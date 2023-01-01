Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pinchy's Lobster & Beer Co.

review star

No reviews yet

212 Court Avenue

Sevierville, TN 37862

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Angry Sprouts

Angry Sprouts

$12.00

Over-fried to be crazy crispy and super addicting, chefs know the best Brussels sprouts are the “burnt” ones on the edge of the roasting pan. Don’t be scared, they’re angry but harmless! Seasoned leaning to the spicy side and if that’s not enough there’s Tabasco aioli for dipping!

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$12.00

Make it a party with these thick-cut house fried potato chips with your choice of cold dips just like a classic dinner party! Choose wisely they’re all so good!

Fried Oysters

$18.00
Fried Pickled Okra

Fried Pickled Okra

$12.00

You won’t find these in New England! But they are right at home on our plates. Cornmeal fried pickled okra served with comeback sauce.

Fried Whole Belly Clam Basket

Fried Whole Belly Clam Basket

$18.00

There’s fried clams and then there’s fried whole belly clams! These New England clams are simply seasoned and corn meal fried, served over a bed of our flat fries with cocktail sauce and lemon.

KFC Wings

KFC Wings

$12.00+

No, not that KFC, this is Korean Fried Chicken! Impossibly crispy, glazed to your liking. Choose Korean BBQ, Honey Butter, Classic Buffalo or just naked!

Pub Nachos

Pub Nachos

$14.00

Nearly everything we do here is most at home with your favorite craft beer, these nachos bring the beer with them! Tortilla chips layered with melted cheddar cheese, beer queso, pickled shallots, black olives, pickled jalapeños, cilantro and cotija cheese. And you’ll love the Oxheart Black hot sauce and tomatillo salsa cremosa served on the side!

She-Crab Poutine

She-Crab Poutine

$18.00

South Carolina gave us she crab bisque, Canada gave us poutine, it was only a matter of time before someone said let’s put these together and blow some minds, that time is now friends! Whether you’re a dipper or a pourer, you’re going to love fries and crab!

Soups

A chowder unlike what you’re used to, this version isn’t a gravy like you might be used to, ours starts with a fresh clam stock from littlenecks and steamers, cream and thyme, that’s all you need!
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

Smooth, velvety, explosively flavored broth, lobster bisque is the king of shell fish soups. And ours holds to the classic broth only tradition. Pairs fantastically with a lobster roll!

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

A chowder unlike what you might be used to, this version isn’t a gravy, ours starts with a fresh NE littlenecks and steamers, to create a deep clam stock, we then add cream, celery, onion, potato, thyme! This chowder truly celebrates the sea.

She-Crab Bisque

She-Crab Bisque

One of the best reasons to visit South Carolina is this amazing soup! Our version sticks to the traditions of crab roe, cream sherry and domestic blue crab! One of our most popular soups!

Shrimp Chowder

Shrimp Chowder

Out of stock

Fore Street in Portland, Maine makes an amazing shrimp chowder. Our take on that amazing soup contains shrimp, salt pork, leeks and a healthy dose of cream to bring out the true flavor of the shrimp and carry it with every single spoonful!

Lobster Rolls

You need two things to make a perfect lobster roll: a perfectly toasted, buttery brioche bun and 4 oz (or more) of claw and knuckle meat from the best lobsters in the world. Choose your style:
Build A Roll

Build A Roll

Sometimes you might feel a little bit "extra" or maybe a LOT. You decide how much lobster we put on your roll, go big or go home! We start with 4 oz of claw & knuckle lobster meat and you tell us how much more to add!

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$30.00

Also known as the Maine-style roll. 4 oz of chilled claw & knuckle lobster meat, just a touch of Duke's mayo and some light celery on a perfectly toasted brioche bun!

Connecticut Lobster Roll

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$32.00

4 oz of claw & knuckle lobster lightly poached in drawn butter and served on a perfectly toasted brioche roll!

Nashville Hot Lobster Roll

Nashville Hot Lobster Roll

$32.00

Our signature dish! 4 oz of claw & knuckle lobster meat, lightly poached in Nashville hot seasoned butter and topped with hot giardiniera on a perfectly toasted brioche roll!

BLLT Roll

$30.00

Bacon, lettuce, LOBSTER and tomato! Claw & knuckle lobster meat, bacon crumbles, grape tomato and shredded iceberg lettuce on perfectly toasted brioche roll!

