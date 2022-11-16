Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant

No reviews yet

70 Hanover St

Lebanon, NH 03766

Popular Items

FN1 Pad Thai
FN3 Pad Kee Mao
A4 Pot Stickers

Appetizers

A1 Satay

$8.00

Grilled curry chicken skewers, served with hot satay sauce & cucumber sauce

A2 Spring Rolls

$6.00

Fried vegetarian wrap with cabbage & carrot, serve with sweetened chili sauce

A3 Fresh Summer Rolls

A3 Fresh Summer Rolls

$6.50

Hand-rolled rice noodles, stuffed with your choice of the above, fresh carrots, cucumber, lettuce & rice vermicelli served with special peanut sauce

A4 Pot Stickers

$5.00

Pork dumplings with cabbage and onion, served with ginger-infused soy sauce

A5 Crab Rangoon

$7.00

Deep-fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, crabmeat, carrots, and onions

A6 Thai Vegies Dumplings

A6 Thai Vegies Dumplings

$6.50

Fried vegetable & rice flour dumplings, served with ginger-infused soy sauce

A7 Tod Mun Pla

$8.00

Seasoned curry & fish cakes, served with cucumber and carrot dipping sauce

A8 Veggies Tempura

$8.00

Sweet potato, green beans, broccoli, & onions, served with chili & peanuts

A9 Thai Orchid Wings

$8.00+

Award winning recipe, deep fried wings prepared Thai style, served with sweet and sour sauce and hot sauce.

A10 Thai Orchid Sampler

$15.00

A mixed offering of spring rolls, chicken satay, fresh summer roll, pot stickers, crab rangoons, veggie dumplings, & veggie tempura, with sauces for each

A11 Tofu Triangles

$6.00

Deep-fried tofu with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts

A12 Crying Tiger

$10.00

Grilled, tender, marinated flank steak served with our spicy crying tiger sauce.

Salads

L1 Laab

$11.00

Ground pork/chicken, red onions, scallions, cilantro & rice in spiced lime juice

L2 Nam Tok

$11.00

Grilled pork/beef, red onions, scallions, cilantro & rice with spiced lime sauce

L3 Yum Nua

$11.00

Grilled flank steak, tomatoes, red onion, scallions, cilantro & celery with lime

L4 Papaya Salad

L4 Papaya Salad

$10.00

Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, garlic & green beans, with peanuts & lime

L5 Mango Salad

$11.00

Fresh mango slices, diced red onions, peanuts & sweet chili and lime dressing

Soup

S1 Tom Yum(Cup)

$5.00

Hot and sour soup seasoned with exotic Thai herbs, lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro scallions.

S1 Tom Yum(Bowl)

$10.00

Hot and sour soup seasoned with exotic Thai herbs, lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro scallions.

S2 Tom Kha(Cup)

$5.00

Coconut milk soup seasoned with aromatic galangal, lime juice, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and scallions

S2 Tom Kha(Bowl)

$10.00

Coconut milk soup seasoned with aromatic galangal, lime juice, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and scallions

Noodle Soup

N1 Noodles Tom Yum

$11.00

Thai Orchid’s signature hot-and-sour lemongrass soup, with rice noodles

N2 Chicken Noodles Soup

$11.00

Delicious chicken broth with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

N3 Beef Noodles Soup

$13.00

Delicious beef broth with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.

VN1 Pho

VN1 Pho

$11.00

Pim’s Authentic Vietnamese soup with chicken or beef broth, rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, and your choice of beef-and-meatballs, chicken, or seafood.

