger Hard Kombucha

$16.00

ROVM Hard Kombucha // 5.5% - Fresh Ginger, White Peony Tea, and white peaches provide the perfect poolside companion, post-yoga happy hour, or just about anytime spirited sipper.

4-Pack: Blossom Tonic

4-Pack: Blossom Tonic

$16.00

Flora Brewing // Cherry Saison with Rosemary + Coriander // 8% - Though this cherry saison tastes light and refreshing, it packs a punch. Understated notes of coriander, fresh rosemary, and German hops take a sideline to tart cherry juice. French saison yeast gives a dry rosé character that pleases beer and wine drinkers alike.

4-Pack: Kavi

4-Pack: Kavi

$13.00

Azadi Brewing // Cardamom Golden Ale // 4.2% - Inspired by the mist-clad mountains, poetic tea gardens and backwaters of Munnar in the southern part of India. This crisp golden ale offers delightful notes of cardamom, lemon, pepper and a little pine. Refreshing and easy drinking.

4-Pack: Gir

4-Pack: Gir

$16.00

Azadi Brewing // Kesar Mango IPA // 6.9% - Brewed using Gir Kesar Mango grown in western India, this juicy, yet bitter IPA features a bright orange pulp hue and is balanced with Mosaic, Citra and Azacca hops to create welcomed characteristics for IPA and mango lovers alike.

4-Pack: Kadak

4-Pack: Kadak

$16.00

Azadi Brewing // Chai Stout + Milk Sugar // 8% - A bold blend of chai spices makes for an intriguing seasonal stout. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and gingerbread are showstoppers in this calming winter brew.

4-Pack: Hawaa Hawaii

4-Pack: Hawaa Hawaii

$17.00

Azadi Brewing // Pineapple Tart // 5% - Mild aromatics are met with punchy tarty candy, pineapple, and mouth-puckering acidity perfect for a Saturday session or a mid-week treat.

4-Pack: Jaago

4-Pack: Jaago

$15.00

Azadi Brewing // Chicory Amber Ale // 6% - Influenced by the art of Jenny Vyas, Jaago is a calming chicory amber ale with notes of caramel, coffee, and cola. A seemingly perfect end (or start) to your day.

4-Pack: Timepass

4-Pack: Timepass

$11.00

Azadi Brewing // Lager // 4.2% - A Bohemian-Indian approach to the laid-back nature of passing time, this lager features notes of honey, straw, whitebread, mild spice and with a floral earthiness. Relax, chill out, or just... timepass.

4-Pack: Manali

4-Pack: Manali

$16.00

Azadi Brewing // Hazy IPA // 6.8% - The first of Azadi Brewing's Hill Station Hazy IPA Series brings tropical fruit aroma with flavors of pineapple and orange gusher. Double dry hopped with galaxy, BRU-1, and cashmere.

4-Pack: Pind

4-Pack: Pind

$15.00

Azadi Brewing // Farmhouse Ale // 4.8% - Pind, meaning village in Punjabi, often refers to someone's hometown. Honoring the farming communities of Punjab, this farmhouse ale offers flavors of apple, grape, and some light funk.

4-Pack: Dia

$13.00

Azadi Brewing // Mexican Lager // 5.3% - Celebrating the natural relationship between Mexico and India, this beer is an ode to el Dia de los Muertos and the beautiful Dias (oil lamps) found across India on major holidays like Diwali -- both celebrations are culturally unique reminders of our love of family. This light and refreshing beer made with Makrut Lime showcases subtle dark malt flavors.

4-Pack: Mañana de Mallorca

4-Pack: Mañana de Mallorca

$16.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Spanish Tea IPA // 7% - Made from a Spanish sangria tea featuring four different types of dried Spanish melon, Seville orange, hibiscus, and el dorado hops. Buy three 4-Packs, get $5 off with promo code: beer5.

4-Pack: Tolo Tolo

4-Pack: Tolo Tolo

$11.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Mexican Lager // 5% - Hopped with tettnanger, motueka, and a little citra, this Mexican lager has a crispy tortilla vibe with a hint of lime pith. Smooth and mellow.

4-Pack: Tolo Noche

$11.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Dark Mexican Lager // 5% - Crisp, roasty, and insanely crushable, Tolo Noche makes for the perfect companion to the spiciest of dishes.

