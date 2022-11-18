Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pilsen Yards

1,201 Reviews

$$$

1163 W 18th ST

Chicago, IL 60608

Fish Taco
Sweet Potato Taco
Barbacoa Taco

APPS

Chips, Salsa + Guac

$12.00

chips may contain gluten

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

chips may contain gluten

Coliflor

$14.00

peanuts, pepitas, salsa macha, coco nibs (nuts)

Flautas

Flautas

$14.00

chicken tinga, salsa cruda, queso fresco, crema, frisee (nuts) (gf)

Hummus

Hummus

$14.00

chapati tortilla, sesame (dairy)

Mussels

Mussels

$18.00

nayarit sauce, chapati tortilla (dairy) (gf without tortilla)

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

mango-braised beef, cheddar, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, scallions (gf)

Pina Colada Ceviche

Pina Colada Ceviche

$15.00

tuna, pineapple, coconut, cilantro (gf)

Quesadilla

$12.00
Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$15.00

shrimp, chorizo, chihuahua cheese, poblanos, tortillas (gf)

Shishitos

$13.00

queso oaxaca, corn nut crumble, cilantro, hot sauce (gf) (dairy)

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

avocado, red onion, cilantro, lime juice (gf)

Sopes

$12.00

queso fresco, pickled onion

Tamales

Tamales

$10.00

masa, ricotta, poblano cream sauce (gf) (dairy)

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

chicken, pasilla, avocado, chihuahua cheese (gf) (dairy)

Yard Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken, arugula, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon vinaigrette (gf) (dairy)

TACOS

Barbacoa Taco

$5.25

cilantro, onion, salsa cruda (gf)

Cochinita Taco

Cochinita Taco

$5.25

slow roasted pork shoulder, queso fresco, pickled onions (gf) (dairy)

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.25

almonds, tempura batter, cabbage slaw, bang bang aioli (nuts, dairy)

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

chorizo, potatoes, chipotle aioli, cibollitas (gf) (dairy)

Sweet Potato Taco

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.25

cauliflower & sweet potato, pepitas, peanut sauce, queso fresco (nuts) (dairy)

Taco Arabe *SESAME

Taco Arabe *SESAME

$5.25

chicken thighs, hummus, queso fresco, fattoush (gf) (dairy, sesame)

ENTREES

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$27.00

yucca frites, chimichurri (gf)

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

american cheese, grilled onions, pickles, barman's aioli (dairy)

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

mole, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion (nuts, dairy, peanuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds)

Shrimp

Shrimp

$25.00

adobo glaze, black rice, sweet potato, kale, chipotle mushroom cream sauce (gf) (dairy)

SWEETS

Crepas De Cajeta

$11.00

pecans, plantains, whipped cream (nuts, dairy)

Tres Leches

$9.00

rum, mezcal, charred pineapple (alcohol, dairy)

SIDES

Extra Chapati Tortilla

$2.50+

Extra Corn Tortilla

$1.50+

SD Beans

$4.00

SD Fries

$6.00

SD Garlic Aioli

$0.75
check markIntimate
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pilsen Yards is a bar-centric and music-driven hangout in the heart of Pilsen. Our menu of inspired latin street food, from tacos to ceviches, hummus to carne asada is plated up next to a mezcal, tequila, & whiskey charged bar program.

Location

1163 W 18th ST, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

Pilsen Yards image
Pilsen Yards image
Pilsen Yards image
Pilsen Yards image

