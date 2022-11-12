Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill Downtown Florence

Restaurant info

The Florence Pimentos is located on Court Street overlooking the excitement of downtown Florence Alabama! Boasting in spacious dining rooms, a full bar, large screen TVs, and even a game room; Pimento’s Florence is the perfect place for a quick lunch, a night out with the family, happy hour drinks, watching your favorite sporting events, and even live music. The second story overlooks the Court Street with a garage door that opens up to give an indoor/outdoor feel when the weather is nice! Leaning into the Sound of the Shoals, Pimentos Florence is always playing your favorite music or enjoying the soothing sounds of some of the incredible local talent live.

