- Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Popular Items
Utensils - Request as Needed
Sauces - Request as Needed
Traditional Cold Appetizers
Small Plates
Spicy Peanuts
Chilis, garlic, sesame oil, cilantro, scallions, and vinegar. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free (no soy sauce).
Beef Roll
Braised five spice beef shank, cucumber, cilantro, scallions, hoisin.
Pork Potstickers
Kurobuta pork shoulder and Taiwanese cabbage. 6 per order and comes with a side of garlic soy dipping sauce.
Bok Choy Potstickers
Bok choy, vermicelli, woodear, beancurd, shittake. 4 per order. Vegan. Served with housemade garlic-soy dipping sauce.
Panfried Pork Buns
Kurobuta pork shoulder, Taiwanese cabbage. 6 per order.
Shrimp Wontons
Six wontons chock-full of shrimp, dressed and garnished with scallions and cilantro.
Scallion Pancake
Simple and comforting, made with scallions, salt, oil, and black pepper. Vegan. (Dipping sauce not included)
Taiwanese Sausage
Served with garlic on the side. Gluten-free.
Garlic Pork Belly
Served chilled. Thinly sliced Salmon Creek pork belly dressed with a garlicky soy paste, chili oil, scallions and cilantro.
Traditional Panfried Omelette
Organic eggs, salted turnips, and scallions. *Only available during lunch.*
Rice
Minced Pork On Rice
Braised Kurobuta minced pork served over rice, with soy braised egg, and house daikon pickles.
Three Cup Jidori Chicken
Classic Taiwanese dish made with Jidori leg and thigh. Soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine, ginger, garlic, and Thai basil. Please note that we cannot accommodate any modifications to this dish. Comes with one side of rice.
Three Cup Mushroom
Trumpet mushrooms braised with soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine, ginger, garlic, and Thai basil. Please note that we cannot accommodate any modifications to this dish. Comes with one side of rice.
Basil Eggplant
Wok-tossed, organic Chinese eggplant. Comes with one side of rice.
Pork Mapo Tofu
Organic silken tofu, Kurobuta pork, and Sichuan peppercorns. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free. Comes with one side of rice.
Vegan Mapo Tofu
Organic silken tofu, trumpet mushrooms, and Sichuan peppercorns. Vegan. Please specify if you would like it gluten-free. Comes with one side of rice.
Noodles
Dan Dan Noodles
Sesame-peanut sauce, chili oil, cucumbers, and crushed peanuts. Served with thin wheat-based noodles. Vegan.
Beef Noodle Soup
Braised five spice beef shank, baby bok choy, and preserved mustard greens. Served with thick wheat noodles.
Wonton Noodle Soup
Pork broth, 5 shrimp wontons, and baby bok choy. Served with thin wheat noodles.
Thin Noodles
Thick Noodles
Vegetables from the Farm
Bok Choy
Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.
Yu Choy
Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.
Taiwanese Cabbage
Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.
Taiwanese Spinach
Sauteed with garlic, salt, and finished with sesame oil. Lightly seasoned to showcase its natural flavor.
Teas (Iced Boba / Hot Loose Leaf)
Iced Tea
Fresh brewed, unsweetened iced tea.
Passionfruit Tea
Fresh brewed tea sweetened with passionfruit jam. No additional sugar is used so cannot specify no sugar.
Sea Salt Cream Tea
House made sea salt cream made with whole milk and fresh brewed tea. A delightful treat!
Taro Milk Tea
Made with pieces of real taro, sweetened with Taiwanese taro syrup. No additional sugar is added so cannot specify no sugar.
Milk Tea
Freshly brewed green or black tea, with your choice of organic whole or oat milk. Lightly sweetened.
Chrysanthemum Tea (Caffeine-Free)
Caffeine-free, mildly floral. Only served hot.
Wenshan Baozhong (Hot)
Oolong tea from Northern Taiwan, lightly oxidized. Floral, honeysuckle aroma. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.
