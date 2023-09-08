Big Lake Tavern
N10140 CR 135
mc millan, MI 49853
Big Lake Tavern Menu
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
Choice of 3 Appetizers
French Fries
Boneless wings
Breaded Mushrooms
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Breadsticks
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Cheese Curds
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Chicken Strips
4 Piece with choice of Sauce
Chips
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Curly fries
Fried Pickles
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Mac Cheese & Bacon Bites
Mega Pretzel
Mini Tacos
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Onion Petals
6 Piece with choice of Sauce
Potato Cheddar Bites
Reuben Poppers
Wing Zings
Wings
Baskets
Burgers & Sandwiches
Pulled chicken
Grilled chicken
Pulled Pork
Shredded Pork on a Brioche bun with choice of Sauce
Crispy Chicken
Regular or Spicy, topped with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
B.Y.O.B
1/3 LB patty with choice of Cheese & Toppings
Mushroom Burger
1/3 LB patty topped with sauteed Mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Big Lake Burger
Double patty, Sharp cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House dressing
Kids Menu
Sides
Specials
Sweets
Weekly Fish Specials
Liquor
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Ciroc Red Berry
Ciroc Snap Frost
Grey Goose
Gypsy Vodka
Ketel One Orange & peach bot
Pink Whitney
Smirnoff Red White & Berry
Titos
UV Blue Raspberry
UV Cherry
Well Vodka - Smirnoff
White Claw Mango Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Ciroc
DBL Firefly
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Jeremiah Weed
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800 Silver
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Jose Especial Gold
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
DBL Casa Noble
DBL Corazon Reposado
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Xo Café
Whiskey
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Fireball
Four Roses
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey-Mcmasters
Woodford Reserve
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Diabolique
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Fireball
Scotch
Liqueurs
99 Watermelon
Amaretto Arrow
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Chambord
Cointreau
Creme De Almond
Creme De Banana
Creme De Cacao
Creme De Menthe
Dr McGillicuddy's Cherry
Dr McGillicuddy's Menthol
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Rumchata
Tequila Rose
Tippy Cow chocolate
Tippy Cow orange cream
Triple Sec
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Irish Mist
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Mathilde Cassis
DBL Molly's Irish Cream
DBL Rumchata
DBL Tequila Rose
DBL Baileys
Schnapps
Cocktails
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Bomb Pop
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Johnny Vegas
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Mango Breeze
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Miami Vice
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
RumChata Float
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Specials
Beer
Draft Beer
Blue Moon 16oz
Blue Moon 24 oz
Blue Moon 32 oz pitcher
Blue Moon 60 oz pitcher
Busch Light 16oz
Busch Light 24 oz
Busch Light 32 oz pitcher
Busch Light 60 oz pitcher
Widow Maker 16oz
Widow Maker 24 oz
Widow Maker 32 oz pitcher
Widow Maker 60 oz pitcher
Bottled Beer
Bell's Octoberfest
Bell's Two Hearted IPA
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch
Busch Light
Coors
Coors Light
Corona
Guiness
Heineken
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Labatt Blue NA
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
Miller
Miller Lite
Oberon
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Sam Adams Ch Wheat
Samuel Adams
Stella Artois
Twisted Tea
Canned Beer
NA Beverages
7-UP
Apple Juice
Brisk Raspberry Tea
Cherry 7-UP
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Fiji Water
Ginger Ale-Canada Dry
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Juice
Orange pop
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Red Bull Red Edition Watermelon
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red pop
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Squirt
Squirt Diet
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Vernors
Come have a drink and enjoy some entertainment with us at Pine Bluff Resort!
