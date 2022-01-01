Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pinch Boil House

1,375 Reviews

$$

124 North Main Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Prawn Star BOWL
Dirty Bird BOWL
Chicken Banh Mi BOWL

Online Ordering Specials - Exclusive Discounts!

Kap's Chicken Curry Bowl - Save $0.50!

$9.45

Pinch Fries - Save $0.50!

$11.45

Fried Dumplings - Save $0.50!

$5.00

Bowls

Viet-style bowls packed with cilantro, cucumbers, jalapenos and pickled carrots. Served on a bed of jasmine rice.

Pork Banh Mi BOWL

$8.75

Roasted Pork, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Mayo

Chicken Banh Mi BOWL

$8.75

Roasted Chicken, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo

The Healthy One-Tofu BOWL

$8.75

Sweet Soy Marinated Fried Tofu, Cilantro, Cucumber, Carrots, topped with Sriracha & Umami Mayo

Dirty Bird BOWL

$8.95

Korean Buffalo Fried Chicken, Asian Cabbage Slaw, Jalapeño Peppers & Umami Mayo

Prawn Star BOWL

$9.95

Fried Honey-Sriracha Glazed Shrimp, Scallions & OG Garlic Butter Mayo

The Vegan One Bowl

$9.95

Fried Tofu glazed in our "Honey" Sriracha sauce, Avocado, Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeños.

Kap's Chicken Curry BOWL

$9.95

A rich, Panang Curry with Coconut, Lemongrass, Garlic, Roasted Chicken, Potato & Cilantro

Snacks To Share

The perfect addition to any order! From Pinch Fries to Veggie Egg Rolls, you can't go wrong when you add a Snack to Share!

Hand-Cut Fries

$5.50

Pinch Fries

$11.95

Pinch Chopped Salad

$5.50+

Fried Dumplings

$5.50

PORK Egg Rolls

$5.50

VEGGIE Egg Rolls

$5.50

Fresh Seafood Boils

Fresh seafood covered in a choice of your favorite sauce: OG Garlic Butter or Coconut Curry. Don't forget to add some classic boil sides to your order!

Business Boil

$12.95

1/2 lb. Peeled and Deveined Shrimp, with 1 corn, potato, and sausage. Your choice of sauce and spice level.

Dinner Business Boil

$19.95

1 lb. of Peeled and Deveined Shrimp, with 1 corn, potato, and sausage. Your choice of sauce and spice level.

Single Items

Chicken

$4.00

Pork

$4.00

Tofu

$4.00

Rice

$1.95

Corn (1 Piece)

$0.95

Potato (1 Piece)

$0.75

Sausage (1 Piece)

$1.95

Crab Meat (3oz)

$5.00

Add HS Shrimp (4)

$4.25

Add HoneySri Shrimp (8)

$8.50

Avocado

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side of Cabbage Slaw

$0.75

Add Peanut Slaw

$0.95

Banh Mi Veggies

$0.75

Cilantro, Carrots, Cucumber & Jalapeño

OG Mayo

$0.50

Featured on The Prawn Star & Pinch Fries !

Umami Mayo

$0.50

Featured on the Banh Mi Bowls!

Honey Sriracha 2oz

Sriracha 2oz

Side of Kaps Curry

$1.00

Side Of Plain Butter

$1.00

Side Of OG Butter

$1.00

Side Of Coco Curry

$1.00

Side Of Dragon

$1.00

Side Garlic LemonPepper

$1.00

Chips Miss Vickies

$2.00Out of stock

Make it a Meal

$2.95

Miss Vickies Chips + Fountain Drink

Sample Spice

Sauce Samples 2 oz

$0.50

Bread

$1.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Coca-Cola Fountain Products!

Moonshine Sweet Tea

$1.95

Moonshine Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.95

Merch

Inspired White Shirts

$27.00

Pinch Stickers

$0.75

Blue Pinch Kit

$49.00Out of stock

Black Pinch Kit

$38.00Out of stock
Pounds and Ounces Shirt

Pounds and Ounces Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Our iconic premium blend t-shirt. (Designed in collaboration by Heavy Heavy)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

We specialize in Southeast Asian-inspired seafood & street food. Ultimately, Pinch "boils down" to three things: Culture, Community & Damn Good Food.

Website

Location

124 North Main Street, San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

Gallery
Pinch Boil House image
Pinch Boil House image
Pinch Boil House image
Pinch Boil House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Revolución Downtown SA - Houston St.
orange starNo Reviews
300 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Bunz Handcrafted Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
122 east houston street san antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
The St. Anthony Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
300 E Travis Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Maverick Whiskey - 115 Broadway St
orange star4.5 • 319
115 Broadway St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
The County Line Riverwalk
orange star3.5 • 3,729
111 W Crockett St San Antonio, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Playland Pizza
orange star4.3 • 835
400 E Houston St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Playland Pizza
orange star4.3 • 835
400 E Houston St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Azuca Nuevo Latino - Southtown
orange star4.4 • 700
709 S. Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Burgerteca
orange star4.1 • 625
403 Blue Star San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse - and BRAZED Bar
orange star4.0 • 576
909 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Maverick Whiskey - 115 Broadway St
orange star4.5 • 319
115 Broadway St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston