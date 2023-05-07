Lalos Pinches Tacos - Henrico 8026 West Broad Street
8026 West Broad Street
Henrico, VA 23294
Popular Items
Street Tacos
Orden de Pastor (pork marinated with onion, pineapple and non-spicy red sauce)
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of3.
Orden grilled chicken
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of3.
Orden Carne Asada
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden de Chorizo (Mexican sausage)
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden de Carnitas (slow cooked pork)
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Suadero Tacos
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden Tacos Grilled Veggies
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden Tacos chicharron prensado (pressed pork)
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden de Cabeza (beef head)
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden de Lengua (beef tongue)
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden Tacos Birria (beef rib cooked in a broth)
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden Tacos Chori-pollo
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Orden Tacos Campechano (chorizo and steak)
Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.
Supreme
flour tortilla with your pick of filling topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
15 Tacos
30 Tacos
Special Tacos
Chicken avocado tacos
3 flour tortillas with grilled chicken, fresh avocado, sour cream and queso fresco.
Monterrey
3 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak. Grilled with monterrey cheese, onion, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, and mushroom. Topped with onion and cilantro.
Taco macho
3 home made corn tortillas filled with an Anaheim grilled pepper stuff with cheese. Topped with chorizo, onion and cilantro.
Baja Taco
3 flour tortillas filled with your choice of deep fried breaded tilapia or grilled shrimp. Topped with cole slaw, sweet and sour sauce, and chipotle mayo.
Brisket Tacos
Burritos
House burrito
you pick your filling, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.
California Chicken
grilled chicken or steak with grilled onion, tomato, and fresh jalapeno. Smothered in cheese dip. Served with a side of Spanish and refried beans.
California Steak
Burrito Fundido
Sopes
Gorditas
Huaraches
Quesadilla
Quesadilla
You pick your filling: Served with a side of Spanish rice and sour cream salad. $11.99 Fillings: Pastor, Grilled chicken, Steak, chicharron prensado, Chorizo, Carnitas, Brisket , Grilled veggies
Quesa-Birria
3 corn tortillas grilled with cheese, filled with birria, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consome for dipping.
Torta
House torta
grilled sandwich filled with your pick of filling, mayo, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and tomato.
Torta Ahogada
sandwich is submerged in house made red non-spicy sauce. Filled with carnitas, pickled onions, and a side of red spicy sauce for dipping
Torta al Vapor
bread is steamed filled with refried beans, pork tenderloin, sour cream, avocado, tomato and onion
Torta Birria
bread is dipped in consome and grilled with cheese, filled with birria, onion and cilantro. Side of consome for dipping
Fajitas
Fajitas Chicken
Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream salad, and flour tortillas
fajitas steak
Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream salad, and flour tortillas
shrimp fajitas
Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream salad, and flour tortillas
Texanas (shrimp, steak, and chicken)
Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream salad, and flour tortillas
Seafood
Camarones a la diabla
grilled shrimp smothered with red hot sauce over a bed of white rice served with sour cream salad
Tierra y mar
grilled shrimp, scallops, and chicken smothered with cheese dip over a bed of white rice served with a side of sour cream salad and tortillas.
Mojarra dorada
deep fried tilapia served with white rice and side of sour cream salad with avocado
House Specials
Carnitas Platter
served with Spanish rice, refried beans and home-made corn tortillas
Chori-huevo
served with rice, beans, and home-made corn tortillas
Carne Asada Platter
grilled steak with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans and home-made corn tortillas
Carne en su jugo
grilled onion, bacon, yellow pepper served in a bowl with steak and pinto beans, covered in green tomatillo sauce. Topped with onion and cilantro. Homemade corn tortillas
Chori-pollo Platter
grilled chicken and chorizo over a bed Spanish rice covered in cheese dip served with a side of sour cream salad and flour tortillas
Arroz con Steak
Arroz con pollo
grilled chicken served over a bed of Spanish rice covered with cheese dip, side of sour cream salad and flour tortillas
Parrillada
(enough for 2 people)Chorizo, carne asada, chicken, shrimp, cactus, grilled corn, bell peppers and onions, chile toreado, and Cambray onion. Served with two salads and two orders or tortillas, rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes
3 cheese enchiladas topped with chicken in green sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and sour cream salad
Flautas ahogadas
4 deep fried corn tortillas filled with chicken. Served over a bowl of house made red medium sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and queso fresco
Steak Lalo
Soups
Consome Platter
beef broth served with birria, topped with onion, cilantro, fresh diced jalapeno pepper and homemade corn tortillas
Pozole
served Friday to Sunday only)- tick soup made with pork, hominy corn, topped with cabbage
Menudo
(served Friday to Sunday only)- traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach (tripe) in broth with a red chili pepper base. Served with homemade corn tortillas
Salads
House Salad
you pick your protein or grilled veggies. Served over lettuce, topped with tomato, cheese, and avocado
Fajita taco salad
your choice of fajita served in a taco shell, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado
Avocado salad (chicken)
grilled chicken , lettuce, cucumbers, sliced avocado, tomato, queso fresco, and pico.
