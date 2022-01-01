Pimai It's Thai 5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE, LOS ANGELES, CA 90028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
No Reviews
6145 Franklin Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Schwartz & Sandy's - 1917 N Bronson Ave.
No Reviews
1917 N Bronson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurant