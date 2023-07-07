Restaurant header imageView gallery

PinSeekers Iowa Tiffin



No reviews yet

1515 Andersen Place

Tiffin, IA 52340

BITES & EATS

SHAREABLES

Char Grilled Bone-In Wings

Char Grilled Bone-In Wings

$0.01

8-10 char grilled bone-in wings with choice of side slinging sauce; Buffalo, BBQ, Asian Zing, Garlic Parm, or PinSeekers Dry Rub (dry rub comes on the wings).

PinSeekers Nachos

PinSeekers Nachos

$0.01

Homemade chips, queso, roasted corn, green onions, avocados, sour cream, jalapeños, and sweet red pepper

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$0.01

Handmade spinach and artichoke dip on top of our toasty bread bowl. Served with Pico de Gallo.

House Made Hummus

House Made Hummus

$0.01

Hummus made in house topped with our signature Pico de Gallo, served with fresh pita chips.

Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla

Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla

$0.01

Large 12-inch tortilla with cheese, house made chipotle ranch and your choice of protein. Served with our signature Pico de Gallo.

Pinseekers Street Tacos

Pinseekers Street Tacos

$0.01

Choice of 3 Chicken, Shrimp, or Steak with blended cheese, onion, cilantro, side of pico and lime crema

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$0.01

Shredded Chicken, pita chips, cream cheese, house made buffalo, sour cream, house seasoning.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$0.01

Balsamic reduction, braised bacon, candied oranges, pickled red onion, shallots, shaved parmesan.

Warm Pretzel Sticks

Warm Pretzel Sticks

$0.01

Soft buttery fresh baked pretzel sticks served with a side of queso and honey mustard.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$0.01

Fresh fried shrimp & Pico de Gallo, served with a lemon & side of cocktail sauce.

Jalapeno Cheese Bites

Jalapeno Cheese Bites

$0.01

Deep fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, served with chipotle ranch.

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$0.01

Deep fried pickle spears served with chipotle ranch.

Backwoods Cheese Curds

Backwoods Cheese Curds

$0.01

Crispy white and yellow cheese curds served with chipotle ranch.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$0.01

Basket of onion rings tossed in a seasoned flour, topped with house seasoning.

SALADS & SOUP

Chickpea and Hummus Salad

Chickpea and Hummus Salad

$0.01

Chickpeas & house made hummus on a bed of romaine & iceberg mix topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with your choice of pita chips or pita bread.

Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$0.01

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and Pecorino Romano dressed in our house made Ceasar. Add your choice of protein for an additional price.

House Salad

House Salad

$0.01

Romaine & iceberg lettuce mix, tomato, hard-boiled egg, house made croutons, cheese, with your choice of dressing. Add your protein of choice for an additional charge.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$0.01

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in house made buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, topped with blue cheese dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$0.01

Romaine & iceberg mix, boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, bacon crumbles, blue cheese crumbles, served with your choice of house made dressing.

Chili

Chili

$0.01

Ground beef, tomato, kidney beans, onion, celery, green pepper with sides of onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips. Add crackers for an additional price.

Seasonal Soup

Seasonal Soup

$0.01

Housemade Beer battered cheese soup. Served with crackers.

BURGERS, SANDWICHES & WRAPS

All sandwiches & wraps include your choice of French fries, carrots & celery, or a spinach spring mix. Upgrades for an additional charge include sweet potato fries, onion rings, shrimp mac & cheese, brussel sprouts, or a fruit dish.
Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$0.01

1/3lb fresh brave heart angus beef, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli served on an Asiago Bun.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$0.01

1/3lb fresh brave heart angus beef, cheddar cheese, house made BBQ, beer battered onion rings, and Jones Farm Bacon served on an Asiago Bun.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$0.01

1/3lb fresh brave heart angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on an Asiago bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$0.01

Grilled or crispy chicken, house made buffalo sauce, cheese, lettuce, pickles, romaine lettuce served on an Asiago Bun or tortilla wrap.

