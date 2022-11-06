Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pina's Pizza

12041 SW 117th AVE

Miami, FL 33186

Popular Items

LG Cheese Pizza
Garlic Rolls
Chicken Fingers & Fries

Appetizers

Garlic Rolls

$5.95+

Stuffed Garlic Rolls

$10.95+

Garlic, Pepperoni & Mushrooms or choose your own toppings.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Pizza Fries

$8.95

Pepperoni, Cheese, Bacon Lightly Sauced.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.95

Sausage

$8.95

French Fries

$4.95

Meatballs

$6.95

Arancini

$10.95

Crispy rice ball deep fried filled with meat sauce and mozzarella (Homemade)

Garlic Rolls

$5.95+

Salads

Full Caesar Salad

$9.95

Caesar Side Salad

$6.95

Full Garden Salad

$8.95

Garden Side Salad

$5.95

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Prosciutto, Kalamata OLives & Banana Peppers

SMALL PIZZA

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.95

MEDIUM PIZZA

Med Cheese Pizza

$14.95

LARGE PIZZA

LG Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Pizza by the Slice

Slice of Pizza

$2.95

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$14.95+

Chicken breast, BBQ sauce, and choice of mozzarella or American cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$14.95+

Blue cheese, mozzarella, chicken, buffalo sauce

Caprichosa

$14.95+

Light tomato sauce, sliced tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, oregano, olive oil, prosciutto & kalamata olives

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$14.95+

Ranch, mozzarella, chicken and bacon

Hawaiian

$14.95+

Ham & Pineapple

Margarita

$14.95+

Light tomato sauce, sliced tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, oregano, and olive oil.

Meat Lover

$14.95+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon & meatballs

Mediterranean

$14.95+

Pesto sauce, garlic, mushrooms, tomato, Kalamata olives and light cheese

Putanesca

$14.95+

Anchovies, capers & black olives

Supreme

$14.95+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers & mushroom

Tropical

$14.95+

Plantains, bacon and mozzarella

Veggie

$14.95+

Mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, green peppers & black olives

White Pizza

$14.95+

Ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic

Pan Pizza

Sicilian 16"

$20.95

Cheese

Sicilian SPECIALTY

$25.95

Tomato sauce, oregano & parmesan cheese

Stromboli & Calzones

Stromboli: Mozzarella & Sauce Calzone: Ricotta & Mozzarella

Italian

$14.95+

Mozzarella, ham, salami, and red sauce

Veggie

$14.95+

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and red sauce

Make Your Own

$14.95+

Meat

$14.95+

Cheese

$14.95+

Special Rolls

One Size 16"

Spinach Roll

$17.95

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & garlic

Pepperoni Roll

$17.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Garlic

Meat Roll

$17.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella and garlic

Veggie Roll

$17.95

Spinach, broccoli, onion, mozzarella, garlic, and olives

Hawaiian Roll

$17.95

Pasta

Served with garlic rolls & side salad. Add chicken or shrimp.

BAKED RAVIOLI

$15.95

Cheese ravioli, homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella

BAKED ZITI

$15.95

Penne pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$16.95

Sauteed in Kalamata olives, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, capers, and light marinara sauce. Served over penne pasta.

CHICKEN PARM DINNER

$16.95

Chicken topped with homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and baked. Served with pasta.

EGGPLANT PARM DINNER

$15.95

ALFREDO

$14.95

Alfredo parmesan cream sauce

LASAGNA

$16.95

Homemade meat lasagna with ricotta and topped with mozzarella

CARBORNARA

$15.95

Homemade creamy sauce with bacon, ham and eggs

PRIMAVERA

$15.95

Mushroom, broccoli, and black olives sauteed with olive oil & garlic. Topped with parmesan cheese.

