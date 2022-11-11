Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill Crown Centre
6450 Poplar Avenue
& International Place Drive
Memphis, TN 38119
Appetizers
Cheese Please Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie board with a mix of cheeses (including our famous Papa's Pimento Cheese), sausage, spiral sliced ham, pickles, and grapes. Served with crackers, a soft salted pretzel and spicy honey mustard.
Pimento Cheese Sampler
Your choice of three of our signature pimento cheeses served with assorted crackers. PICK 3! Papa’s Original Pimento Cheese, Jalapeño Pimento Cheese or Pimento Cheese Of The Month. Choose Bacon Pimento Cheese for an additional $2.00
Queso Dip
A blend of warm, melty white and yellow cheeses seasoned with the taste of our famous spices. Served with homemade tortilla chips.
Loaded Chips N' Cheese
Our house-made potato chips, topped with queso, shredded cheese and honey glazed pepper bacon and scallions
Bacon Cheese Fries
Crispy fries topped with queso, shredded cheese along with honey glazed pepper bacon, and scallions.
Mama's Fried Green Tomatoes
Five deep fried green tomatoes served on a bed of spring mix topped with sriracha aioli and pimentos
Fried Pickles
Thin cut deep fried pickle fries served with side of ranch
Hillbilly Wontons
Six deep fried jalapeño pimento cheese wontons served with honey sriracha
BBQ Nachos
Our famous house made chips topped with grilled chicken, house made cheese dip and bbq sauce.
Southwest Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, black bean and corn salsa and house made cheese dip
Dragon Fire Nachos
Our famous house made chips topped with grilled chicken, honey sriracha, house made cheese dip and jalapeños
Chips & Salsa App
House fried tortilla chips with our fresh homemade salsa.
Quesadillas
Spicy Southwest Quesadilla
Marinated grilled chicken, our black bean corn salsa and three-cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, honey glazed pepper bacon, a three-cheese blend and house-made ranch dressing. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Bacon Pimento Quesadilla
Honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño pimento cheese and three-cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Beef & Chorizo Quesadilla
Seasoned beef and chorizo in a grilled tortilla with our 3 cheese blend and homemade queso. Served with salsa and sour cream
Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, honey glazed pepper bacon, 3-cheese blend drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with salsa & sour cream
Entrees
Grilled Chicken Kabobs
Two skewers stuffed with grilled chicken on top of cilantro lime rice and grilled veggies
Cheesy Chicken & Rice
Cilantro lime rice topped with grilled chicken and white queso.
Grilled Shrimp Kabob
Skewer stuffed with grilled shrimp on top of cilantro lime rice and grilled veggies.
Applewood Smoked Wings
Our wings are smoked fresh daily then flash fried to crispy perfection. Served tossed in your choice of BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey Gold, Buffalo or Sweet Asian sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
6 ounce grilled salmon filet served with smashed potatoes and broccoli.
Signature Sandwiches
901 Cheesesteak
Certified Angus Sirloin, sautéed onions, jalapeno pimento cheese, pepper jack cheese and cheese sauce on a toasted hoagie
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Jalapeño Pimento Cheese, Swiss and gouda, grilled tomatoes and honey glazed pepper bacon on toasted wheat
Traditional Club
Smoked ham, smoked turkey, honey glazed pepper bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and dijonaise on toasted wheat
Sriracha Chicken Avocado Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado and Sriracha aioli grilled in a flour tortilla
Feisty Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, three-cheese blend, buffalo sauce and house made ranch grilled in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese in a grilled tortilla
Spicy Sriracha Steak Wrap
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of pimento cheese topped with lettuce and tomato served on toasted wheat. Add ham, turkey or bacon for 2.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white-meat chicken mixed with green onions, celery, almonds, mayo, and fat-free yogurt served on your choice of white, wheat or rye with lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of one side
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore tuna mixed with celery, onion, bread and butter pickles, and mayo served on your choice of white, wheat or rye with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Turkey BLT
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Swiss cheese on a grilled sourdough bun.
Tasty Turkey
Smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, Dijon mustard and mayo, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted hoagie.
Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Deli slice ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, spicy honey mustard and mayo served on a toasted hoagie.
