Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill Crown Centre

No reviews yet

6450 Poplar Avenue

& International Place Drive

Memphis, TN 38119

Popular Items

Sriracha Chicken Avocado Wrap
Traditional Club
Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla

Appetizers

Cheese Please Charcuterie Board

Cheese Please Charcuterie Board

$19.99

Charcuterie board with a mix of cheeses (including our famous Papa's Pimento Cheese), sausage, spiral sliced ham, pickles, and grapes. Served with crackers, a soft salted pretzel and spicy honey mustard.

Pimento Cheese Sampler

Pimento Cheese Sampler

$9.99

Your choice of three of our signature pimento cheeses served with assorted crackers. PICK 3! Papa’s Original Pimento Cheese, Jalapeño Pimento Cheese or Pimento Cheese Of The Month. Choose Bacon Pimento Cheese for an additional $2.00

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$7.99

A blend of warm, melty white and yellow cheeses seasoned with the taste of our famous spices. Served with homemade tortilla chips.

Loaded Chips N' Cheese

Loaded Chips N' Cheese

$9.99

Our house-made potato chips, topped with queso, shredded cheese and honey glazed pepper bacon and scallions

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries topped with queso, shredded cheese along with honey glazed pepper bacon, and scallions.

Mama's Fried Green Tomatoes

Mama's Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Five deep fried green tomatoes served on a bed of spring mix topped with sriracha aioli and pimentos

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Thin cut deep fried pickle fries served with side of ranch

Hillbilly Wontons

Hillbilly Wontons

$9.99

Six deep fried jalapeño pimento cheese wontons served with honey sriracha

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Our famous house made chips topped with grilled chicken, house made cheese dip and bbq sauce.

Southwest Nachos

Southwest Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, black bean and corn salsa and house made cheese dip

Dragon Fire Nachos

Dragon Fire Nachos

$11.99

Our famous house made chips topped with grilled chicken, honey sriracha, house made cheese dip and jalapeños

Chips & Salsa App

$5.99

House fried tortilla chips with our fresh homemade salsa.

Quesadillas

Spicy Southwest Quesadilla

Spicy Southwest Quesadilla

$11.99

Marinated grilled chicken, our black bean corn salsa and three-cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla

Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, honey glazed pepper bacon, a three-cheese blend and house-made ranch dressing. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Bacon Pimento Quesadilla

Bacon Pimento Quesadilla

$11.99

Honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño pimento cheese and three-cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Beef & Chorizo Quesadilla

Beef & Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.99

Seasoned beef and chorizo in a grilled tortilla with our 3 cheese blend and homemade queso. Served with salsa and sour cream

Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla

Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp, honey glazed pepper bacon, 3-cheese blend drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with salsa & sour cream

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Kabobs

Grilled Chicken Kabobs

$15.99

Two skewers stuffed with grilled chicken on top of cilantro lime rice and grilled veggies

Cheesy Chicken & Rice

$13.99

Cilantro lime rice topped with grilled chicken and white queso.

Grilled Shrimp Kabob

$17.99

Skewer stuffed with grilled shrimp on top of cilantro lime rice and grilled veggies.

Applewood Smoked Wings

Applewood Smoked Wings

Our wings are smoked fresh daily then flash fried to crispy perfection. Served tossed in your choice of BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey Gold, Buffalo or Sweet Asian sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$17.99

6 ounce grilled salmon filet served with smashed potatoes and broccoli.

Signature Sandwiches

901 Cheesesteak

901 Cheesesteak

$13.99

Certified Angus Sirloin, sautéed onions, jalapeno pimento cheese, pepper jack cheese and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Swiss and gouda, grilled tomatoes and honey glazed pepper bacon on toasted wheat

Traditional Club

Traditional Club

$13.99

Smoked ham, smoked turkey, honey glazed pepper bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and dijonaise on toasted wheat

Sriracha Chicken Avocado Wrap

Sriracha Chicken Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado and Sriracha aioli grilled in a flour tortilla

Feisty Chicken Wrap

Feisty Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, three-cheese blend, buffalo sauce and house made ranch grilled in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese in a grilled tortilla

Spicy Sriracha Steak Wrap

$13.99

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of pimento cheese topped with lettuce and tomato served on toasted wheat. Add ham, turkey or bacon for 2.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

All white-meat chicken mixed with green onions, celery, almonds, mayo, and fat-free yogurt served on your choice of white, wheat or rye with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of one side

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Albacore tuna mixed with celery, onion, bread and butter pickles, and mayo served on your choice of white, wheat or rye with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Turkey BLT

Grilled Turkey BLT

$13.99

Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Swiss cheese on a grilled sourdough bun.