BLTA

BLTA

$0.01

Bacon, baby arugula, roasted tomato, avocado, chipotle mayo served on sourdough bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$0.01

SANDWICH OR WRAP! Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, house made ranch, cheese, and lettuce, served on your choice of an Asiago bun or tortilla wrap.

Steak Sammy

Steak Sammy

$0.01

SANDWICH OR WRAP! 1/4 Braveheart cubed steak, pepperjack cheese, red peppers, green peppers, onions, served on a French roll topped with our signature steak sauce.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$0.01

Thick cut sour dough bread, Wisconsin cheddar cheese.

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$0.01

Turkey, cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce aioli/sauce in a tortilla. Choice of side.

PERSONAL & HAND TOSSED PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$0.01

PinSeekers tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese on our hand tossed crust.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$0.01

Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$0.01

Mushroom, onion, red peppers, green peppers, black olives, spinach and cheese.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$0.01

Made with our homemade crust, a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, pizza sauce and any toppings of your choice.

Personal Pizza Trio

Personal Pizza Trio

$0.01

KIDS MEALS

Jr. Burger

Jr. Burger

$0.01

2oz Brave Heart fresh burger patty topped with cheddar cheese served on an Asiago bun.

Jr. Grilled Cheese

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$0.01

Thick cut sour dough bread, Wisconsin cheddar.

Jr. Pizza

Jr. Pizza

$0.01

Made with our homemade crust, a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and pizza sauce. Your choice of toppings for an additional cost.

Jr. Chicken Tenders

Jr. Chicken Tenders

$0.01

2 crispy tenders and your choice of house made sauce.

Jr. Mac & Cheese

Jr. Mac & Cheese

$0.01

Made with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

COCKTAILS & BEER

On Tap

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.50
Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$5.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.50
Busch Light

Busch Light

$5.50
Seasonal Tap

Seasonal Tap

$5.50

WINE & BUBBLY

WINE BY THE GLASS OR BOTTLE

J VINEYARDS Chardonnay

J VINEYARDS Chardonnay

$9.00+

California Layered notes of baked peach, pineapple, roasted almond & vanilla.

STONELEIGH Sauvignon Blanc

STONELEIGH Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Marlborough, New Zealand Flavors of grapefruit, peach and passionfruit with notes of stone fruits

KRIS ARTIST Cuvee Pinot Grigio

KRIS ARTIST Cuvee Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Veneto, Italy Citrus, floral and mineral notes with a crisp and refreshing acidity

FOLONARI Moscato

FOLONARI Moscato

$7.00+

California Refreshingly sweet palate of peach, pear, honey and melon

13 CELSIUS PINOT GRIGIO

$8.25+

SCHMIDT SOHNE RIESLING

DAOU VINEYARDS Cabernet Sauvignon

DAOU VINEYARDS Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Paso Robles, California Rich with currant, black cherry and cedar notes

GASCON Malbec

GASCON Malbec

$7.00+

Mendoza, Argentina Blackberry, blueberry, plum, dark cherry and a hint of mocha

COPPOLA DIAMOND Merlot

COPPOLA DIAMOND Merlot

$9.00+

California Lively flavors of blueberry pie, cherries and toasted oak

Z. ALEXANDER BROWN Uncaged Red Blend

Z. ALEXANDER BROWN Uncaged Red Blend

$8.00+

Textured flavors of black cherry, blueberry and baking spices

THE CALLING (by Jim Nantz) Pinot Noir

THE CALLING (by Jim Nantz) Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Classic flavors of fresh cherries, mushrooms and spice

BENTON LANE Pinot Noir

BENTON LANE Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Willamette Valley, Oregon Full ripe flavors of black cherry, raspberry and vanilla

JOEL GOTT ZINFANDEL

$12.00+

SEA SUN PINOT NOIR

$9.00+

ELOUAN PINOT NOIR

$12.00+

BUBBLY

POL ROGER Brut NV Champagne BOTTLE

POL ROGER Brut NV Champagne BOTTLE

$131.00

Champagne, France Fine bubbles, light flavors of honeysuckle, white jasmine, vanilla and brioche

J VINEYARDS Rose BOTTLE

J VINEYARDS Rose BOTTLE

$82.00

Russian River Valley, California Sparkling aromas and flavors of jasmine blossom, tangerine and raspberry.