MEAT SAUCE

$15.95

Homemade meat sauce

MUSHROOM SAUCE

$14.95

Sauteed mushrooms with homemade tomato sauce

PESTO SAUCE

$14.95

PINK SAUCE

$14.95

Ricotta cream sauce with a hint of our homemade tomato sauce

SAUSAGE

$15.95

Spicy Italian sausage with homemade tomato sauce

TOMATO SAUCE

$13.95

Homemade tomato sauce

MEATBALL

$15.95

Our famous meatballs with homemade tomato sauce

BUTTER PASTA

$9.95

HAM Pasta

$15.95

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Cheese & steak (grilled onions optional)

Philly Chicken Cheese

$11.95

Cheese & chicken (grilled onions optional)

Italian Hoagie

$10.95

Cold or Toasted. Provolone, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onions, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper

Sausage Parmesan

$11.95

Grilled onions and bell peppers

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.95

Meatball Parmesan

$11.95

Dessert

Zeppoles

$5.95+

Zeppoles Nutella

$7.95+

Zeppoles Condensed Milk

$7.95+

Cannolis

$6.95

3 small

Tiramisu

$6.95

Family Special

2 LG Cheese Pizza 1 Topping

$36.95

2 MED Cheese Pizza 1 Topping

$29.95

Family Meal

$25.95

All Day Special

ALL DAY Special

$6.95

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$1.00

2L Coke

$3.95

2L Diet Coke

$3.95

2L Sprite

$3.95

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Orange Soda

$1.75

Jupina

$1.75

Ironbeer

$1.75

Sunkist Lemonade

$1.75

Rootberr

$1.75

Grape

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Orange

$1.75

Juice

$1.50

BEER

Peroni

$5.95

Modelo

$4.95

Corona

$4.95

Yuengling

$3.95

TRULY

$5.00

HALF TRAY Catering

Baked Ziti - HALF TRAY

$75.00

Chicken Parm - HALF TRAY

$95.00

Eggplant Parm - HALF TRAY

$85.00

Homemade Lasagna - HALF TRAY

$90.00

Penne Alfredo - HALF TRAY

$75.00

FULL TRAY Catering

Baked Ziti - FULL TRAY

$165.00

Chicken Parm - FULL TRAY

$195.00

Eggplant Parm - FULL TRAY

$185.00

Homemade Lasagna - FULL TRAY

$195.00

Penne Alfredo - FULL TRAY

$165.00

Appetizers

Garlic Rolls

$9.95+

Stuffed Garlic Rolls

$15.95+

Garlic, Pepperoni & Mushrooms or choose your own toppings.

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.95

Pizza Fries

$12.95

Pepperoni, Cheese, Bacon Lightly Sauced.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$14.95

Sausage

$12.95

French Fries

$8.95

Meatballs

$10.95

Arancini

$14.95

Crispy rice ball deep fried filled with meat sauce and mozzarella (Homemade)

Salads

Full Caesar Salad

$13.95

Caesar Side Salad

$10.95

Full Garden Salad

$12.95

Garden Side Salad

$9.95

Antipasto Salad

$16.95

Lettuce, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Prosciutto, Kalamata OLives & Banana Peppers

SMALL PIZZA

Small Cheese Pizza

$16.95

MEDIUM PIZZA

Med Cheese Pizza

$18.95

LARGE PIZZA

LG Cheese Pizza

$20.95

Pan Pizza

Sicilian 16"

$24.95

Cheese

Sicilian SPECIALTY

$29.95

Tomato sauce, oregano & parmesan cheese

Stromboli & Calzones

Stromboli: Mozzarella & Sauce Calzone: Ricotta & Mozzarella

Italian

$14.95+

Mozzarella, ham, salami, and red sauce

Veggie

$14.95+

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and red sauce

Make Your Own

$14.95+

Meat

$14.95+

Cheese

$14.95+

Special Rolls

One Size 16"

Spinach Roll

$22.95

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella & garlic

Pepperoni Roll

$22.95

Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Garlic

Meat Roll

$22.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella and garlic

Veggie Roll

$22.95

Spinach, broccoli, onion, mozzarella, garlic, and olives

Hawaiian Roll

$22.95

Pasta

Served with garlic rolls & side salad. Add chicken or shrimp.

BAKED RAVIOLI

$19.95

Cheese ravioli, homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella

BAKED ZITI

$19.95

Penne pasta with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

$20.95

Sauteed in Kalamata olives, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, capers, and light marinara sauce. Served over penne pasta.

CHICKEN PARM DINNER

$20.95

Chicken topped with homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and baked. Served with pasta.

EGGPLANT PARM DINNER

$19.95Out of stock

ALFREDO

$18.95

Alfredo parmesan cream sauce

LASAGNA

$20.95

Homemade meat lasagna with ricotta and topped with mozzarella

CARBORNARA

$19.95

Homemade creamy sauce with bacon, ham and eggs

PRIMAVERA

$19.95

Mushroom, broccoli, and black olives sauteed with olive oil & garlic. Topped with parmesan cheese.

MEAT SAUCE

$19.95

Homemade meat sauce

MUSHROOM SAUCE

$18.95

Sauteed mushrooms with homemade tomato sauce

PESTO SAUCE

$18.95

PINK SAUCE

$18.95

Ricotta cream sauce with a hint of our homemade tomato sauce

SAUSAGE

$19.95

Spicy Italian sausage with homemade tomato sauce

TOMATO SAUCE

$17.95

Homemade tomato sauce

MEATBALL

$19.95

Our famous meatballs with homemade tomato sauce

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.95

Cheese & steak (grilled onions optional)

Philly Chicken Cheese

$15.95

Cheese & chicken (grilled onions optional)

Italian Hoagie

$14.95

Cold or Toasted. Provolone, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, onions, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper

Sausage Parmesan

$15.95

Grilled onions and bell peppers

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

Meatball Parmesan

$15.95

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$19.95+

Chicken breast, BBQ sauce, and choice of mozzarella or American cheese

Buffalo Chicken

$19.95+

Blue cheese, mozzarella, chicken, buffalo sauce

Caprichosa

$19.95+

Light tomato sauce, sliced tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, oregano, olive oil, prosciutto & kalamata olives

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$19.95+

Ranch, mozzarella, chicken and bacon

Hawaiian

$19.95+

Ham & Pineapple

Margarita

$19.95+

Light tomato sauce, sliced tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, oregano, and olive oil.

Meat Lover

$19.95+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon & meatballs

Mediterranean

$19.95+

Pesto sauce, garlic, mushrooms, tomato, Kalamata olives and light cheese

Putanesca

$19.95+

Anchovies, capers & black olives

Supreme

$19.95+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onions, green peppers & mushroom

Tropical

$19.95+

Plantains, bacon and mozzarella

Veggie

$19.95+

Mushrooms, onions, spinach, broccoli, green peppers & black olives

White Pizza

$19.95+

Ricotta, mozzarella, and garlic

Dessert

Zeppoles

$9.95+

Zeppoles Nutella

$11.95+

Zeppoles Condensed Milk

$11.95+

Cannolis

$14.95

3 small

Tiramisu

$14.95

NA BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$2.95

2L Coke

$7.95

2L Diet Coke

$7.95

2L Sprite

$7.95

Coke

$5.75

Diet Coke

$5.75

Coke Zero

$5.75

Sprite

$5.75

Brisk Ice Tea

$5.75

Dr. Pepper

$5.75

Orange Soda

$5.75

Jupina

$5.75

Ironbeer

$5.75

Sunkist Lemonade

$5.75

Apple Juice

$5.75

Rootberr

$5.75

Grape

$5.75

Pepsi

$5.75

BEER

Peroni

$5.95

Modelo

$4.95

Corona

$4.95

Yuengling

$3.95

HALF TRAY Catering

Baked Ziti - HALF TRAY

$105.00

Chicken Parm - HALF TRAY

$125.00

Eggplant Parm - HALF TRAY

$105.00

Homemade Lasagna - HALF TRAY

$115.00

Penne Alfredo - HALF TRAY

$105.00

FULL TRAY Catering

Baked Ziti - FULL TRAY

$185.00

Chicken Parm - FULL TRAY

$225.00

Eggplant Parm - FULL TRAY

$205.00

Homemade Lasagna - FULL TRAY

$225.00

Penne Alfredo - FULL TRAY

$195.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned and Operated Italian Restaurant

Website

Location

12041 SW 117th AVE, Miami, FL 33186

Directions

Gallery
Pina's Pizza image
Pina's Pizza image
Pina's Pizza image

