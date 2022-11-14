Pine Country Restaurant imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Pine Country Restaurant

1,078 Reviews

$$

107 N Grand Canyon Blvd

Williams, AZ 86046

Pine Country Club
Turkey Melt
Kid's Chicken Strips

Coffee & Tea

Kid's Water

Adult Water

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.39

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Authentic Southern Brewed Sweet Iced Tea

$3.49

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Regular Tea

$3.49

Hot Water

Juice & Milk

Kid's Water

Adult Water

Orange Juice Regular

$3.09

Orange Juice Large

$3.49

Cranberry Juice Regular

$3.09

Cranberry Juice Large

$3.49

Apple Juice Regular

$3.09

Apple Juice Large

$3.49

Milk Regular

$3.09

Milk Large

$3.49

Add Chocolate to Milk

$1.19

Chocolate Milk - Regular

$4.28

Chocolate Milk - Large

$4.68

V8

$3.09

Sm V-8

$2.49

Soft Drink

Kid's Water

Adult Water

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mt Dew

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Strawberry Melon Tea

$2.99

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Authentic Southern Brewed Sweet Iced Tea

$3.49

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Regular Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Carbonated Water

$2.39

Cup of Ice

Hot Specialty Drinks

Annie Oakley Latte

$3.79

Wyatt Earp Americano

$3.49

Wild Bill Cafe Mocha

$4.99

Calamity Jane Cafe au Lait

$3.19

Jesse James Cappuccino

$4.19

Clint Eastwood Espresso

$2.49

John Wayne Tear Drop

$4.19

Doc Holiday Steamer

$3.49

Buffalo Bill Breve

$4.39

Sundance Kid Spiced Chai

$4.19

Butch Cassidy Sweet Chai

$4.19

Dirty Chai

$4.79

Mexican Mocha - Small

$5.79

Mexican Mocha - Medium

$6.29

Mexican Mocha - Large

$6.79

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Small

$4.99

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Medium

$5.49

Mexican Hot Chocolate - Large

$5.99

Medium Red Eye

$3.49

Macchiato

$5.49

Water

Sweet & Spiced Chai

$4.19

Hot Cider

$3.39

Blended & Iced Specialty Drinks

Italian Soda

$4.09

Coffee Frappe - Lrg Only

$5.19

Annie Oakley Latte Iced

$3.79

Wild Bill Mocha Frappe

$6.19

Wild Bill Cafe Mocha Iced

$4.79

Wyatt Earp Americano Iced

$3.49

Butch Cassidy Sweet Chai Iced

$4.19

Sundance Kid Spiced Chai Iced

$4.19

Sweet & Spiced Chai Iced

$4.19

Iced Macchiato

$3.79

Iced Mexican Mocha - Small

$5.79

Iced Mexican Mocha - Medium

$6.29

Iced Mexican Mocha - Large

$6.79

Red Bull Infusions

$3.49

Dessert Drinks

Kid's Water

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.79

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.79

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.79

Pumpkin Milkshake

$4.79

Butterfinger Spoon Shake

$4.99

Oreo Spoon Shake

$4.99

Chocolate Malt

$4.99

Vanilla Malt

$4.99

Old-Fashioned Root Beer Float

$4.49

Frozen Coffee Frappes

$5.09

Kid's Beverages

Kid's Water

Kid's Orange Juice

Kid's Apple Juice

Kid's Cranberry Juice

Kid's Milk

Kid's Choc Milk

$1.19

Sub Kid's Hot Choc

$1.79

Kid's Pepsi

Kid's Diet Pepsi

Kid's Dr Pepper

Kid's Diet Dr Pepper

Kid's Sierra Mist

Kid's Mug Root Beer

Kid's Lemonade

Kid's Mt Dew

Kid's Iced Tea

Kid's Sweet Tea

Kid's Strawberry Melon Tea

Kid's Raspberry Tea

Kid's Arnold Palmer

Refillable Drinks

Water Refill

Coffee Refill

Decaf Refill

Hot Tea Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Sweet Tea Refill

Pepsi Refill

Diet Pepsi Refill

Dr Pepper Refill

Diet Dr Pepper Refill

Mt Dew Refill

Mug Root Beer Refill

Sierra Mist Refill

Raspberry Tea Refill

Strawberry Melon Tea Refill

Lemonade Refill

1/2 & 1/2 Tea Refill

Arnold Palmer Refill

Kid's Apple Juice Refill

$1.59

Kid's Cranberry Juice Refill

$1.59

Kid's Orange Juice Refill

$1.59

Kid’s Pepsi Refill

Kid’s Diet Pepsi Refill

Kid’s Dr Pepper Refill

Kid’s Diet Dr Pepper Refill

Kid’s Mt Dew Refill

Kid’s Sierra Mist Refill

Kid’s Mug Root Beer Refill

Kid’s Lemonade Refill

Kid’s Iced Tea Refill

Kid’s Sweet Tea Refill

Kid's Raspberry Tea Refill

Kid’s Strawberry Melon Tea Refill

Kid’s Arnold Palmer Refill

Appetizers Online

Pine Country Nachos

$13.29

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with a wonderful homemade cheese sauce, Spicy ground beef, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar & Mozarella cheese.

10-Pack Hot Wings

$14.99

Delectable chicken wings slathered in a hot 'n' spicy buffalo sauce...or smokey, sweet BBQ sauce - served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.

10-Pack BBQ Wings

$14.99Out of stock

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Queso Dip

$6.99

Fried Zucchini

$9.49

A petite portion of delightfully tasty, breaded zucchini crisped to perfection served with Ranch dressing.

Golden Onion Rings

$11.29

Delicious golden Onion Rings cooked to perfection! Served with your favorite dipping sauce!

Mozzerella Cheese Sticks

$9.49

A lovely mound of six deep-fried Mozzarella cheese sticks served with Ranch dressing or homemade Marinara sauce.

Breakfast Online

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Southern-style Country Fried Beef Steak covered with peppered white gravy, two eggs cooked to order, breakfast side item & choice of toast.

NY Steak & Eggs Breakfast

$21.99

A juicy & delicious grilled six ounce flat-iron steak, two fresh eggs cooked to order, breakfast side item & toast.

Country Breakfast

$10.99

Three eggs cooked your way, plus a breakfast side item, plus bacon & sausage, plus a freshly baked biscuit with peppered country white gravy-It all adds up to delicious eating!

Classic Breakfast

$9.99

A pair of fresh eggs cooked to order & a breakfast side item. Then choose bacon, sausage patties or turkey sausage patties & toast.

Ham Steak & Eggs

$11.99

One hefty slice of delicious Apple-Wood Smoked Ham with two fresh eggs cooked to order, breakfast side item & toast.

Hearty Cowboy Breakfast

$11.99

Biscuits & Gravy Full

$6.79

Two homemade biscuits & scrumptious country sausage gravy.

Oatmeal

$6.99

Heart-healthy Quaker Oats served with milk, raisins & brown sugar plus a banana.

Not on Menu - Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Toasted Sourdough bread with fluffy scrambled eggs, choice of delicious bacon or sausage, American cheese & choice of side item.

Corned Beef Hash

$10.49

Corned Beef mixed with potatoes, bell peppers & onions served with two fresh eggs cooked to order & your choice of toast.

Avocado Toast

$9.59

Two generous slices of toasted French bread spread with creamy avocado with diced tomatoes on top, and a sprinkling of cilantro, plus a delicious side of fresh fruit.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.59

Scrambled eggs with a choice of bacon or sausage & cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a breakfast side item.

Tamale Breakfast

$12.99

An amazing Pork Tamale covered in delectably spicy Pork Green Chile - an exploration of flavor! Served with Two Eggs any style, Breakfast Potatoes or Pinto Beans, plus Toast or Tortilla.

Chorizo & Eggs

$10.99

Spicy Mexican sausage scrambled with eggs served with a warmed flour tortilla plus sour cream & our own homemade salsa on the side. Comes with a breakfast side item.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

A deliciously layered breakfast of corn tortillas, beans, cheese, homemade spicy pork green chile & topped with two farm- fresh eggs cooked to order. A warmed flour tortilla, sour cream & salsa on the side.

Farmer's Omelette

$13.29

Delicious bacon, savory sausage & tasty ham, skin-on potatoes, grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, a breakfast side item & toast.

Sunrise Omelette

$12.99

Spinach, tomato, zucchini & mild green chile plus Turkey Sausage folded in egg whites & topped with low-fat cheese served with fresh fruit & dry toast.

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Spinach, tomato, zucchini & mild green chile folded in egg whites & topped with low-fat cheese served with fresh fruit & dry toast. No meat.

Not on Menu - Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Fluffy three egg omelette with Cheddar cheese, hash browns or home fries with choice of toast.

Belgian Waffle Breakfast

$12.29

Two Sugar Pearl waffles, plus two eggs (cooked your way) along with bacon or sausage or turkey sausage. A great day is headed your way!

Full Stack with Meat - until 11 AM

$10.59

Three golden buttermilk hotcakes with savory bacon or delicious sausage.

Full Stack No Meat - until 11 AM

$9.59

Three golden buttermilk hotcakes.

Old-Time French Toast - until 11 AM

$10.29

Three slices of thick-cut French Bread, dipped in a delightful blend of eggs, cinnamon & a hint of vanilla, grilled to perfection, served with your choice of savory bacon or delicious sausage.

French Toast Light - until 11 AM

$11.29

Three slices of whole wheat bread dipped in a egg whites, cinnamon & a hint of vanilla, grilled perfectly & served with fresh fruit, yogurt & granola.

Homemade Cinnamon Roll

$5.59

Fresh, hot & homemade - This is the ultimate breakfast appetizer! Made with walnuts & topped with cream cheese frosting.

