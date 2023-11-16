Piponas | Stuffed Empanadas

$7.00

Empanadas stuffed with choice of ground beef, chicken or pork. This item also comes with cheese and mayoketchup sauce, lettuce, tomato and potato sticks. Empanadilla con elección de carne molida, pollo o cerdo. También incluye salsas de queso y mayoketchup, lechuga, tomate y palitos de papa.