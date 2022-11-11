Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pinchgut Pies

No reviews yet

129 Beech St

Trussville, AL 35173

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
16" Pepperoni
10" Pepperoni

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

$9.00

flatbread with garlic compound butter, mozzarella, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Buffalo Knots

$7.00

Fresh Dough formed into knots, tossed with house made garlic butter buffalo sauce and served with Ranch.

Meatballs

$9.00

House made meatballs! Slightly spicy, Slightly sweet. Pick your sauce, topped with cheese, and baked in the oven perfectly.

Ceasar Salad

$10.00+

Chopped Romaine, tossed with House Made Caesar Dressing and crutons, topped with Shaved Parmesan.

House Salad

$5.00+

Six Little Pigs

$8.00

Wings

$10.00+

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Hand tossed crust with our smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan

10" Pepperoni

$11.00

Hand tossed crust with smoked tomato sauce, sliced pepperoni, and mozzarella

10" Supreme

$14.00

Hand tossed crust with smoked tomato sauce, sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, crimini mushrooms, charred red onion, kalamata olives, beer braised sweet onion

10" BYOP

$10.00

Build you own pizza from scratch! Pick a base sauce, Add your cheese, Add up to 6 toppings, enjoy.

10" Chicken Pesto

$11.00

Hand tossed crust with nut free basil pesto, oven roasted chicken, and shaved parmesan

10" Margherita

$10.00

Hand tossed crust with herb infused olive oil, smoked tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and basil

10" Gator Bait

$14.00

Hand tossed crust with smoked tomato sauce, alligator sausage, roasted chicken, jalapeños, mozzarella, and creole creme

10" High Thai

$12.00

Pineapple Teriyaki Base, Mozzerella, Charred Purple Onion, Sauteed Mushrooms, Roasted Chicken, Pineapple. Garnished with Hot Honey and Jamaican Jerk Seasoning.

10" Great White

$14.00

Alfredo sauce base with shredded and fresh mozzarella, roasted chicken, white charred onion, goat cheese, roasted garlic cloves, and chives.

10" Taco 'Bout It

$12.00

Spicy Ranch Base. Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Taco Seasoned Beef and Chicken. Topped with Diced Romas, Diced Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Sauce, and Cilantro.

10" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$13.00

Cream cheese base, havarti and cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, roasted chicken, house ranch, buffalo sauce

10" Dandelion

$12.00

10" Meatrocity

$14.00

10" Uncle Buck

$12.00

10" Meatball Pizza

$12.00

10" Piggy Back

$14.00

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$16.00

Hand tossed pizza with smoked tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan

16" Pepperoni

$20.00

Hand tossed pizza with smoked tomato sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella

16" Supreme

$24.00

Hand tossed pizza with smoked tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, crimini mushrooms, charred onion, beer braised peppers, and mozzarella

16" BYOP

$16.00

Build your own hand tossed pizza from scratch. Build you own pizza from scratch! Pick a base sauce, Add your cheese, Add up to 6 toppings, enjoy.

16" Chicken Pesto

$20.00

Hand tossed pizza with nut free basil pesto, roasted chicken, and mozzarella

16" Margherita

$16.00

Hand tossed pizza with herb oil, smoked tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil

16" Gator Bait

$24.00

Hand tossed pizza with smoked tomato sauce, alligator sausage, roasted chicken, jalapeño, mozzarella, and creole cream

16" Great White

$24.00

Alfredo sauce base with shredded and fresh mozzarella, roasted chicken, white charred onion, goat cheese, roasted garlic cloves, and chives.

16" Taco 'Bout It

$22.00

Spicy Ranch Base. Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. Taco Seasoned Beef and Chicken. Topped with Diced Romas, Diced Red Onion, Creamy Avocado Sauce, and Cilantro.

16" Bacon Chicken Ranch

$23.00

Cream cheese base, havarti and cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, roasted chicken, house ranch, buffalo sauce

16" Meatrocity

$24.00

16" High Thai

$22.00

16" Uncle Buck

$22.00

16" Meatball Pizza

$22.00

16" Piggy Back

$24.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub + Side

$11.00

Home made beef and pork meatballs on 8" loaf with melted mozzarella and your choice of sauce and side.

Dessert

Cherry Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Honey "pie" dough, cherry pie filling, streusel & Bavarian cream.

Cannoli

$8.00

Cookie Monster

$8.00Out of stock

Maple Blondie

$8.00

N/A Beverage

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Basil Pesto

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Golden BBQ

$1.00Out of stock

Alfredo

$1.00

Honey Balsamic

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Pinchgut Pie Shirts

Blue Short Sleeve Logo

$27.00

3/4 Sleeve Black & Gray

$30.00

Light Blue Creek

$27.00

Natural Creek

$27.00

Black Short Sleeve Logo

$27.00

Gator Bait Shirt

$20.00

Pinchgut Pie Hats

Pinchgut Pies Hat

$30.00

Coozies

Coozies

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood pizza shack and bar with hand tossed Neapolitan style pizza, cocktails, and beer.

Website

Location

129 Beech St, Trussville, AL 35173

Directions