Raspberry Sweet Roll

$5.59

Homemade raspberry filled roll with a lemon cream cheese frosting.

French Toast - Side - until 11 AM

$5.29

One slice of thick-cut French Bread dipped in our blend of eggs, cinnamon & a hint of vanilla, then grilled to perfection.

Sarah's Monte Cristo

$11.29

A lighter twist on the traditional Monte Cristo - This sandwich starts with Thick- cut French Toast, made with egg, cinnamon & a hint of vanilla; filled with melting Swiss & thinly sliced Ham, served with Boysenberry Syrup - sweet & savory at its best! Served with your choice of Hash browns or Home fries.

Side 1 Egg

$2.19

Side 2 Eggs

$3.99

Side Bacon

$4.39

Breakfast Steak Only - No Sides

$10.29

CFS Only - No Sides

$8.29

Side Chorizo & Eggs

$7.59

One Tamale W/ Green Chile

$5.29

Side Chorizo Only

$5.29

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.29

Side Ham Slice

$4.89

Side Sausage

$4.39

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.39

Side Avocado

$3.99

Side Of Cream Cheese - 2 Oz

$1.89

Peanut Butter - 2 Ounces

$1.59

Add Guacamole

$1.69

Add 1 Jalapeno

$2.19

Add 2 Jalapenos

$1.69

Add in Grilled Onions

$1.59

Side Hash Browns

$3.69

Side Home Fries

$3.99

Side Toast

$2.79

Side Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.99

Side Biscuit and Gravy

$5.29

Side French Toast - 2 Slices

$4.69

Side 1 Hotcake

$1.99

Side 2 Hotcakes

$3.99

Side Banana

$2.39Out of stock

Side Fresh Fruit - Cup

$4.59

Side Fresh Fruit - Bowl

$5.59

Side Tomato Slices

$3.99

Side Gravy - Cup

$2.59

Side Yogurt

$2.49

Side Naan Bread

$2.29

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Lunch Sandwiches Online (11AM)

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Slow-cooked, hand-shredded, old- fashioned Pot Roast piled high & covered in beef gravy, served open-faced over white bread, with more beef gravy covering our homemade mashed potatoes plus today's veggie.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$12.99

Rustic French Bread with a mound of our own slow-roasted, hand-shredded roast beef topped with sliced Swiss cheese. Au jus served on the side. Plus a choice of side item.

Pine Country Club

$12.99

Lean, thinly-sliced turkey breast, savory ham, awesome crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayonnaise on a soft roll. Plus a choice of side item.

Bacon Buffalo Sandwich

$13.29

Savory bacon plus a tender, breaded chicken breast, smothered in a hot 'n' spicy buffalo sauce with melting Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Plus your choice of side item.

Classic Patty Melt

$12.29

A juicy, seasoned & char-grilled beef patty, sauteed onions & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Plus your choice of side item.

Cheeseburger

$12.29

A tasty, juicy, seasoned & char-grilled beef patty with your choice of American or Swiss or Cheddar cheese on a white or wheat bun. Served with a choice of side.

Double Cheeseburger

$16.58

Two tasty, juicy, seasoned & char-grilled beef patties with your choice of American or Swiss or Cheddar cheese on a white or wheat bun. Served with a choice of side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.29

Texas Red Burger

$14.29

A seasoned & char-grilled beef patty, served open-faced on homemade cornbread smothered in our own hearty beef chili topped with Cheddar cheese. Plus your choice of side item.

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.49

GF Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$12.49

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Delicious & tasty lean Turkey with bacon, sliced green chile, tomato & Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Plus your choice of side item.

Turkey Melt-a-Weigh

$11.99

A lighter version of the regular melt with none of the guilt! Grilled sourdough, turkey, low fat cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced green chile. Plus your choice of side item.

Chicken Breast Only

$6.29

Salmon Filet Only

$13.99

Roast Beef Only

$8.29

Burger Patty Only - 6 Oz

$6.29

Burger Patty Only - 4 Oz

$4.29

Side Sand Meat

$4.89

Side Meatballs - 2 Each

$4.79

Side Mac & Chz - Cup

$4.89

Side Mac & Chz - Bowl

$5.89

Mac & Chz - Super Bowl

$6.89

Side Chili Beans - Cup

$4.29

Side Chili Beans - Bowl

$5.29

Side Chili Beans - Super Bowl

$6.29

Chili with Corn Bread

$6.29

Pork Green Chile - Cup

$4.29

Pork Green Chile - Bowl

$5.29

Pork Green Chile - Super Bowl

$6.29

Single Pork Chop

$6.29Out of stock

Side Happy Face Fries

$3.99

Side Apple Slices

$2.59

Food

Side Applesauce

$2.59

FOOD

Side Avocado

$3.99

Side Bacon

$4.39

Side Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.99

Side Baked Potato

$3.99

FOOD

Side Banana

$2.39Out of stock

Side Cheese Sauce - 4 ounce

$2.79

FOOD

Side Chorizo & Eggs