Build Your Own Sandwich
Burgers & Sliders
Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger
Two 3 ounce patties topped with honey glazed pepper bacon, jalapeño and original pimento cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Cowboy Burger
Two 3 ounce patties topped with BBQ sauce, honey glazed pepper bacon, fried onions and cheddar cheese
Sunrise Burger
Two 3 ounce patties topped with honey glazed pepper bacon, American cheese, fried egg, tomato, mixed greens and Sriracha aioli
Loaded Bacon Cheese Fry Burger
Two 3 ounce patties topped with thin cut fries, a three-cheese blend, honey glazed pepper bacon, scallions and cheese sauce
Dirty Mean and Nasty
Two 3 ounce patties topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli as well as lettuce and tomato
Mushroom Swiss Extravaganza
Two 3 ounce patties topped with sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms, red pepper relish, chipotle ketchup, mayo and swiss cheese
Build Your Own Burger
Two 3 ounce patties topped with your favorite toppings
Sweet Heat
Mix & Match Sliders
Choose any 3 sliders. Served with one side
Cheesesteak Sliders
Certified Angus Sirloin, sautéed onions, pepper jack cheese and cheese sauce
Bacon Pimento Sliders
Three Bacon Pimento Cheese Burger sliders served on mini brioche bun with honey glazed pepper bacon, pimento cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Hot Ham & Cheese Sliders
Three of our famous Holiday Hot Ham & Cheese sliders on brioche buns with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy honey mustard
American Cheeseburger Sliders
Three of our famous Holiday Hot Ham & Cheese sliders on brioche buns with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy honey mustard
Chicken Salad Sliders
Pimento Cheese and bacon Jam sliders
Salads & Soup
Signature Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, red peppers, corn, dried cranberries, tomatoes and sunflower seeds
Cobb Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, honey glazed pepper bacon, diced tomato and eggs. Avocado optional
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan and croutons. Served with our Caesar dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Back Porch Salad
Mixed greens with smoked ham, smoked turkey, feta, honey glazed pepper bacon, egg, and tomatoes. Avocado optional
Cajun Shrimp Salad
Keto Bowl Salad
Beef & Chorizo Blend served on top of shredded lettuce, topped with diced tomatoes, 3-cheese blend, sour cream & sliced avocado
Scoop of Southern Salad - Pick One
Pick from any of our house made items. Add 2.00 for Bacon Pimento Cheese
Southern Salad Sampler - Pick 2
Pick from any of our house made items. Add 2.00 for Bacon Pimento Cheese
Southern Salad Sampler - Pick 3
Pick from any of our house made items. Add 2.00 for Bacon Pimento Cheese
Soup
Sides
Dessert
Kids Meals
Half Turkey or Ham Sandwich
Half of a ham or turkey with cheddar on white bread.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese on white bread
Hot Dog
100% all beef hot dog
Cheese Pizza
Kids size cheese pizza
Chicken Nuggets
6 Chicken Nuggets
Kids Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with american cheese
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Cheese in a grilled tortilla
Kids Pimento Cheese
Catering - Breakfast Boxes
Hot Breakfast Sandwich Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on a butter croissant, bagel, or English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)
Lighter Side Box
"PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Egg whites, tomato, avocado, and spinach on an English muffin. (Includes yogurt and granola)"
Pastry Box
"PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Choice of coffee cake, muffin, scone, bagel or cinnamon roll. (Includes yogurt and granola)"
Hot Breakfast Wrap Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with House-made salsa. (Includes yogurt and granola)
Stuffed Roll or Biscuit Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) A southern style biscuit or Sister Shubert roll with choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage. (Includes yogurt and granola)
Catering - Breakfast Trays
Hot Breakfast Sandwich Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs and melted cheese, served on butter croissants, bagels, roll, biscuit or English muffins.
Pastry Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) An assortment of cinnamon rolls, Danish pastry,
Hot Breakfast Wrap Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage or turkey sausage with fresh eggs, melted cheese and sautéed peppers and onions, all on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.(veggie options available)
Stuffed Rolls or Southern Biscuits Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Sister Shubert yeast rolls or fresh baked biscuits filled with honey glazed pepper bacon, smoked ham, breakfast sausage, turkey or turkey sausage.
Catering - Breakfast Sides & Drinks
Catering - Lunch Boxes
Classic Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.
Wrap Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with chips, and cookie.
Premium Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with chips, and cookie.
Hot Premium Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles and a cookie.
Catering - Lunch Trays
Classic Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, pimento cheese or jalapeno pimento cheese. Leafy lettuce and tomatoes on old fashion white, or multigrain wheat with mayo and mustard on the side. Served with Ruffles.
Wrap Tray
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Chicken caesar, sriracha chicken avocado, smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, tuna salad (+1.00), pimento cheese, or jalapeno pimento cheese. Served with Ruffles.
Premium Tray
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Your choice of smoked turkey, smoked ham, chicken salad, pimento cheese, or jalapeño pimento cheese served on a croissant, wrap, sourdough bun, or hoagie. Served with Ruffles
Hot Premium Tray
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Hot ham & cheese, 901 cheesesteak, tasty turkey, or traditional club. Served with Ruffles.
Catering - Salad Boxes
Cascade Salad Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Comes with a cookie.
