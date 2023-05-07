  • Home
A map showing the location of Lalos Pinches Tacos - Henrico 8026 West Broad Street

Lalos Pinches Tacos - Henrico 8026 West Broad Street

review star

No reviews yet

8026 West Broad Street

Henrico, VA 23294

Popular Items

Consome Platter

$15.99

beef broth served with birria, topped with onion, cilantro, fresh diced jalapeno pepper and homemade corn tortillas

Orden de Carnitas (slow cooked pork)

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Cheese dip

$5.99


Street Tacos

Orden de Pastor (pork marinated with onion, pineapple and non-spicy red sauce)

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of3.

Orden grilled chicken

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of3.

Orden Carne Asada

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden de Chorizo (Mexican sausage)

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden de Carnitas (slow cooked pork)

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Suadero Tacos

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden Tacos Grilled Veggies

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden Tacos chicharron prensado (pressed pork)

$11.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden de Cabeza (beef head)

$14.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden de Lengua (beef tongue)

$14.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden Tacos Birria (beef rib cooked in a broth)

$14.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden Tacos Chori-pollo

$14.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Orden Tacos Campechano (chorizo and steak)

$14.99

Homemade corn tortilla with your choice of filling, topped with onion and cilantro. order of 3.

Supreme

$5.50

flour tortilla with your pick of filling topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

15 Tacos

$70.00

30 Tacos

$140.00

Special Tacos

Chicken avocado tacos

$15.50

3 flour tortillas with grilled chicken, fresh avocado, sour cream and queso fresco.

Monterrey

$15.50

3 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak. Grilled with monterrey cheese, onion, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, and mushroom. Topped with onion and cilantro.

Taco macho

$15.50

3 home made corn tortillas filled with an Anaheim grilled pepper stuff with cheese. Topped with chorizo, onion and cilantro.

Baja Taco

$15.50

3 flour tortillas filled with your choice of deep fried breaded tilapia or grilled shrimp. Topped with cole slaw, sweet and sour sauce, and chipotle mayo.

Brisket Tacos

$15.50

Burritos

House burrito

$11.99

you pick your filling, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.

California Chicken

$15.00

grilled chicken or steak with grilled onion, tomato, and fresh jalapeno. Smothered in cheese dip. Served with a side of Spanish and refried beans.

California Steak

$16.00

Burrito Fundido

$19.00

Sopes

Sopes

$12.00

(3-thick round flat grilled tortilla)you pick your protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and queso fresco

Gorditas

Gorditas

$12.00

(3 round flat grilled tortilla opened up to fill in) you pick your protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and queso fresco

Huaraches

Huaraches

$10.99

(3 round flat grilled tortilla opened up to fill in) you pick your protein, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and queso fresco

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.99

You pick your filling: Served with a side of Spanish rice and sour cream salad. $11.99 Fillings: Pastor, Grilled chicken, Steak, chicharron prensado, Chorizo, Carnitas, Brisket , Grilled veggies

Quesa-Birria

$15.99

3 corn tortillas grilled with cheese, filled with birria, topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consome for dipping.

Torta

House torta

$11.99

grilled sandwich filled with your pick of filling, mayo, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, and tomato.

Torta Ahogada

$11.99

sandwich is submerged in house made red non-spicy sauce. Filled with carnitas, pickled onions, and a side of red spicy sauce for dipping

Torta al Vapor

$11.99

bread is steamed filled with refried beans, pork tenderloin, sour cream, avocado, tomato and onion

Torta Birria

$15.99

bread is dipped in consome and grilled with cheese, filled with birria, onion and cilantro. Side of consome for dipping

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken

$18.00

Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream salad, and flour tortillas

fajitas steak

$19.00

Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream salad, and flour tortillas

shrimp fajitas

$19.00

Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream salad, and flour tortillas

Texanas (shrimp, steak, and chicken)

$19.00

Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, sour cream salad, and flour tortillas

Seafood

Camarones a la diabla

$17.00

grilled shrimp smothered with red hot sauce over a bed of white rice served with sour cream salad

Tierra y mar

$20.00

grilled shrimp, scallops, and chicken smothered with cheese dip over a bed of white rice served with a side of sour cream salad and tortillas.

