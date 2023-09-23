Main

Pizza

Pizza

Cheese Bread 12

Wings

Wings (6)

$10.21

Wings (12)

$15.79

Shareables

Duck Quesadillas

$10.99

3 Each Drizzled with Hot Honey

Boudin Egg Rolls

$8.99

3 Each cut on a bias. Drizzled with Hot Honey

Crawfish Kickers

$6.99

6 each served with ranch

Novelty Snacks

Novelty Snacks

Shrimp

Shrimp

$18.99

Burgers

Smash Burger

$13.00

Double Smash Burger Toasted Bun Mayo Ketchup Pickles Onions Lettuce

Ram Burger

$13.00

Beverages

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

Mixed Drinks

Well Mixed Drink

Premium Mixed Drink

Top Mixed Drink

Short/Tall Glass

Special & Novelty Shots

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Neon Moon

$7.00

PB&J

$7.00

Pink Starburst

$7.00

Rumchatta

$4.50

Snake Bite

$7.00

Star Fucker

$7.00

Starbie

$7.00

The WAP

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Well Misc Shot

$3.00

Prem Misc Shot

$5.00

Top Misc Shot

$7.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Pudding Shot

$2.00

Drunken Cherries

$1.00

Drunken Olives

$1.00

Jello Shot 12

$10.00

Jello Shot 24

$18.00

Pudding Shot 12

$21.00

Pudding Shot 24

$36.00

Shots

1800

$5.00

Absolute Vodka

$3.00

Amaretto

$2.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Backwoods Pecan Pie

$4.00

Baileys

$6.00

Bayou Rum

$3.00

blank

$3.00

blank

$4.00

blank

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bumbu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$3.00

Casamigos

$8.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Russe Vodka

$2.00

Crown

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.00

DeKuyper Puckers

$2.50

Disel 190 Proof

$5.00

Don Julio Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Dough Ball Whisky

$6.00

Everclear

$1.00

Fire Ball

$3.00

FireBall Special

$3.00

Gator Bite

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jameson

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

JT Meleck Vodka

$6.00

JT Meleck Whiskey

$10.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Kettle One

$6.00

lemondrop

$7.00

Makers

$5.00

Malibu

$4.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Midori

$5.00

Patron Special

$5.00

Patron

$7.00

Pickleshot Spicy

$4.00

Pickleshot Vodka

$4.00

Raccoon Dog PB Whiskey

$4.00

Real Sangria

$5.00

Rumchatta

$4.50

Rumpleminze

$3.25

Skol Vodka

$1.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Smokey Moonshine

$3.00

Taaka Cake

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Tequila

$3.00

teramana tequila

$5.00

Texacraft Pickle Vodka

$5.00

Texacraft Vodka

$5.00

Tijuana Silver

$2.00

Titos

$5.00

Truly Pineapple Mango

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Western Son

$4.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford

$8.00

Woodford (Copy)

$8.00

Beer

Beer

Abita

$4.08

Angry Orchard

$4.08

Blue Moon

$3.63

Budlight

$3.18

Budweiser

$3.18

Cayman Jack

$2.04

Coors Light

$3.18

Corona Extra

$4.08

Corona Premier

$4.08

Crawford Bock

$4.08

Dos Equis XX

$4.08

Fat Tire

$4.00

Goose Island IPA

$4.08

Heiniken

$2.05

Landshark

$3.18

Michelob Ultra

$3.63

Miller Lite

$3.18

Modelo

$4.08

O'Douls

$3.18

Twisted Tea

$3.63

Yeungling

$3.18

Stell Artois

$4.08

Shiner Bock

$4.08

Bush Light

$3.18

Guiness

$5.00

Budlight Bkt

$10.00

Budweiser Bkt

$10.00

Corona Bkt

$12.70

Dos Equis XX Bkt

$16.33

Heinikin Bkt

$12.70

Michelob Bkt

$14.51

Miller Lite Bkt

$12.70

Budlight Bkt

$8.00

Budweiser Bkt

$8.00

Corona Bkt

$8.00

Dos Equis XX Bkt

$8.00

Heinikin Bkt

$8.00

Michelob Bkt

$8.00

Miller Lite Bkt

$8.00

Coors Light Bkt

$8.00

Miller High Life Bkt

$8.00

Wine

19 Crimes Cab

$7.26

19 Crimes Cali

$7.26

19 Crimes Chard

$7.26

Simi Chardonay

$10.00

Wine 5

$5.00

Wine 6

$6.00

Seltzer

Nutrl

$5.50

Truly

$4.08

White Claw

$4.08

High Noon

$4.99

Non-Alc Beverages

Gingerbeer

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugarfree Red Bull

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.00

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Sprite

Dr Pepper

Lemonade

Water