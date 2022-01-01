Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pimai It's Thai 5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE

review star

No reviews yet

5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE

LOS ANGELES, CA 90028

Order Again

Popular Items

Steamed Dumplings (8)
Pimai Fresh Tofu Rolls (4)
Mussaman Curry

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Veggie Eggrolls (4)

$8.00

Mixed veggies in crisp spring roll wrapper, served with sweet & sour sauce

Cream Cheese Wonton

$8.00

Fried wontons filled with cream cheese & imitation crab

Pimai Fresh Tofu Rolls (4)

$10.00

Fresh rolls filled with tofu, green apples, gobo, silver noodles & pickled radish, served with peanut sauce

Pimai Fresh Shrimp Rolls (4)

$12.00

Fresh rolls filled with shrimp, green apples, gobo, silver noodles & pickled radish, served with peanut sauce

Golden Fried Tofu

$8.00

Deep fried tofu, served with sweet & sour sauce, topped with ground peanut

Chicken Sate (4)

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Steamed Dumplings (8)

$10.00

Steamed dumplings filled with your choice of protein, chicken, pork or veggies; served with hommade dipping sauce

Shrimp & Assorted Veggie Tempura

$14.00

Battered, deep-friend shrimp and assorted vegetables

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Regular Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Young Coconut

$6.00

Small Beer

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Curries

Yellow Curry

$12.00

Richer and creamier than other Thai curries with coconut milk based, served with potatoes, carrots & a touch of cumin. Rice not included

Green Curry

$12.00

Sweeter than other curries with coconut milk based, served with bamboo shoots, basil leaves & bell peppers. Rice not included

Red Curry

$12.00

Fiery hot with deeper flavor, served with bamboo shoots, basil leaves, zucchini & bell peppers. Rice not included

Panang Curry

$12.00

Served with peas & carrots. Rice not included

Mussaman Curry

$12.00

Thai-muslim style curry using dried spices for seasoning, served with onions, potatoes & peanut. Rice not included

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00

Seasonal

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

Your choice of protein stir fried with jasmine rice, green onions, white onions, tomatoes & egg

Pimai Fried Rice

$16.00

Combination Fried rice with chicken, pork, beef & shrimp

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with chicken & shrimp, green onions, white onions, tomatoes, egg & curry powder

Duck Fried Rice

$20.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with roast duck, green onions, white onions, tomatoes and egg

Seafood Fried Rice

$22.00

Seafood combo stir fried with jasmine rice, white onions, green onions, tomatoes and egg

Spicy Fried Rice

$12.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with carrots, green beans, white onions peppers, basil leaves & your choice of protein

Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.00

The world-famous this rice noodle dish with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, served with lime wedges and chopped roast peanuts

Pad Kee Mao

$12.00

Flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, bell peppers, white onions and basil leaves in spicy sauce

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, broccoli and bean sprout

Pad Chow Mein

$12.00

Egg noodles stir fried with assorted vegetables and your choice of protein

Noodles with Spinach

$12.00

Flat rice noodles stir fried with your choice of protein, spinach & curry powder

Pad Woon Sen

$12.00

Stir fried glass noodles, egg, carrots, cabbage, bean sprouts & your choice of protein

Salads

Mixed Green House Salad

$12.00

Served with House Dressing or

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes, green beans, ground peanut in spicy lime dressing

Larb Chicken

$12.00

Steamed ground chicken seasoned with lime juice, red & green onions, rice power, thai chili & cilantro

Yum Woon Sen

$12.00

Steamed glassed noodles mixed with lime juice, minced pork, shrimp, thai chili, tomatoes, onions & cilantro

Beef Salad

$14.00

Mixed green, rice powder, mint leaves, red onions topped with grilled steak in spicy lime juice

Naked Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Grilled shrimps on top of mixed green, tomatoes, cilantro, mint leaves, rice powder and chili paste sauce

Side Orders

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.50

Steamed Flat Noodles

$3.50

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Small Sweet & Sour Sauce

$3.00

Large Sweet & Sour Sauce

$5.00

Small Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Large Peanut Sauce

$6.00

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Soups

Tom Yum Lemon Grass Soup

$12.00

Thai hot & sour soup with fragrant herbs, served with fresh mushroom & your choice of protein

Tom Kha Coconut Soup

$13.00

Thai hot & sour soup with fragrant herbs, served with fresh mushroom & your choice of protein in coconut milk base

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$15.00

Shrimp wontons & cabbage served in clear vegetable broth

Vegetable & Tofu Soup

$13.00

Mixed vegetables & soft tofu served in clear vegetable broth

Seafood Soup

$22.00

Assorted seafood served in hot & spicy Tom Yum broth

Specialties

Salmon Curry

$20.00

Wild caught salmon served in our homemade coconut milk based curry sauce. Rice not included

Roast Duck Curry

$20.00

Roast duck served in our homemade, coconut milk based curry sauce. Rice not included

Grilled Salmon Filet

$22.00

Grilled wild caught salmon served with assorted vegetables, topped with hommade sweet tamarind sauce

Thai BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Grilled marinated half chicken, served with cucumber, tomatoes & sweet & sour sauce

Pimai Pad Thai

$22.00

The world-famous Pad Thai, served with seafood combination

Orange Duck

$24.00

Roast duck served with assorted vegetables & topped with homemade orange sauce

Stir Fries

Basil & Chili

$12.00

Spicy flavor that mingles beautifully with the fresh taste of savory basil, bell peppers, onions and your choice of protein. Rice not included

Spicy Garlic

$12.00

Your choice of protein stir fried in sweet & spicy sauce, served with chef's choice of vegetable. Rice not included

Ginger w/ Black Mushroom

$12.00

Your choice of protein stir fried with ginger roots, onions & mushroom in garlic sauce. Rice not included

Dried Chili & Cashew Nuts

$12.00

Your choice of protein stir fried with cashew nuts, carrots, celery, bell peppers, white onions, green onions, straw mushroom & water chestnuts. Rice not included

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Battered & deep fried chicken stir fried with white onions & bell peppers in orange sauce. Rice not included

Prik King

$12.00

Your choice of protein stir fried with green beans & carrots in chili paste sauce. Rice not included

Black Pepper Stir Fry

$12.00

Your choice of protein stir fried with celery, white onions, green onions in black pepper sauce. Rice not included

Vegetable Lovers

Asparagus w/ Shitake Mushroom

$12.00

Stir fried asparagus with shitake mushroom, carrots & onions in oyster sauce

Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Stir fried assorted vegetbles with mushroom in oyster sauce

Spinach w/ Shitake Mushroom

$12.00

Stir fried spinach, shitake mushroom & carrots in oyster sauce

Snow Peas w/ Shitaky Mushroom

$12.00

Stir fried snow peas, white onions, carrots and shitake mushroom in oyster sauce

Broccoli in Black Bean Sauce

$12.00

Stir fried broccoli & carrots in black bean sauce

Spicy Eggplant

$12.00

Stir fried eggplant, white onions, bell peppers, carrots & fresh basil leaves in spicy oyster sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES, CA 90028

