Pine Drive Bar & Grill
27339 250th Street
Holcombe, WI 54745
Breaded Mushrooms
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Chicken Strips
Combo Basket
French Fry Basket
Full Order Super Nachos
Half Order Super Nachos
Homemade Chip Basket
Onion Rings
Our Wings, Your Way
Pickle Chips
Popper Dip
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Burgers
Mushroom & Swiss
Smothered in mushrooms and real Swiss cheese
Patty Melt
Layered with sauteed onions and American cheese on rye bread
Bleu Moon Burger
Topped with bleu cheese sauce, Swiss cheese, carmalized onions and mushrooms
Pine Drive Burger
American cheese, lettuce and tomato top this tasty burger
Belly Buster
Two 1/3 lb. patties, six pieces of bacon and four layers of cheese
Cowboy Burger
Sandwiches/Chicken Strips
French Dip
Grilled steak on a toasted hoagie roll served with Au Jus
Kicked Up French Dip
Grilled steak on a toasted hoagie with SPICY HOT giardiniera and pizza cheese
Philly Sandwich
Philly beef or chicken sauteed with onlions and peppersthen topped with pizza cheese
Chicken Popper Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with our signature cream cheese jalapeno popper dip, tomato and onion
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Dry season breaded smothered in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Dry season breaded smothered in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Dry season breaded with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Reuben Melt
Shaved corn beef on marble rye with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1,000 Island dressing
Rachel
Twist on the classic Rueben with turkey, coleslaw, French dressing and Swiss cheese
Classic BLT
Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato on Texas toast
Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked on 3 pieces of Texas toast
Fish Sandwich
Dry season breaded cod loin on a hoagie roll topped with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Strips Basket
Dinners
Butterfly Shrimp
Succulent shrimp beer battered, broiled or dry season battered
8 oz. Steak and Shrimp
New York Strip with three shrimp prepared to your liking
12 oz. Steak and Shrimp
New York Strip with three shrimp prepared to your liking
8 oz. New York Strip
Choice strip steaks hand cut and seasoned
12oz. New York Strip
Choice strip steaks hand cut and seasoned
Baby Back Ribs
Our own blend of seasonings, spices and sauce top off our slow roasted ribs
Steak and Ribs
For the hearty appetite an 8 oz New York strip and a 1/2 rack of ribs
Fish Fry
Two pieces of cod dry season battered, broiled or beer battered
Fish and Shrimp
Two pieces of cod and three shrimp prepared dry season battered, broiled or beer battered
Steak and Fish
8 oz. New York Strip and two pieces of cod
Amy's Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast in a fiesta lime seasoning topped with grilled onions, peppers and pizza cheese
Pizza
7" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives
7" Five Star Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef and bacon
7" Vegetable
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives
7" Just Cheese
7" Pizza Fry
Garlic butter base with pizza cheese and served with our sauce for dipping
7" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo suace and bleu cheese dressing topped with chicken, peppers and onions
7" Fajita
Chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers
7" BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, onions, peppers and chicken
7" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Honey mustard sauce, chicken, Canadian bacon and onions
7" Jalapeno Popper
Jalapeno cheese dip topped with chicken, bacon, tomato and onion
7" Enchilada
Enchilada sauce, onions and seasoned chicken
7" Reuben
1,000 Island sauce, shaved corn beef and sauerkraut
7" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, pickles, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
7" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple
7" Taco
Salsa, taco meat and cheese baked together then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives and tortilla chips
7" Build Your Own
Basic cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives
12" Five Star Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef and bacon
12" Vegetable
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives
12" Just Cheese
12" Pizza Fry
Garlic butter base with pizza cheese and served with our sauce for dipping
12" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo suace and bleu cheese dressing topped with chicken, peppers and onions
12" Fajita
Chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers
12" BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, onions, peppers and chicken
12" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Honey mustard sauce, chicken, Canadian bacon and onions
12" Jalapeno Popper
Jalapeno cheese dip topped with chicken, bacon, tomato and onion
12" Enchilada
Enchilada sauce, onions and seasoned chicken
12" Reuben
1,000 Island sauce, shaved corn beef and sauerkraut
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, pickles, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
12" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple
12" Taco
Salsa, taco meat and cheese baked together then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives and tortilla chips
12" Build Your Own
Basic cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce
16" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives
16" Five Star Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, beef and bacon
16" Vegetable
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black and green olives
16" Just Cheese
16" Pizza Fry
Garlic butter base with pizza cheese and served with our sauce for dipping
16" BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, onions, peppers and chicken
16" Fajita
Chicken, green peppers, onions and jalapeno peppers
16" Chicken Cordon Bleu
Honey mustard sauce, chicken, Canadian bacon and onions
16" Enchilada
Enchilada sauce, onions and seasoned chicken
16" Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo suace and bleu cheese dressing topped with chicken, peppers and onions
16" Reuben
1,000 Island sauce, shaved corn beef and sauerkraut
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, pickles, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
16" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple
16" Taco
Salsa, taco meat and cheese baked together then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives and tortilla chips
16" Jalapeno Popper
Jalapeno cheese dip topped with chicken, bacon, tomato and onion
16" Build Your Own
Basic cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh veggies, grilled chicken breast and shredded cheddar
Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion. black olives and cheddar cheese in a tortilla shell
Philly Salad
Crispy lettuce topped with Philly beef or chicken, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese
Crazin Blue Salad
Lettuce blend topped with Craisins, candied pecans, onions and chicken
Turkey Bacon Club Salad
Lettuce blend topped with turkey, bacon, onion, tomato and shredded cheddar
Mac Salad
Lettuce topped with ground beef, tomato, onion, pickles and shredded cheddar
Tex-Mex Salad
lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, grilled sweet corn, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar and crushed tortilla chips. Served with salsa.
Kids
Sauces
Value Fries
Side Salad
Cottage Cheese
Coleslaw
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Garlic Smash
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to our restaurant. We have owned and operated Pine Drive for 20 years and counting. We love this community and our place in it. We hope you do too. Come in and enjoy!
27339 250th Street, Holcombe, WI 54745