Turf & Surf Roll

Turf & Surf Roll

$30.00

Maines

New England Clambake

$80.00

The ULTIMATE Pinchy’s experience! Little neck clams, PEI mussels, potatoes, corn, salt pork, and andouille sausage all steamed together with a whole 1-1/4 lb Maine lobster! Served with garlic butter, spicy butter and a baguette for enjoying the delicious broth! Grab a Narraganset Fresh Catch and dig in! You’ll almost feel the sand between your toes! AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, limited availability.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$32.00

Our take on the old blue box stuff you loved as a kid now in the most grown up form possible! Cavatappi pasta, claw and knuckle Maine lobster and toasted bread crumbs!

Moules Marinières (Sailor-style Mussels)

Moules Marinières (Sailor-style Mussels)

$22.00

One full pound of Prince Edward Island mussels, the undisputed king of mussels, steamed in a lemon garlic white wine sauce and served house made aioli for dipping and some toasted crusty bread for picking up that delicious broth! Get one for your meal or snag one for sharing at the table. We recommend a Narraganset Fresh Catch to pair with all this deliciousness!

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Our version might lean a little more to the other side of the Atlantic than New England, but we don’t think you‘ll notice. Batter fried haddock stacked on top of our “chips” will have you reaching for the malt vinegar before you dip in our house made tartar sauce!

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Remember those crispy shrimp you’d see at a classic steakhouse back in the day? We brought them back! We hand bread gulf shrimp and lay them over a bed of our crispy fries! Served with cocktail sauce and lemon!

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Haddock is the fillet favorite in New England, and it’s ours too! Crispy fried and topped with iceberg lettuce and our house made tartar sauce. Of course you get fries too! But don’t ask for cheese, that’s some other restaurant’s thing!

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Healthy can still be delicious! A bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado and your choice of Grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or Maine lobster!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Here in the South fried chicken is sacred. We don’t change much. This beauty starts with a chicken breast, gloriously fried and served with shredded iceberg & Duke’s mayo on a toasted brioche bun!

Pinch Burger

Pinch Burger

$17.00

Two real smash patties, American cheese, pickles and our comeback sauce on a beautifully toasted brioche bun. That’s it. No more needed. Served with our amazing fries!

Lobster Ramen (Coming SOON!)

$50.00Out of stock

A steamed lobster tail and its claws will be the first thing you see, beneath that glorious view you’ll find grilled salt pork, bamboo shoots, wakame, jammy soy marinated egg, wavy noodles and the most amazing lobster butter broth! This is the king of all ramen!

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas toast and American cheese, served with our fries!

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Texas toast, American cheese and 3 oz of claw and knuckle Maine lobster. Served with our crispy fries!

Octopus Hot Dog

$6.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Just like our classic lobster roll but with more approachable tuna salad for the kid with you or maybe in you!

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Raw Bar

Beau Soleil

$3.00

Location: Negauc, New Brunswick, Canada Flavor Profile: Flavor is exquisite with a bright clean & mild brine complimented with slight notes of cucumber, celery, & green melon.

Irish Point

$3.00

Locations: Rustico, PEI (CAN) Flavor Profile: A tender texture & sweet brine with a smooth mineral finish.

Mamma Mia

$3.00

Location: Prince Edward Island, Canada Flavor Profile: A nice medium brine with a slightly fruity finish.

Sweet Petite

$3.00Out of stock

Location: Prince Edward Island, Canada Flavor Profile: Briny blast & mild chew.

Savage Blonde

$3.00Out of stock

Location: Savage Harbour, PEI (CAN) Flavor Profile: A pronounced brine with crisp & sweet, stony finish.

Love Shuck

$3.00Out of stock

Location: Damariscotta River, Maine Flavor Profile: Crisp flavor, mineral brine, a meaty texture & a sweet finish.

Extra cocktail sauce

$0.25

Extra Horseradish

$0.25

Sushi Bar

Spicy Tuna Tacos

Spicy Tuna Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

3 Fried Wonton mini tacos with spicy ahi tuna with spicy mayo, unagi, scallion, and sesame. Just the right amount of heat!

Cali Roll

Cali Roll

$15.00

Crabmeat/Cucumber/Avocado/Topped with sesame seeds

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$15.00

Tempura Air Fried Shrimp/Cream Cheese/Cucumber Top: Avocado/Eel sauce/Sesame Seeds

