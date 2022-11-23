BG picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pina Fiesta Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

7895 Dixie Hwy

Pleasure Ridge P, KY 40258

Order Again

A La Carte

Chimichanga (1)

$6.99

Taco Supreme (1)

$2.99

Tamales (1)

$3.50

Chili Relleno (1)

$4.50

Tostadas (1)

$3.50

Tostadas (2)

$5.99

Tortillas

$1.50

Faj Taco Chicken (1)

$3.99

Faj Taco Stk (1)

$4.50

Steak Tostada

$4.50

Chile relleno con Camaron

$4.99

Chile relleno beef or chiken

$4.50

Bean Burrito (1)

$5.00

Chicken Burrito (1)

$5.00

Beef Burrito (1)

$5.00

Cheese Burrito (1)

$5.00

Burrito steak queso style

$8.99

Burrito grilled chicken queso style

$8.99

Bean burrito queso style

$6.99

Chiken burrito queso style

$6.99

Beef burrito queso style

$6.99

Cheese burrito queso style

$6.99

Bean Enchilada (1)

$2.99

Bean Enchilada (3)

$7.99

Chicken Enchilada (1)

$2.99

Chicken Enchilada (3)

$7.99

Beef Enchilada (1)

$2.99

Beef Enchilada (3)

$7.99

Cheese Enchilada (1)

$2.99

Chicken Enchilada (3)

$7.99

Bean Hard Taco (1)

$2.50

Bean Hard Taco (3)

$6.50

Beef Hard Taco (1)

$2.50

Beef Hard Taco (3)

$6.50

Chicken Hard Taco (1)

$2.50

Chicken Hard Taco (3)

$6.50

Bean Soft Taco (1)

$2.85

Bean Soft Taco (3)

$6.50

Beef Soft Taco (1)

$2.85

Beef Soft Taco (3)

$6.50

Chicken Soft Taco (1)

$2.85

Chicken Soft Taco (3)

$6.50

1 Tacos supreme chicken or beef

$2.99

Stk Taco (1)

$3.99

Stk Tacos (3)

$11.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

French fries

$2.99

Three Tortillas

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tomatoes

$1.50

Onions

$1.99

Refried Beans

$2.25

Fried Rice

$2.25

Jalapenos

$1.99

Crema salad

$2.99

Guacamole salad

$2.99

Chorizo

$3.99

California veggies

$5.99

Grilled Chiken

$6.99

Grilled Steak

$6.99

Rice and cheese

$4.99

Black beans

$3.99

Orden de Aguacate

$3.99

Queso Fresco

$2.99

Pan

$3.00

Nopal

$2.99

Limon

$1.99

cilantro

$1.99

Appetizers

Carne Con Queso

$7.99

Cheese Dip

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Bean Dip

$7.99

Guacamole Dip

$6.99

Shrimp Dip

$8.99

Choriqueso

$8.99

Fiesta Dip

$8.99

Nachos Supremos

$10.99

La Botana Sampler

$10.99

Jalapenos Poppers

$8.99

1/2 Guaca

$3.99

1/2 Chz Dip

$3.99

Wings

$10.99

Nachos

$9.99

Steak Nachos

$13.99

Grilled chicken Nachos

$13.99

Crab dip

$10.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Cheese sticks

$5.99

Frijoles charros

$6.99+

Fiesta bowl

$8.99

Fajita bowl

$11.99

Queso fundido grilled chiken

$11.99

Homemade guacamole

$11.99

Queso fundido steak

$11.99

Queso fundido chorizo

$13.99

Camarones tapatios

$11.99

Elote

$3.99

NEW SAMPLER

$9.99

Papas locas

$12.99

Chicken

Chori Pollo

$15.99

Costeno

$13.99

Pollo Monterrey

$13.99

La Deliciosa

$18.99

Pollo Pacifico

$17.99

Pollo Picoso

$14.99

Pollo Sabroso

$13.99

Pollo Tapatio

$13.99

Pollo Feliz

$11.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Alambre

$17.99

Pollo azado

$13.00

Combinations

Pick any Two w/ Rice and Beans

$10.99

combo # 1

$10.99

COMBO#2

$10.99

COMBO#3

$10.99

COMBO#4

$10.99

COMBO#5

$10.99

COMBO#6

$10.99

COMBO #7

$10.99

COMBO #8

$10.99

COMBO#9

$10.99

COMBO#10

$10.99

COMBO #11

$10.99

COMBO #12

$10.99

COMBO #13

$10.99

COMBO #14

$10.99

COMBO#15

$10.99

Desserts

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.25

Flan

$3.99

Pastel De Chocolate

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.25

Churros

$4.25

Pastel de 3 leches

$5.50

Paletas lourdes

$4.00

Chimicheesecake

$5.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Crema

$12.99

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$14.99

Enchiladas Mexicans

$12.99

Las Marias

$12.99

Enchiladas Mole

$10.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Las Yolandas

$11.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas (1)