Tasty Turkey

Tasty Turkey

$13.99

Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard and mayo, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted hoagie.

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Deli slice ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy honey mustard and mayo served on a toasted hoagie.

Build Your Own Sandwich

$9.99

Burgers & Sliders

Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger

Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger

$13.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño and original pimento cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$13.49

Two 3 ounce patties topped with BBQ sauce, honey glazed pepper bacon, fried onions and cheddar cheese

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$13.49

Two 3 ounce patties topped with honey glazed pepper bacon, American cheese, fried egg, tomato, mixed greens and Sriracha aioli

Loaded Bacon Cheese Fry Burger

Loaded Bacon Cheese Fry Burger

$13.49

Two 3 ounce patties topped with thin cut fries, a three-cheese blend, honey glazed pepper bacon, scallions and cheese sauce

Dirty Mean and Nasty

Dirty Mean and Nasty

$13.49

Two 3 ounce patties topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli as well as lettuce and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Extravaganza

Mushroom Swiss Extravaganza

$12.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, red pepper relish, chipotle ketchup, mayo and swiss cheese

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Two 3 ounce patties topped with your favorite toppings

Sweet Heat

$13.99
Mix & Match Sliders

Mix & Match Sliders

$15.99

Choose any 3 sliders. Served with one side

Cheesesteak Sliders

Cheesesteak Sliders

$13.99

Certified Angus Sirloin, sautéed onions, pepper jack cheese and cheese sauce

Bacon Pimento Sliders

Bacon Pimento Sliders

$14.99

Three Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger sliders served on mini brioche bun with honey glazed pepper bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Hot Ham & Cheese Sliders

Hot Ham & Cheese Sliders

$12.99

Three of our famous Holiday Hot Ham & Cheese sliders on brioche buns with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy honey mustard

American Cheeseburger Sliders

American Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.99

Three of our famous Holiday Hot Ham & Cheese sliders on brioche buns with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy honey mustard

Chicken Salad Sliders

Chicken Salad Sliders

$12.99

Pimento Cheese and bacon Jam sliders

$11.99

Salads & Soup

Signature Chopped Salad

Signature Chopped Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, red peppers, corn, dried cranberries, tomatoes and sunflower seeds

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine hearts, honey glazed pepper bacon, diced tomato and eggs. Avocado optional

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan and croutons. Served with our Caesar dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99
Back Porch Salad

Back Porch Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens with smoked ham, smoked turkey, feta, honey glazed pepper bacon, egg, and tomatoes. Avocado optional

Cajun Shrimp Salad

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$16.99
Keto Bowl Salad

Keto Bowl Salad

$12.99

Beef & Chorizo Blend served on top of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, 3-cheese blend, sour cream & sliced avocado

Scoop of Southern Salad - Pick One

Scoop of Southern Salad - Pick One

$4.99

Pick from any of our house made items. Add 2.00 for Bacon Pimento Cheese

Southern Salad Sampler - Pick 2

Southern Salad Sampler - Pick 2

$8.99

Pick from any of our house made items. Add 2.00 for Bacon Pimento Cheese

Southern Salad Sampler - Pick 3

Southern Salad Sampler - Pick 3

$10.99

Pick from any of our house made items. Add 2.00 for Bacon Pimento Cheese

Soup

$5.99+

Sides

House Chips

$2.99

Thin Cut French Fries

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Ruffles

$2.99

Baked Lays

$2.99

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Grilled Veggies

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Black Bean Corn Salad and Tortilla Chips

$4.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99Out of stock

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

Dessert

Brownie A La Mode

$6.99

Rich fudge brownie served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Funnel cake fries topped with whipped cream and strawberry syrup

Brownie

$3.00

Fresh Baked Daily

Cookie

$2.50

Fresh Baked Daily. Ask about daily selection

Ice Cream

$2.99

Kids Meals

Half Turkey or Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Half of a ham or turkey with cheddar on white bread.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

American cheese on white bread

Hot Dog

$5.99

100% all beef hot dog

Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids size cheese pizza

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

6 Chicken Nuggets

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Angus beef patty with american cheese

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Shredded Cheese in a grilled tortilla

Kids Pimento Cheese

$4.99

NA Beverages

Medium Drink

$2.99

Large Drink

$3.29Out of stock

Water

Kid Soda or Tea

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Milk

$2.50

Catering - Breakfast Boxes

Hot Breakfast Sandwich Box

$12.19

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on a butter croissant, bagel, or English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Lighter Side Box

$10.99

"PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Egg whites, tomato, avocado, and spinach on an English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)"

Pastry Box

$9.19

"PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Choice of coffee cake, muffin, scone, bagel or cinnamon roll. (Includes yogurt and granola)"

Hot Breakfast Wrap Box

$14.59

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with House-made salsa. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Stuffed Roll or Biscuit Box

$9.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) A southern style biscuit or Sister Shubert roll with choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage. (Includes yogurt and granola)

Catering - Breakfast Trays

Hot Breakfast Sandwich Tray

$7.69

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on butter croissants, bagels, roll, biscuit or English muffins.

Pastry Tray

$5.49

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) An assortment of cinnamon rolls, Danish pastry,

Hot Breakfast Wrap Tray

$9.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.(veggie options available)

Stuffed Rolls or Southern Biscuits Tray

$6.19

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Sister Shubert yeast rolls or fresh baked biscuits filled with honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage.

Catering - Breakfast Sides & Drinks

Yogurt Parfait

$4.89

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Vanilla yogurt, fresh strawberries and blueberries with crunchy granola.

Bottled Water

$2.49

Orange Juice - Gallon

$14.69

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$17.49

Coffee container will serve 10 to 12 guests.

Catering - Lunch Boxes

Classic Box

$12.59

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.

Wrap Box

$13.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.

Premium Box

$14.69

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with chips, and cookie.

Hot Premium Box

$16.19

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles and a cookie.

Catering - Lunch Trays

Classic Tray

$12.19

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese or jalapeno pimento cheese. Leafy lettuce and tomatoes on old fashion white, or multigrain wheat with mayo and mustard on the side. Served with Ruffles.

Wrap Tray

$13.39

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with Ruffles.

Premium Tray

$13.99

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with Ruffles

Hot Premium Tray

$15.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles.

Catering - Salad Boxes

Cascade Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Comes with a cookie.

Caesar Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Served with balsamic unless other preferred. Comes with a cookie.

Garden Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Comes with a cookie.

Cobb Salad Box

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, feta, egg and Bacon. Served with a cookie

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.79

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Served with balsamic unless other preferred. Comes with a cookie.

Back Porch Salad

$15.79

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Comes with a cookie.

Catering - Salad Trays

Cascade Salad

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, craisins, pecans and red onions. Served with our famous cascade dressing. These salads are NOT individually packaged

Caesar Salad

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing. These salads are NOT individually packaged

Garden Salad

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, red onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, and croutons.

Cobb Salad

$13.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. These salads are NOT individually packaged.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Served with balsamic unless other preferred. These salads are NOT individually packaged.

Back Porch Salad

$13.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. These salads are NOT individually packaged.

Catering - Event Packages

Classic Breakfast Bar

$14.59

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Buffet style with fresh scrambled eggs served with your choice of breakfast bacon or sausage, hearty grits or potatoes, and fresh biscuits or rolls. This is a great way to serve large groups for meetings and special events.

The Business Lunch

$23.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Classic Sandwich Tray, an Accompaniment Tray with potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.

That's A Wrap

$23.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.

The Combination

$24.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar, or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.

The Exclusive

$29.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Premium Sandwich Tray, Fresh Fruit Tray and an Accompaniment Tray with your choice of potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.