Shan Lin Xi (Hot)
Non-roasted, lightly oxidized oolong tea harvested from Mount Li, highest peak in Taiwan. Delicate, sweet honeysuckle that finishes bold. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.
Ali Shan Jin Xuan (Hot)
Oolong tea, very light roasted, from lower elevation areas of Alishan Mountain region. Delicate, buttery mouthfeel with lingering sweetness. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.
Dong Ding (Hot)
Oolong tea, slow roasted over charcoal from Nantou County area of Taiwan. Fruity, toasty, nutty aroma. Balanced and smooth. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.
Eastern Beauty (Hot)
Non-roasted oolong tea from Hsinchu County. Tropical honey notes; earthy. Hot water is not added to loose leaf teas so tea leaves reach you fresh.
Ruby Black (Hot)
Roasted black tea from Sun Moon Lake area of Nantou County. Malty and bold with dried fruit and spice aroma. Mellow and calming compared to most black teas.
Non-Alcoholic
Apple Sidra
If you like apple juice, you'll love this bubbly thirst quencher from Taiwan.
Hey Song Sarsaparilla
Classic Taiwanese soda with flavors somewhere between coke and root beer.
Mexican Coke (12 floz)
Sweetened with cane sugar (no high fructose corn syrup)!
Diet Coke (8 floz)
Kimino Yuzu Soda
Sparkling yuzu juice crafted in Japan with simple, quality ingredients. Hand-picked yuzu by farmers from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane. 250ml
Kimino Ume Soda
Ume plums are hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane to make this tart but balanced sparkling juice. 250ml
UCC Hawaii Kona Coffee
A unique blend of Kona coffee from UCC's very own Hawaiian coffee farm. Contains milk and sugar.
Mountain Sparkling Water (500 mL)
Mineral-rich, pure, and crisp, bottled right at the source in the Ouachita Mountains, USA.
Mexican Sprite
Beer
Taiwan Classic (12oz)
Refreshing lager with a delicate sweetness, perfect to cleanse the palate. 4.5% ABV
Taiwan Gold (12oz)
Fuller body than Classic but still easy-drinking; malt and honey notes. 5% ABV
Taiwan Lychee (12oz)
Strong lychee sweetness; fruit beer with 3.5% ABV.
Passionfruit Shandy
As if passionfruit green tea with Taiwan lager wasn't enough of a treat, there's even the option of adding boba!
Maui Brewery Pineapple Mana Wheat (12oz)
Maui Gold pineapple gives sweet aroma to this smooth-bodied, tropical brew. Sweet and mellow with mild tartness. (5.5% ABV; Maui)
JuneShine "Midnight Painkiller" Hard Kombucha (12oz)
Behold the pioneers of sustainable, hard jun kombucha, JuneShine. Bold and flavorful: A dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with pineapple, coconut, orange, activated charcoal and nutmeg. Contains antioxidants, probiotics, and vitamins. 6% ABV, San Diego, CA
MadeWest West Coast Pale Ale (16oz)
Bursting with a bright citrus and fruity hop complexity. This crisp hop-forward beer has a dry refreshing finish with just enough malt presence. 5.6% ABV; Ventura, CA
Smog City Coffee Porter (16oz)
This robust porter is aged on freshly roasted, freshly ground, organic Groundwork® coffee which enhances the flavors of chocolate, roasted malt, and of course coffee, already present in the beer. 6% ABV; Torrance, CA
Modern Times Orderville Hazy IPA (16oz)
Cracker-dry body keeps the focus squarely on the massive, incredibly delicious hop character with fruit-forward hops. 7.2% ABV; Ventura, CA
Three Weavers Sun Trap Session Sour Ale (12oz)
Bright and refreshing with flavors of passionfruit, sea salt, and lemon. 4.5% ABV
Julian Harvest Apple Hard Cider (12oz)
Fruit forward with a crisp apple taste. Clean with a dry finish. Harvest apple is is crafted from the 100% fresh pressed juice of hand picked apples. Brilliant and refreshing, our premium hard cider is America to the core.