Spa

Spa1 Buddha's Delight

$11.00

Wok-fried tofu with napa cabbage, green beans, zucchini, celery & light seasoning

Spa2 Rama Garden

$11.00

Steamed napa cabbage, green beans, zucchini & celery, served with house peanut sauce

Curry

C1 Massaman Curry

C1 Massaman Curry

$11.00

A traditional, hearty recipe from the South of Thailand with coconut milk, roasted spices, chunks of pineapple, potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts. A favorite the world over

C2 Red Curry

C2 Red Curry

$11.00

Red curry in coconut milk with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, & basil

C3 Green Curry

C3 Green Curry

$11.00

Green curry in coconut milk w/ bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, zucchini, & basil

C4 Yellow Curry

C4 Yellow Curry

$11.00

Yellow curry in coconut milk with pineapple, carrots, onion, potatoes, and tomatoes

C5 Panang Curry

C5 Panang Curry

$11.00

Panang curry with bell peppers, green beans, snow peas, zucchini and kaffir lime leaf

CS6 Mango Curry

$14.00

Tender chicken chunks or shrimp, a delightful ballet of mango, pineapple and savory flavors, by popular demand we have added this special to our regular menu

CS7 Massaman Avocado Curry

$14.00

Our special version of Massaman curry; the regular goodies with an avocado bonus!

Fried Rice

FR1 Fried Rice

$11.00

Stir-fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, peas, broccoli, and scallions. Slices of cucumber on the side. Light and subtly scrumptious

FR2 Basil Fried Rice

$11.00

Stir-fried rice with onions, green beans, bell peppers, scallions, egg, and basil. The stir-fried basil gives this dish its great flavor and captivating aroma

FR3 Tom Yum Fried Rice

$11.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, red chili, zucchini, egg, & tomato, served with a side of sliced cucumber. Aromatic dish that will spice up your day!

FR4 Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with curry powder, shrimp and chicken, pineapple, egg, onions, carrots, peas, raisins, scallions, and cashew nuts

FR5 Crabmeat Fried Rice

$15.50

Stir-fried rice with crabmeat, eggs, peas, scallions, and onions served with sliced cucumber and lime wedge

Stir-Fried Noodles

FN1 Pad Thai

FN1 Pad Thai

$11.00

Wok-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, & crushed peanuts.

FN2 Pad See Ew

$11.00

Wok-fried wide rice noodles in black soy sauce with egg, broccoli, & carrots. Thai comfort food at its best.

FN3 Pad Kee Mao

$11.00

Wok-fried wide rice noodles with egg, green beans, bell peppers, onions, and basil. A favorite spicy noodle dish that should have a bit of spice to bring out its flavors

FN4 Pad Woon Sen

$11.00

Wok-fried, bean-thread noodles with a dash of sesame oil along with egg, celery, white onions, scallions, napa cabbage, and tomatoes.

FN5 Sukee Yakee Hang

$11.00

Wok-fried bean-thread noodles in Sukee sauce with egg, celery, onions, Scallions, & napa cabbage. So light that ‘fried” seems like an exaggeration.

Mix and Match Entrees

M1 Basil Sauce

$11.00

Wok-fried. This awesome sauce includes onions, bell peppers, and basil and our well-balanced, spicy, but not too spicy, basil sauce

M2 Ginger and Scallion Sauce

$11.00

Tangy fresh ginger, onions, scallions, bell peppers, carrots, and mushrooms. Healthy and flavorful, too

M3 Cashew Nut Sauce

$11.00

Tasty combination of cashew nuts, onions, pineapple, scallions, bell peppers, celery, and carrots. Straight from the Garden of Eating!

M4 Spicy Eggplant

$11.00

Purple eggplant, wok-fried with onions, bell peppers, green beans, and basil house special chili sauce. Now offering a favorite lunch special as a dinner entrée, too.

Seafood Delights

SF1 Salmon Eggplant

SF1 Salmon Eggplant

$20.00

Grilled fillet Atlantic salmon, tender and flavorful Japanese eggplant, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and chili

SF2 Choo Chee Salmon

$20.00

Grilled fillet Atlantic salmon topped with braised Choo Chee curry, with a bevy of snow peas, onions, bell peppers, peas, green beans, garnished with carrots, broccoli, and Kaffir lime leave

Chefs Specials

CS1 Sweet&Sour Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Sliced chicken breast coated with sweet and sour sauce, embraced by modestly stir-fried vegetables, including scallions, onion, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, along with pineapple.