4-Pack: Copitas

4-Pack: Copitas

$15.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Mezcal Margarita Inspired Gose // 4.8% - Lime zest, agave, a kiss of smoke and that welcomed hint of salt. Copitas is a complex party in a glass and at just under 5%, it'll take you much further than its spirit-based cousin. Does not contain mezcal.

4-Pack: Courtesy of Copenhagen

4-Pack: Courtesy of Copenhagen

$17.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Fruited Pale Ale // 6% - Strawberry, lemon, and lavender make for a blissfully refreshing pale ale to compliment the warming spring sun.

4-Pack: Il Serpente

4-Pack: Il Serpente

$13.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Italian Pilsner // 4.8% - Brewer's Kitchen collaborated with the soon-to-open Segnatore restaurant and fine people at Orbit Group Hospitality to craft this Italian Pilsner. A crisp, floral and herbaceous hop profile is backed with a light body reminiscent of cracker, bread middle, and sunshine.

4-Pack: Base Mesa

4-Pack: Base Mesa

$16.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Hazy IPA // 6.6% - Hopped with a combination of citra, amarillo, and HBC-630, this beer offers notes of candied orange, cherry, and musk melon. Unlike its namesake, this mesa drinks real smooth.

4-Pack: Bevy of Larks

4-Pack: Bevy of Larks

$10.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Festbier // 5.2% - Alright, we’ve been waiting for this one since last year. Honeysuckle, bread crust, field grain, golden raisin, and everything you’ve grown to love about festival season.

4-Pack: Sur Les Cerises

4-Pack: Sur Les Cerises

$16.00

Brewer's Kitchen // Tart Cherry Cacao Porter // 6.8% - Sur Les Cerises is an elegant porter embodying a French chocolate covered cherry made using roasted cacao, tart cherries, dark malts, and enough roasted character to remind you that you're drinking a beer.

The Sandos

The House Club

The House Club

$15.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, sharp cheddar, mixed greens, vine-ripe tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, avocado aioli, and zesty brown mustard, served on panini white bread and grilled with your choice of chips or sliced apples.

The Californian (Vegan)

The Californian (Vegan)

$14.00

House edamame hummus, freshly sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and baby arugula on Tandori Naan. Topped with fresh cracked black pepper + garlic oil and served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.

The Stallion

The Stallion

$16.00

Roast beef sliced thin, pickled red onions, and chimichurri aioli piled high on a steak roll, served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.

The Banh Mi

The Banh Mi

$15.00+

Braised, marinated pork belly or a seared garden burger topped with a pickled veggie blend, fresh cucumbers, and cilantro topped with sriracha aioli on a soft French roll. Served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.

The Della

The Della

$15.00

Sliced mortadella, mozzarella, sundried tomato pesto, garlic oil, arugula, and house giardiniera. Baked and pressed on fresh Aya focaccia bread. Served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.

The Cuban

$15.00

A torta roll loaded with honey-baked ham and carnitas, melted swiss cheese topped with crunchy pickles, and Cuban mustard, served with your choice of chips or sliced apples.

The Greens

The Caesar Salad

The Caesar Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, red onions, house focaccia croutons and shaved parmesan tossed in a citrus caesar dressing.

The Chopped Salad

The Chopped Salad

$14.00

Diced cucumbers and tomatoes tossed with mixed greens, topped with feta cheese, bacon, fried onion crisps, and a homemade buttermilk ranch.

The Snacks

The Bavarian Pretzel

The Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

This 16oz salted Bavarian pretzel comes with your choice of two house dips: beer cheese, zesty brown mustard, or wasabi honey mustard.

10 Can Nachos

10 Can Nachos

$15.00

Fresh-made tortilla chips piled high with beer cheese and roasted veggies. Topped with pico de gallo pickled jalapenos, house sour cream, and a handful of cilantro.

Chips

$3.00

Original, mesquite barbecue, and sea salt + vinegar, jalapeno.

Sliced Apples

$3.00

Apple variety changes seasonally.

The Sweets

Cannoli Sundae

$10.00

Pistachio Gelato topped with ricotta-filled cannoli shell crumble and chocolate syrup.

Salted Caramel Croissant

Salted Caramel Croissant

$12.00

Freshly baked croissant filled with salted caramel ice cream and a drizzle of caramel syrup.

