Pimanyoli's Sidewalk Cafe/Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

14241 Airline Highway Suite 105

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Pulled Pork
Smoked Chicken Breast
Smoked Brisket

Appetizers

Hot Tamales

Hot Tamales

$9.99+Out of stock
Wing & Rib Platter

Wing & Rib Platter

$12.99Out of stock
Wings

Wings

$10.99+

House Salads

No Meat Cafe Salad

$7.99
Smoked Brisket Cafe Salad

Smoked Brisket Cafe Salad

$16.99
Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Smoked Chicken Cafe Salad

$14.99

Bacon Salad

$11.99

Hamburgers

Cafe Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Flaming Blue

$14.99Out of stock

No-Bun Sidewalker

$12.99Out of stock
Original Sidewalker

Original Sidewalker

$14.99Out of stock

Smokehouse Burger

$14.99Out of stock
The “Irregular”

The “Irregular”

$17.99Out of stock
Open-faced Meatloaf Sandwich

Open-faced Meatloaf Sandwich

Out of stock

Signature Sandwiches on Bun

BBLTA

BBLTA

$13.99

Brisket Meltdown

$13.99

Brisket on Bun

$12.99
Brisket Sidewalker

Brisket Sidewalker

$16.99

Chicken on Bun

$11.99

Chicken Panini

$10.99Out of stock
Chicken Sidewalker

Chicken Sidewalker

$14.99

N.O. Sausage Patty on Bun

$9.99

Porky Swiss

$10.99

Pulled Pork Bun

$12.99
The “Bad Attitude”

The “Bad Attitude”

$13.99
The “Hats Off”

The “Hats Off”

$14.99
The “Pepper”

The “Pepper”

$17.99

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.00Out of stock
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.00

Fried Rice

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00
Smashed Fried Potatoes

Smashed Fried Potatoes

$4.00
Smoked Sweet Potato

Smoked Sweet Potato

$4.00

Texas Toast

$0.35

Broccoli, Rice, Cheese Casserole

$4.00

Children’s Menu

Kid’s Chicken Breast w/2 Sides

$6.25Out of stock

Kid’s Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$5.25

Smokehouse Dinners/Plates

Smoked Brisket

$7.99+

Smoked Chicken Breast

$4.99+

Smoked Pulled Pork

$4.99+
Fish & Grits

Fish & Grits

$14.00Out of stock

St. Louis Ribs

$7.99+Out of stock

Desserts

Sweet savory flavors to satisfy the sweet tooth
Homemade Cheese Cake

Homemade Cheese Cake

$5.99
Homemade Lemon Pound Cake With Ice Cream

Homemade Lemon Pound Cake With Ice Cream

$4.99Out of stock

Meats/Poultry

Please note that we need 48 hours advanced notice. This package contains: 1# Brisket, 1# Pulled Pork, 1# Sausage, WHOLE smoked Chicken and 3 Quarts of Sides. Served w/Toast.

Hand-Pulled Pork/#

$8.99+

Old School Sausage/#

$14.99

Smoked Brisket/#

$13.99+

Smoked Buffalo Wings/50 (Drumettes)

$91.99

Smoked Chicken (Whole)

$15.99

Smoked Chicken Breast (Sliced)/#

$7.99+

Smoked Wings/50 (Drumettes)

$79.99

1/2 Brisket

$14.99

Smoked Cornish Hens/ea.

$15.99

Pork Loin/#

$7.99

Pork Tenderloins

St. Louis Ribs/Rack

$27.99

Family Meal Package - The Frenzy

$129.99

Smoked Turkeys

$59.99

Sides

Please note that we need 48 hours advanced notice.

Baked Beans

$42.99+

Coleslaw

$38.99+

Corn Pudding

$42.99+

Garden Salad

$38.99+

Green Beans

$38.99+

Macaroni & Cheese

$42.99+

Potato Salad

$42.99+

Yeast Rolls/Dozen

$4.99

BBQ Sauce

$5.99+

Dirty Rice Dressing

$7.50+

Gravy/Qt.

$5.99

Broccoli, Rice & Smoked Chicken Casserole

$7.50+

Desserts

Please note that we need 48 hours advanced notice.

Apple Cobbler

$42.99+

Aunt Willie’s Lemon-Glazed Pound Cake

$48.99

Blackberry Cobbler

$46.99+

Chocolate Mousse

$54.99

Peach Cobbler

$44.99+

Pearl’s Cheesecake

$54.99

Soup/Chili

Creole Gumbo (Chicken, Sausage, Shrimp, Okra, Tomatoes, etc.)

Creole Gumbo (Chicken, Sausage, Shrimp, Okra, Tomatoes, etc.)

$38.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pimanyoli's (pē′man-yo-lee's) - n. a truly taste-worthy experience. You might visit out of curiosity, but what you'll come back for is the cuisine consisting of a mixture of Louisiana panache, our creole heritage and a sprinkle of backyard influence

Website

Location

14241 Airline Highway Suite 105, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

