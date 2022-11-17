PinSeekers Holiday Sale

Restaurant header imageView gallery

6909 River Road

DeForest, WI 53532

DeForest, WI 53532

40% OFF Pre Opening Individual Membership

$799.99

Individual memberships: Normally $1350 Individual Membership good from opening 2023 & all of 2024. Membership will allow you two hours of play in a bay per day. Guest (up to 5) play is included with your membership. You must be present. PinSeekers Membership allows: Access to all three levels 10% off food (individual only) 10% off Multi Sport Simulator Rooms 20% off Group Event Space rental. Not valid for mini golf or mini bowling.

25% OFF Pre Opening Family Membership

$2,025.00

Family Membership: Normally $2700.00 (up to 4 family members) will be good from opening 2023 & all of 2024 Membership will allow family members, two hours of play in a bay per day per family member. Guest (up to 5) play is included with membership. Family member must be present. PinSeekers Membership allows: Two day passes to The Putting Course per day. Access to all three levels 10% off food ( each individual family member only) 10% off Multi Sport Simulator Rooms 20% off Group Event Space rental.

Physical Mailed Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

This Gift Card will be mailed to the address you provide. Otherwise, please feel free to purchase our E-gift card and a copy will be emailed or texted to you right away.

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

This Gift Card will be mailed to the address you provide. Otherwise, please feel free to purchase our E-gift card and a copy will be emailed or texted to you right away.

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

This Gift Card will be mailed to the address you provide. Otherwise, please feel free to purchase our E-gift card and a copy will be emailed or texted to you right away.

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

This Gift Card will be mailed to the address you provide. Otherwise, please feel free to purchase our E-gift card and a copy will be emailed or texted to you right away.

Merchandise

Drive Straight T-Shirt

$26.00

Hit'm long and straight

Adidas Men’s Hat

$28.00

PinSeekers P flag (white on a black hat) on the front of the hat with red rope around the brim.

Adidas Women’s Hat

$22.00

PinSeekers P flag (White logo on a black hat) on the front of the hat with white rope around the brim

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:45 pm
This New Golf Entertainment facility In DeForest WI & Tiffin IA will use Toptacer ball tracking system and Smart Targets to bring a new experience to the midwest.

6909 River Road, DeForest, WI 53532