Kiss Me Roll

Kiss Me Roll

$19.00

Spicy ahi tuna. Topped with Tuna/Avocado/Spicy mayo/Chives

King Tiger Roll

King Tiger Roll

$17.00

Crab/Cucumber/Avocado Top: Ebi Cooked Shrimp/Avocado

Go Big Orange Roll

Go Big Orange Roll

$18.00

Crab Meat/Avocado/Cucumber Top: Salmon

Rainbow roll

Rainbow roll

$19.00

Crab meat/Cucumber/Avocado/Topped with Assorted Fish & Avocado

Riptide Roll

Riptide Roll

$19.00

Tuna mixed with Sriracha/Topped with assorted fish/Side of Seaweed Salad

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$16.00

Tuna/Avocado Top: Sesame Seeds

Salmon Avocado Roll

Salmon Avocado Roll

$16.00

Salmon/Avocado/Topped with Sesame Seeds

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$16.00

Salmon Mixed with Sriracha/Topped with Roe

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

Spicy ahi tuna/ Topped with Roe

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$16.00

Yellow Tail mixed with Sriracha/Topped with Roe

Spicy Cali Roll

Spicy Cali Roll

$16.00

Crab mixed with sriracha/Cucumber/Avocado Top: Roe

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$18.00

Crab meat/Avocado/Cucumber/Topped with Salmon & Tuna

Shooting Star

Shooting Star

$19.00

Spicy Tuna/Tempura Air Fried Shrimp Top: Yellow Tail/Avocado

Tempura Shrimp Roll

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Tempura/panko air fried Shrimp/ Avocado/ Cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds/ Spicy mayo

Seaweed Salad App

$6.00

EXTRA side of Eel Sauce

$0.50

EXTRA side of Spicy Mayo

$0.50

EXTRA side of Sriracha

$0.50

Dessert

A delicious traditional Maine dessert, Whoopie Pies are even the official state treat! Our start with locally baked cakes that we fill with a decadent but not overly sweet salted-vanilla Italian buttercream.
Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$4.00+

A delicious traditional Maine dessert, Whoopie Pies are even the official state treat! Our start with locally baked cakes that we fill with a decadent but not overly sweet salted-vanilla Italian buttercream.

Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding

Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Forget about those soggy bread, no texture bread puddings you’ve heard of, this is Challah bread custard, brandied blueberries, white chocolate bread pudding scented with ground mace and topped with a blueberry bourbon sauce and milk crumbs. Don’t skip this one!

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Our famous flat fries stay crispy and dip wonderfully!

Cole Slaw

$4.00

We love cole slaw, this version proves it!

Baked Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

House-fried Potato Chips

$3.00

Thick cut house-fried potato chips

Potato Salad

$4.00

Picnic style with Duke’s mayo and a touch of mustard

Dinner Side Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato and cucumber

Rustic Toast Points

$1.00

Toasted Brioche Bun

$3.00

Side of Pickles

$3.00

Dog Burger

$7.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Blueberry

$5.00

Red Bull Cocunut Berry

$5.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Mocktails

Blueberry Mint Tonic

Blueberry Mint Tonic

$5.00Out of stock

A thirst quenching, energy boosting, blueberry of a good time. With, blueberry syrup, blueberry Red Bull, fresh mint, and fresh limes.

Strawberry Grapefruit Fizz

$5.00

The best grapefruit soda you can get, with strawberry puree and fresh limes.

Mango Blueberry Rush

Mango Blueberry Rush

$5.00

Mango puree, blueberry syrup, and Blueberry Red Bull

Extra Sauces

EXTRA Side of Cocktail

$0.50

EXTRA Side of Comeback Sauce

$0.25

EXTRA Side of Ranch

$0.25

EXTRA Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25

EXTRA Side of Melted Butter

$0.50

EXTRA Side of Ponzu

$0.25

EXTRA Side of Spicy Mayo

$0.25

EXTRA Side of Tartar

$0.25

EXTRA Side of Tabasco Aioli

$0.25

EXTRA side of Ripper Sauce

$0.50

EXTRA side Garlic Vin

$0.25

Merch

#GetPinched Hoodie

#GetPinched Hoodie

$70.00
Pinchy’s T-Shirt

Pinchy’s T-Shirt

$40.00
Pinchy’s Polo

Pinchy’s Polo

$50.00
Pinchy’s Glass

Pinchy’s Glass

$5.00
Busch Beer for Dogs

Busch Beer for Dogs

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 Court Avenue, Sevierville, TN 37862

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Graze Burger - Sevierville - 125 Bruce St
orange starNo Reviews
125 Bruce St Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Penny's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
139 Bruce St Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Flapjack's (Sevierville #1) - 1016 Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
1016 Parkway Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
B51 Chicken - 1304 Parkway Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
1304 Parkway Suite 101 Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Bluffs
orange starNo Reviews
1548 Parkway STE 301 Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
The Gym Bar and Grill - 1341 Dolly Parton Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1341 Dolly Parton Pkwy Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sevierville

Elvira's Cafe - Wears Valley, TN
orange star4.5 • 994
4143 Wears Valley Rd Sevierville, TN 37862
View restaurantnext
Local Eatery and Grill
orange star4.3 • 480
2453 Boyds Creek Hwy Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Papa Leone's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 174
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sevierville
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Knoxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston