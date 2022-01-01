Main picView gallery

Pine & Crane DTLA

review star

No reviews yet

1120 South Grand Avenue Suite 101

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fan Tuan 飯糰

Breakfast

Fan Tuan 飯糰

Fan Tuan 飯糰

$6.00

Pork Floss, Preserved Vegetables, Soy Braised Egg, and You Tiao Wrapped in Sticky Rice. *Can Be Made Vegan/Vegetarian.

Savory Soy Milk 鹹豆漿

Savory Soy Milk 鹹豆漿

$8.00

Pork Floss, You Tiao, Preserved Vegetables, Scallions, Vinegar, Chili oil.

Daikon Rice Cakes 蘿蔔糕

$7.00

Zai Lai Rice Flour, Daikon, Shiitake Mushrooms, Fried Shallots. Vegan.

Chive and Egg Pockets 韭菜盒子

Chive and Egg Pockets 韭菜盒子

$8.00

Two pockets filled with scrambled egg, Chinese chives, vermicelli. Vegetarian.

Thousand Layer Pancake 抓餅夾蛋/起司

Thousand Layer Pancake 抓餅夾蛋/起司

$9.00
Panfried Pork Buns 生煎包

Panfried Pork Buns 生煎包

$9.50Out of stock

Kurobuta pork shoulder, Taiwanese cabbage, scallions. 6 per order.

Breakfast Beverages

Chrysanthemum 菊花茶

$5.00

Wenshan Baozhong 文山包種

$5.50

Shan Lin Xi 杉林溪

$7.00

Ali Shan Jin Xuan 阿里山金萱

$5.50

Eastern Beauty 東方美人

$7.00

Ruby Black 紅玉

$6.00

Dong Ding 凍頂烏龍

$5.00

Drip Coffee 熱咖啡

$4.00

Sea Salt Cream Drip 海鹽奶蓋熱咖啡

$4.50

Cold Brew Coffee 冷泡咖啡

$5.00

Sea Salt Cream Cold Brew 海鹽奶蓋冷泡咖啡

$5.50

Sweetened cold brew topped with salted whipped cream.

Cold Soy Milk 冰豆漿

$4.00

Hot Soy Milk 熱豆漿

$4.00

Market

Small Rolling Pin

$7.00

3.5" diameter Bamboo rolling pin.

Large Rolling Pin

$12.00

5.5" diameter Bamboo rolling pin.

Chili Oil Spoons

$8.00Out of stock

Fruit Platter & Utensils

$85.00

Kinto To Go Tumbler (White)

$35.00

Kinto To Go Tumbler (Khaki)

$35.00

Kinto Water Bottle (Amber)

$15.00

Kinto Water Bottle (Smoke)

$15.00

Kinto Straw Cup (Blue)

$16.00

Kinto Straw Cup (Orange)

$16.00

Kinto Vase (Clear)

$28.00

Kinto Vase (Brown)

$28.00

Shan Ling Xi

$15.00

2 oz Non-roasted, lightly oxidized oolong tea harvested from Mount Li, highest peak in Taiwan. Delicate, sweet honeysuckle that finishes bold.

Alishan Jinxuan

$13.00

2 oz Oolong tea, very light roasted, from lower elevation areas of Alishan Mountain region. Delicate, buttery mouthfeel with lingering sweetness.

Dong Ding

$12.00

2 oz Oolong tea, slow roasted over charcoal from Nantou County area of Taiwan. Fruity, toasty, nutty aroma. Balanced and smooth.

P&C Noir Blend Coffee

$18.00

LianCheng Sweet Potato Chips

$9.50

5 oz bag

Six Fortune Broad Beans

$4.00Out of stock

6 oz bag

Hokuriku Gudetama Biscuits

$3.00

3 oz bag

Homemade Chili Oil Jars

$10.00

12 oz jar

Kong Yen Black Vinegar

$3.50

20.2 oz bottle

Karamucho Spicy Seaweed Chips

$4.00

1.9 oz bag

Glico 'Pretz' Salad Flavor

$3.00Out of stock

2.1 oz box

Little Jasmine Lime Candy

$4.00

1.8 oz bag

Fujiya Pekochan Gummy

$3.00

1.8 oz bag

Hibiscus Flower Snack

$6.50

4 oz bag

Preserved Orange Peel Snack

$6.00

3 oz bag

Preserved Plums Snack

$7.50

5.5 oz bag

Pineapple Pastry (Single)

$5.00

Pineapple Pastry (Box)

$38.00Out of stock

Pine & Crane T-Shirt

$18.00

Le Coste Rosso

$45.00

Il Farneto Frisant Bianco

$28.00

Poggio Rosso Frizzante

$26.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Calpico

$3.50
Mr. Brown Coffee

Mr. Brown Coffee

$3.00
Hey Song

Hey Song

$3.00
Apple Sidra

Apple Sidra

$3.00
Kimino Soda

Kimino Soda

$4.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Aloha Guava

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.50

Ramune

$3.00

Utensils & Sauces

Please add items if you need. We will not add unless you request.

Chili Sauce

Soy Sauce

Sambal

Fork & Spoon

Chopsticks

Wine

Brooks 'Pinot Blanc' BTL 2021

$42.00

Light, dry, perfect for the summer. Hints of pear, citrus, and subtle salinity.

Donkey & Goat 'The Gadabout' BTL 2020

$48.00

Light bodied yet zesty. Bright notes of green apple and citrus that are balanced with hints of white flower and mineral.

Margins 'Contra Costa County BTL' 2021

$52.00

The life of the party with tasting notes of Lychee, Peach Gummy Rings, Passionfruit, and Tangerine.

Vira 'Rosato Roso' BTL 2020

$45.00

Easy-drinking chilled red with assertive notes of Strawberry, Rosemary, and Cranberry.

Oeno Pinot Noir 2021 BTL

$48.00

A staff favorite! Lovely lighter red from Northern CA. Notes of Ripe Red Berries, Rhubarb, Herbs, Blackberry.

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$52.00Out of stock

A crowd pleasing Cab! Loaded with Vanilla, Oak, Blueberry, Plum, and Leather flavor profiles.

Carboniste 'Gomes Vineyards' BTL 2020

$45.00

Cantina Indigeno 'Kalanchi' BTL 2021

$52.00

Tranoi

$48.00

Beer

Taiwan Beer

$6.00

Shacksbury Dry Cider

$6.00

Dry But Balanced, Fruit-Forward With A Crisp Finish. ABV: 5.2%

Prairie Sour Ale

$7.00

Lightly tart sour ale with tasty strawberry and tropical fruit notes. ABV: 6.3%

MadeWest Pale Ale (16oz)

$8.00

Complex and tasty, this is a heavily hopped pale ale with bright citrus notes and a dry finish. ABV: 5.6%

Freemont 'Legend' IPA

$7.00

Slightly sweet, mild bitterness and mild lingering bitterness with a light body with moderate carbonation. Notes of grapefruit and tropical fruits. ABV: 7%

All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 10:15 pm
Monday7:45 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:15 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:45 am - 10:15 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Taiwanese Restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles

Location

1120 South Grand Avenue Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