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

Medium roast from Bridgeport Coffee

House Espresso

House Espresso

$3.25

Two concentrated ristretto shots using rotating, local beans.

House Cold Brew

House Cold Brew

$4.75

In-house, multi-roast blend

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

4oz, Concentrated ristretto shot with your choice of steamed whole or oat milk.

Cappuccino

$4.25

5.5oz, Concentrated ristretto shot with your choice of steamed whole or oat milk.

Dark Chocolate Mocha

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Shot of espresso, steamed milk, and dark chocolate.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Steamed milk and dark chocolate.

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Concentrated ristretto espresso shot diluted with water.

Original Latte

Original Latte

$5.25

Our take on the beautiful, yet simple, traditional latte.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.75

Sourced from woman-owned Freeman Chai Company. Toasty black tea, ginger, and black peppercorn bring a bouquet of warmth to your cup. Add espresso to start your day with a Dirty Chai.

Truffle Maple Latte

Truffle Maple Latte

$5.75

With the first few cold days of the season, we brought back our in-house truffle maple syrup. Let the warmth of the truffles and sweetness of the maple carry you through Chicago autumn!

Pistachio Rose Latte

Pistachio Rose Latte

$5.75

An in-house pistachio and rose water syrup garnished with elegant, wild red roses

Peppermint Latte

Peppermint Latte

$5.75

Zingy peppermint flavors the holidays for us--and it will for you too in this winter drink.

Himalayan Lavender Latte

Himalayan Lavender Latte

$5.75

A homemade honey and Himalayan lavender syrup garnished with dried lavender.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

A blend of first and second harvest green tea grown in Nishio, Japan. This high quality tea yields a vibrant bright green and contains no artificial sweeteners.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$5.75

Golden Root turmeric lattes are caffeine-free and made with all organic and non-GMO ingredients. Enjoy the soothing, sweet, savory, and spicy flavors as an iced or hot turmeric latte. Golden Root helps reduce stress and inflammation while also offering immune support and sustainable energy.

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Rishi Tea

Water

Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

Athletic Brewing

Hemp Infused Sparkling Water

Hemp Infused Sparkling Water

$6.00

HiLo hemp flavored sparkling water is a low calorie, sugar free beverage.

Cold Pressed Juices

Green with Envy Juice

Green with Envy Juice

$7.75

Cold Pressed Juice with apple, romaine, cucumber, celery, kale, lemon, and parsley.

Sippin On Ginger Juice

Sippin On Ginger Juice

$7.75

Cold Pressed Juice with apple, lemon, ginger, apple cider vinegar, turmeric, cayenne, and black pepper.

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

Elderberry Maqui Berry Sparkling Botanical

Elderberry Maqui Berry Sparkling Botanical

$4.50

Wild-foraged maqui berry boldly lands on the palate with accents from red wine grape skins and forest berries to create a sophisticated flavor with an almost wine-like profile. Maqui berries are a prized source of antioxidants like anthocyanins and have been traditionally used by the people of the Patagonia for vitality and cleansing.

Schisandra Berry Sparkling Botanical

Schisandra Berry Sparkling Botanical

$4.50

Tart and quenching with a lovely rosé color, Schisandra Berry is an adaptogenic elixir crafted from a single ingredient: forest grown schisandra berry. Known as the “five flavor berry,” schisandra grows like a grape on a vine and has a unique balance of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and pungent tastes.

Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanical

Dandelion Ginger Sparkling Botanical

$4.50

Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger prized for its pungency, aroma and spiciness are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. We balance the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine.

Grapefruit Quince Sparkling Botanical

Grapefruit Quince Sparkling Botanical

$4.50

Grapefruit Quince elevates everyday replenishment with juicy hibiscus, aromatic yuzu and succulent quince in the perfect harmony of tangy and bittersweet effervescence.

Black Lemon Sparkling Botanical

Black Lemon Sparkling Botanical

$4.50

Bright and citrusy with a malty finish, Black Lemon is our creative spin on a classic. We combine our direct trade, heirloom variety black tea from the high mountain forests of the Golden Triangle in Southeast Asia with zesty and floral California lemons and tangy, aromatic blackened lemons grown in the jungles of central Guatemala. Contains Caffeine.

Kids

Kids' Milk

$2.00

Whole Milk or Oat Milk.

