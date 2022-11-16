Pim's Thai Orchid Restaurant
70 Hanover St
Lebanon, NH 03766
Popular Items
Appetizers
A1 Satay
Grilled curry chicken skewers, served with hot satay sauce & cucumber sauce
A2 Spring Rolls
Fried vegetarian wrap with cabbage & carrot, serve with sweetened chili sauce
A3 Fresh Summer Rolls
Hand-rolled rice noodles, stuffed with your choice of the above, fresh carrots, cucumber, lettuce & rice vermicelli served with special peanut sauce
A4 Pot Stickers
Pork dumplings with cabbage and onion, served with ginger-infused soy sauce
A5 Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, crabmeat, carrots, and onions
A6 Thai Vegies Dumplings
Fried vegetable & rice flour dumplings, served with ginger-infused soy sauce
A7 Tod Mun Pla
Seasoned curry & fish cakes, served with cucumber and carrot dipping sauce
A8 Veggies Tempura
Sweet potato, green beans, broccoli, & onions, served with chili & peanuts
A9 Thai Orchid Wings
Award winning recipe, deep fried wings prepared Thai style, served with sweet and sour sauce and hot sauce.
A10 Thai Orchid Sampler
A mixed offering of spring rolls, chicken satay, fresh summer roll, pot stickers, crab rangoons, veggie dumplings, & veggie tempura, with sauces for each
A11 Tofu Triangles
Deep-fried tofu with sweet and sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts
A12 Crying Tiger
Grilled, tender, marinated flank steak served with our spicy crying tiger sauce.
Extra Sauce
Salads
L1 Laab
Ground pork/chicken, red onions, scallions, cilantro & rice in spiced lime juice
L2 Nam Tok
Grilled pork/beef, red onions, scallions, cilantro & rice with spiced lime sauce
L3 Yum Nua
Grilled flank steak, tomatoes, red onion, scallions, cilantro & celery with lime
L4 Papaya Salad
Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, garlic & green beans, with peanuts & lime
L5 Mango Salad
Fresh mango slices, diced red onions, peanuts & sweet chili and lime dressing
Soup
S1 Tom Yum(Cup)
Hot and sour soup seasoned with exotic Thai herbs, lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro scallions.
S1 Tom Yum(Bowl)
Hot and sour soup seasoned with exotic Thai herbs, lemongrass, lime juice, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro scallions.
S2 Tom Kha(Cup)
Coconut milk soup seasoned with aromatic galangal, lime juice, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and scallions
S2 Tom Kha(Bowl)
Coconut milk soup seasoned with aromatic galangal, lime juice, mushrooms, onions, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and scallions
Noodle Soup
N1 Noodles Tom Yum
Thai Orchid’s signature hot-and-sour lemongrass soup, with rice noodles
N2 Chicken Noodles Soup
Delicious chicken broth with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
N3 Beef Noodles Soup
Delicious beef broth with bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic.
VN1 Pho
Pim’s Authentic Vietnamese soup with chicken or beef broth, rice noodles, scallions, cilantro, and your choice of beef-and-meatballs, chicken, or seafood.
Spa
Curry
C1 Massaman Curry
A traditional, hearty recipe from the South of Thailand with coconut milk, roasted spices, chunks of pineapple, potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts. A favorite the world over
C2 Red Curry
Red curry in coconut milk with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, & basil
C3 Green Curry
Green curry in coconut milk w/ bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplant, green beans, zucchini, & basil
C4 Yellow Curry
Yellow curry in coconut milk with pineapple, carrots, onion, potatoes, and tomatoes
C5 Panang Curry
Panang curry with bell peppers, green beans, snow peas, zucchini and kaffir lime leaf
CS6 Mango Curry
Tender chicken chunks or shrimp, a delightful ballet of mango, pineapple and savory flavors, by popular demand we have added this special to our regular menu
CS7 Massaman Avocado Curry
Our special version of Massaman curry; the regular goodies with an avocado bonus!
Fried Rice
FR1 Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, onions, carrots, peas, broccoli, and scallions. Slices of cucumber on the side. Light and subtly scrumptious
FR2 Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with onions, green beans, bell peppers, scallions, egg, and basil. The stir-fried basil gives this dish its great flavor and captivating aroma
FR3 Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, red chili, zucchini, egg, & tomato, served with a side of sliced cucumber. Aromatic dish that will spice up your day!
FR4 Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with curry powder, shrimp and chicken, pineapple, egg, onions, carrots, peas, raisins, scallions, and cashew nuts
FR5 Crabmeat Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with crabmeat, eggs, peas, scallions, and onions served with sliced cucumber and lime wedge
Stir-Fried Noodles
FN1 Pad Thai
Wok-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, & crushed peanuts.
