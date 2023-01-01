- Home
- /
- Sevierville
- /
- Pinchy's Lobster & Beer Co.
Pinchy's Lobster & Beer Co.
No reviews yet
212 Court Avenue
Sevierville, TN 37862
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Angry Sprouts
Over-fried to be crazy crispy and super addicting, chefs know the best Brussels sprouts are the “burnt” ones on the edge of the roasting pan. Don’t be scared, they’re angry but harmless! Seasoned leaning to the spicy side and if that’s not enough there’s Tabasco aioli for dipping!
Chips & Dip
Make it a party with these thick-cut house fried potato chips with your choice of cold dips just like a classic dinner party! Choose wisely they’re all so good!
Fried Oysters
Fried Pickled Okra
You won’t find these in New England! But they are right at home on our plates. Cornmeal fried pickled okra served with comeback sauce.
Fried Whole Belly Clam Basket
There’s fried clams and then there’s fried whole belly clams! These New England clams are simply seasoned and corn meal fried, served over a bed of our flat fries with cocktail sauce and lemon.
KFC Wings
No, not that KFC, this is Korean Fried Chicken! Impossibly crispy, glazed to your liking. Choose Korean BBQ, Honey Butter, Classic Buffalo or just naked!
Pub Nachos
Nearly everything we do here is most at home with your favorite craft beer, these nachos bring the beer with them! Tortilla chips layered with melted cheddar cheese, beer queso, pickled shallots, black olives, pickled jalapeños, cilantro and cotija cheese. And you’ll love the Oxheart Black hot sauce and tomatillo salsa cremosa served on the side!
She-Crab Poutine
South Carolina gave us she crab bisque, Canada gave us poutine, it was only a matter of time before someone said let’s put these together and blow some minds, that time is now friends! Whether you’re a dipper or a pourer, you’re going to love fries and crab!
Soups
Lobster Bisque
Smooth, velvety, explosively flavored broth, lobster bisque is the king of shell fish soups. And ours holds to the classic broth only tradition. Pairs fantastically with a lobster roll!
New England Clam Chowder
A chowder unlike what you might be used to, this version isn’t a gravy, ours starts with a fresh NE littlenecks and steamers, to create a deep clam stock, we then add cream, celery, onion, potato, thyme! This chowder truly celebrates the sea.
She-Crab Bisque
One of the best reasons to visit South Carolina is this amazing soup! Our version sticks to the traditions of crab roe, cream sherry and domestic blue crab! One of our most popular soups!
Shrimp Chowder
Fore Street in Portland, Maine makes an amazing shrimp chowder. Our take on that amazing soup contains shrimp, salt pork, leeks and a healthy dose of cream to bring out the true flavor of the shrimp and carry it with every single spoonful!
Lobster Rolls
Build A Roll
Sometimes you might feel a little bit "extra" or maybe a LOT. You decide how much lobster we put on your roll, go big or go home! We start with 4 oz of claw & knuckle lobster meat and you tell us how much more to add!
Classic Lobster Roll
Also known as the Maine-style roll. 4 oz of chilled claw & knuckle lobster meat, just a touch of Duke's mayo and some light celery on a perfectly toasted brioche bun!
Connecticut Lobster Roll
4 oz of claw & knuckle lobster lightly poached in drawn butter and served on a perfectly toasted brioche roll!
Nashville Hot Lobster Roll
Our signature dish! 4 oz of claw & knuckle lobster meat, lightly poached in Nashville hot seasoned butter and topped with hot giardiniera on a perfectly toasted brioche roll!
BLLT Roll
Bacon, lettuce, LOBSTER and tomato! Claw & knuckle lobster meat, bacon crumbles, grape tomato and shredded iceberg lettuce on perfectly toasted brioche roll!
Turf & Surf Roll
Maines
New England Clambake
The ULTIMATE Pinchy’s experience! Little neck clams, PEI mussels, potatoes, corn, salt pork, and andouille sausage all steamed together with a whole 1-1/4 lb Maine lobster! Served with garlic butter, spicy butter and a baguette for enjoying the delicious broth! Grab a Narraganset Fresh Catch and dig in! You’ll almost feel the sand between your toes! AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, limited availability.
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Our take on the old blue box stuff you loved as a kid now in the most grown up form possible! Cavatappi pasta, claw and knuckle Maine lobster and toasted bread crumbs!
Moules Marinières (Sailor-style Mussels)
One full pound of Prince Edward Island mussels, the undisputed king of mussels, steamed in a lemon garlic white wine sauce and served house made aioli for dipping and some toasted crusty bread for picking up that delicious broth! Get one for your meal or snag one for sharing at the table. We recommend a Narraganset Fresh Catch to pair with all this deliciousness!
Fish & Chips
Our version might lean a little more to the other side of the Atlantic than New England, but we don’t think you‘ll notice. Batter fried haddock stacked on top of our “chips” will have you reaching for the malt vinegar before you dip in our house made tartar sauce!
Fried Shrimp Basket
Remember those crispy shrimp you’d see at a classic steakhouse back in the day? We brought them back! We hand bread gulf shrimp and lay them over a bed of our crispy fries! Served with cocktail sauce and lemon!
Fish Sandwich
Haddock is the fillet favorite in New England, and it’s ours too! Crispy fried and topped with iceberg lettuce and our house made tartar sauce. Of course you get fries too! But don’t ask for cheese, that’s some other restaurant’s thing!
Cobb Salad
Healthy can still be delicious! A bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce, crispy bacon, egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado and your choice of Grilled chicken, grilled shrimp or Maine lobster!
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Here in the South fried chicken is sacred. We don’t change much. This beauty starts with a chicken breast, gloriously fried and served with shredded iceberg & Duke’s mayo on a toasted brioche bun!
Pinch Burger
Two real smash patties, American cheese, pickles and our comeback sauce on a beautifully toasted brioche bun. That’s it. No more needed. Served with our amazing fries!
Lobster Ramen (Coming SOON!)
A steamed lobster tail and its claws will be the first thing you see, beneath that glorious view you’ll find grilled salt pork, bamboo shoots, wakame, jammy soy marinated egg, wavy noodles and the most amazing lobster butter broth! This is the king of all ramen!
Kids
Grilled Cheese
Texas toast and American cheese, served with our fries!
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Texas toast, American cheese and 3 oz of claw and knuckle Maine lobster. Served with our crispy fries!
Octopus Hot Dog
Tuna Roll
Just like our classic lobster roll but with more approachable tuna salad for the kid with you or maybe in you!
Kids Mac and Cheese
Raw Bar
Beau Soleil
Location: Negauc, New Brunswick, Canada Flavor Profile: Flavor is exquisite with a bright clean & mild brine complimented with slight notes of cucumber, celery, & green melon.
Irish Point
Locations: Rustico, PEI (CAN) Flavor Profile: A tender texture & sweet brine with a smooth mineral finish.
Mamma Mia
Location: Prince Edward Island, Canada Flavor Profile: A nice medium brine with a slightly fruity finish.
Sweet Petite
Location: Prince Edward Island, Canada Flavor Profile: Briny blast & mild chew.
Savage Blonde
Location: Savage Harbour, PEI (CAN) Flavor Profile: A pronounced brine with crisp & sweet, stony finish.
Love Shuck
Location: Damariscotta River, Maine Flavor Profile: Crisp flavor, mineral brine, a meaty texture & a sweet finish.
Extra cocktail sauce
Extra Horseradish
Sushi Bar
Spicy Tuna Tacos
3 Fried Wonton mini tacos with spicy ahi tuna with spicy mayo, unagi, scallion, and sesame. Just the right amount of heat!
Cali Roll
Crabmeat/Cucumber/Avocado/Topped with sesame seeds
Caterpillar Roll
Tempura Air Fried Shrimp/Cream Cheese/Cucumber Top: Avocado/Eel sauce/Sesame Seeds
Kiss Me Roll
Spicy ahi tuna. Topped with Tuna/Avocado/Spicy mayo/Chives
King Tiger Roll
Crab/Cucumber/Avocado Top: Ebi Cooked Shrimp/Avocado
Go Big Orange Roll
Crab Meat/Avocado/Cucumber Top: Salmon
Rainbow roll
Crab meat/Cucumber/Avocado/Topped with Assorted Fish & Avocado
Riptide Roll
Tuna mixed with Sriracha/Topped with assorted fish/Side of Seaweed Salad
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna/Avocado Top: Sesame Seeds
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon/Avocado/Topped with Sesame Seeds
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon Mixed with Sriracha/Topped with Roe
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy ahi tuna/ Topped with Roe
Spicy Yellow Tail Roll
Yellow Tail mixed with Sriracha/Topped with Roe
Spicy Cali Roll
Crab mixed with sriracha/Cucumber/Avocado Top: Roe
Sunset Roll
Crab meat/Avocado/Cucumber/Topped with Salmon & Tuna
Shooting Star
Spicy Tuna/Tempura Air Fried Shrimp Top: Yellow Tail/Avocado
Tempura Shrimp Roll
Tempura/panko air fried Shrimp/ Avocado/ Cucumber. Topped with sesame seeds/ Spicy mayo
Seaweed Salad App
EXTRA side of Eel Sauce
EXTRA side of Spicy Mayo
EXTRA side of Sriracha
Dessert
Whoopie Pie
A delicious traditional Maine dessert, Whoopie Pies are even the official state treat! Our start with locally baked cakes that we fill with a decadent but not overly sweet salted-vanilla Italian buttercream.
Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
Forget about those soggy bread, no texture bread puddings you’ve heard of, this is Challah bread custard, brandied blueberries, white chocolate bread pudding scented with ground mace and topped with a blueberry bourbon sauce and milk crumbs. Don’t skip this one!
Sides
French Fries
Our famous flat fries stay crispy and dip wonderfully!
Cole Slaw
We love cole slaw, this version proves it!
Baked Beans
Roasted Potatoes
House-fried Potato Chips
Thick cut house-fried potato chips
Potato Salad
Picnic style with Duke’s mayo and a touch of mustard
Dinner Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato and cucumber
Rustic Toast Points
Toasted Brioche Bun
Side of Pickles
Dog Burger
NA Beverages
Mocktails
Blueberry Mint Tonic
A thirst quenching, energy boosting, blueberry of a good time. With, blueberry syrup, blueberry Red Bull, fresh mint, and fresh limes.
Strawberry Grapefruit Fizz
The best grapefruit soda you can get, with strawberry puree and fresh limes.
Mango Blueberry Rush
Mango puree, blueberry syrup, and Blueberry Red Bull
Extra Sauces
EXTRA Side of Cocktail
EXTRA Side of Comeback Sauce
EXTRA Side of Ranch
EXTRA Side of Honey Mustard
EXTRA Side of Melted Butter
EXTRA Side of Ponzu
EXTRA Side of Spicy Mayo
EXTRA Side of Tartar
EXTRA Side of Tabasco Aioli
EXTRA side of Ripper Sauce
EXTRA side Garlic Vin
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
212 Court Avenue, Sevierville, TN 37862