Pina Cocina & Cantina 1558 Raynor Ave

Pina Cocina & Cantina

No reviews yet

1558 Raynor Ave

Franksville, WI 53126

Breakfast Menu

Desayuno

Pancakes

$10.00

Classic French Toast

$10.00

Great French Toast

$12.00

Texas toast dipped in egg batter coated with crispy cinnamon, sugar and topped with fresh fruit.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

English Muffin with your choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled egg and cheese. Served with a crispy hashbrown

Eggs Your Way

$12.00

Two eggs to your liking served with your choice of bacon or sausage. Your choice of toast and a hashbrown.

Carne Asada and Eggs

$15.00

Carne Asada served with three eggs your way and a hashbrown. Your choice of toast.

Arizona Enchiladas

$14.00

Two enchiladas filled with carnitas and topped with salsa verde, cheese and two eggs over easy. Served with rice and your choice of black beans or refried beans. $14

Chilaquiles Verdes or Rojos

$12.00

Chilaquiles is a traditional mexican breakfast dish consisting of lightly fried cut tortillas topped with red or green salsa, cheese, eggs. Served with rice and beans.

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Tortillas corn or flour filled with fluffy eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, onions and poblano peppers topped with avocado. Served with rice, beans and Jalapeño ranch!

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

A giant flour tortilla filled with fluffy eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, poblano peppers and cheese. Served with rice, beans and Jalapeño ranch!

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Three eggs made to your liking covered with salsa ranchera and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Black Bean Scrambler

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs topped with black beans, queso fresco and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Huevos Benito

$13.00

2 sopes filled with carnitas, eggs, salsa verde and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

El Super Burrito

$15.00

This giant breakfast burrito is for morning champs only! A giant flour tortilla filled with beans, carnitas, chilaquiles, two over easy eggs, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.00

Breakfast Sides

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Two Eggs

$3.75

Side Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Side Hashbrown

$3.00

Main Menu

Appetizers

Full Guacamole

$10.00

Queso Flameado

$10.00

A bubbling dish of melted white cheese, that's mixed with poblano peppers,chorizo, tomatoes and onion.

Queso Dip

$9.00

Creamy white cheese dip with sauteed peppers, tomato, onions and cilantro served with a mild kick. Pure awesomeness in each bite!

Pizza Birria

$18.00

Three Layers of flour tortillas crisped up on the grill and topped with birria,cheese, cilantro and onion. Served with a hot cup of Birria consome!

Mexican Esquites

$7.00

A popular Mexican snack made from corn mixed with creamy mayonnaise, freshly crumbled cheese, lime juice, salt and chile powder.

Baked Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips layered with your choice of meat. Topped with melted cheese lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Birria Bao

$12.00

A delicious, warm, fluffy tortilla dough like taco stuffed birria, cilantro, onion. Served with a side of Birria consomme!

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

The steak is grilled and loaded on top of fries along with melted cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Our version of grilled cheese on a giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

XXX Nachos

$13.00

Signature Tacos

Asada Tacos

$14.00

Steak tacos topped with cilantro, onion, queso fresco and radish.

Morelia Tacos

$13.00

Carnita tacos topped with cilantro, onions and radish.

Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Pastor tacos topped with cilantro, onions and pineapple.

Pina Pollo Tacos

$14.00

Marinated delicious chunks of chicken tacos topped with pineapple and slaw.

Campechana Tacos

$14.00

Steak, chorizo and potatoes tacos topped with cilantro, onions and radish.

Quesabirria Tacos

$15.00

Consume dipped tortillas filled with barbacoa, cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with a side of consume.

Ensenada Tacos

$15.00

Marinated shrimp tacos topped with cilantro, onion and slaw.

Marinero Tacos

$15.00

Grilled seasoned tilapia fish topped with cilantro and onion.

Dorados Tacos

$13.00

Crunchy tortillas filled with meat topped with lettuce, tomato and queso fresco.

Beef Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Chorizo Tacos

$14.00

Barbacoa Tacos

$14.00

Taco Combo

$13.00

Bean Tacos

$13.00

Enchiladas

Enmoladas

$15.00

Mole Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.00

Red Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.00

Green Enchiladas

Burritos

Macho Burrito

$14.00

A giant flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans and your choice of chicken, beef, vegetable, barbacoa, carnitas, steak or pastor. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.

Wet Burrito

$15.00

A smothered macho burrito with your choice mole, verde or roja sauce on top with melted cheese

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$14.00

Two ten inch flour tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, vegetable, barbacoa, carnitas, steak or pastor.

Wet Chimichangas

$15.00

Smothered chimichangas with sauce and melted cheese

Favoritos

Tostadas

$14.00

Three open face fried corn tortillas with your choice of chicken, beef, barbacoa or carnitas. Topped with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream.

Torta

$14.00

The BEST hot mexican style sub around! Served on a round bolillo bun made with a light spread of refried beans, your choice of chicken, steak, pastor, carnitas or barbacoa. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Chile Rellenos

$15.00

A house favorite at every Abuela’s house is two hand dipped poblano peppers in egg batter filled with cheese and smothered in salsa ranchera!

