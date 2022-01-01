Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pine Drive Bar & Grill

27339 250th Street

Holcombe, WI 54745

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

$8.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread

1/2 Garlic Bread

$5.50

Full Garlic Bread

$8.25

Chicken Strips

$10.00

$10.00

Combo Basket

$11.00

$11.00

French Fry Basket

$3.00

$3.00

Full Order Super Nachos

Full Order Super Nacho
$16.00

$16.00

Half Order Super Nachos

$9.75

$9.75

Homemade Chip Basket

$3.00

$3.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

$7.50

Our Wings, Your Way

$11.75

$11.75

Pickle Chips

$8.00

$8.00

Popper Dip

1/2 Popper

$6.00

Full Popper

$10.75

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$3.00

$3.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.00

$8.00

Burgers

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.75

Smothered in mushrooms and real Swiss cheese

Patty Melt

$11.25

Layered with sauteed onions and American cheese on rye bread

Bleu Moon Burger

$11.75

Topped with bleu cheese sauce, Swiss cheese, carmalized onions and mushrooms

Pine Drive Burger

$9.75

American cheese, lettuce and tomato top this tasty burger

Belly Buster

$14.75

$14.75

Two 1/3 lb. patties, six pieces of bacon and four layers of cheese

Cowboy Burger

$14.75

Sandwiches/Chicken Strips

French Dip

$10.25

Grilled steak on a toasted hoagie roll served with Au Jus

Kicked Up French Dip

$11.75

Grilled steak on a toasted hoagie with SPICY HOT giardiniera and pizza cheese

Philly Sandwich

$12.25

Philly beef or chicken sauteed with onlions and peppersthen topped with pizza cheese

Chicken Popper Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with our signature cream cheese jalapeno popper dip, tomato and onion

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Dry season breaded smothered in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.75

Dry season breaded smothered in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

$10.25

Grilled or Dry season breaded with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Reuben Melt

$9.25

Shaved corn beef on marble rye with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1,000 Island dressing

Rachel

$9.75

Twist on the classic Rueben with turkey, coleslaw, French dressing and Swiss cheese

Classic BLT

$9.75

Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato on Texas toast

Club Sandwich

$11.25

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked on 3 pieces of Texas toast

Fish Sandwich

$10.25

$10.25

Dry season breaded cod loin on a hoagie roll topped with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Strips Basket

$12.00

Dinners

Butterfly Shrimp

$18.75

Succulent shrimp beer battered, broiled or dry season battered

8 oz. Steak and Shrimp

$21.00

$21.00

New York Strip with three shrimp prepared to your liking

12 oz. Steak and Shrimp

$26.00

New York Strip with three shrimp prepared to your liking

8 oz. New York Strip

$15.00

Choice strip steaks hand cut and seasoned

12oz. New York Strip

$20.00

Choice strip steaks hand cut and seasoned

Baby Back Ribs

$15.00+

Our own blend of seasonings, spices and sauce top off our slow roasted ribs

Steak and Ribs

$22.00

For the hearty appetite an 8 oz New York strip and a 1/2 rack of ribs

Fish Fry

$11.75

Two pieces of cod dry season battered, broiled or beer battered

Fish and Shrimp

$18.00

Two pieces of cod and three shrimp prepared dry season battered, broiled or beer battered

Steak and Fish

$20.00

8 oz. New York Strip and two pieces of cod

Amy's Chicken Dinner

$15.75

Grilled chicken breast in a fiesta lime seasoning topped with grilled onions, peppers and pizza cheese

Pizza

7" Supreme

$9.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives

7" Five Star Meat

$9.50

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef and bacon

7" Vegetable

$8.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives

7" Just Cheese

$7.50

7" Pizza Fry

$7.50

Garlic butter base with pizza cheese and served with our sauce for dipping

7" Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

Buffalo suace and bleu cheese dressing topped with chicken, peppers and onions

7" Fajita

$9.50

Chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers

7" BBQ Chicken

$9.50

Tangy BBQ sauce, onions, peppers and chicken

7" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.50

Honey mustard sauce, chicken, Canadian bacon and onions

7" Jalapeno Popper

$10.50

Jalapeno cheese dip topped with chicken, bacon, tomato and onion

7" Enchilada

$8.50

Enchilada sauce, onions and seasoned chicken

7" Reuben

$9.50

1,000 Island sauce, shaved corn beef and sauerkraut

7" Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Ground beef, bacon, pickles, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

