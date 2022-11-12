  • Home
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill Downtown Florence

No reviews yet

105 North Court Street

Florence, AL 35630

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Mean & Nasty
901 Cheesesteak
Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$7.99

A blend of warm, melty white and yellow cheeses seasoned with the taste of our famous spices. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Mama's Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Five deep fried green tomatoes served on a bed of spring mix topped with sriracha aioli and pimentos

Loaded Chips N' Cheese

$9.99

Our house-made potato chips, topped with queso, shredded cheese and honey glazed pepper bacon and scallions

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries topped with queso, shredded cheese along with honey glazed pepper bacon, and scallions.

Hillbilly Wontons

$8.99

Six deep fried jalapeño pimento cheese wontons served with honey sriracha

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Thin cut deep fried pickle fries served with side of ranch

BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Our famous house made chips topped with grilled chicken, house made cheese dip and bbq sauce.

Southwest Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, black bean and corn salsa and house made cheese dip

White Sauce Nachos

$11.99
Dragon Fire Nachos

$11.99

Our famous house made chips topped with grilled chicken, honey sriracha, house made cheese dip and jalapeños

Applewood Smoked Wings

$8.99+

Our wings are smoked fresh daily then flash fried to crispy perfection. Served tossed in your choice of BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey Gold, Buffalo or Sweet Asian sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Angel Eggs

$7.99

Our dreamy Pimento's take on deviled eggs! 6 angel eggs topped with our homemade honey glazed pepper bacon and a jalapeño.

Pimento Cheese Sampler

$9.99

Your choice of three of our signature pimento cheeses served with assorted crackers. PICK 3! Papa's Original Pimento Cheese, Jalapeño Pimento Cheese or Pimento Cheese Of The Month. Choose Bacon Pimento Cheese for an additional $2.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Boneless Wings

$3.25+

Our wings are smoked fresh daily then flash fried to crispy perfection. Served tossed in your choice of BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey Gold, Buffalo or Sweet Asian sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Quesadillas

Spicy Southwest Quesadilla

$10.49

Marinated grilled chicken, our black bean corn salsa and three-cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp, honey glazed pepper bacon, 3-cheese blend drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with salsa & sour cream

Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, honey glazed pepper bacon, a three-cheese blend and house-made ranch dressing. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Beef & Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.99

Seasoned beef and chorizo in a grilled tortilla with our 3 cheese blend and homemade queso. Served with salsa and sour cream

Bacon Pimento Quesadilla

$10.99

Honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño pimento cheese and three-cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.49

Sammy's & More

Traditional Club

$12.99

Smoked ham, smoked turkey, honey glazed pepper bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and dijonaise on toasted wheat

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

All white-meat chicken mixed with green onions, celery, almonds, mayo, and fat-free yogurt served on your choice of white, wheat or rye with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of one side

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of pimento cheese topped with lettuce and tomato served on toasted wheat. Add ham, turkey or bacon for 2.00

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Swiss and gouda, grilled tomatoes and honey glazed pepper bacon on toasted wheat

901 Cheesesteak

$12.99

Certified Angus Sirloin, sautéed onions, jalapeno pimento cheese, pepper jack cheese and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie

Hand Breaded Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99

Build Your Own Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Burgers & Sliders

Basic Cheeseburger

$6.99 Out of stock
Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with your favorite toppings

Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño and original pimento cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Sunrise Burger

$12.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with honey glazed pepper bacon, American cheese, fried egg, tomato, mixed greens and Sriracha aioli

Loaded Cheese Fry Burger

$12.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with thin cut fries, a three-cheese blend, honey glazed pepper bacon, scallions and cheese sauce

Mushroom Extravaganza

$12.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, red pepper relish, chipotle ketchup, mayo and swiss cheese

Florence Smash

$13.99

Fancy Pants

$13.99
Dirty Mean & Nasty

$12.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli as well as lettuce and tomato

Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with BBQ sauce, honey glazed pepper bacon, fried onions and cheddar cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese Sliders

$11.99

Three of our famous Holiday Hot Ham & Cheese sliders on brioche buns with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy honey mustard

Bacon Pimento Sliders

$13.99

Three Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger sliders served on mini brioche bun with honey glazed pepper bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce and tomato.

901 Sliders

$12.99

Certified Angus Sirloin, sautéed onions, pepper jack cheese and cheese sauce

Chicken Salad Sliders

$11.99
Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.99

Three of our famous Holiday Hot Ham & Cheese sliders on brioche buns with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy honey mustard

Mix & Match Sliders

$15.99

Choose any 3 sliders. Served with one side

Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Entree Salads

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine hearts, honey glazed pepper bacon, diced tomato and eggs. Avocado optional

Signature Chopped Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, red peppers, corn, dried cranberries, tomatoes and sunflower seeds

Back Porch Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens with smoked ham, smoked turkey, feta, honey glazed pepper bacon, egg, and tomatoes. Avocado optional

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Chicken Caesar salad

$14.99
Keto Bowl Salad

$12.99 Out of stock

Beef & Chorizo Blend served on top of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, 3-cheese blend, sour cream & sliced avocado

1 Scoop of Southern Salad

$6.99

Pick from any of our house made items. Add 2.00 for Bacon Pimento Cheese

Pick 3 Southern Salad Sampler

$10.99

Pick from any of our house made items. Add 2.00 for Bacon Pimento Cheese

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

House Chips

$2.99

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$2.99

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99Out of stock

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

Cup of Soup

$4.99Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Half Sandwich

$4.99

Half of a ham or turkey with cheddar on white bread.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American cheese on white bread

Hot Dog

$4.99

100% all beef hot dog

Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids size cheese pizza

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Shredded Cheese in a grilled tortilla

Kids Nuggets

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Angus beef patty with american cheese

Kids Pimento Cheese

$4.99

Dessert

Brownie A La Mode

$6.99

Rich fudge brownie served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Funnel cake fries topped with whipped cream and caramel syrup

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie

$3.00

Fresh Baked Daily

Cookie

$2.50

Fresh Baked Daily. Ask about daily selection

Slice of Cake

$6.99Out of stock

A hearty slice of our old-fashioned layer cakes

LUNCH MENU

Lunch Nachos

$7.99Out of stock

Lunch BBQ Nachos

$7.99

Lunch Southwest Nachos

$7.99

Lunch White Sauce Nachos

$7.99

Lunch Dragon Fire Nachos

$7.99

Lunch Cheeseburger

$7.99

Lunch Hot Dog

$7.99

Lunch Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Lunch Boneless Wings

$7.99

Lunch Deli Sandwich

$7.99

Lunch Salad

$7.99

Lunch Drink

$1.99

NA Beverages

Medium Drink

$2.99

Water

Kid Drink

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Florence Pimentos is located on Court Street overlooking the excitement of downtown Florence Alabama! Boasting in spacious dining rooms, a full bar, large screen TVs, and even a game room; Pimento’s Florence is the perfect place for a quick lunch, a night out with the family, happy hour drinks, watching your favorite sporting events, and even live music. The second story overlooks the Court Street with a garage door that opens up to give an indoor/outdoor feel when the weather is nice! Leaning into the Sound of the Shoals, Pimentos Florence is always playing your favorite music or enjoying the soothing sounds of some of the incredible local talent live.

Website

Location

105 North Court Street, Florence, AL 35630

Directions

