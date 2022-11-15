Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1521 Griffith Park Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Order Again

Popular Items

Dan Dan Noodles
Beef Roll
Shrimp Wontons

Utensils - Request as Needed

Please make a selection for any necessary utensils.

Fork

Chopsticks

Spoon

Napkin

Paper Bowls for Sharing

Sauces - Request as Needed

Chili Oil

Sambal

Soy Sauce

Black Vinegar

Traditional Cold Appetizers

Choose from a daily rotating selection. Gluten-free options are lotus, cucumber and beancurd.
Woodear Mushroom

Woodear Mushroom

$4.25
Seaweed

Seaweed

$4.25
Five Spice Bamboo

Five Spice Bamboo

$4.25Out of stock
Daikon Pickles

Daikon Pickles

$4.25Out of stock
Beancurd

Beancurd

$4.25

Gluten-free

Smashed Cucumber

Smashed Cucumber

$4.25Out of stock

Gluten-free

Lotus Root

Lotus Root

$4.25Out of stock

Gluten-free

Potato Salad

$4.25

Gluten-free

Small Plates

Spicy Peanuts

Spicy Peanuts

$6.50

Chilis, garlic, sesame oil, cilantro, scallions, and vinegar. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free (no soy sauce).

Beef Roll

Beef Roll

$8.50

Braised five spice beef shank, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, hoisin.

Pork Potstickers

Pork Potstickers

$8.50

Kurobuta pork shoulder and Taiwanese cabbage. 6 per order and comes with a side of garlic soy dipping sauce.

Bok Choy Potstickers

$8.50

Bok choy, vermicelli, woodear, beancurd, shittake. 4 per order. Vegan. Served with housemade garlic-soy dipping sauce.

Panfried Pork Buns

Panfried Pork Buns

$9.50Out of stock

Kurobuta pork shoulder, Taiwanese cabbage. 6 per order.

Shrimp Wontons

Shrimp Wontons

$9.00

Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro.

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$6.00

Simple and comforting, made with scallions, salt, oil, and black pepper. Vegan. (Dipping sauce not included)

Taiwanese Sausage

Taiwanese Sausage

$6.50

Served with garlic on the side. Gluten-free.

Garlic Pork Belly

Garlic Pork Belly

$9.00

Served chilled. Thinly sliced Salmon Creek pork belly dressed with a garlicky soy paste, chili oil, scallions and cilantro.

Traditional Panfried Omelette

$6.50Out of stock

Organic eggs, salted turnips, and scallions. *Only available during lunch.*

Rice

All dishes served with Koshihikari White Rice.
Minced Pork On Rice

Minced Pork On Rice

$9.00

Braised Kurobuta minced pork served over rice, with soy braised egg, and house daikon pickles.

Three Cup Jidori Chicken

Three Cup Jidori Chicken

$15.50

Classic Taiwanese dish made with Jidori leg and thigh. Soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine, ginger, garlic, and Thai basil. Please note that we cannot accommodate any modifications to this dish. Comes with one side of rice.

Three Cup Mushroom

Three Cup Mushroom

$15.00

Trumpet mushrooms braised with soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine, ginger, garlic, and Thai basil. Please note that we cannot accommodate any modifications to this dish. Comes with one side of rice.

Basil Eggplant

$14.00

Wok-tossed, organic Chinese eggplant. Comes with one side of rice.

Pork Mapo Tofu

Pork Mapo Tofu

$14.50

Organic silken tofu, Kurobuta pork, and Sichuan peppercorns. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free. Comes with one side of rice.

Vegan Mapo Tofu

Vegan Mapo Tofu

$14.50

Organic silken tofu, trumpet mushrooms, and Sichuan peppercorns. Vegan. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free. Comes with one side of rice.

Noodles

Served with wheat noodles.
Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$9.50

Sesame-peanut sauce, chili oil, cucumbers, and crushed peanuts. Served with thin wheat-based noodles. Vegan.

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Braised five spice beef shank, baby bok choy, and preserved mustard greens. Served with thick wheat noodles.

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.00

Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.

Thin Noodles

$2.00

Thick Noodles

$2.00

Vegetables from the Farm

Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil.
Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$11.50

Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.

Yu Choy

Yu Choy

$11.50Out of stock

Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.

Taiwanese Cabbage

$11.50Out of stock

Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.

Taiwanese Spinach

$11.50Out of stock

Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.

Teas (Iced Boba / Hot Loose Leaf)

Iced green and black teas are brewed fresh daily, and have the option of adding boba. Choice of organic whole or oat milk for milk teas. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh brewed, unsweetened iced tea.

Passionfruit Tea

Passionfruit Tea

$4.00

Fresh brewed tea sweetened with passionfruit jam. No additional sugar is used so cannot specify no sugar.

Sea Salt Cream Tea

Sea Salt Cream Tea

$4.25

House made sea salt cream made with whole milk and fresh brewed tea. A delightful treat!

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Made with pieces of real taro, sweetened with Taiwanese taro syrup. No additional sugar is added so cannot specify no sugar.

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.00

Freshly brewed green or black tea, with your choice of organic whole or oat milk. Lightly sweetened.

