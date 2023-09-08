Big Lake Tavern Menu

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$20.00

Choice of 3 Appetizers

French Fries

$4.00

Boneless wings

$9.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Breadsticks

$7.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Cheese Curds

$8.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Chicken Strips

$10.00

4 Piece with choice of Sauce

Chips

$3.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Curly fries

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Mac Cheese & Bacon Bites

$8.00

Mega Pretzel

$16.00

Mini Tacos

$8.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Onion Petals

$7.00

6 Piece with choice of Sauce

Potato Cheddar Bites

$7.00

Reuben Poppers

$10.00

Wing Zings

$10.00

Wings

$11.00

Baskets

Chicken strip Basket

$13.00

Boneless wing basket

$10.00

Bone in wing basket

$13.00

Wing zing basket

$12.00

Crispy chicken sandwich basket

$14.00

Grilled chicken sandwich basket

$14.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pulled chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Shredded Pork on a Brioche bun with choice of Sauce

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Regular or Spicy, topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

B.Y.O.B

$12.00

1/3 LB patty with choice of Cheese & Toppings

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

1/3 LB patty topped with sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Big Lake Burger

$16.00

Double patty, Sharp cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House dressing

Favorites

Big Lake Pretzel

$15.00

Build Your Own Nachos

$15.00

Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips w/ fries

$8.00

2 Strips with Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese w/ breadstick

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Cheese or Pepperoni

Kids Salad Bar

$9.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.50

Basket with choice of Sauce

French Fries

$4.00

Basket with choice of Sauce

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Soup

$4.00

Cup or Bowl of our Soup of the day

Specials

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Nacho Supreme

$13.00

Wing basket-bone in

$10.95

Wing basket-boneless

$8.95

Sweets

Sweet Nachos

$6.00

Cinnamon Chips topped with Fruit Sauce and Icing

Ice Cream Float

$4.00

Root Beer, Red or Orange

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Topped with Strawberry or Chocolate Sauce

Shake

$5.00

Strawberry, Chocolate or Vanilla

Weekly Fish Specials

Fish

Changes weekly, Deep fried only

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$3.75

Absolut Citron

$3.75

Ciroc Red Berry

$5.50

Ciroc Snap Frost

$5.50

Grey Goose

$5.25

Gypsy Vodka

$5.25

Ketel One Orange & peach bot

$4.00

Pink Whitney

$3.00

Smirnoff Red White & Berry

$3.00

Titos

$3.75

UV Blue Raspberry

$3.00

UV Cherry

$3.00

Well Vodka - Smirnoff

$3.00

White Claw Mango Vodka

$3.50

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Chopin

DBL Ciroc

DBL Firefly

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Jeremiah Weed

DBL Ketel One

DBL Titos

Gin

Well Gin-Gordons

$3.00

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Tangueray Rangpur

$4.50

Tanqueray

$4.50

DBL Well Gin

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

Rum

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Captain Morgan 100

$3.50

Mack Isle Banana rum

$5.50

Malibu

$3.00

Malibu Strawberry

$3.00

Meyers

$3.50

Well Rum-Bacardi

$3.00

DBL Well Rum

DBL Admiral Nelson

DBL Bacardi

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Gosling'S

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay

DBL Malibu

Tequila

1800 Silver

$5.75

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Patron Silver

$9.25

Well Tequila

$3.00

Jose Especial Gold

$4.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

DBL Casa Noble

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Cuervo Silver

DBL Don Julio Anejo

DBL Patron Anejo

DBL Patron Café

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron Xo Café

Whiskey

Bulliet Rye

Canadian Club

$3.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Peach

$5.50

Crown Royal

$5.50

Fireball

$3.00

Four Roses

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jameson

$5.50

Jim Beam

$3.75

Knob Creek

Makers Mark

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$3.00

Well Whiskey-Mcmasters

$3.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Bulliet Rye

DBL Diabolique

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Makers 46

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Wild Turkey

DBL Woodford Reserve

DBL Fireball

Scotch

Well Scotch

$3.00

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

$4.50

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Chivas Regal

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

DBL Dewars

DBL Dewars 12Yr

DBL J & B

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

Liqueurs

99 Watermelon

$3.00

Amaretto Arrow

$1.75

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.50

Baileys

$5.25

Blue Curacao

$1.75

Chambord

$6.50

Cointreau

Creme De Almond

$1.75

Creme De Banana

$1.75

Creme De Cacao

$1.75

Creme De Menthe

$1.75

Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry

$3.00

Dr McGillicuddy's Menthol

$3.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$5.50

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

Kahlua

$4.50

Licor 43

$4.25

Rumchata

$4.75

Tequila Rose

Tippy Cow chocolate

$3.75

Tippy Cow orange cream

$3.75

Triple Sec

$1.75

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Irish Mist

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Mathilde Cassis

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

DBL Rumchata

DBL Tequila Rose

DBL Baileys

Schnapps

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Buttershots

$3.00

Cherry

$3.00

Grape pucker

$3.00

Hot Damn

$3.00

Peachtree

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Watermelon Pucker

$3.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Bomb Pop

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Johnny Vegas

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mango Breeze

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Miami Vice

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

RumChata Float

$7.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sea Breeze

$5.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Specials

Cocktail Special

$5.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Blue Moon 16oz

$4.75

Blue Moon 24 oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 32 oz pitcher

$9.50

Blue Moon 60 oz pitcher

$18.00

Busch Light 16oz

$2.75

Busch Light 24 oz

$4.25

Busch Light 32 oz pitcher

$5.00

Busch Light 60 oz pitcher

$11.00

Widow Maker 16oz

$4.75

Widow Maker 24 oz

$7.00

Widow Maker 32 oz pitcher

$9.50

Widow Maker 60 oz pitcher

$18.00

Bottled Beer

Bell's Octoberfest

$4.75

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$4.75

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch

$3.75

Busch Light

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$4.25

Guiness

$4.75

Heineken

$4.50

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Labatt Blue Light

$3.50

Labatt Blue NA

$3.75

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

$4.25

Miller

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Oberon

$4.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.75

Sam Adams Ch Wheat

$4.75

Samuel Adams

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Canned Beer

Blackrocks 51K

$4.75

Carbliss Black Raspberry

$6.00

Carbliss Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$5.50

High Noon Tequila Grapefruit

$6.50

Monaco

$7.00

Nutrl

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.25

White Claw Vodka & Soda Watermelon

$6.00

White Claw Vodka+Soda Peach

$6.00

Draft special

Blue Moon draft special

$4.50

Busch Lt draft special

$2.50

Widow Maker draft special

$4.50

Wine

Bottle

1st Love

$24.00

Sunburst

$24.00

Intrigued

$24.00

Mount Me Cherry

$25.00

Lacrescent

$25.00

Petite Pearl

$25.00

Single

Chardonnay

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

NA Beverages

7-UP

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Cherry 7-UP

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale-Canada Dry

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange pop

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Red Edition Watermelon

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red pop

$2.05

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Squirt Diet

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.75

Vernors

$2.50