Pine Country Restaurant
1,078 Reviews
$$
107 N Grand Canyon Blvd
Williams, AZ 86046
Popular Items
Coffee & Tea
Juice & Milk
Kid's Water
Adult Water
Orange Juice Regular
Orange Juice Large
Cranberry Juice Regular
Cranberry Juice Large
Apple Juice Regular
Apple Juice Large
Milk Regular
Milk Large
Add Chocolate to Milk
Chocolate Milk - Regular
Chocolate Milk - Large
V8
Sm V-8
Soft Drink
Kid's Water
Adult Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Mt Dew
Mug Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Raspberry Tea
Strawberry Melon Tea
Brewed Iced Tea
Authentic Southern Brewed Sweet Iced Tea
1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Regular Tea
Arnold Palmer
Carbonated Water
Cup of Ice
Hot Specialty Drinks
Annie Oakley Latte
Wyatt Earp Americano
Wild Bill Cafe Mocha
Calamity Jane Cafe au Lait
Jesse James Cappuccino
Clint Eastwood Espresso
John Wayne Tear Drop
Doc Holiday Steamer
Buffalo Bill Breve
Sundance Kid Spiced Chai
Butch Cassidy Sweet Chai
Dirty Chai
Mexican Mocha - Small
Mexican Mocha - Medium
Mexican Mocha - Large
Mexican Hot Chocolate - Small
Mexican Hot Chocolate - Medium
Mexican Hot Chocolate - Large
Medium Red Eye
Macchiato
Water
Sweet & Spiced Chai
Hot Cider
Blended & Iced Specialty Drinks
Italian Soda
Coffee Frappe - Lrg Only
Annie Oakley Latte Iced
Wild Bill Mocha Frappe
Wild Bill Cafe Mocha Iced
Wyatt Earp Americano Iced
Butch Cassidy Sweet Chai Iced
Sundance Kid Spiced Chai Iced
Sweet & Spiced Chai Iced
Iced Macchiato
Iced Mexican Mocha - Small
Iced Mexican Mocha - Medium
Iced Mexican Mocha - Large
Red Bull Infusions
Dessert Drinks
Kid's Beverages
Kid's Water
Kid's Orange Juice
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Cranberry Juice
Kid's Milk
Kid's Choc Milk
Sub Kid's Hot Choc
Kid's Pepsi
Kid's Diet Pepsi
Kid's Dr Pepper
Kid's Diet Dr Pepper
Kid's Sierra Mist
Kid's Mug Root Beer
Kid's Lemonade
Kid's Mt Dew
Kid's Iced Tea
Kid's Sweet Tea
Kid's Strawberry Melon Tea
Kid's Raspberry Tea
Kid's Arnold Palmer
Refillable Drinks
Water Refill
Coffee Refill
Decaf Refill
Hot Tea Refill
Iced Tea Refill
Sweet Tea Refill
Pepsi Refill
Diet Pepsi Refill
Dr Pepper Refill
Diet Dr Pepper Refill
Mt Dew Refill
Mug Root Beer Refill
Sierra Mist Refill
Raspberry Tea Refill
Strawberry Melon Tea Refill
Lemonade Refill
1/2 & 1/2 Tea Refill
Arnold Palmer Refill
Kid's Apple Juice Refill
Kid's Cranberry Juice Refill
Kid's Orange Juice Refill
Kid’s Pepsi Refill
Kid’s Diet Pepsi Refill
Kid’s Dr Pepper Refill
Kid’s Diet Dr Pepper Refill
Kid’s Mt Dew Refill
Kid’s Sierra Mist Refill
Kid’s Mug Root Beer Refill
Kid’s Lemonade Refill
Kid’s Iced Tea Refill
Kid’s Sweet Tea Refill
Kid's Raspberry Tea Refill
Kid’s Strawberry Melon Tea Refill
Kid’s Arnold Palmer Refill
Appetizers Online
Pine Country Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with a wonderful homemade cheese sauce, Spicy ground beef, pinto beans, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar & Mozarella cheese.