Mojarra dorada

$19.00

deep fried tilapia served with white rice and side of sour cream salad with avocado

House Specials

Carnitas Platter

$15.00

served with Spanish rice, refried beans and home-made corn tortillas

Chori-huevo

$12.50

served with rice, beans, and home-made corn tortillas

Carne Asada Platter

$18.50

grilled steak with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans and home-made corn tortillas

Carne en su jugo

$15.00

grilled onion, bacon, yellow pepper served in a bowl with steak and pinto beans, covered in green tomatillo sauce. Topped with onion and cilantro. Homemade corn tortillas

Chori-pollo Platter

$16.00

grilled chicken and chorizo over a bed Spanish rice covered in cheese dip served with a side of sour cream salad and flour tortillas

Arroz con Steak

$16.00

Arroz con pollo

$15.00

grilled chicken served over a bed of Spanish rice covered with cheese dip, side of sour cream salad and flour tortillas

Parrillada

$37.99

(enough for 2 people)Chorizo, carne asada, chicken, shrimp, cactus, grilled corn, bell peppers and onions, chile toreado, and Cambray onion. Served with two salads and two orders or tortillas, rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.95

3 cheese enchiladas topped with chicken in green sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and sour cream salad

Flautas ahogadas

$13.00

4 deep fried corn tortillas filled with chicken. Served over a bowl of house made red medium sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and queso fresco

Steak Lalo

$22.00

Soups

Consome Platter

$15.99

beef broth served with birria, topped with onion, cilantro, fresh diced jalapeno pepper and homemade corn tortillas

Pozole

$13.00

served Friday to Sunday only)- tick soup made with pork, hominy corn, topped with cabbage

Menudo

$15.00

(served Friday to Sunday only)- traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach (tripe) in broth with a red chili pepper base. Served with homemade corn tortillas

Salads

House Salad

$14.00

you pick your protein or grilled veggies. Served over lettuce, topped with tomato, cheese, and avocado

Fajita taco salad

$14.00

your choice of fajita served in a taco shell, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and avocado

Avocado salad (chicken)

$13.00

grilled chicken , lettuce, cucumbers, sliced avocado, tomato, queso fresco, and pico.

Avocado salad (shrimp)

$14.00

shrimp , lettuce, cucumbers, sliced avocado, tomato, queso fresco, and pico

Sides

Spanish Rice

$3.75

Refried beans

$3.75

Frijoles charros

$5.00

Fries

$3.75

Grilled cambray onion

$3.75

Sour cream

$1.75

shredded cheese

$2.00

chiles toreados

$3.50

White Rice

$3.75

Appetizer

House Fresh Guacamole

$8.99

Chicharron with house fresh guacamole

$13.99

Cheese dip

$5.99

Chips and House salsa

$3.99

Fiesta Fries Chicken

$11.99

grille steak or chicken, cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico

Fiesta Fries Steak

$12.50

Queso fundido

$8.99

chorizo, cheese dip, and pico

Esquite corn

$6.50

chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, chile powder

Mini-chimi

$7.99

4 mini chimichangas with chicken and side of cheese dip

Nachos

$14.00

You pick your protein or grilled veggies- topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Dori nachos

$14.00

bag of doritos filled with your choice of protein or grilled veggies, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Dori Nachos

$14.00

Non-Mexican

Pinche Cheeseburger

$13.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo. Served with fries

Chicken tenders and fries

$8.99

Wings (8)

$12.00

Carnitas by pound

Carnitas by pound

$16.00

Dessert

Tres leches cake

$6.50

Churros

$6.50

Fried ice cream

$6.50

Flan

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.75

aguas frescas

Tamarindo

$3.75

aguas frescas

Watermelon

$3.75

aguas frescas

Horchata

$3.75

aguas frescas

Rusa

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Flavored Margaritas Non Alcoholic

