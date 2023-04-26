- Home
Pina Cocina & Cantina 1558 Raynor Ave
1558 Raynor Ave
Franksville, WI 53126
Breakfast Menu
Desayuno
Pancakes
Classic French Toast
Great French Toast
Texas toast dipped in egg batter coated with crispy cinnamon, sugar and topped with fresh fruit.
Breakfast Sandwich
English Muffin with your choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled egg and cheese. Served with a crispy hashbrown
Eggs Your Way
Two eggs to your liking served with your choice of bacon or sausage. Your choice of toast and a hashbrown.
Carne Asada and Eggs
Carne Asada served with three eggs your way and a hashbrown. Your choice of toast.
Arizona Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with carnitas and topped with salsa verde, cheese and two eggs over easy. Served with rice and your choice of black beans or refried beans. $14
Chilaquiles Verdes or Rojos
Chilaquiles is a traditional mexican breakfast dish consisting of lightly fried cut tortillas topped with red or green salsa, cheese, eggs. Served with rice and beans.
Breakfast Tacos
Tortillas corn or flour filled with fluffy eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, onions and poblano peppers topped with avocado. Served with rice, beans and Jalapeño ranch!
Breakfast Burrito
A giant flour tortilla filled with fluffy eggs, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, poblano peppers and cheese. Served with rice, beans and Jalapeño ranch!
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs made to your liking covered with salsa ranchera and cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Black Bean Scrambler
Three scrambled eggs topped with black beans, queso fresco and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Huevos Benito
2 sopes filled with carnitas, eggs, salsa verde and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
El Super Burrito
This giant breakfast burrito is for morning champs only! A giant flour tortilla filled with beans, carnitas, chilaquiles, two over easy eggs, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Breakfast Sides
Main Menu
Appetizers
Full Guacamole
Queso Flameado
A bubbling dish of melted white cheese, that's mixed with poblano peppers,chorizo, tomatoes and onion.
Queso Dip
Creamy white cheese dip with sauteed peppers, tomato, onions and cilantro served with a mild kick. Pure awesomeness in each bite!
Pizza Birria
Three Layers of flour tortillas crisped up on the grill and topped with birria,cheese, cilantro and onion. Served with a hot cup of Birria consome!
Mexican Esquites
A popular Mexican snack made from corn mixed with creamy mayonnaise, freshly crumbled cheese, lime juice, salt and chile powder.
Baked Nachos
Tortilla chips layered with your choice of meat. Topped with melted cheese lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Birria Bao
A delicious, warm, fluffy tortilla dough like taco stuffed birria, cilantro, onion. Served with a side of Birria consomme!
Carne Asada Fries
The steak is grilled and loaded on top of fries along with melted cheese, queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla
Our version of grilled cheese on a giant flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
XXX Nachos
Signature Tacos
Asada Tacos
Steak tacos topped with cilantro, onion, queso fresco and radish.
Morelia Tacos
Carnita tacos topped with cilantro, onions and radish.
Pastor Tacos
Pastor tacos topped with cilantro, onions and pineapple.
Pina Pollo Tacos
Marinated delicious chunks of chicken tacos topped with pineapple and slaw.
Campechana Tacos
Steak, chorizo and potatoes tacos topped with cilantro, onions and radish.
Quesabirria Tacos
Consume dipped tortillas filled with barbacoa, cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with a side of consume.
Ensenada Tacos
Marinated shrimp tacos topped with cilantro, onion and slaw.
Marinero Tacos
Grilled seasoned tilapia fish topped with cilantro and onion.
Dorados Tacos
Crunchy tortillas filled with meat topped with lettuce, tomato and queso fresco.
Beef Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Barbacoa Tacos
Taco Combo
Bean Tacos
Enchiladas
Burritos
Macho Burrito
A giant flour tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans and your choice of chicken, beef, vegetable, barbacoa, carnitas, steak or pastor. Served with rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans.