CS2 Duck Crispy Delight

$24.95

Maple-roasted duck, partially boned and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Topped with a light sauce that includes bell peppers, white onion, mango, pineapple, & cashew nuts.

CS3 Ginger Duck

CS3 Ginger Duck

$24.95

Maple-roasted duck, partially boned and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Topped with a light sauce that includes fresh ginger, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, onions, celery, bell peppers.

CS4 Basil Duck

$24.95

The same maple-roasted duck with a light basil sauce

CS5 Angry Cowboy

$15.00

Sautéed flank steak with krachai rhizome root, peppercorns, lime leaves, green beans, jalapenos, bell peppers, & onions in a spicy tropical herbal sauce

CS6 Mango Curry

$14.00

Tender chicken chunks or shrimp, a delightful ballet of mango, pineapple and savory flavors, by popular demand we have added this special to our regular menu

CS7 Massaman Avocado Curry

$14.00

Our special version of Massaman curry; the regular goodies with an avocado bonus!

CS8 Pad Prik Khing

$15.00

Stir fry with green beans, lime leaf, and a special curry paste. We recommend the crispy chicken.

Kids

Kcom1

$8.00

Rice or Rice noodles with steamed broccoli, carrots, and grilled chicken satay

Kcom2

$8.00

Crispy Chicken With Pad Thai or fried rice and broccoli & carrots

Kcom3

$8.00

Crispy Chicken With Rice or Rice noodles with broccoli & carrots.

Desserts

D1 Mango Sticky Rice

$6.00

D2 Mango Black Sticky Rice

$6.50

D5 Blue Mango Stricky Rice

$6.50

MONTHLY SPECIAL

Lamb Massaman

$25.00

Duck Fried Rice

$24.95

Teriyaki

$11.00

Lamb of Siam

$25.00

Angry Duck

$24.95

Basil Red Snapper

$25.00

Yum red snapper

$18.00

Salmon Curry

$20.00

Duck Curry

$24.95

Sweet&Sour Red Snapper

$25.00

Squash Butter Cury

$15.00

Green Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Lamb Genghis Khan

$25.00

Sides Order

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Steamed Veg (small)

$3.00

Steamed Veg (large)

$5.00

Fried egg

$2.00

Ajad (cucumber sauce)

$0.50

Fresh Roll Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Sweet&Sour Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.50

Iced Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.50

Mango Juice

$3.00

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Coconut juice

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Lunch Specials

L1 Thai Noodle Soup

$8.95

chicken broth with rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic

L2 Pad Thai

$8.95

fried rice noodle dish with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts

L3 Curry

$8.95

Red curry: coconut milk, bell peppers, green beans, bamboo, & basil Green curry: coconut milk, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, bamboo, & basil Yellow curry: coconut milk, tomato, onion, pineapple, carrots, & potato Massaman curry: coconut milk, peanuts, onion, pineapple, potato, & carrots Panang curry: coconut milk, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, & snow peas

L4 Fried Rice

$8.95

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots, broccoli, & scallions

L5 Basil Sauce

$8.95

Ground chicken, onions, bell peppers, in a spicy basil sauce, served with rice

L6 Kao Pad Kra Prao

$8.95

Spicy jasmine rice with egg, onions, green beans, bell peppers & basil

L7 Pad See Ew (RGF)

$8.95

Wok-fried wide rice noodles in black soy sauce, with egg, broccoli, & carrots

L8 Pad Kee Mao

$8.95

Spicy wide rice noodles with egg, green beans, bell peppers, onions, & basil

L9 Cashew Nut

$8.95

Cashew nuts, onions, scallions, pineapple, celery, bell peppers, & carrots, rice

L10 Spicy Eggplant

$8.95

Eggplant, chicken, onions, bell peppers, & green beans, spicy basil sauce, rice

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Traditional Thai Cuisine with A Modern Twist

70 Hanover St, Lebanon, NH 03766