RYDER ESTATE Rose

RYDER ESTATE Rose

$7.00+

Monterey, California Palate of luscious fruit flavors framed by crisp, refreshing acidity.

LAMARCA Prosecco

LAMARCA Prosecco

$12.00+

Veneto, Italy Fruity and effervescent with notes of green apple, peach and lemon.

YES WAY ROSE

$9.75+

RESERVE WINE

SILVER OAK Cabernet Sauvignon

SILVER OAK Cabernet Sauvignon

$162.00

Alexander Valley, California A core of red fruit, rich wild strawberry, raspberry and just picked plum.

FAUST Cabernet Sauvignon

FAUST Cabernet Sauvignon

$83.00

Napa Valley, California Plum, Blueberry and dark cherry flavors, touch of fresh herbs, cedar, tobacco leaves.

DAOU VINEYARDS Soul of a Lion Cabernet Sauvignon

DAOU VINEYARDS Soul of a Lion Cabernet Sauvignon

$240.00

Paso Robles, California Aromas and flavors of blackberry, blueberry, dark cherry, sweet tobacco and licorice.

ORIN SWIFT 8 Years In the Desert Zinfandel Blend

ORIN SWIFT 8 Years In the Desert Zinfandel Blend

$94.00

California Brambly raspberry, black cherry, ripe blueberry and a hint of cacao.

FLOWERS Pinot Noir

FLOWERS Pinot Noir

$75.00

Sonoma Coast, California Layers of spice with fresh hints of blueberries, cherry on the palate, juicy acidity.

TWOMEY Pinot Noir

TWOMEY Pinot Noir

$99.00

Andersen Valley, California Balanced and bright with flavors of fresh raspberry, black tea and forest floor.

ROMBAUER Chardonnay

ROMBAUER Chardonnay

$83.00

Carneros/Napa Valley, California Ripe Peach, Citrus fruits and apricot, strong acidity and hints of vanilla.

JORDAN Chardonnay

JORDAN Chardonnay

$60.00

Russian River, California Grapefruit and bright lime on the palate, lively acidity, French oak nuances.

CUVAISON Sauvignon Blanc

CUVAISON Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

Carneros/Napa Valley, California Notes of exotic tropical fruit, melon, citrus, lime zest and gooseberry.

POL ROGER Brut NV Champagne BOTTLE

POL ROGER Brut NV Champagne BOTTLE

$131.00

Champagne, France Fine bubbles, light flavors of honeysuckle, white jasmine, vanilla and brioche

J VINEYARDS Rose BOTTLE

J VINEYARDS Rose BOTTLE

$82.00

Russian River Valley, California Sparkling aromas and flavors of jasmine blossom, tangerine and raspberry.

DUCKHORN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$64.00

BRUNCH

MAIN

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$0.01

Rye or Sourdough, Avocados, poached egg, balsamic and house seasoning.

Waffle

Waffle

$0.01

Made with our housemade waffle mix, powdered sugar, fruit topping and whipped cream.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$0.01
Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$0.01

Made with scrambled eggs, cheese, peppers, onions, sausage or bacon served with pico de gallo.

Yogurt and fruit Parfait

Yogurt and fruit Parfait

$0.01

Made with yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit granola and honey.

Breakfast Sammy

Breakfast Sammy

$0.01

Bacon or sausage, egg, cheese on your choice of bread.

A La Carte

Toast

Yogurt

Fruit Dish

Sausage Links

Bacon

SWEETS & TREATS

DESSERTS

Cookie Skillet

Cookie Skillet

$8.00

6" Colassel cookie, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Brownie

Brownie

$8.00

Fudge Brownie, powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Funnel Sticks

Funnel Sticks

$8.00

Funnel Sticks fried, tossed in cinnimon sugar, served with chocolate sauce and caramel sauce.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1515 Andersen Place, Tiffin, IA 52340

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