Fiesta Taco Bar

$24.39

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes seasoned ground beef and chicken. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips and salsa. Flour and hard shells available. Add fajita bell peppers and onions (+1.00), add cheese dip (+2.00), add guacamole (+2.00) per person.

Slider Bar Package

$19.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10 people - 3 SLIDERS EACH) Choose from Hot Ham & Cheese, Chicken Salad, Sliced turkey with Swiss, Pimento Cheese and Bacon Jam, 901 Cheesesteaks, Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger and Mini Cheeseburgers. Served with lettuce, and tomato on the side, Ruffles and a Something Sweet tray.

Burger Bar

$20.99

PER PERSON PRICING (MINIMUM 10) Hand pattied certified Angus beef grilled to perfection. Served on a Southern sourdough bun with trays of toppings including assorted cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo. Served with Ruffles and a Something Sweet Tray.

901 Cheesesteak Bar

$19.49

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Grilled certified Angus sirloin, sautéed onions, jalapeno pimento cheese, pepper jack cheese and cheese sauce. Served on hoagies with Ruffles and a Something Sweet Tray.

Pasta Bar

$19.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes your choice of penne alfredo with chicken or penne marinara with meatballs. Served with house or Caesar salad, garlic bread sticks and a Something Sweet Tray.

Hot Potato Bar

$16.99

PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Build your own baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chives, and bacon.

Catering - Appetizers & Sides

Side Salad

$4.89

Veggie Tray

$50.99

Garden fresh veggies including broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and cucumber. Served with our house made ranch dressing.

Fresh Fruit Tray

$59.99

A delicious assortment of fresh fruit. Choose your sizes below. Small fruit tray serves 10-20, Medium tray serves 20 to 30, and the Large fruit tray serves 30-40.

Chips & Queso Tray

$35.99

Crispy house made tortilla chips served with Pimentos own queso dip.

Dip Trio Tray

$42.69

"Crispy House made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa, black bean and corn salad, and Pimentos own queso dip."

Accompaniment Tray

$4.29

PRICED PER PERSON - Choose from Potato Salad, Pasta Salad or Black Bean & Corn Salsa

Traditional Soup

$19.99

PRICED PER QUART (Serves 4 guests per Quart) Our traditional soups include Potato, Chicken Noodle, Broccoli Cheese, and Tomato Bisque (Availability may vary)

Catering - Desserts & Drinks

Fresh Tea or Lemonade

$7.29

One gallon of fresh brewed sweet tea, unsweet tea, or Arnold Palmer. Available with or without cups and ice service.

Canned Soda

$2.15

Bottled Water

$2.49

Something Sweet Tray

$3.05

Fresh Baked Cookies

Cake Sampler Tray

$7.99Out of stock

Decadent slices of homemade southern style cakes. Selection varies on season

Market Salads

Papa's Pimento Cheese

$8.99+

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$8.99+

Pimento Cheese of the Month

$8.99+

Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Tuna Salad

$10.99+Out of stock

Black Bean & Corn Salad

$7.99+

Pasta Salad

$6.99+

Potato Salad

$6.99+

Loaf of Bread

$5.99

Meat Roll

$2.50

Family Meals

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99+Out of stock

Shepherds Pie

$14.99+Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.99+Out of stock

Chicken Divan

$14.99+Out of stock

Chicken Rotel

$14.99+Out of stock

Fiesta Chicken & Rice

$14.99+Out of stock

Casseroles

Green Bean Casserole

$16.49+

Sweet Potato Casserole

$16.49+

Broccoli Rice & Cheese Casserole

$16.49+

Cornbread Dressing

$16.49+

Mac & Cheese

$16.49+Out of stock

Cakes & Pies

Chocolate Cake

$27.99+Out of stock

Strawberry Cake

$27.99+Out of stock

Coconut Cake

$27.99+Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$27.99+Out of stock

Banana Cake

$27.99+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pimento’s Burgers, Bar & Grill is the perfect place for a quick lunch, a night out with the family, happy hour drinks, and watching your favorite sporting events.

Website

Location

6450 Poplar Avenue, & International Place Drive, Memphis, TN 38119

Directions

