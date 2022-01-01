Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pimiento Tea Room

review star

No reviews yet

200 N. Main St.

Holly Springs, NC 27540

Popular Items

Brunswick Stew
Ten Layer Salad
Cream Scone

Soups

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$6.50+

chicken | tomatoes | corn | limas | green beans | corn pudding

Turtle Bean Soup

Turtle Bean Soup

$5.50+

black turtle beans | cumin| chow chow | corn chips | scallions | {vegan, gf}

Chowder

$6.50+

ham | cheese | broccoli | sweet potatoes | cream | firecrackers | scallions

Salads

Ten Layer Salad

Ten Layer Salad

$7.00+

iceberg | tomato | celery | monterey jack | pickled red onion | egg | green peas | pimiento cheese dressing | fried black-eyed peas | scallions | {vegetarian, gf}

Vegan Ten Layer Salad

Vegan Ten Layer Salad

$6.00+

iceberg | tomato | celery | pickled red onion | green peas | carrots | chickpeas | field pea dressing | fried black-eyed peas | scallions | {gf}

Autumn Salad

$6.50+

roasted kabocha | dried cranberries | salted granola | scallions | arugula | cinnamon apple goat cheese vinaigrette | {vegetarian}

Scones & Butters

Cream Scone

Cream Scone

$2.50+
Vegan Scone

Vegan Scone

$2.85
Gluten-Free Scone

Gluten-Free Scone

$4.00
Flight Of Butter (Pick 3 Flavors)

Flight Of Butter (Pick 3 Flavors)

$1.50

Honey Scallion Butter

$0.60

Cinnamon-Brown Sugar Butter

$0.60

Vanilla Butter [vegan]

$0.60

Neon Dreamz Butter

$0.60

whipped with lemon-lime curd

Chocolate-Orange Butter

$0.60

Pumpkin Pie Butter

$0.60

Cookie Butter [vegan]

$0.60

Unicorn Butter

$0.60

vanilla | sprinkles | magical

Pimiento Cheese Butter

$0.60

A rotating menu of petit fours [3 per order]

Fudge

$3.80

jungle fire tea-infused chocolate | {gf, vegetarian}

Shortbreads

$3.50

shortbread | apple butter | chai tea sugar | {vegan}

Macarons

$4.00

pumpkin pie tea-infused shell | pumpkin & spice buttercream filling | {vegetarian, gf w/ almond flour}

Swedish Tea Cakes

$3.75

cranberry shortbread | orange spice tea sugar | {vegan}

Cream Puffs

$3.75Out of stock

pâte á choux | lemon buttercream | earl grey sugar

Texas Sheet Cake

$3.90Out of stock

chocolate cake | chocolate-strawberry icing | salted matcha toffee | {vegetarian}

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

check the website for operating hours and other information! www. pimientotearoom.com

Website

Location

200 N. Main St., Holly Springs, NC 27540

Directions

Pimiento Tea Room image
Pimiento Tea Room image