Wet Burrito
A smothered macho burrito with your choice mole, verde or roja sauce on top with melted cheese
Chimichangas
Favoritos
Tostadas
Three open face fried corn tortillas with your choice of chicken, beef, barbacoa or carnitas. Topped with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream.
Torta
The BEST hot mexican style sub around! Served on a round bolillo bun made with a light spread of refried beans, your choice of chicken, steak, pastor, carnitas or barbacoa. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chile Rellenos
A house favorite at every Abuela’s house is two hand dipped poblano peppers in egg batter filled with cheese and smothered in salsa ranchera!
Sopes
Three small fried masa based shells filled with your choice of chicken, beef, steak, pastor, carnitas or barbacoa. Layered with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco and sour cream.
Tamales
Two corn dough masa filled with pork then wrapped in corn husks and steamed to perfection. Truly one of Mexico's best gastronomical recipes!
Fiesta Salad
Flautas
Entradas
Pina Pollo
This is served in a pineapple bed then filled with marinated chunks of chicken with an array of bell peppers, onions, carrots and pineapple!
Surtido
Carne asada, Grilled chicken and Carne adobada. Accompanied with a Banana stuffed bell pepper
Carne Asada
House marinade flank steak seared to perfection. Accompanied with a Banana stuffed bell pepper with cheese, potato rounds and grilled cambray onions.
Mole
made with nuts, seeds, dry peppers that are roasted, charred then stewed. Not only is the sauce a laborious task, it's an intense preparation. Pure deliciousness sauce covering your favorite meat choice of carnitas or chicken breast.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Combinaciones
Fajitas
Sante Fe Chicken Fajita
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
Bistec Fajitas
Sliced marinated steak
Carne Adobada Fajita
Sliced marinated pork in adobada seasoning.
Camaron Fajita
Grilled marinated shrimp
Mixto Fajita
Grilled marinated chicken breast, steak and shrimp all the meats in one.
Veggie Fajita
Marinated mixed bell peppers, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots.
Guera's Fajita
Sliced marinated steak fajitas topped with oven baked melted cheese.
Mariscos
Ceviche de Camaron
Marinated shrimp in lime juice mixed with tomato, onions, cilantro, cucumbers. Topped with avocado slices. Served with tostadas or crackers
Coctel de Camaron
This tangy and refreshing mexican shrimp dish is made with a blend of mouthwatering blend of chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, avocados, cilantro with a splash of clamato. Served with tostadas or crackers.
Marisco Dinners
Camarones en Chipotle Crema
Are juicy Shrimp simmered in a creamy chipotle cream sauce.
Camarones a la Diabla
Essentially succulent shrimp that is simmered in a spicy chili sauce made from dried Mexican peppers.
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp infused in a garlic, butter, and olive oil sauce that is just seasoned to perfection.
Camarones a la Pina
Sauteed shrimp in a tomato garlic based sauce with bell peppers, onions and diced pineapples.
Caldos
Menudo
Cow tripe soup (cow stomach) served with rice, onion, cilantro, lime and tortillas.
Pozole Verde
Shredded chicken with homily in a tomatillo based soup. Served with lettuce, radish, lime and tostadas.
Caldo de Res
Beef Shank soup with beef and vegetables. Serve with rice, onions, cilantro, lime and corn or flour tortillas.
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup with vegetables. Served with rice, cilantro, onions, lime and corn or flour tortillas.
Classics
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Taco
Side Tostada
Side Enchilada
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Rice and Beans
2 oz Sour Cream
2 oz Guacamole
French Fries
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Avocado Slices
Side Chile Torrido
Side Jalapenos
Side Fresh Jalapeanos
Side Cheese
Dessert
Soda
Beverages
Coffee
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Diet Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Raspberry Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Bottled Sprecher Root Beer
Bottled Coca-Cola
Jarritos
Horchata
Agua de Sandia
Agua de Pina
Kids Drink
Apple Juice
White Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Seltzer Water
Can of Squirt
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
1558 Raynor Ave, Franksville, WI 53126