7" Hawaiian

$7.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple

7" Taco

$8.50

Salsa, taco meat and cheese baked together then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives and tortilla chips

7" Build Your Own

$6.50

Basic cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce

12" Supreme

$16.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives

12" Five Star Meat

$16.50

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef and bacon

12" Vegetable

$15.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives

12" Just Cheese

$14.50

12" Pizza Fry

$14.50

Garlic butter base with pizza cheese and served with our sauce for dipping

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Buffalo suace and bleu cheese dressing topped with chicken, peppers and onions

12" Fajita

$16.50

Chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Tangy BBQ sauce, onions, peppers and chicken

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$16.50

Honey mustard sauce, chicken, Canadian bacon and onions

12" Jalapeno Popper

$17.50

Jalapeno cheese dip topped with chicken, bacon, tomato and onion

12" Enchilada

$15.50

Enchilada sauce, onions and seasoned chicken

12" Reuben

$16.50

1,000 Island sauce, shaved corn beef and sauerkraut

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

Ground beef, bacon, pickles, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

12" Hawaiian

$14.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple

12" Taco

$15.50

Salsa, taco meat and cheese baked together then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives and tortilla chips

12" Build Your Own

$13.50

Basic cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce

16" Supreme

$23.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives

16" Five Star Meat

$23.50

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef and bacon

16" Vegetable

$22.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives

16" Just Cheese

$21.50

16" Pizza Fry

$21.50

Garlic butter base with pizza cheese and served with our sauce for dipping

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.50

Tangy BBQ sauce, onions, peppers and chicken

16" Fajita

$23.50

Chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers

16" Chicken Cordon Bleu

$23.50

Honey mustard sauce, chicken, Canadian bacon and onions

16" Enchilada

$22.50

Enchilada sauce, onions and seasoned chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.50

Buffalo suace and bleu cheese dressing topped with chicken, peppers and onions

16" Reuben

$23.50

1,000 Island sauce, shaved corn beef and sauerkraut

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.50

Ground beef, bacon, pickles, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese

16" Hawaiian

$21.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple

16" Taco

$22.50

Salsa, taco meat and cheese baked together then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives and tortilla chips

16" Jalapeno Popper

$24.50

Jalapeno cheese dip topped with chicken, bacon, tomato and onion

16" Build Your Own

$20.50

Basic cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.25

Fresh veggies, grilled chicken breast and shredded cheddar

Taco Salad

$12.25

Seasoned chicken or taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion. black olives and cheddar cheese in a tortilla shell

Philly Salad

$11.25

Crispy lettuce topped with Philly beef or chicken, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese

Crazin Blue Salad

$12.75

Lettuce blend topped with Craisins, candied pecans, onions and chicken

Turkey Bacon Club Salad

$12.00

Lettuce blend topped with turkey, bacon, onion, tomato and shredded cheddar

Mac Salad

$11.00

Lettuce topped with ground beef, tomato, onion, pickles and shredded cheddar

Tex-Mex Salad

$11.25

lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, grilled sweet corn, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar and crushed tortilla chips. Served with salsa.

Kids

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

3 chicken tenders lightly hand breaded

Kid's Shrimp

$8.00

3 dry season battered shrimp

Kid's Cheese Burger

$5.00

1/4 lb. burger on toasted bun

Kid's Fish

$5.00

1 piece of dry seasoned cod

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Sauces

BBQ

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Buffalo

$0.25

Cheese

$1.25

French

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Italian

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tarter

$0.25

Thousand Island

$0.25

Snacks

Chips

$1.25

Candy

$1.25

Beef Sticks

$1.25

Value Fries

$2.00

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.50

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

$1.50

Applesauce

$1.50

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

1/2 Basket Tortilla Chip

$1.75

Full Basket Tortilla Chip

$2.75

Baked Potato

$2.75

$2.75

Garlic Smash

$2.75

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to our restaurant. We have owned and operated Pine Drive for 20 years and counting. We love this community and our place in it. We hope you do too. Come in and enjoy!

Location

27339 250th Street, Holcombe, WI 54745

Directions