Wine
Jaffurs Viognier Bottle (White)
Aromatics of white flowers, orange blossom and anise. The palate is round, with fleshy peach, lemon curd and chamomile. Finishes with bright acidity. 14% ABV
Sauvignon Blanc "Unique" Bottle (White)
A Loire Sauvignon Blanc that is all flowers on the palate with a fresh mineral backbone. This white wine comes from 22 year old vines planted in clay and sand soils. Fermented in steel tanks and bottled unoaked. Excellent with raw seafood or paired with aged goat cheese.
Folktale 'The Lion For Real' Bottle (Orange)
Versatile wine! Notes of white flowers and peach, finishes in nuts and herbs and orange rind. Nicely balanced tannins. Blend of Chardonnay, Riesling, and Grenache Blanc. (13.3% alc; Monterey County, CA)
Stolpman Vineyard 'G.G.T.' Bottle (Chilled Red)
Chilled red - cherry, cherry, cherry! spanning from hard candy to bright Rainier , into bright, banging pomegranate. Savory Trousseau tea leaves back the pure red fruit and Gamay lends depth and crunch. A citrus spray layer of energy rides above the fruit profile and bonds the three varietals under its high-toned webbing. Youthful tartness and a tannin back-board structure the wine to create something more serious than just a delicious day-time masher. 13.5% ABV
Bourgueil Cabernet Franc (Bottle)
JEAN-YVES BRETAUDEAU, PINOT NOIR (Bottle)
Grown in the Loire Valley, our Pinot Noir is well balanced between freshness and velvet sensation, round with soft tannins. It brings red fruits notes, cherry and raspberry, then delicate notes of undergrowth, spices and leather. 12.5 ABV
Kiki & Juan- Orange (Bottle)
Vibrant orange color leads to a basket of dried apricot, tangerine, flamed orange drenched in acacia honey. The palate is rich with a medium to full bodied texture. The grip on the mid palate is intense and followed by a good amount of acidity. Crème de Apricot saturates the powerful finish, which has hidden layers of salted honey and citrus. 90% Macabeo, 10% Sauvignon Blanc (co-ferment) -Organic 13% ABV
Sake
Bushido "Warrior" Ginjo Genshu (180 ml)
Smooth, crisp, and packs a punch with notes of tart raspberry and watermelon rind.
Makku Original Makgeolli (350 ml)
Makgeolli is Korea’s oldest alcoholic drink. Pop a cold one open and experience a soft, creamy body with an addictive hint of sweetness. 6% ABV
Kitaya "Happy Family" Junmai Ginjo (180 ml)
Fresh and spring-like, with loads of honeysuckle, apricot, and white peach.
Miyozakura "Panda" Junmai (180 ml)
Medium-bodied, dry and smooth with flowery aroma. 15% ABV
"Soto" Junmai Daiginjo (300 ml)
Delicately smooth, this all-natural premium junmai sake is smooth and crisp with hints of apple, cucumber, and melon. Slight floral notes, gala apple, and lemon zest on the nose. 15.5% ABV, Japan
Vervet "Toyo" Tonic (355ml)
Junmai Ginjo sparkling tonic with cascade hops, yuzu, kumquat, and holy basil. 4% ABV
Tozai "Snow Maiden" Junmai Nigori (180 ml)
Bright and fresh with flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body. 14% ABV
Yuri Masamune “Lily” Honjozo (200ml)
Shiakawago Sasanigori (300ml)
Sides
Retail
Housemade Chili Oil 8 fl oz
Your favorite good-with-everything condiment conveniently packaged in a reusable jar to enjoy at home.
Loose Leaf Tea (5.6oz)
Premium, whole-leaf, handpicked teas from Taiwan.
Pine & Crane T-Shirt
Choose from two colors.
Chrysanthemum Loose Leaf 2oz
Herbal, non-caffeinated (2oz)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026