Chrysanthemum Tea (Caffeine-Free)

$5.00

Caffeine-free, mildly floral. Only served hot.

Wenshan Baozhong (Hot)

$5.50

Oolong tea from Northern Taiwan, lightly oxidized. Floral, honeysuckle aroma. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.

Shan Lin Xi (Hot)

$7.00

Non-roasted, lightly oxidized oolong tea harvested from Mount Li, highest peak in Taiwan. Delicate, sweet honeysuckle that finishes bold. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.

Ali Shan Jin Xuan (Hot)

$5.50

Oolong tea, very light roasted, from lower elevation areas of Alishan Mountain region. Delicate, buttery mouthfeel with lingering sweetness. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.

Dong Ding (Hot)

$5.00

Oolong tea, slow roasted over charcoal from Nantou County area of Taiwan. Fruity, toasty, nutty aroma. Balanced and smooth. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.

Eastern Beauty (Hot)

$7.00

Non-roasted oolong tea from Hsinchu County. Tropical honey notes; earthy. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.

Ruby Black (Hot)

$6.00

Roasted black tea from Sun Moon Lake area of Nantou County. Malty and bold with dried fruit and spice aroma. Mellow and calming compared to most black teas.

Non-Alcoholic

Apple Sidra

Apple Sidra

$2.50

If you like apple juice, you'll love this bubbly thirst quencher from Taiwan.

Hey Song Sarsaparilla

Hey Song Sarsaparilla

$2.50

Classic Taiwanese soda with flavors somewhere between coke and root beer.

Mexican Coke (12 floz)

Mexican Coke (12 floz)

$3.00

Sweetened with cane sugar (no high fructose corn syrup)!

Diet Coke (8 floz)

Diet Coke (8 floz)

$2.50
Kimino Yuzu Soda

Kimino Yuzu Soda

$4.50

Sparkling yuzu juice crafted in Japan with simple, quality ingredients. Hand-picked yuzu by farmers from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane. 250ml

Kimino Ume Soda

Kimino Ume Soda

$4.50

Ume plums are hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane to make this tart but balanced sparkling juice. 250ml

UCC Hawaii Kona Coffee

$3.50

A unique blend of Kona coffee from UCC's very own Hawaiian coffee farm. Contains milk and sugar.

Mountain Sparkling Water (500 mL)

Mountain Sparkling Water (500 mL)

$4.00

Mineral-rich, pure, and crisp, bottled right at the source in the Ouachita Mountains, USA.

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Beer

Taiwan Classic (12oz)

Taiwan Classic (12oz)

$6.00

Refreshing lager with a delicate sweetness, perfect to cleanse the palate. 4.5% ABV

Taiwan Gold (12oz)

Taiwan Gold (12oz)

$6.00

Fuller body than Classic but still easy-drinking; malt and honey notes. 5% ABV

Taiwan Lychee (12oz)

Taiwan Lychee (12oz)

$6.00

Strong lychee sweetness; fruit beer with 3.5% ABV.

Passionfruit Shandy

Passionfruit Shandy

$7.50

As if passionfruit green tea with Taiwan lager wasn't enough of a treat, there's even the option of adding boba!

Maui Brewery Pineapple Mana Wheat (12oz)

Maui Brewery Pineapple Mana Wheat (12oz)

$7.00

Maui Gold pineapple gives sweet aroma to this smooth-bodied, tropical brew. Sweet and mellow with mild tartness. (5.5% ABV; Maui)

JuneShine "Midnight Painkiller" Hard Kombucha (12oz)

$7.00

Behold the pioneers of sustainable, hard jun kombucha, JuneShine. Bold and flavorful: A dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with pineapple, coconut, orange, activated charcoal and nutmeg. Contains antioxidants, probiotics, and vitamins. 6% ABV, San Diego, CA

MadeWest West Coast Pale Ale (16oz)

MadeWest West Coast Pale Ale (16oz)

$8.00

Bursting with a bright citrus and fruity hop complexity. This crisp hop-forward beer has a dry refreshing finish with just enough malt presence. 5.6% ABV; Ventura, CA

Smog City Coffee Porter (16oz)

Smog City Coffee Porter (16oz)

$8.00

This robust porter is aged on freshly roasted, freshly ground, organic Groundwork® coffee which enhances the flavors of chocolate, roasted malt, and of course coffee, already present in the beer. 6% ABV; Torrance, CA

Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA (16oz)

Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA (16oz)

$8.00

Cracker-dry body keeps the focus squarely on the massive, incredibly delicious hop character with fruit-forward hops. 7.2% ABV; Ventura, CA

Three Weavers Sun Trap Session Sour Ale (12oz)

$7.00

Bright and refreshing with flavors of passionfruit, sea salt, and lemon. 4.5% ABV

Julian Harvest Apple Hard Cider (12oz)

$7.00

Fruit forward with a crisp apple taste. Clean with a dry finish. Harvest apple is is crafted from the 100% fresh pressed juice of hand picked apples. Brilliant and refreshing, our premium hard cider is America to the core.