$18.99

Chicken Fajitas (2)

$37.99

Fish Fajita

$18.00

Fiesta Fajita (1)

$21.99

Fiesta Fajita (2)

$42.99

Fajitas Deluxe (1)

$23.99

Fajitas Deluxe (2)

$49.99

Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Fajitas de Camaraones

$18.99

Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Tacos Fajitas

$14.99

Fajita Pollo Special

$12.99

Fajita Stk Special

$13.99

Potato Fajita

$15.99

Seafood Fajita

$25.99

Steak Fajita (1)

$19.99

Steak Fajita (2)

$38.99

Pina Fiesta Fajita

$19.99

Mix Fajita (1)

$22.99

Mix Fajita (2)

$38.99

Fiesta faj nachos

$18.99

Faj nachos camaron

$16.99

Faj Camarones X2

$36.99

From The Sea

Cocktail de Camarones

$13.99

7 mares

$18.99

Cocktail Mixto

$15.99

Cocktail campechano

$15.99

Caldo de Huachinango

$20.99

Caldo de camarones

$16.99

Aguachiles

$17.99

Seafood tacos

$14.99

Kids Menu

Pn 1. One Beef Taco, Rice, & Beans

$6.99

Pn 2. Chicken nuggets & French Fries

$6.99

Pn 3. Cheeseburger & French Fries

$6.99

Pn 4. One Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$6.99

Pn 5. One Beef Burrito an One Taco

$6.99

Pn 6. One Cheese or Chicken Quesadilla & Rice

$6.99

Pn 7. Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$6.99

Pn 8. Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Pn 9. Corn dog

$6.99

Pn 10. Beef burrito Rice and beans

$6.99

Pina Fiesta Taqueria

Fiesta Tacos

$3.99

Barbacoa

$3.99

Campechano

$3.99

Camaron

$3.99

Tripa

$3.99

Lengua

$3.99

Fiesta Torta

$12.99

Fiesta Sopes

$4.99

Fiesta Burritos

$12.99

Birria Tacos

$14.99

Seafood Tacos

$14.99

American Tacos

$4.75

Lomo

$3.99

Chicharron

$3.99

Tostadas de Ceviche

$5.99

Huarache

$12.99

gorditas

$5.99

Pork

Chuletas Ahumadas

$13.99

Chile Verde Pork

$12.99

Carnitas

$11.99

Guiso de carnitas

$13.99

Quesadillas

Fiesta Quesadilla

$15.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Fajita Quesadillla Grande

$15.99

Fajita Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Quesadilla Deluxe

$12.99

Q Queso Style

$11.99

crab Q

$13.99

Cheese Q

$5.99

STEAK QZ

$9.99

GRILLED P QZ

$9.99

shredded pollo QZ

$5.50

Beef QZ

$5.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Supreme Salad

$16.99

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.25

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Chrimp Salad

$12.99

Lechuga

$1.50

Salmon Salad

$10.00

Seafood

Pescado a la Parrilla

$13.99

Pescada a la Diabla

$14.99

Mojarra

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Huachinango

$26.99

Fiesta Shrimp

$18.99

Camarones Rancheras

$14.99

Camarones a la Mexicana

$15.99

Camarones a la Diablo

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Camaron Sabroso

$14.99

Mahi Mahi tacos

$11.99

camarones al mojo de ajo

$14.99

caldo de huachinango

$20.99

caldo de camarones

$16.99

Filete Empanizado

$12.99

parillada mar y tierra

$59.99

Crab legs

$25.99

Special Orders

Flameada

$13.99

Louisville Special

$11.99

Flautas

$10.99

Chimichangas

$12.50

Shrimp Chimichangas

$13.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Tamales Supremos

$9.99

Frijoles Charros

$8.99

Volcan

$16.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$12.99

Fiesta Burger

$9.99

Special Rice

$14.99

Poblanos

$12.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Pina Fiesta Fajita

$19.99

Molcajete

$24.99

Crab chimichangas

$13.99

molcajete del mar

$27.99

molcajete deluxe

$29.99

chiken taquitos

$10.99

Steak

Steak & shrimp

$18.99

Steak a la Mexicana

$17.99

Carne Asada con Nopales

$19.99

Fiesta Steak

$17.99

Steak con Papas

$18.99

Sizzling Carne Asada

$19.99

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Chile Colorado Deluxe

$16.99

NEW Parrillada

$45.00

Parrillada for 1

$21.99

Steak sabroso

$16.99

Steak fundido

$11.99

steak ranchero

$19.99

Vegetarian

Cheese Burrito, One Bean Taco, Rice & Beans

$9.99

Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada & One Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

