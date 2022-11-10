Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Pinch Boil House 5130 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

5130 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209

Order Again

Popular Items

Kap's Chicken Curry BOWL
Prawn Star BOWL
Banh Mi Chicken BOWL

Bowls

Viet-style bowls packed with cilantro, cucumbers, jalapenos and pickled carrots. Served on a bed of jasmine rice.

Banh Mi Pork BOWL

$11.25

Roasted Pork, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Mayo.

Banh Mi Chicken BOWL

$10.50

Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo.

The Healthy One-Tofu BOWL

$9.95

Sweet Soy Marinated Fried Tofu, Cilantro, Cucumber, Carrots, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo.

Dirty Bird BOWL

$8.00

Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo.

Prawn Star BOWL

$11.50

Fried Honey-Sriracha Glazed Shrimp, Scallions & OG Garlic Butter Mayo.

The Vegan One BOWL

$10.95

Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.

Kap's Chicken Curry BOWL

$10.95

A rich, Panang Curry with Coconut, Lemongrass, Garlic, Roasted Chicken, Potato & Cilantro.

Snacks To Share

The perfect addition to any order! From Pinch Fries to Veggie Egg Rolls, you can't go wrong when you add a Snack to Share!

Hand-Cut Fries

$6.75

Pinch Fries

$12.95

Pinch Chopped Salad

$5.50+

Fried Dumplings

$6.50

PORK Egg Rolls

$6.75

VEGGIE Egg Rolls

$6.75

Fresh Seafood Boils

Fresh seafood covered in a choice of your favorite sauce: OG Garlic Butter or Coconut Curry. Don't forget to add some classic boil sides to your order!

P&D PEELED SHRIMP

Shrimp

Snow Crab Legs

Mussels

Business Boil

$13.50

1/2 lb. Peeled and Deveined Shrimp, with 1 corn, potato, and sausage. Your choice of sauce and spice level.

Dinner Business Boil

$20.95

1 lb. of Peeled and Deveined Shrimp, with 1 corn, potato, and sausage. Your choice of sauce and spice level.

Seafood Feast

$43.95

1 lb. Snow Crab, 1 lb. Mussels, 1/2 lb. Peeled Shrimp, + Corn, Potato, Sausage

Crab + Shrimp Combo

$22.95

1 Crab Cluster + 1/2 lb. Peeled Shrimp + corn, sausage, potato

Shell Shock Combo

$22.95

1 lb. Mussels, 1/2 lb. Peeled Shrimp + Corn, Sausage, Potato

Specials

BBQ Shrimp Curry

$12.95

BBQ Sautéed Shrimp in a jungle curry sauce with rice noodles and broccoli, topped with shallots and green onions.

Roasted Chili Corn

$6.95

Perfect shareable! (3) Roasted Corn cobs glazed with garlic butter mayo and cajun spices topped with red chili faces, fried shallots and scallions!

Single Items

+ UTENSILS

Plasticware Set

Chicken

$4.00

Dirty Bird Chicken

$4.00

Pork

$4.00

Tofu (8)

$4.00

Rice

$1.95

Corn

$1.25

Potato

$0.75

Sausage Link

$4.50

Sausage 1/3rd

$1.50

Add HS Shrimp (4)

$4.25

Fried Shrimp with Honey Sriracha Glaze

Add HS Shrimp (8)

$8.50

Fried Shrimp with Honey Sriracha Glaze

Crab Meat (3oz)

$5.00

Avocado Side

$2.35

Fried Egg Side

$2.00

Banh Mi Veggies

$0.75

Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeño

Dirty Bird Pickles (3 oz)

$0.50

Side of Dirty Bird Slaw

$0.75

Purple cabbage, carrots, cilantro mix slaw

Sample Spice

Sauce Samples

$0.50

Side of Peanut Slaw

$0.95

Dirty Bird Mayo

OG Mayo

Umami Mayo

Honey Sriracha 2oz

Sriracha 2oz

Korean Buffalo 2 oz

Side of Kaps Curry 3 oz

$1.00

Side Of Plain Butter

$1.00

Side Of OG Butter

$2.00

Home of the O.G Garlic Butter Sauce. Sweet and Spicy Liquid goodness!

Side Of Coco Curry

$2.00

Side Of Dragon

$2.00

Side Of Coco Dragon

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.49

Lemonade, Sprite, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper, or Gold Peak Sweet Tea!

Bottle Water

$1.95

Rambler - Sparkling Water

$3.00

Topo Chico - Lime

$3.00Out of stock

BEER

Pinapple EastCider CAN

$5.50

Kirin BOTTLE

$5.75

Asahi BOTTLE

$5.75

Singha BOTTLE

$5.75

Alamo Ale BOTTLE

$4.33

Shiner Bock BOTTLE

$5.50

Michelob Ultra BOTTLE

$5.95

Native Texas CAN

$3.00

Lonestar CAN

$3.95

White Claw (LIME)

$5.50

White Claw (MANGO)

$5.50

Chang BOTTLE

$5.75Out of stock

Yuengling BOTTLE

$3.95Out of stock

WINE

Angeline - Cabernet Sauvignon (RED)

$7.00+

Como Sur Bicicleta - Pinot Noir (RED)

$7.00+

Pink Salt Rosé - Austin Winery CAN

$14.00

Line 39 - Chardonnay (WHITE)

$7.00+

Placido- Pinot Grigio (WHITE)

$7.00+

Luna Nuda Sparking Prosecco

$9.59

Merch

Collegiate T-Shrit

$25.00
Pinch Sticker

Pinch Sticker

$0.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southeast Asian-inspired seafood, street food and beers.

Location

5130 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209

Directions