Wine

Jaffurs Viognier Bottle (White)

Jaffurs Viognier Bottle (White)

$42.00

Aromatics of white flowers, orange blossom and anise. The palate is round, with fleshy peach, lemon curd and chamomile. Finishes with bright acidity. 14% ABV

Sauvignon Blanc "Unique" Bottle (White)

$38.00Out of stock

A Loire Sauvignon Blanc that is all flowers on the palate with a fresh mineral backbone. This white wine comes from 22 year old vines planted in clay and sand soils. Fermented in steel tanks and bottled unoaked. Excellent with raw seafood or paired with aged goat cheese.

Folktale 'The Lion For Real' Bottle (Orange)

Folktale 'The Lion For Real' Bottle (Orange)

$46.00Out of stock

Versatile wine! Notes of white flowers and peach, finishes in nuts and herbs and orange rind. Nicely balanced tannins. Blend of Chardonnay, Riesling, and Grenache Blanc. (13.3% alc; Monterey County, CA)

Stolpman Vineyard 'G.G.T.' Bottle (Chilled Red)

Stolpman Vineyard 'G.G.T.' Bottle (Chilled Red)

$44.00Out of stock

Chilled red - cherry, cherry, cherry! spanning from hard candy to bright Rainier , into bright, banging pomegranate. Savory Trousseau tea leaves back the pure red fruit and Gamay lends depth and crunch. A citrus spray layer of energy rides above the fruit profile and bonds the three varietals under its high-toned webbing. Youthful tartness and a tannin back-board structure the wine to create something more serious than just a delicious day-time masher. 13.5% ABV

Bourgueil Cabernet Franc (Bottle)

Bourgueil Cabernet Franc (Bottle)

$42.00
JEAN-YVES BRETAUDEAU, PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

JEAN-YVES BRETAUDEAU, PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

$38.00Out of stock

Grown in the Loire Valley, our Pinot Noir is well balanced between freshness and velvet sensation, round with soft tannins. It brings red fruits notes, cherry and raspberry, then delicate notes of undergrowth, spices and leather. 12.5 ABV

Kiki & Juan- Orange (Bottle)

Kiki & Juan- Orange (Bottle)

$42.00

Vibrant orange color leads to a basket of dried apricot, tangerine, flamed orange drenched in acacia honey. The palate is rich with a medium to full bodied texture. The grip on the mid palate is intense and followed by a good amount of acidity. Crème de Apricot saturates the powerful finish, which has hidden layers of salted honey and citrus. 90% Macabeo, 10% Sauvignon Blanc (co-ferment) -Organic 13% ABV

Sake

Bushido "Warrior" Ginjo Genshu (180 ml)

Bushido "Warrior" Ginjo Genshu (180 ml)

$9.00

Smooth, crisp, and packs a punch with notes of tart raspberry and watermelon rind.

Makku Original Makgeolli (350 ml)

Makku Original Makgeolli (350 ml)

$10.00

Makgeolli is Korea’s oldest alcoholic drink. Pop a cold one open and experience a soft, creamy body with an addictive hint of sweetness. 6% ABV

Kitaya "Happy Family" Junmai Ginjo (180 ml)

Kitaya "Happy Family" Junmai Ginjo (180 ml)

$12.00

Fresh and spring-like, with loads of honeysuckle, apricot, and white peach.

Miyozakura "Panda" Junmai (180 ml)

$11.00

Medium-bodied, dry and smooth with flowery aroma. 15% ABV

"Soto" Junmai Daiginjo (300 ml)

"Soto" Junmai Daiginjo (300 ml)

$28.00

Delicately smooth, this all-natural premium junmai sake is smooth and crisp with hints of apple, cucumber, and melon. Slight floral notes, gala apple, and lemon zest on the nose. 15.5% ABV, Japan

Vervet "Toyo" Tonic (355ml)

$11.00

Junmai Ginjo sparkling tonic with cascade hops, yuzu, kumquat, and holy basil. 4% ABV

Tozai "Snow Maiden" Junmai Nigori (180 ml)

$10.00

Bright and fresh with flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body. 14% ABV

Yuri Masamune “Lily” Honjozo (200ml)

Yuri Masamune “Lily” Honjozo (200ml)

$11.00

Shiakawago Sasanigori (300ml)

$22.00

Sides

Soy Egg

$1.50

Same egg served in minced pork on rice

Side of Minced Pork

$4.00

Beef Broth

$2.00

Broth served with beef noodle soup

Pork Broth

$2.00

Broth served with wonton noodle soup

Side of White Rice

$2.00

Thin Noodles

$2.00

Thick Noodles

$2.00

Plain Tofu

$2.00

Retail

Housemade Chili Oil 8 fl oz

Housemade Chili Oil 8 fl oz

$6.00Out of stock

Your favorite good-with-everything condiment conveniently packaged in a reusable jar to enjoy at home.

Loose Leaf Tea (5.6oz)

$26.00Out of stock

Premium, whole-leaf, handpicked teas from Taiwan.

Pine & Crane T-Shirt

$18.00Out of stock

Choose from two colors.

Chrysanthemum Loose Leaf 2oz

$6.00Out of stock

Herbal, non-caffeinated (2oz)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd image

Map
