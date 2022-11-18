Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pine Cove Culinary Restaurant

11611 Pine Lake Rd.

Plainwell, MI 49080

Daily Special
Pine Cove Chef Salad
Salad of the week

Salads

Chicken Fajita Salad

$3.75

Pine Cove Chef Salad

$3.75

Side Salad

$1.75

Chicken Caesar

$3.75

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan, croutons and our house made Caesar Dressing

Salad of the week

$3.75

grilled chicken breast

$1.00

Side Orders

Bread duJour

$0.25

Vegetable duJour

$0.85

French Fries

$0.95

Seasoned Curly Fries

$0.95

Peppered Fries

$0.95

Onion Rings

$1.10Out of stock

Breaded Mushrooms

$1.50

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$1.50

Chips

$0.50

Baskets

Wings

$2.75

Sampler

$2.95

Shrimp Basket

$3.50

Chicken Tender Basket

$3.50

Angus Beef 1/4 lb. Hamburger

$3.50

The double burger

$4.50

Sandwiches

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$3.50

Chicken Club

$3.00

BLT Sandwich

$2.75

French Dip

$3.25

Grilled Cheese on Homemade Bread

$2.00

Monte Cristo Panini

$3.50

Italian Panini

$3.50

Individual Pizza

7” Pepperoni

$2.25

7” Cheese

$2.00

slice pizza

$1.50Out of stock

7" meat

$2.75

Soups

Cup Soup Du Jour

$1.05

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$1.25

Ice Cream Delights

Homemade Ice Cream

$1.25Out of stock

Hot Fudge

$1.95

Caramel Sundae

$1.95

Chocolate Malt

$1.95

Vanilla Malt

$1.95

Bake Case

$1.50

Daily Specials

Daily Special

$4.75

Bake case

Pie

$1.50

Cake

$1.50

Burger of the week

Burger of the week

$4.50

Hot Beverages

Regular Coffee

$0.50

Decaf Coffee

$0.50

Regular Hot Tea

$0.50

Flavored Hot Tea

$0.50

Cold Beverages

Coke

$0.50

Diet Coke

$0.50

Sprite

$0.50

Root Beer

$0.50

Mello Yello

$0.50

Milk

$0.50

Skim Milk

$0.50

Iced Tea

$0.50

Lemonade

$0.50

Very Berry Smoothie

$1.25

Mango Smoothie

$1.25Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Yogurt Smoothie

$1.25

Specialty Coffees

Cappuccino

$1.00

Latte

$1.00

Vanilla Cappuccino

$1.50

Hazelnut Cappuccino

$1.50

Mocha Cappuccino

$1.50

Vanilla Latte

$1.50

Hazelnut Latte

$1.50

Mocha Latte

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

11611 Pine Lake Rd., Plainwell, MI 49080