One chalupa, one bean taco, rice and beans

$9.99

Two Cheese Burritos & Rice

$9.99

One Mushroom or Spinach Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

$9.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$9.99

Veggie Fajita

$12.99

Veg H

$11.99

Veg I

$9.99

Veg J

$10.99

sabrosos

pollo sabroso

$13.99

steak sabroso

$16.99

shrimp y chicken sabroso

$17.99

shrimp sabroso

$18.99

seafood sabroso

$19.99

pollo sabroso deluxe

$18.99

pollo sabroso especial

$15.99

Taco Tuesday special

Beef soft

$1.25

Beef hard

$1.25

Chicken soft

$1.25

Chicken hard

$1.25

bean soft

$1.25

bean hard

$1.25

nachos

steak nachos

$12.99

grilled chicken nachos

$11.99

Bowls

Fajita bowl

$13.99

bowlfiesta

$10.99

Specials

Potato fajita pollo

$11.00

Potato fajita stk

$12.00

Crab dip

$7.50

Burritos

Burrito Verde

$15.99

Burrito Special

$9.99

Burrito Special W/ Rice & Beans

$12.99

Burrito Mexicano with Rice and beans

$12.99

Burrito Mexicano

$9.99

Burrito Frito

$14.99

Seafood Burrito

$18.99

Burrito Grande W/ Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Burrito Grande W/ Grilled Steak

$16.99

Amigo Burrito

$14.99

Burrito Gigante

$15.99

Burrito Picoso

$15.99

Burrito Colorado

$15.99

BTO CHILE VERDE

$15.99

Non-Alcoholic

Soft Drinks - Pepsi Products

$2.99

Soft rinks - Pepsi Products (Free Refill)

Jarritos & Mexican Coke

$2.50

Aguas Frescas Horchata

$4.99

Aguas Frescas Jamaica

$4.99

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Non Alc Daquiri

$3.99

Beer

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Special

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Dos xx Amber

$4.50

Dos xx Especial

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Cubeta Domestica

$13.99

Cubeta Importada

$19.99

Coronita

$3.50

Caguama

$10.99

Bud Light

$2.99+

Miller Lite

$2.99+

Michelob Ultra

$2.99+

Blue Moon

$3.99+

Dos XX

$3.99+

Modelo Special/Negra

$3.99+

Margaritas

Margarita 12 oz

$4.50

Margarita 19 oz

$7.50

Monster 47 oz Margarita

$12.99

Pitcher Margarita

$19.99

Gold Margartia 12 oz

$7.99

Gold Margarita 19 0z

$10.99

Gold Margarita Pitcher

$24.99

Tuesday & thursday Margarita Spl

$3.50

Margarita jumbo Spl

$5.99

Marg Togo 16oz

$7.99

Marg Togo 32oz

$13.99

Half Pitcher

$13.99

Fiesta Margarita

$11.99

Premium Margarita

$13.99

Margarita Pitcher premium

$28.99

Margarita Pitcher gold

$22.99

Margarita Monster Gold

$19.99

skinny 12oz

$8.99

skinny 19oz

$10.99

crazy margarita

$11.99

korbel-rita

$11.99

Margarita day

$5.99

Crazy Margarita 32 oz togo

$16.99

Gold mg 32oz

$16.99

Much0 Macho Mrgarita

$25.99

MMMF

$27.99

Mixed Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.99

Blue Hawaiian

$6.99

White Russian

$6.99

Jack&Coke

$6.99

Malibu Bay Breeze

$6.99

Screwdriver

$6.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Sex on the Beach

$6.99

Pina Colada

$7.99

daquri

$8.99

Michelada

$12.99

Deluxe Miche

$11.99

Bahama Mama

$6.99

Cantarito

$11.99

Tequila Bloody mary

$10.99

Wine

White Zinfandel

$6.99

Merlot

$6.99

Bully Hill Sweet

$6.99

Moscato

$6.99

Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

Cabronet

$6.99

Sangria

Sangria Jumbo

$9.99

Sangria Pitcher

$20.99

cocktail specials

fiesta sunrise

$6.99

tropical smash

$6.99

Pina Fiesta Margarita

$9.99

Pina Punch

$6.99

margarita specials

12oz Monday & Wednesday

$1.99

22oz BEER SPECIAL

$2.99

320z Domestic Spl

$4.50

Korbelrita

$9.00

shots

cognac

$6.99

tequila top shelf

$8.99

Tequila

$5.99

well whiskey-bourbon

$5.99

top shelf whiskey-bourbon

$7.99

vodka

$5.99

top shelf vodka

$7.99

Tequila Herradura Especial

$20.00

Rum

$5.99

Don Julio 70

$10.99

Fireball

$3.99

1800

$7.99

Sunday specials

Domestic 16oz

$1.99

Import 16oz

$2.99

Cinco de mayo spl

19oz any flavor

$5.99

12oz any flavor

$3.99

Mexican beer

$4.99

Margarita Day Special

12 oz

$2.99

16oz domestic

$2.99

Especial martes\jueves

22oz domestic

$3.50

22oz import

$4.50

Especiales viernes

Fireball shot and tequila shot

$4.99

Especial sabado

Pitcher

$17.99

Pitcher flavor

$19.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7895 Dixie Hwy, Pleasure Ridge P, KY 40258

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