Kids' Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Pilot Project

Pilot Project Women in Brewing Tee

Pilot Project Women in Brewing Tee

$23.00

A portion of proceeds will go to Beer Kulture, a non-profit that has advanced and created opportunities that foster diversity, equity and inclusion within the craft beverage space. Since 2017, Beer Kulture has been a community resource and has demonstrated commitment to the work necessary to advance the Kulture forward.

Pilot Project Pride Tank

Pilot Project Pride Tank

$20.00

Do not tumble dry. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Brave Space Alliance. Brave Space Alliance is the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ Center located on the South Side of Chicago, and designed to create and provide affirming and culturally competent services for the entire LGBTQ+ community of Chicago.

Pilot Project Green T-Shirt

Pilot Project Green T-Shirt

$23.00
Pilot Project Mirror Selfie T-Shirt

Pilot Project Mirror Selfie T-Shirt

$23.00

Now everyone can read your shirt when you take a selfie in the mirror.

Pilot Project Black Hooded Sweatshirt

Pilot Project Black Hooded Sweatshirt

$45.00
Pilot Project Blue Crewneck

Pilot Project Blue Crewneck

$45.00

Do not tumble dry.

Pilot Project Grey Denim Hat

Pilot Project Grey Denim Hat

$28.00
Pilot Project Black Hat

Pilot Project Black Hat

$28.00
Pilot Project Grey Wool Hat

Pilot Project Grey Wool Hat

$28.00
Pilot Project Sage Beanie

Pilot Project Sage Beanie

$15.00

Tight knit beanie, stretches over time.

Pilot Project Teku Glass

Pilot Project Teku Glass

$12.00

14.5oz (lettering is WHITE)

Pilot Project Koozie

Pilot Project Koozie

$4.00

Funkytown Brewery

Funkytown Black T-Shirt

Funkytown Black T-Shirt

$35.00
Funkytown White T-Shirt

Funkytown White T-Shirt

$35.00

Funkytown Hat

$30.00Out of stock

ROVM Hard Kombucha

ROVM Hibiscus Sand T-Shirt

ROVM Hibiscus Sand T-Shirt

$23.00
ROVM Hibiscus Blue T-Shirt

ROVM Hibiscus Blue T-Shirt

$23.00
ROVM Adjustable Pink Cotton Hat

ROVM Adjustable Pink Cotton Hat

$25.00
ROVM Blue Tank 2022

ROVM Blue Tank 2022

$20.00
ROVM Slate Blue T-Shirt

ROVM Slate Blue T-Shirt

$23.00
ROVM Salmon T-Shirt

ROVM Salmon T-Shirt

$23.00
ROVM Long Sleeve

ROVM Long Sleeve

$30.00
ROVM Light Grey Hoodie

ROVM Light Grey Hoodie

$45.00
ROVM Teal Bandana

ROVM Teal Bandana

$7.00
ROVM Pink Bandana

ROVM Pink Bandana

$7.00

Azadi Brewing

Azadi Black T-Shirt

Azadi Black T-Shirt

$23.00
Azadi Grey T-Shirt

Azadi Grey T-Shirt

$23.00
Azadi Yellow Hoodie

Azadi Yellow Hoodie

$45.00

Brewer's Kitchen

Brewer's Kitchen Tie-Dye T-Shirt

Brewer's Kitchen Tie-Dye T-Shirt

$23.00
Brewer's Kitchen White T-Shirt

Brewer's Kitchen White T-Shirt

$23.00
Brewer's Kitchen Hoodie

Brewer's Kitchen Hoodie

$45.00
Brewer's Kitchen Hat

Brewer's Kitchen Hat

$28.00

Women of the Bevolution

Women of the Bevolution T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hours: Sun-Thurs: 11am-10pm Fri-Sat: 11am-12am Pilot Project is a brewery incubator based in Logan Square, Chicago. Our approach to brewing industry-defining products happens by fostering relentless experimentation of new brewing recipes, breweries, collaborations, styles, and concepts. Our mission for every guest walking into the Pilot Project tasting room is to experience the thoughtfulness we put into our products by way of expert knowledge and impeccable customer service.

Website

Location

2140 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Consumer pic
Pilot Project Brewing image
Pilot Project Brewing image
Pilot Project Brewing image