10-Pack Hot Wings
Delectable chicken wings slathered in a hot 'n' spicy buffalo sauce...or smokey, sweet BBQ sauce - served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
10-Pack BBQ Wings
Chips & Salsa
Queso Dip
Fried Zucchini
A petite portion of delightfully tasty, breaded zucchini crisped to perfection served with Ranch dressing.
Golden Onion Rings
Delicious golden Onion Rings cooked to perfection! Served with your favorite dipping sauce!
Mozzerella Cheese Sticks
A lovely mound of six deep-fried Mozzarella cheese sticks served with Ranch dressing or homemade Marinara sauce.
Breakfast Online
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Southern-style Country Fried Beef Steak covered with peppered white gravy, two eggs cooked to order, breakfast side item & choice of toast.
NY Steak & Eggs Breakfast
A juicy & delicious grilled six ounce flat-iron steak, two fresh eggs cooked to order, breakfast side item & toast.
Country Breakfast
Three eggs cooked your way, plus a breakfast side item, plus bacon & sausage, plus a freshly baked biscuit with peppered country white gravy-It all adds up to delicious eating!
Classic Breakfast
A pair of fresh eggs cooked to order & a breakfast side item. Then choose bacon, sausage patties or turkey sausage patties & toast.
Ham Steak & Eggs
One hefty slice of delicious Apple-Wood Smoked Ham with two fresh eggs cooked to order, breakfast side item & toast.
Hearty Cowboy Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy Full
Two homemade biscuits & scrumptious country sausage gravy.
Oatmeal
Heart-healthy Quaker Oats served with milk, raisins & brown sugar plus a banana.
Not on Menu - Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted Sourdough bread with fluffy scrambled eggs, choice of delicious bacon or sausage, American cheese & choice of side item.
Corned Beef Hash
Corned Beef mixed with potatoes, bell peppers & onions served with two fresh eggs cooked to order & your choice of toast.
Avocado Toast
Two generous slices of toasted French bread spread with creamy avocado with diced tomatoes on top, and a sprinkling of cilantro, plus a delicious side of fresh fruit.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with a choice of bacon or sausage & cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a breakfast side item.
Tamale Breakfast
An amazing Pork Tamale covered in delectably spicy Pork Green Chile - an exploration of flavor! Served with Two Eggs any style, Breakfast Potatoes or Pinto Beans, plus Toast or Tortilla.
Chorizo & Eggs
Spicy Mexican sausage scrambled with eggs served with a warmed flour tortilla plus sour cream & our own homemade salsa on the side. Comes with a breakfast side item.
Huevos Rancheros
A deliciously layered breakfast of corn tortillas, beans, cheese, homemade spicy pork green chile & topped with two farm- fresh eggs cooked to order. A warmed flour tortilla, sour cream & salsa on the side.
Farmer's Omelette
Delicious bacon, savory sausage & tasty ham, skin-on potatoes, grilled onions, Cheddar cheese, a breakfast side item & toast.
Sunrise Omelette
Spinach, tomato, zucchini & mild green chile plus Turkey Sausage folded in egg whites & topped with low-fat cheese served with fresh fruit & dry toast.
Veggie Omelette
Spinach, tomato, zucchini & mild green chile folded in egg whites & topped with low-fat cheese served with fresh fruit & dry toast. No meat.
Not on Menu - Cheese Omelette
Fluffy three egg omelette with Cheddar cheese, hash browns or home fries with choice of toast.
Belgian Waffle Breakfast
Two Sugar Pearl waffles, plus two eggs (cooked your way) along with bacon or sausage or turkey sausage. A great day is headed your way!
Full Stack with Meat - until 11 AM
Three golden buttermilk hotcakes with savory bacon or delicious sausage.
Full Stack No Meat - until 11 AM
Three golden buttermilk hotcakes.
Old-Time French Toast - until 11 AM
Three slices of thick-cut French Bread, dipped in a delightful blend of eggs, cinnamon & a hint of vanilla, grilled to perfection, served with your choice of savory bacon or delicious sausage.
French Toast Light - until 11 AM
Three slices of whole wheat bread dipped in a egg whites, cinnamon & a hint of vanilla, grilled perfectly & served with fresh fruit, yogurt & granola.
Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Fresh, hot & homemade - This is the ultimate breakfast appetizer! Made with walnuts & topped with cream cheese frosting.
Raspberry Sweet Roll
Homemade raspberry filled roll with a lemon cream cheese frosting.
French Toast - Side - until 11 AM
One slice of thick-cut French Bread dipped in our blend of eggs, cinnamon & a hint of vanilla, then grilled to perfection.
Sarah's Monte Cristo
A lighter twist on the traditional Monte Cristo - This sandwich starts with Thick- cut French Toast, made with egg, cinnamon & a hint of vanilla; filled with melting Swiss & thinly sliced Ham, served with Boysenberry Syrup - sweet & savory at its best! Served with your choice of Hash browns or Home fries.
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side Bacon
Breakfast Steak Only - No Sides
CFS Only - No Sides
Side Chorizo & Eggs
One Tamale W/ Green Chile
Side Chorizo Only
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Ham Slice
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Avocado
Side Of Cream Cheese - 2 Oz
Peanut Butter - 2 Ounces
Add Guacamole
Add 1 Jalapeno
Add 2 Jalapenos
Add in Grilled Onions
Side Hash Browns
Side Home Fries
Side Toast
Side Bagel Cream Cheese
Side Biscuit and Gravy
Side French Toast - 2 Slices
Side 1 Hotcake
Side 2 Hotcakes
Side Banana
Side Fresh Fruit - Cup
Side Fresh Fruit - Bowl
Side Tomato Slices
Side Gravy - Cup
Side Yogurt
Side Naan Bread
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Lunch Sandwiches Online (11AM)
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Slow-cooked, hand-shredded, old- fashioned Pot Roast piled high & covered in beef gravy, served open-faced over white bread, with more beef gravy covering our homemade mashed potatoes plus today's veggie.
Pot Roast Sandwich
Rustic French Bread with a mound of our own slow-roasted, hand-shredded roast beef topped with sliced Swiss cheese. Au jus served on the side. Plus a choice of side item.
Pine Country Club
Lean, thinly-sliced turkey breast, savory ham, awesome crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce & mayonnaise on a soft roll. Plus a choice of side item.
Bacon Buffalo Sandwich
Savory bacon plus a tender, breaded chicken breast, smothered in a hot 'n' spicy buffalo sauce with melting Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Plus your choice of side item.
Classic Patty Melt
A juicy, seasoned & char-grilled beef patty, sauteed onions & Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. Plus your choice of side item.
Cheeseburger
A tasty, juicy, seasoned & char-grilled beef patty with your choice of American or Swiss or Cheddar cheese on a white or wheat bun. Served with a choice of side.
Double Cheeseburger
Two tasty, juicy, seasoned & char-grilled beef patties with your choice of American or Swiss or Cheddar cheese on a white or wheat bun. Served with a choice of side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Texas Red Burger
A seasoned & char-grilled beef patty, served open-faced on homemade cornbread smothered in our own hearty beef chili topped with Cheddar cheese. Plus your choice of side item.
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
GF Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
Turkey Melt
Delicious & tasty lean Turkey with bacon, sliced green chile, tomato & Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Plus your choice of side item.
Turkey Melt-a-Weigh
A lighter version of the regular melt with none of the guilt! Grilled sourdough, turkey, low fat cheese, lettuce, tomato, & sliced green chile. Plus your choice of side item.
Chicken Breast Only
Salmon Filet Only
Roast Beef Only
Burger Patty Only - 6 Oz
Burger Patty Only - 4 Oz
Side Sand Meat
Side Meatballs - 2 Each
Side Mac & Chz - Cup
Side Mac & Chz - Bowl
Mac & Chz - Super Bowl
Side Chili Beans - Cup
Side Chili Beans - Bowl
Side Chili Beans - Super Bowl
Chili with Corn Bread
Pork Green Chile - Cup
Pork Green Chile - Bowl
Pork Green Chile - Super Bowl
Single Pork Chop
Side Happy Face Fries
Side Apple Slices
Side Applesauce
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Bagel Cream Cheese
Side Baked Potato
Side Banana
Side Cheese Sauce - 4 ounce