Sopes

$15.00

Three small fried masa based shells filled with your choice of chicken, beef, steak, pastor, carnitas or barbacoa. Layered with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream.

Tamales

$15.00

Two corn dough masa filled with pork then wrapped in corn husks and steamed to perfection. Truly one of Mexico's best gastronomical recipes!

Fiesta Salad

$14.00

Flautas

$14.00

Entradas

Pina Pollo

$18.00

This is served in a pineapple bed then filled with marinated chunks of chicken with an array of bell peppers, onions, carrots and pineapple!

Surtido

$20.00

Carne asada, Grilled chicken and Carne adobada. Accompanied with a Banana stuffed bell pepper

Carne Asada

$20.00

House marinade flank steak seared to perfection. Accompanied with a Banana stuffed bell pepper with cheese, potato rounds and grilled cambray onions.

Mole

$17.00

made with nuts, seeds, dry peppers that are roasted, charred then stewed. Not only is the sauce a laborious task, it's an intense preparation. Pure deliciousness sauce covering your favorite meat choice of carnitas or chicken breast.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$17.00

Combinaciones

#1

$14.00

Taco, Enchilada, Tostada

#2

$14.00

Chimichanga, Enchilada, Taco

#3

$15.00

Sope, Enchilada, Taco

#4

$18.00

Carne Asada, Cheese Enchilada, Chicken Taco

Fajitas

Sante Fe Chicken Fajita

$18.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast.

Bistec Fajitas

$18.00

Sliced marinated steak

Carne Adobada Fajita

$18.00

Sliced marinated pork in adobada seasoning.

Camaron Fajita

$20.00

Grilled marinated shrimp

Mixto Fajita

$23.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, steak and shrimp all the meats in one.

Veggie Fajita

$18.00

Marinated mixed bell peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots.

Guera's Fajita

$20.00

Sliced marinated steak fajitas topped with oven baked melted cheese.

Mariscos

Ceviche de Camaron

$16.00

Marinated shrimp in lime juice mixed with tomato, onions, cilantro, cucumbers. Topped with avocado slices. Served with tostadas or crackers

Coctel de Camaron

$18.00

This tangy and refreshing mexican shrimp dish is made with a blend of mouthwatering blend of chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, avocados, cilantro with a splash of clamato. Served with tostadas or crackers.

Marisco Dinners

Camarones en Chipotle Crema

$18.00

Are juicy Shrimp simmered in a creamy chipotle cream sauce.

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Essentially succulent shrimp that is simmered in a spicy chili sauce made from dried Mexican peppers.

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.00

Shrimp infused in a garlic, butter, and olive oil sauce that is just seasoned to perfection.

Camarones a la Pina

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp in a tomato garlic based sauce with bell peppers, onions and diced pineapples.

Caldos

Menudo

$16.00

Cow tripe soup (cow stomach) served with rice, onion, cilantro, lime and tortillas.

Pozole Verde

$15.00

Shredded chicken with homily in a tomatillo based soup. Served with lettuce, radish, lime and tostadas.

Caldo de Res

$15.00

Beef Shank soup with beef and vegetables. Serve with rice, onions, cilantro, lime and corn or flour tortillas.

Caldo de Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp soup with vegetables. Served with rice, cilantro, onions, lime and corn or flour tortillas.

Classics

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Served with fries.

Chicken Tenders Platter

$12.00

Served with fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Served with fries.

Friday Fish Fry (Fridays Only)

$14.00

3 pieces of cod dipped in beer batter. Served with potato pancakes or french fries, coleslaw.

Kids Menu

#1 Kids Taco Plate

$9.00

#2 Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

#3 Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

#4 Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

#5 Kids Pancakes

$9.00

#6 Kids French Toast

$9.00

#7 Kids Full Breakfast

$10.00

Sides

Side Taco

$3.75

Side Tostada

$3.75

Side Enchilada

$3.75

Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Rice and Beans

$4.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2 oz Guacamole

$1.75

French Fries

$4.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side Chile Torrido

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Fresh Jalapeanos

$2.00

Side Cheese

$1.50

Dessert

Churros

$5.00

Churro Sundae

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Flan

$4.00

Tres Leches

$4.00

Pina Empanadas

$5.00

Chalupa

$4.00

Soda

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Sprecher Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Coca-Cola

$4.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Horchata

$3.00

Agua de Sandia

$3.00

Agua de Pina

$3.00

Kids Drink

Apple Juice

$3.50

White Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Can of Squirt

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

To Go Menu

Togo

Small Mild Salsa

$7.00

Large Mild Salsa

$9.00

Small Hot Salsa

$7.00

Large Hot Salsa

$9.00

Small Horchata

$3.00

Large Horchata

$5.00

Chips

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

1558 Raynor Ave, Franksville, WI 53126

Directions

Main pic

