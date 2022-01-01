Chinese
Bars & Lounges
Pinch Chinese
6,830 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
New York's premier destination for Chinese comfort food, wine + cocktails.
Location
177 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Spicy Moon West Village - West Village
4.0 • 2
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant New York, NY 10012
View restaurant