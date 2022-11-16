Pimanyoli's Sidewalk Cafe/Smokehouse
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Pimanyoli's (pē′man-yo-lee's) - n. a truly taste-worthy experience. You might visit out of curiosity, but what you'll come back for is the cuisine consisting of a mixture of Louisiana panache, our creole heritage and a sprinkle of backyard influence
14241 Airline Highway Suite 105, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
