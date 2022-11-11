Pinchgut Pies
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood pizza shack and bar with hand tossed Neapolitan style pizza, cocktails, and beer.
Location
129 Beech St, Trussville, AL 35173