FN2 Pad See Ew
Wok-fried wide rice noodles in black soy sauce with egg, broccoli, & carrots. Thai comfort food at its best.
FN3 Pad Kee Mao
Wok-fried wide rice noodles with egg, green beans, bell peppers, onions, and basil. A favorite spicy noodle dish that should have a bit of spice to bring out its flavors
FN4 Pad Woon Sen
Wok-fried, bean-thread noodles with a dash of sesame oil along with egg, celery, white onions, scallions, napa cabbage, and tomatoes.
FN5 Sukee Yakee Hang
Wok-fried bean-thread noodles in Sukee sauce with egg, celery, onions, Scallions, & napa cabbage. So light that ‘fried” seems like an exaggeration.
Mix and Match Entrees
M1 Basil Sauce
Wok-fried. This awesome sauce includes onions, bell peppers, and basil and our well-balanced, spicy, but not too spicy, basil sauce
M2 Ginger and Scallion Sauce
Tangy fresh ginger, onions, scallions, bell peppers, carrots, and mushrooms. Healthy and flavorful, too
M3 Cashew Nut Sauce
Tasty combination of cashew nuts, onions, pineapple, scallions, bell peppers, celery, and carrots. Straight from the Garden of Eating!
M4 Spicy Eggplant
Purple eggplant, wok-fried with onions, bell peppers, green beans, and basil house special chili sauce. Now offering a favorite lunch special as a dinner entrée, too.
Seafood Delights
SF1 Salmon Eggplant
Grilled fillet Atlantic salmon, tender and flavorful Japanese eggplant, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and chili
SF2 Choo Chee Salmon
Grilled fillet Atlantic salmon topped with braised Choo Chee curry, with a bevy of snow peas, onions, bell peppers, peas, green beans, garnished with carrots, broccoli, and Kaffir lime leave
Chefs Specials
CS1 Sweet&Sour Crispy Chicken
Sliced chicken breast coated with sweet and sour sauce, embraced by modestly stir-fried vegetables, including scallions, onion, cucumber, tomato, bell peppers, along with pineapple.
CS2 Duck Crispy Delight
Maple-roasted duck, partially boned and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Topped with a light sauce that includes bell peppers, white onion, mango, pineapple, & cashew nuts.
CS3 Ginger Duck
Maple-roasted duck, partially boned and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Topped with a light sauce that includes fresh ginger, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, onions, celery, bell peppers.
CS4 Basil Duck
The same maple-roasted duck with a light basil sauce
CS5 Angry Cowboy
Sautéed flank steak with krachai rhizome root, peppercorns, lime leaves, green beans, jalapenos, bell peppers, & onions in a spicy tropical herbal sauce
CS8 Pad Prik Khing
Stir fry with green beans, lime leaf, and a special curry paste. We recommend the crispy chicken.
Kids
MONTHLY SPECIAL
Sides Order
Sauce on side
Rice on side
Beverages
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
Thai Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
Iced Green Tea (Unsweetened)
Iced Green Tea (Unsweetened)
Mango Juice
Mango Juice
Mango Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Coconut juice
Coconut juice
Bottled Soda
Bottled Soda
Apple Juice
Apple Juice
Bottled water
Lunch Specials
L1 Thai Noodle Soup
chicken broth with rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, and fried garlic
L2 Pad Thai
fried rice noodle dish with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts
L3 Curry
Red curry: coconut milk, bell peppers, green beans, bamboo, & basil Green curry: coconut milk, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, bamboo, & basil Yellow curry: coconut milk, tomato, onion, pineapple, carrots, & potato Massaman curry: coconut milk, peanuts, onion, pineapple, potato, & carrots Panang curry: coconut milk, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, & snow peas
L4 Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, onions, peas, carrots, broccoli, & scallions
L5 Basil Sauce
Ground chicken, onions, bell peppers, in a spicy basil sauce, served with rice
L6 Kao Pad Kra Prao
Spicy jasmine rice with egg, onions, green beans, bell peppers & basil
L7 Pad See Ew (RGF)
Wok-fried wide rice noodles in black soy sauce, with egg, broccoli, & carrots
L8 Pad Kee Mao
Spicy wide rice noodles with egg, green beans, bell peppers, onions, & basil
L9 Cashew Nut
Cashew nuts, onions, scallions, pineapple, celery, bell peppers, & carrots, rice
L10 Spicy Eggplant
Eggplant, chicken, onions, bell peppers, & green beans, spicy basil sauce, rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Traditional Thai Cuisine with A Modern Twist
70 Hanover St, Lebanon, NH 03766