Avocado salad (shrimp)
shrimp , lettuce, cucumbers, sliced avocado, tomato, queso fresco, and pico
Sides
Appetizer
House Fresh Guacamole
Chicharron with house fresh guacamole
Cheese dip
Chips and House salsa
Fiesta Fries Chicken
grille steak or chicken, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico
Fiesta Fries Steak
Queso fundido
chorizo, cheese dip, and pico
Esquite corn
chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, chile powder
Mini-chimi
4 mini chimichangas with chicken and side of cheese dip
Nachos
You pick your protein or grilled veggies- topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Dori nachos
bag of doritos filled with your choice of protein or grilled veggies, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Non-Mexican
Carnitas by pound
Soft Drinks
Margaritas
Smokey Margarita
Cantarito Margarito
Flavored Margarita 12 oz
Flavored Margarita 16oz
Classic Margarita 12 oz
Classic Margarita 16 oz
Mimosa
Henny Twister
Long Island Ice Tea Regular
Long Island Ice Tea Top Shelf
Mojito
Paloma
X-Rated Sunrise
La Guayabita
Blue Hawaiian
Queen of the South
Captain Chata
Lalo's Coco
Mango Colada w/Bacardi
Mango Colada w/1800 Coconut
Michelada
El Borracho
White Ruddian
Black Russian
Irish Trash Can
Palenke
Maria Mezcal
El Chaman
Paloma Negra
Chamoyada
El Valiente
Vampiro
Cantarito
Old Fashioned
Oaxaca Del Maguey Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Sex on the Beach
Bahama Mamma
Baybreeze
Tequila Sunrise
Blue Motorcycle
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey Sour Top-self
Classic Mule
Mexican Mule
Gin Mule
Irish Mule
Mezcal Mule
Dulce Vida Organic Mule
Glass top-shelf margarita silver
Glass top- shelf margarita reposado
Glass top-shelf margarita anejo
Shots
Wine
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc glass
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Glass
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Ecco Domani Pino Grigio Glass
Ecco Domani Pino Grigio Bottle
William Hill Chardonnay Glass
William Hill Chardonnay Bottle
Line 39 Pinot Noir Glass
Line 39 Pinot Noir Bottle
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
House Wine Glass
House Wine Bottle
Homemade Sangria Glass
Beer
Corona Bottle
Corona Premier Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Dos XX Amber Bottle
Dos XX Lager Bottle
Modelo Especial Bottle
Modelo Negra Bottle
Victoria Bottle
Sol Bottle
Paciﬁco Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Heineken Light Bottle
Stella Artois Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Yuengling Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
PBR Can
Tecate Can
Budweiser Can
Bold Rock Virginia Cider Can
O'Doul's Beer
Ginger Beer
Miller Lite Draft Tall
Miller Lite Pint Draft
XX Amber draft tall
XX Amber draft pint
Pacifico Draft Tall
Pacifico Draft Pint
Modelo Special draft tall
Modelo Special draft pint
Modelo Negra draft tall
Modelo Negra draft pint
Blue Moon draft tall
Blue Moon draft pint
Stone IPA draft tall
Stone IPA draft pint
Hazy little thing tall
Hazy little thing pint
Michelada
Happy Hour
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