Caesar Salad Box
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Served with balsamic unless other preferred. Comes with a cookie.
Garden Salad Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Comes with a cookie.
Cobb Salad Box
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, feta, egg and Bacon. Served with a cookie
Southwest Chicken Salad
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Served with balsamic unless other preferred. Comes with a cookie.
Back Porch Salad
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Comes with a cookie.
Catering - Salad Trays
Cascade Salad
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, craisins, pecans and red onions. Served with our famous cascade dressing. These salads are NOT individually packaged
Caesar Salad
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing. These salads are NOT individually packaged
Garden Salad
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red peppers, red onions, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, and croutons.
Cobb Salad
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, eggs and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. These salads are NOT individually packaged.
Southwest Chicken Salad
PRICED PER BOX (MINIMUM 10) Includes grilled chicken, fresh mixed greens, black bean corn salad, tomatoes, 3-cheese blend & crispy tortilla chips. Served with balsamic unless other preferred. These salads are NOT individually packaged.
Back Porch Salad
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Smoked turkey, smoked ham, fresh mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, egg and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. These salads are NOT individually packaged.
Catering - Event Packages
Classic Breakfast Bar
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Buffet style with fresh scrambled eggs served with your choice of breakfast bacon or sausage, hearty grits or potatoes, and fresh biscuits or rolls. This is a great way to serve large groups for meetings and special events.
The Business Lunch
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Classic Sandwich Tray, an Accompaniment Tray with potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.
That's A Wrap
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.
The Combination
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Classic sandwich tray combined with your choice of Cascade, Caesar, or House salad. Served with a Something Sweet Tray.
The Exclusive
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes a Premium Sandwich Tray, Fresh Fruit Tray and an Accompaniment Tray with your choice of potato salad, pasta salad, or black bean corn salad and a Something Sweet Tray. Served with Ruffles.
Fiesta Taco Bar
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes seasoned ground beef and chicken. Served with Spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips and salsa. Flour and hard shells available. Add fajita bell peppers and onions (+1.00), add cheese dip (+2.00), add guacamole (+2.00) per person.
Slider Bar Package
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10 people - 3 SLIDERS EACH) Choose from Hot Ham & Cheese, Chicken Salad, Sliced turkey with Swiss, Pimento Cheese and Bacon Jam, 901 Cheesesteaks, Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger and Mini Cheeseburgers. Served with lettuce, and tomato on the side, Ruffles and a Something Sweet tray.
Burger Bar
PER PERSON PRICING (MINIMUM 10) Hand pattied certified Angus beef grilled to perfection. Served on a Southern sourdough bun with trays of toppings including assorted cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo. Served with Ruffles and a Something Sweet Tray.
901 Cheesesteak Bar
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Grilled certified Angus sirloin, sautéed onions, jalapeno pimento cheese, pepper jack cheese and cheese sauce. Served on hoagies with Ruffles and a Something Sweet Tray.
Pasta Bar
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Includes your choice of penne alfredo with chicken or penne marinara with meatballs. Served with house or Caesar salad, garlic bread sticks and a Something Sweet Tray.
Hot Potato Bar
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 10) Build your own baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chives, and bacon.
Catering - Appetizers & Sides
Side Salad
Veggie Tray
Garden fresh veggies including broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and cucumber. Served with our house made ranch dressing.
Fresh Fruit Tray
A delicious assortment of fresh fruit. Choose your sizes below. Small fruit tray serves 10-20, Medium tray serves 20 to 30, and the Large fruit tray serves 30-40.
Chips & Queso Tray
Crispy house made tortilla chips served with Pimentos own queso dip.
Dip Trio Tray
"Crispy House made tortilla chips served with fresh salsa, black bean and corn salad, and Pimentos own queso dip."
Accompaniment Tray
PRICED PER PERSON - Choose from Potato Salad, Pasta Salad or Black Bean & Corn Salsa
Traditional Soup
PRICED PER QUART (Serves 4 guests per Quart) Our traditional soups include Potato, Chicken Noodle, Broccoli Cheese, and Tomato Bisque (Availability may vary)
Catering - Desserts & Drinks
Fresh Tea or Lemonade
One gallon of fresh brewed sweet tea, unsweet tea, or Arnold Palmer. Available with or without cups and ice service.
Canned Soda
Bottled Water
Something Sweet Tray
Fresh Baked Cookies
Cake Sampler Tray
Decadent slices of homemade southern style cakes. Selection varies on season
Market Salads
Family Meals
Casseroles
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Pimento’s Burgers, Bar & Grill is the perfect place for a quick lunch, a night out with the family, happy hour drinks, and watching your favorite sporting events.
6450 Poplar Avenue, & International Place Drive, Memphis, TN 38119