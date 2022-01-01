Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Bars & Lounges

Pinch Chinese

6,830 Reviews

$$

177 Prince Street

New York, NY 10012

Thanksgiving Dinner For 4 [Pre-Order]

Enjoy our Thanksgiving Dinner Package! This special Peking Duck meal includes Choice of Dumplings, Choice of Appetizer, and all the Sides and Dessert you'll need to celebrate with your loved ones. And, remember to add a few bottles of our natural wine!
Peking Duck Feast [Thursday Pick-Up]

Peking Duck Feast [Thursday Pick-Up]

$395.00

THIS IS FOR PICK-UP ON THURSDAY, NOV. 24 ONLY. Celebrate this Thanksgiving with our famous Peking Duck! Accompanied by your choice of dumplings, choice of appetizer, and all the sides and dessert you and your loved ones crave. The feast is recommended for 4 guests. Peking Duck arrives cooked and sliced. Some basic preparation for other items in the package may be required. Complete cooking instructions included. Orders must be received by 10:00PM on Monday Nov. 22. Orders placed after will be refunded.

Holiday Wine Selections

Paired White, Red or Bubbly (One Wine)

$50.00

Select a white, red, or bubbly wine, and we'll pair something festive to go with your feast!

Two is Better than One (Two Wines)

Two is Better than One (Two Wines)

$80.00

Two wines curated from our list to pair with your Thanksgiving feast. *Wines may differ from the image shown*

Collect 'Em All (Three Wines)

Collect 'Em All (Three Wines)

$100.00

A white, red, and bubbly curated from our list to pair with your Thanksgiving feast. *Wines may differ from the image shown*

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
New York's premier destination for Chinese comfort food, wine + cocktails.

177 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012

Pinch Chinese image
Pinch Chinese image

