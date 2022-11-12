BG picView gallery
Chinese
Vegan

Pinch 520 Park Ave Space J

review star

No reviews yet

520 Park Ave Space J

Baltimore, MD 21201

Popular Items

6 Dumplings
Dumpling Sampler (8 Count)

Dumplings

6 Dumplings

6 Dumplings

$8.00

Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.

9 Dumplings

9 Dumplings

$11.00

Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.

12 Dumplings

12 Dumplings

$14.00

Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.

Dumpling Sampler (8 Count)

Dumpling Sampler (8 Count)

$10.00

Sample a couple (2) of each of the type of classic dumplings we offer. Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.

Dumpling Feast (30)

Dumpling Feast (30)

$32.00

Get enough to share. Choose up to 3 of our classic signature dumpling fillings.

6 Famous Crab Dumplings (Fried Only)

6 Famous Crab Dumplings (Fried Only)

$14.00Out of stock

“Tender little boo thangs” - Daym Drops

Sides

Single Side (3.5oz)

Single Side (3.5oz)

$2.50

Classic Chinese Cold Side

Side Sampler

Side Sampler

$8.50Out of stock

Can't pick? Try all our sides in our sampler!

Pick 3 Sides

$5.00

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Meals

Dumpling Meal (6)

Dumpling Meal (6)

$13.00

Six (6) Dumplings + Side + Side of Rice + Fountain Drink

Drinks

Bottles Water

Bottles Water

$1.00Out of stock
Arizona Iced Tea

Arizona Iced Tea

$1.50
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

HAND MADE... HAND CRAFTED... HAND PINCHED...

Location

520 Park Ave Space J, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