$3.75

Pina Colada non-alcoholic

$3.75

Margaritas

Smokey Margarita

$12.00

Cantarito Margarito

$12.00

Flavored Margarita 12 oz

$9.50

Flavored Margarita 16oz

$13.00

Classic Margarita 12 oz

$8.50

Classic Margarita 16 oz

$12.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Henny Twister

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea Regular

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea Top Shelf

$14.00

Mojito

$10.50

Paloma

$12.00

X-Rated Sunrise

$11.00

La Guayabita

$11.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Queen of the South

$9.00

Captain Chata

$9.00

Lalo's Coco

$9.00

Mango Colada w/Bacardi

$10.00

Mango Colada w/1800 Coconut

$11.00

Michelada

$10.00

El Borracho

$8.00

White Ruddian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Irish Trash Can

$12.00

Palenke

$12.00

Maria Mezcal

$12.00

El Chaman

$12.00

Paloma Negra

$12.00

Chamoyada

$12.00

El Valiente

$12.00

Vampiro

$12.00

Cantarito

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oaxaca Del Maguey Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Bahama Mamma

$9.50

Baybreeze

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Blue Motorcycle

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Whiskey Sour Top-self

$12.00

Classic Mule

$12.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Gin Mule

$12.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Mezcal Mule

$12.00

Dulce Vida Organic Mule

$12.00

Glass top-shelf margarita silver

$13.00

Glass top- shelf margarita reposado

$16.00

Glass top-shelf margarita anejo

$19.00

Shots

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70th

$19.00

Don Julio Añejo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.50

José Curvo Gold

$6.00

House Tequila

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$6.50

Jack Daniels Black

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Clase Azul

$30.00

Wine

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc glass

$9.50

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.50

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Ecco Domani Pino Grigio Glass

$9.00

Ecco Domani Pino Grigio Bottle

$32.00

William Hill Chardonnay Glass

$9.50

William Hill Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Line 39 Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Line 39 Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$9.50

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$36.00

House Wine Glass

$7.00

House Wine Bottle

$19.00

Homemade Sangria Glass

$10.00

Beer

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Corona Premier Bottle

$5.00

Corona Light Bottle

$5.00

Dos XX Amber Bottle

$5.00

Dos XX Lager Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Negra Bottle

$5.00

Victoria Bottle

$5.00

Sol Bottle

$5.00

Paciﬁco Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Light Bottle

$5.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

PBR Can

$4.00

Tecate Can

$5.00

Budweiser Can

$5.00

Bold Rock Virginia Cider Can

$6.00

O'Doul's Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft Tall

$6.75

Miller Lite Pint Draft

$4.75

XX Amber draft tall

$8.75

XX Amber draft pint

$6.50

Pacifico Draft Tall

$8.75

Pacifico Draft Pint

$6.50

Modelo Special draft tall

$8.75

Modelo Special draft pint

$6.50

Modelo Negra draft tall

$8.75

Modelo Negra draft pint

$6.50

Blue Moon draft tall

$9.95

Blue Moon draft pint

$7.50

Stone IPA draft tall

$9.25

Stone IPA draft pint

$7.50

Hazy little thing tall

$9.00

Hazy little thing pint

$7.00

Michelada

$10.00

Happy Hour

Tuesday Margarita

$5.99

Wednesday Sangria

$4.99

Thursday Mexican Bottles

$3.50

Friday Mexican Draft

$5.00

Cinco de mayo

Corona

$4.00

Corona premier

$4.00

Corona light

$4.00

XX amber

$4.00

XX lager

$4.00

Modelo special

$4.00

Models negra

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Sol

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Luna Azul shot

$6.00

Tecate

$3.50

Margarita classic

$10.00

Milagro marg

$11.00

Prickled pink

$11.00

Paloma rosada

$11.00

Bloody maria

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8026 West Broad Street, Henrico, VA 23294

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

